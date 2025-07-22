Carol Cichowski participates in a "Good Trouble Lives On" rally on July 17, 2025 in Chevy Chase, MD. The protest was part of a nationwide series of protests held on the five-year anniversary of the passing of Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis. David Baratz, USA TODAY

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 17

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

If White House employees are working for free, what are they getting instead?

What Happened: 8 White House employees—including David Sacks, Steven Witkoff, and Paula White—are working without a government salary, exploiting a legal loophole that lets them earn outside income while holding powerful roles. Designated as “Special Government Employees,” they bypass rules meant to prevent conflicts of interest.

Why It Matters: This mirrors Kushner and Ivanka’s playbook during Trump’s first term—using public roles to sidestep ethics laws while profiting from their power. Trump’s crypto-backing inner circle is now shaping policy in while holding hidden stakes.

Over 1 in 5 high-level Trump picks held crypto, Post analysis finds

What Happened: A Washington Post analysis found that over 20% of Trump’s top nominees—nearly 70 officials—held cryptocurrency or crypto-related investments, including Trump himself. JD Vance and multiple Cabinet members disclosed millions more. Trump, along with some appointees, oversaw crypto regulation while holding stakes in the industry.

Why It Matters: Trump and his inner circle are shaping crypto policy while profiting from this—continuing to erase the line between public duty and private profit.

Trump Organization Expands Balkan Connection With Romania Deal

What Happened: The Trump Organization is launching a new Trump Tower in Bucharest with Romanian developer SDC Imobiliare. This follows Jared Kushner’s Trump Tower Belgrade plan and other Trump-linked ventures in the Balkans.

Why It Matters: Trump is once again blurring the line between diplomacy and self-enrichment—using his presidency to broker business deals abroad. The Romania project is another strategic play for influence, money, and power on foreign soil.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump’s latest executive order creates new classification of federal employees

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order creating “Schedule G,” a new category of federal employees hired to promote his policy agenda. These noncareer workers can be hired and fired at will—sidestepping merit protections and expanding political control over the civil service.

Why It Matters: Trump is gutting civil service neutrality to flood agencies with subservients who answer only to him, erasing guardrails designed to protect democracy from politicized governance.

Prodded by lawsuits, North Carolina seeks to tighten voter ID records for roughly 200,000 people

What Happened: Under pressure from DOJ and GOP lawsuits, North Carolina is asking 200,000 voters to update their records with ID numbers or risk being forced to vote provisionally. Critics warn the plan could disenfranchise eligible voters ahead of fall elections.

Why It Matters: This is voter suppression disguised as “repair.” With Trump allies tightening election rules in a key swing state, civil rights groups fear a purge of valid voters under the guise of compliance—just as municipal races begin.

Interior Secretary Burgum must personally approve all wind and solar projects, a new order says

What Happened: A new order requires Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to personally approve all solar and wind energy projects on federal lands and waters. The move adds red tape to clean energy development while fast-tracking fossil fuels under Trump’s July 4 tax and energy law.

Why It Matters: Trump is sabotaging clean energy at a critical moment—slowing approvals, driving up energy costs, and steering national policy back toward fossil fuels just as demand and climate urgency grow.

In the Trump Administration, Watchdogs Are Watching Their Backs

What Happened: Trump has fired or demoted more than 20 inspectors general since January, crippling government oversight and replacing independent watchdogs with loyalists. Staff say they fear retribution for investigating Trump policies, with morale and output at historic lows.

Why It Matters: Trump continues dismantling the system of internal checks meant to protect taxpayer money and uphold accountability. By turning watchdogs into political tools, he’s gutting democratic safeguards and shielding corruption from scrutiny.

Russ Vought: Appropriations Process ‘Has to Be Less Bipartisan’

What Happened: OMB Director Russ Vought said that Trump will not honor bipartisan spending deals and plans more partisan rescissions packages. He dismissed the need for Democratic input and called the Impoundment Control Act unconstitutional.

Why It Matters: Trump’s push to bypass Congress on spending shreds a foundational check on executive power. Vought’s remarks make clear the goal: concentrate control in the White House and weaponize the budget process for political leverage.

Trump effort to build food aid recipient database is unlawful privacy violation, lawmakers say

What Happened: Lawmakers condemned Trump’s plan to compile a national database of food aid recipients, including Social Security numbers and immigration status, calling it an unlawful invasion of privacy. ICE will reportedly gain access to this data.

Why It Matters: This is more surveillance disguised as policy. Trump is turning hunger relief into an immigration dragnet, weaponizing social programs to track and punish vulnerable Americans—chilling access to basic aid and setting a precedent for broader data use.

Trump's DOJ contacted states for voter data, access to voting machines: Sources

What Happened: The Department of Justice has contacted at least 6 states requesting voter rolls, details on election systems, and access to voting machines. In Colorado, officials say a former Boebert aide claimed to act on behalf of the White House to target Republican clerks in blue states.

Why It Matters: This is election interference from the inside and a threat to election integrity. Trump’s DOJ is trying to breach voting systems and collect sensitive data—reviving Trump’s election LIES to rig future outcomes.

White House Seeks to Inspect Fed Renovation in Bid to Pressure Powell

What Happened: Trump’s budget chief Russell Vought is demanding access to the Federal Reserve building, claiming Fed Chair Jerome Powell “mismanaged” its $2.5 billion renovation. Trump is using the project to push Powell to resign or cut rates.

Why It Matters: This is a coordinated pressure campaign. Trump is trying to intimidate an independent agency to manipulate interest rates for his political agenda. Undermining the Fed’s autonomy is a serious threat to the economy and democratic governance—and manufacturing crimes to justify it is exactly how authoritarian regimes like Russia operate.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Inside ICE’s Supercharged Facial Recognition App of 200 Million Images

What Happened: ICE’s new app, Mobile Fortify, lets agents scan a person’s face and instantly pull data from over 200 million images tied to DHS, State, CBP, FBI, and state records—returning names, nationalities, deportation orders, and more.

Why It Matters: This is a dystopian leap in surveillance power. ICE can now extract personal data on demand just by pointing a phone, stripping away due process and creating new risks of abuse, misidentification, and racial profiling.

House NDAA would deepen Pentagon involvement in domestic, border operations

What Happened: The House-passed National Defense Authorization Act would formalize Pentagon involvement in border enforcement and domestic policing, authorizing military funding for surveillance, migrant detention, and law enforcement support under counterterrorism or anti-crime mandates.

Why It Matters: This dangerously blurs the line between military and civilian power. It paves the way for a permanent military role in domestic affairs—just as Trump leans on the Pentagon to enforce his immigration agenda and suppress dissent. We are witnessing the creation of a police state.

Maurene Comey’s Farewell After Firing: ‘Fear Is the Tool of a Tyrant’

What Happened: Maurene Comey, a senior SDNY prosecutor and daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, was fired without explanation after Trump privately objected to her continued role in the DOJ. In her farewell message, she urged colleagues not to give in to fear.

Why It Matters: Comey’s firing is more political retaliation—punishing someone for their name, not misconduct. It’s a warning shot to prosecutors that independence and integrity will get you fired.

Justice Dept. Seeks 1-Day Sentence for Ex-Officer in Breonna Taylor Raid

What Happened: The Justice Department is requesting just one day in prison for Brett Hankison, the ex-officer convicted of violating Breonna Taylor’s civil rights in the 2020 raid where she was murdered. The ask came from a Trump appointee, overriding civil rights precedent and outraging Taylor’s family.

Why It Matters: This is a slap in the face to justice. One of the decade’s most infamous police killings is being treated as a minor offense—reiterating that under Trump, civil rights abuses by law enforcement will be excused.

Trump administration hands over Medicaid recipients’ personal data, including addresses, to ICE

What Happened: Trump signed a secret agreement allowing ICE to access personal data—including names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and ethnicities—of all Medicaid recipients to locate and deport undocumented immigrants. The data sharing affects 79 million enrollees.

Why It Matters: This is a massive breach of medical privacy and a weaponization of health care systems to fuel Trump’s deportation machine. It will deter millions from seeking lifesaving care—and the use of this data will only expand as surveillance deepens.

Trump Pulls $4 Billion from California High-Speed Rail Project

What Happened: Trump canceled $4 billion in funding for California’s high-speed rail, accusing the state of “mismanagement and contract breaches.” Gov. Newsom called the move illegal and vowed to fight it.

Why It Matters: This guts one of the largest green infrastructure projects in the country, threatening union jobs, transit innovation, and climate goals. It also signals Trump’s broader war on blue states and public infrastructure, using federal power to punish political enemies.

US launches employment discrimination probe into Virginia's George Mason University

What Happened: The Justice Department launched a civil rights probe into George Mason University, accusing the school of using race and sex as factors in faculty hiring. It’s the latest Trump crackdown on universities.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing civil rights law to kill diversity programs and silence universities. It’s a cynical move that twists anti-discrimination statutes to punish schools for trying to be inclusive—and turns equal protection into a tool of repression.

Senate committee advances Emil Bove's judicial nomination as meeting erupts in chaos

What Happened: Trump’s former defense lawyer Emil Bove cleared a key Senate hurdle for a lifetime judicial seat, with Republicans advancing his nomination 12-0 after Democrats walked out in protest. The hearing erupted over whistleblower claims and alleged unethical conduct tied to Bove’s DOJ role.

Why It Matters: Bove’s nomination—despite serious misconduct allegations and telling prosecutors to ignore court orders—marks another step in reshaping the judiciary, stacking the courts with loyalists to entrench Trump’s power and erode judicial independence.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Judge tosses lawsuit seeking to shield names of FBI agents on Capitol riot probe

What Happened: A federal judge tossed lawsuits from FBI agents seeking to block Trump from releasing their names in the January 6 investigation, calling the threat of disclosure too speculative.

Why It Matters: Trump and his cronies want revenge—and by demanding agent lists, the regime is signaling a purge of those who held insurrectionists accountable. The court’s ruling exposes these agents to retaliation in a justice system now weaponized from the top down.

The Enshittification of American Power

What Happened: Under Trump’s second term, U.S. dominance in military, financial, and digital infrastructure is being used to pressure allies—threatening to cut Starlink in Ukraine unless mineral rights are handed over, and leveraging dollar clearing and cloud access to punish foreign officials.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning American platforms into weapons of coercion. Allies are trapped in systems they can’t escape, as U.S. power shifts from stabilizing force to extraction tool—merging monopoly control with state dominance in an attempt to collapse global order.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Flight Manifests Reveal Dozens of Previously Unknown People on Three Deportation Flights to El Salvador

What Happened: Hacked flight manifests show dozens of people disappeared by the Trump regime to a Salvadoran gulag despite a court order blocking the flights. These individuals were never acknowledged by DHS and remain unaccounted for.

Why It Matters: The U.S. government is disappearing people. With no due process or public records. It’s a terrifying escalation of Trump’s mass deportation machine and a clear violation of human rights.

Attorneys sue to restore deportation protections for abused and neglected migrant children

What Happened: A new lawsuit challenges Trump’s decision to revoke deportation protections for migrant children with Special Immigrant Juvenile Status—minors who were abused, abandoned, or neglected.

Why It Matters: This is cruelty codified. Vulnerable kids fleeing trauma are being retraumatized and stripped of legal protections. It’s a quiet but devastating and heartless front in Trump’s broader war on immigration.

Urban League declares a ‘state of emergency’ for civil rights in the US in response to Trump

What Happened: The National Urban League declared a “state of emergency” over civil rights, accusing Trump of dismantling protections, gutting enforcement, and promoting white nationalist policies. Its annual report links Trump to Project 2025 and calls for a “new resistance.”

Why It Matters: Trump has turned the federal government into a weapon against civil rights. Protections are being gutted, and policies targeting Black Americans are accelerating under the guise of “merit.”

Immigrant father in the U.S. for 30 years is challenging warrantless ICE arrests

What Happened: Abel Orozco, an undocumented father living in the U.S. for 30 years with no criminal record, was arrested by ICE agents without a warrant while they searched for his son. Attorneys say the arrest violated a legal settlement requiring probable cause for warrantless arrests and are fighting for his release.

Why It Matters: Orozco’s case further exposes how Trump is bypassing legal safeguards and targeting long-time residents. Advocates warn the regime is cutting corners to inflate arrest numbers—fueling family trauma, legal violations, racial profiling, and mass surveillance.

Veteran and US citizen arrested by ICE warns it could happen to anyone

What Happened: Army veteran George Retes, a U.S. citizen, was tear-gassed, beaten, and detained by ICE during a mass raid at a California farm, despite repeatedly stating his citizenship. He was held for three days without charges, a lawyer, or contact with his family.

Why It Matters: This is proof that no one is safe. Under Trump’s immigration crackdown, U.S. citizens are being violently swept up, denied due process, and detained without explanation. It’s racial profiling, plain and simple.

Facing threats, leading human rights group exits El Salvador

What Happened: Cristosal, El Salvador’s top human rights group, shut down and fled to Guatemala amid threats, surveillance, and the arrest of its anti-corruption lead. The crackdown follows a pattern of repression under President Nayib Bukele.

Why It Matters: A close Trump ally, Bukele, is jailing critics and gutting civil society. Trump’s migrant deportations to Bukele’s gulags tie the U.S. directly to human rights abuses abroad.

ICE Agents Are Harassing the Courthouse Volunteers Who Assist Besieged Immigrants

What Happened: ICE agents are intimidating and physically harassing court watchers in cities like Sacramento, San Diego, and Denver. Volunteers—many older women—report being shoved, photographed, threatened with facial recognition, and even detained while assisting immigrants at hearings.

Why It Matters: These court watchers are often the only witnesses to ICE’s arrests, which frequently target people with no criminal records. ICE’s hostile response reveals a deeper intent: to operate in secrecy, using fear and force to stifle public oversight and suppress due process.

Migrants deported by the US to Eswatini being held in solitary confinement

What Happened: Five men disappeared under Trump’s third-country removal plan are now in solitary confinement in Eswatini, a monarchy known for torture. The U.S. claims their home countries refused reentry and bypassed the UN migration agency.

Why It Matters: Trump continues disappearing immigrants to authoritarian regimes. It’s a brutal policy revival that risks torture, indefinite detention, and total disregard for human rights.

Border Patrol Agents Raid a Home Depot in Northern California

What Happened: Border Patrol agents raided a Home Depot lot in Sacramento, arresting at least 11 undocumented immigrants—expanding immigration sweeps into Northern California just after a court restricted such raids in L.A.

Why It Matters: Trump’s agents continue targeting immigrant communities with militarized raids, using racial profiling to spread fear and undermine California’s sanctuary protections—while ignoring court orders.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

1.4M of the nation’s poorest renters risk losing their homes with Trump’s proposed HUD time limit

What Happened: Trump’s proposal to cap HUD rental assistance at two years would push 1.4 million low-income households out of subsidized housing, according to new NYU research. The plan targets working families like single mom Havalah Hopkins, who says it would leave her and her autistic son homeless.

Why It Matters: Trump’s HUD policy would gut the housing safety net, punish the working poor, and destabilize millions of children—all during a housing crisis. Experts warn it could spark mass evictions and deepen homelessness nationwide.

RFK Jr. Wants to Change a Program That Stopped Vaccine Makers From Leaving the U.S. Market. They Could Flee Again.

What Happened: RFK Jr. plans to overhaul the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, risking bankruptcy of the fund and driving vaccine makers out of the U.S. Experts say it could flood the system with baseless claims.

Why It Matters: This is a direct attack on America’s vaccine infrastructure. Fueled by debunked anti-vax rhetoric, Kennedy’s move threatens access to lifesaving immunizations—just as preventable diseases like measles are on the rise.

What $9B spending cuts could mean for PBS, NPR stations, especially in rural areas

What Happened: Congress passed Trump’s rescissions bill, cutting $1.1 billion from public broadcasting, eliminating CPB funding for two years. NPR and PBS face major cuts, forcing rural stations into layoffs or closure.

Why It Matters: This is an ideological attack on trusted public media. Millions will lose access to news, education, and life-saving alerts—all to silence critical voices and reward partisan allies. Rural America will be hit hardest.

US State Department draws criticism for shutting office that brings home deceased diplomats

What Happened: Trump officials eliminated the State Department’s Office of Casualty Assistance—responsible for returning the remains of U.S. diplomats killed abroad—as part of a mass purge. The decision came while the office was handling the repatriation of a U.S. official who died in Mexico.

Why It Matters: Shutting down the office that supports diplomats’ families in times of tragedy is bureaucratic cruelty and a declaration that those serving America abroad are expendable. This move undermines morale, endangers recruitment, and signals total disregard for the human cost of foreign service.

State Department layoffs affect key Trump priorities like intelligence, energy and China

What Happened: Over 1,300 State Department employees were purged under Rubio’s reorganization, including key experts on China, energy, and intelligence. The purge includes consular services, fraud investigations, Russia, and Ukraine analysts—many with decades of experience.

Why It Matters: The Trump-Rubio agenda is hollowing out U.S. foreign policy from within. By dismantling core expertise, they’re handing power to adversaries and fueling dysfunction at the heart of American diplomacy.

New US postal chief confident agency will be able to preserve independence

What Happened: New Postmaster General David Steiner pledged to keep USPS independent, despite Trump’s push to fold the agency into the Commerce Department. Steiner, a former FedEx board member, replaces Louis DeJoy and faces union skepticism.

Why It Matters: Trump’s proposed USPS merger threatens to politicize a critical public service. With mail delivery, elections, and rural access at stake, the fight over postal independence is a battle for democratic infrastructure.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump administration tells embassies to rein in criticism of foreign elections

What Happened: The State Department has ordered embassies to stop criticizing foreign elections unless there’s a “clear and compelling” U.S. interest. Under new guidance signed by Marco Rubio, diplomats are told to avoid commenting on fairness, legitimacy, or democratic values.

Why It Matters: This silences America’s traditional support for democracy abroad. By prioritizing “sovereignty” over human rights, Trump continues aligning U.S. foreign policy with autocrats—and abandoning pro-democracy voices worldwide.

New U.S. assessment finds American strikes destroyed only one of three Iranian nuclear sites

What Happened: A new intelligence review shows that U.S. airstrikes ordered by Trump last month only destroyed one of three targeted Iranian nuclear sites. The other two—Natanz and Isfahan—sustained limited damage and may be operational within months.

Why It Matters: Despite Trump’s claims of “total obliteration,” Iran’s nuclear program remains partially intact, and officials warn Tehran could quickly resume enrichment.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

GOP senators warn Trump that firing Powell would send ‘shock wave’ through economy

What Happened: Republican senators—including Trump allies—are warning him not to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell, calling it a “colossal mistake” that would undermine the Fed’s independence, destabilize markets, and risk soaring debt costs.

Why It Matters: Trump continues threatening to politicize monetary policy to force rate cuts, despite $36 trillion in national debt. Even his party worries that the move would crash markets and gut investor confidence in the U.S. economy.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

8/2- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

Nationwide protests begin against Trump’s immigration crackdown and health care cuts

What Happened: Over 1,600 protests began across the U.S. as part of a “Good Trouble Lives On” day of action honoring John Lewis. Demonstrators rallied against Trump’s mass deportations, Medicaid cuts, and authoritarian tactics, including military crackdowns on dissent.

Democratic attorneys general sue to block HHS changes to ACA health insurance marketplaces

What Happened: 20 Democratic attorneys general sued Trump to stop new HHS rules that shorten ACA enrollment, impose new fees, and exclude transgender care. The rule would cause 1.8 million people to lose their health insurance.

Democrats challenge whether Emil Bove's judicial nomination advanced after they walked out of vote

What Happened: Senate Republicans advanced the judicial nomination of Trump’s former lawyer Emil Bove and Fox host Jeanine Pirro over fierce Democratic objections. Democrats walked out of the Judiciary Committee vote, accusing Republicans of rule-breaking and silencing debate.

📊 By the Numbers

8/2 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

8 — White House employees working without salary while holding powerful posts, including David Sacks, Steven Witkoff, and Paula White

20% — Share of Trump’s high-level nominees with crypto holdings

$1.1 billion — Funding cut from public broadcasting in Trump’s rescissions bill

1.4 million — Poorest renters at risk of eviction under Trump’s proposed HUD time limit

200 million — Images accessible to ICE’s new facial recognition app Mobile Fortify

79 million — Medicaid enrollees exposed in Trump’s data-sharing deal with ICE

3 — Iranian nuclear sites targeted by U.S. strikes; only 1 destroyed

1 day — Prison sentence recommended by DOJ for officer convicted of violating Breonna Taylor’s civil rights during her murder

30 years — Time undocumented immigrant Abel Orozco lived in the U.S. before ICE arrest without a warrant

1,600+ — Protests held nationwide during “Good Trouble Lives On” action honoring John Lewis

20+ — Inspectors general purged or demoted by Trump since January

200,000 — North Carolina voters at risk of being forced to vote provisionally under new GOP-backed ID update push

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump is turning public health into a surveillance dragnet — With ICE now accessing Medicaid data and using facial recognition apps, how far will the regime go in weaponizing healthcare and social services?

Trump is stacking the courts with loyalists — As Emil Bove advances despite serious allegations, will the judiciary become another captured tool of the regime?

Trump is disappearing people to foreign gulags — How long before secret deportation flights and third-country deals lead to torture and indefinite detention on a mass scale?

Trump continues gutting federal agencies and replacing experts with cronies — What happens when diplomacy, science, and law enforcement are hollowed out and rebuilt as loyalty-first fiefdoms?

Trump’s Pentagon is expanding into domestic policing — With military surveillance now approved at the border and in cities, how soon before we turn into a police state?

Trump’s DOJ is breaching voter systems and demanding machines — Will state officials resist pressure to surrender sensitive election data—and how will 2026 be secured?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

The Authoritarian Takeover Is Underway — From disappearing citizens to militarizing civilian life, Trump continues dismantling legal protections, civil society, and independent oversight.

The Courts Are Being Captured in Plain Sight — Trump’s loyalists are being installed for life despite misconduct, attempting to turn the judicial branch into a rubber stamp.

Surveillance Is Expanding Under the Radar — ICE and DOJ are fusing databases, facial recognition, and medical records into powerful tools of repression with no guardrails.

Trump’s War on the Poor Is Deliberate — Slashing housing, food aid, and healthcare while weaponizing what remains turns safety nets into tools of control and exclusion.

The U.S. Is Abandoning Its Democratic Role Abroad — From muzzling embassies to partnering with strongmen like Bukele, Trump is shifting U.S. foreign policy to enable autocrats.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.