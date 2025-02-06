Photo Credit: Brandon Bell/AP

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Feb 5

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from this weekend alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump’s Crypto Czar: U.S. Sovereign Wealth Fund May Stockpile Bitcoin

What Happened: Trump’s Crypto Czar David Sacks confirmed Trump is considering Bitcoin as part of a new $5.7 trillion U.S. Sovereign Wealth Fund. The initiative ‘aims’ to boost economic growth and strategic reserves, with incoming Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick seen as a proponent.

Why It Matters: This would be the first U.S. government-backed Bitcoin reserve. Critics warn of volatility risks and favoritism toward Trump’s crypto allies and family.

Source: Bitcoin

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Musk’s DOGE Targets Medicare, Medicaid Offices

What Happened: Elon Musk and his operatives gained access to key payment and contract systems at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which oversees $1.5 trillion in federal health spending. While CMS confirmed ongoing collaboration, it has not clarified whether sensitive medical data is at risk.

Why It Matters: CMS manages Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act, covering 150 million Americans. Fake DOGE’s control over CMS raises privacy concerns, potential healthcare budget cuts, and partisan fears over misuse of data. With Musk and Trump prioritizing cost-cutting, they may also cut benefits under the guise of eliminating fraud.

Source: The Hill

DOGE Moves to Shield Records from FOIA Scrutiny

What Happened: Elon Musk and his operatives have ordered employees to stop using Slack as it transitions to a new records system that is not subject to the Freedom of Information Act. By reclassifying itself under the Executive Office of the President rather than the Office of Management and Budget, fake DOGE aims to limit public and congressional access to its communications.

Why It Matters: This move is a blatant effort to obscure communications and evade public scrutiny of potentially illegal actions. As DOGE seizes control of federal agencies, budget systems, private citizen data, and national security infrastructure, it is operating as an unaccountable governing body without legitimate authorization.

Source: 404 Media

DOGE Expands to More Federal Agencies, Gains Access to Health Payment Systems

What Happened: Elon Musk and his operatives have expanded their reach across federal agencies, gaining access to sensitive health payment systems at HHS, CMS, and CDC while also targeting Labor Department records.

Why It Matters: Musk’s unchecked access to critical health payment systems raises privacy concerns as it handles trillions in Medicare/Medicaid transactions. What exactly are they planning to do with this stolen data?

Source: Washington Post

Musk’s DOGE Engineer Gains NOAA Access, Raising Security Fears

What Happened: Elon Musk’s operatives placed Nikhil Rajpal, an ex-Twitter and Tesla engineer, inside NOAA. Ordered by acting Commerce Secretary Jeremy Pelter, NOAA staff were told to grant Rajpal full access to internal systems.

Why It Matters: NOAA is critical for climate research and disaster forecasting. Giving an unqualified, unvetted Musk operative control risks data manipulation, aligning with Project 2025’s push to privatize weather services and weaken climate science.

Source: WIRED

Elon Musk Aide Is Now Working at VA and Accessing Its Computer Systems

What Happened: Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) has raised red flags that Elon Musk and his operatives may have gained unauthorized access to veterans’ private health records at the Department of Veterans Affairs. Murray warned that DOGE’s reckless intrusion into federal agencies could endanger the health and privacy of millions of veterans, especially as Musk’s team has already accessed sensitive financial and personnel data at the Treasury Department and Office of Personnel Management.

Why It Matters: With access to veterans' medical and financial records, DOGE can compromise VA healthcare policies, target specific groups of veterans, or misuse sensitive medical data. Lawsuits are already mounting against Musk’s illegal data mining operations, with federal unions suing the Treasury for giving Musk’s operatives full access to the government's payment systems. This power grab is an unprecedented breach of federal oversight and should raise alarms about national security, privacy, and political abuse.

Source: Military .com

Trump Regime Moves to Politicize Federal CIO Positions

What Happened: The Office of Personnel Management issued a memo recommending that Chief Information Officers be reclassified from “career reserved” to “general employees,” making them political appointees rather than impartial career officials. This move would allow the regime to install political loyalists, including Musk-aligned tech figures, into critical IT roles. Agencies have until February 14 to comply with the reclassification.

Why It Matters: This is part of Trump’s broader effort to purge civil servants and consolidate power through his Schedule F initiative. Politicizing federal CIOs—who oversee cybersecurity, AI, and data security—will put critical government infrastructure at risk. The move would allow Musk and his operatives to take control of federal IT policies, including AI deployment and data management. This will compromise government cybersecurity, centralize tech decisions under political influence, and enable misuse of federal data.

Source: FedScoop

Trump Expands Intelligence Buyouts, Raising Fears of Politicized Spy Agencies

What Happened: Trump has extended buyout offers to employees across multiple U.S. intelligence agencies, including the CIA, NSA, ODNI, NGA, and NRO, as part of Trump and Elon Musk’s drive to seize federal agencies. Former intelligence officials and lawmakers fear mass purges will lead to the replacement of experienced analysts with Trump loyalists who shape intelligence to fit his policies and carry out illegal acts.

Why It Matters: Cutting veteran intelligence officers threatens national security, weakens intelligence-gathering capabilities, and risks turning agencies into politicized tools. Trump has long clashed with the intelligence community over findings that Russia interfered in multiple U.S. elections to help him. The buyouts will erode independent intelligence assessments, leaving the U.S. vulnerable to foreign threats.

Source: Reuters

Emil Bove: The Lawyer Behind Trump’s DOJ Overhaul

What Happened: Emil Bove, Trump’s former criminal defense lawyer, is now acting deputy attorney general, leading sweeping changes at the Justice Department. Bove has fired Jan. 6th prosecutors, ordered investigations into local officials who refuse to assist federal immigration authorities, and is overseeing a crackdown on “deep state” prosecutors. He is expected to become Deputy AG once Todd Blanche—another Trump defense attorney—is confirmed as Attorney General Pam Bondi’s top deputy.

Why It Matters: Bove’s rapid restructuring of the DOJ aligns with Trump’s revenge-driven agenda, particularly targeting those involved in the Jan. 6 prosecutions. Trump and his loyalists are politicizing law enforcement to protect Trump and target his opponents.

Source: Reuters

U.S. AI Safety Institute Director Resigns Amid Trump’s AI Overhaul

What Happened: Elizabeth Kelly, director of the U.S. AI Safety Institute (AISI), has resigned, leaving the future of the agency uncertain under the Trump regime. Kelly, appointed under Biden, led initiatives to test AI models from OpenAI and Anthropic and collaborated with global AI safety bodies. Trump has already revoked Biden’s 2023 AI executive order.

Why It Matters: Kelly’s departure signals a potential shift in AI governance, most likely weakening federal oversight of AI risks. With Trump’s regime prioritizing deregulation, AI development will proceed without the necessary safeguards. The AI industry, already facing ethical and security challenges, could now see looser government controls, increasing the risk of unchecked and dangerous AI proliferation.

Source: Reuters

Musk’s DOGE to Overhaul Air Traffic Control System

What Happened: Elon Musk announced that he will implement rapid safety upgrades to the Federal Aviation Administration air traffic control system. The move follows a recent FAA system outage and a deadly midair collision near Reagan National Airport that killed 67 people. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed fake DOGE’s involvement in overseeing the system.

Why It Matters: Musk’s direct control over FAA safety infrastructure raises concerns about privatization, oversight, and cybersecurity risks. With unauthorized DOGE expanding across federal agencies, Musk continues to increase his influence over critical national infrastructure.

Source: The Hill

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Pam Bondi’s First Moves as Attorney General Reshape DOJ

What Happened: Newly sworn-in Attorney General Pam Bondi issued 14 directives immediately after taking office, focusing on reversing Trump-era investigations, reshaping immigration enforcement, dismantling DEI programs, and reinstating the federal death penalty. Bondi is closing the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force, investigating prosecutors who pursued Trump, and pausing grants to sanctuary cities and organizations assisting undocumented immigrants.

Why It Matters: Bondi’s DOJ is aggressively targeting Trump’s past legal adversaries, expanding immigration crackdowns, and eliminating civil rights programs. The closure of the Foreign Influence Task Force weakens oversight of foreign meddling, and reinstating the death penalty signals a harsher criminal justice stance and intentionally tweaking national security.

Source: POLITICO

White House Orders CIA to Release Employee List, Raising Security Fears

What Happened: The White House ordered the CIA to send an unclassified email listing names and initials of employees hired in the past two years as part of Trump's federal workforce reduction. The list included new analysts and operatives focused on China, raising counterintelligence concerns about potential leaks to adversaries like China and Russia.

“The list included first names and the first initial of the last name of the new hires, who are still on probation — and thus easy to dismiss. It included a large crop of young analysts and operatives who were hired specifically to focus on China, and whose identities are usually closely guarded because Chinese hackers are constantly seeking to identify them.”

Why It Matters: Former officials warn this move is a “counterintelligence disaster,” as foreign intelligence agencies could exploit the data. The CIA’s China-focused recruits—a growing priority—could be disproportionately affected.

Source: The New York Times

Trump regime evicts former Coast Guard leader from her house with 3 hours notice

What Happened: Former Coast Guard Commandant Linda Fagan, the first woman to lead a U.S. military branch, was forcibly evicted from her military housing on Tuesday with just three hours notice. Fagan, who was fired by Trump on his second day in office for her “excessive focus” on DEI and border security policies, was given a 60-day waiver to find new housing—until DHS abruptly revoked it at Trump's request. DHS officials even demanded interior photos of her residence, a move insiders called “a strange power play.”

Why It Matters: This high-profile, punitive eviction sends a chilling message to career military leaders who don’t align with Trump’s agenda, demonstrating his willingness to humiliate and retaliate against even four-star admirals. A classic authoritarian tactic.

Source: NBC News

Republicans Block Subpoena for Musk as DOGE Seizes Government Data

What Happened: Congressional Republicans blocked a Democratic attempt to subpoena Elon Musk to testify about his fake DOGE and its unauthorized access to federal data and spending freezes. Despite protests demanding accountability, Musk has remained out of public view since Trump’s inauguration and continues to slash agency budgets, freeze funding, and access sensitive government systems.

Why It Matters: Musk’s unchecked authority over federal operations raises major concerns about government transparency, financial manipulation, and national security. As a “special government employee,” Musk is not an official U.S. officer but is gutting agencies and purging federal workers without congressional oversight. With Republicans shielding him from testimony, Democrats warn this sets a dangerous precedent for unelected billionaires seizing control of the government.

Source: ABC News

Trump DOJ Targets FBI, Jan. 6 Investigators

What Happened: AG Pam Bondi and Deputy AG Emil Bove moved to purge FBI officials who investigated Jan. 6 rioters, accusing acting FBI leaders of ‘insubordination’ for resisting. Bondi also launched a working group to investigate officials who pursued Trump-related prosecutions, including the Manhattan DA and the NY Attorney General.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning the DOJ into his personal enforcer, intimidating FBI agents, dismantling independent law enforcement, and shielding himself from accountability. He is using the DOJ to go after officials involved in cases against him and his cronies but will shift to going after the opposition. This mirrors the tactics of Russia’s law enforcement and the Prosecutor General’s office.

Source: The New York Times

FCC Publishes CBS’ Kamala Harris Interview, Dismissing Trump’s ‘Election Interference’ Claims

What Happened: The FCC released the full transcript of Kamala Harris’ contested ‘60 Minutes’ interview, disproving Trump’s claims that CBS doctored the footage to favor Democrats. The unedited transcript confirms standard editing practices, not manipulation. Despite this, FCC Chair Brendan Carr—a Trump ally—extended the case for public comment through March, keeping pressure on CBS.

Why It Matters: The FCC’s revival of Trump’s complaint highlights that the agency is being weaponized to attack media outlets critical of Trump. With probes into NPR, PBS, and other networks underway, the FCC is undermining press freedom to silence opposition. Meanwhile, Paramount Global, CBS’ parent company, is reportedly considering settling Trump’s lawsuit to secure government approval for its merger, illustrating the chilling effect of Trump’s influence.

Source: CNN

DOJ Drops Case Against Project Veritas Over Ashley Biden’s Diary

What Happened: The Justice Department declined to charge Project Veritas over its role in acquiring and attempting to publish Ashley Biden’s stolen diary before the 2020 election. Despite years of investigation and FBI searches, the DOJ did not explain its decision.

Why It Matters: This move highlights the DOJ backing off cases involving Trump allies, as Project Veritas has long supported him. At the same time, Trump’s DOJ is aggressively targeting his political opponents, using the justice system to shield his allies while punishing those who investigated or prosecuted him, further cementing the department’s role as a tool for his authoritarian agenda.

Source: The New York Times

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Revokes Security Detail for Former Defense Officials

What Happened: The Defense Department revoked former Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s security detail Tuesday night, following similar removals for Mike Pompeo, John Bolton, and Brian Hook. Esper, who has received credible threats from Iran over the 2020 assassination of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, is the latest official from Trump’s first term to lose government protection. Former Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley also had his security detail revoked last week, along with his security clearance, and the Pentagon removed his portrait from its walls.

Why It Matters: Stripping security from high-risk former officials—particularly those targeted by foreign adversaries—raises concerns about retaliation threats, national security risks, and Trump’s use of power to punish former critics.

Source: CBS News

Right-Wing Group Targets Federal Workers in ‘D.E.I. Watch List’

What Happened: The American Accountability Foundation published a watch list of over 50 federal employees involved in DEI initiatives, calling for Trump to fire them. The list includes names, photos, and accusations based on political donations, social media activity, and past work on health equity. Many targeted workers are black employees in health agencies like the CDC and NIH.

Why It Matters: This escalates the far-right's war on career civil servants beyond just eliminating DEI offices. The list exposes federal employees to harassment and threats. With Trump sycophants leading this dangerous push, we need to watch if these tactics spread to other agencies, states, and private companies.

Source: The New York Times

Trump Picks Joe Kent to Lead U.S. Counterterrorism Center

What Happened: Trump appointed Joe Kent as director of the National Counterterrorism Center. Kent, a former Green Beret and CIA officer, has defended Jan. 6 insurrectionists as "political prisoners" and has ties to a former Proud Boys member.

Why It Matters: Trump continues to reshape intelligence leadership with loyalists who have attacked federal agencies. This is a classic authoritarian move to install allies in key positions who will prioritize loyalty over the law, ensuring they carry out his orders—even if they are illegal or compromise national security. This politicization of intelligence threatens the integrity of U.S. security operations and enables unchecked executive power.

Source: NBC News

Democrats sue GOP county executive over armed volunteer unit they say amounts to an illegal militia

What Happened: Democrats in Nassau County, NY, sued Republican County Executive Bruce Blakeman over his creation of an armed volunteer unit—shrouded in secrecy—calling it an illegal militia. They argue that state law only allows trained law enforcement officers to be deputized, not private citizens. The lawsuit challenges the lack of transparency, as Blakeman’s office has refused to disclose who is being recruited, their training, weapons, or taxpayer costs.

Why It Matters: This case raises major concerns about untrained civilians wielding police power, especially in a county with one of the largest police forces in the U.S., and Trump allies seeking to form private militia groups. Deputizing armed volunteers blurs the line between law enforcement and political militias, a growing trend under GOP leadership.

We need to watch for similar efforts in other counties and states, as Republican officials push expanded use of militia groups amid federal rollbacks on civil rights protections.

Source: AP

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump Considers Labeling Migrants a Measles, Tuberculosis Risk

What Happened: Trump is exploring ways to invoke Title 42—the emergency health law used during the COVID-19 pandemic—to ban asylum seekers at the southern border under the pretext of measles and tuberculosis outbreaks. Trump officials are deploying health officers to the border and examining disease cases to justify reintroducing the controversial policy.

Why It Matters: This move weaponizes public health laws to justify circumventing asylum protections, a tactic courts previously ruled against. Public health experts warn that existing medical measures—such as vaccinations and screenings—are sufficient, making this a politically motivated immigration crackdown rather than a genuine health response.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Trump plans to use notorious Guantánamo detention facility and nearby tents to hold immigrants

What Happened: Trump has begun detaining migrants at Guantánamo Bay, expanding the use of the military-run facility originally built for terrorism suspects after 9/11. The plan includes building tent camps and using high-security prison cells for detainees. The first flight of migrants arrived at the base this week.

Why It Matters: This move represents a radical escalation in U.S. immigration enforcement, potentially violating legal protections against indefinite detention. It also raises human rights concerns and could set a precedent for using military facilities for civilian detainees.

Source: NBC News

West Point Shuts Down Clubs for Women and Students of Color Under Trump’s DEI Ban

What Happened: The U.S. Military Academy at West Point has disbanded more than a dozen cadet clubs focused on gender, race, ethnicity, and sexuality to comply with Trump’s executive order banning DEI programs. The Corbin Forum (a leadership group for female cadets), Spectrum (a gay-straight alliance), and cultural organizations like the Asian-Pacific Forum Club and Latin Cultural Club were shut down. The Defense Department also banned celebrations of cultural awareness months, including Black History Month.

Why It Matters: This is a direct attack on marginalized communities in the military, dismantling support systems for women and minority cadets. Critics warn it will hurt recruitment, retention, and morale, reversing decades of progress in diversifying military leadership.

Source: Associated Press

Google Scraps Diversity Hiring Goals, Citing Trump’s DEI Orders

What Happened: Google has abandoned its diversity hiring goals and is reviewing its DEI programs, citing Trump’s executive orders targeting corporate diversity initiatives. The company removed key DEI language from its SEC filings, signaling a broader shift away from previous commitments. Other tech giants, including Meta, and Amazon, are following suit, dismantling diversity programs under legal and political pressure from conservative groups.

Why It Matters: This continues to be a coordinated attack on workplace diversity, forcing corporations to abandon DEI efforts and cutting opportunities for underrepresented groups. Trump’s orders and legal pressure are normalizing corporate compliance with his authoritarian agenda, reversing progress on inclusion.

Source: The Guardian

Trump signs executive order intended to bar transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order titled "Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports," directing federal agencies to enforce Title IX based on assigned sex at birth. Schools and athletic organizations allowing transgender women to compete in women’s sports risk losing federal funding. The Education Department—as it faces a shutdown—is now tasked with penalizing non-compliant institutions.

Why It Matters: This move further escalates Trump’s crackdown on transgender rights and reverses Biden-era protections for trans students. Public schools and colleges will face federal funding cuts if they do not comply.

Source: Associated Press

Trump's Aid Freeze Worsens Sudan’s Starvation Crisis

What Happened: Sudan's civil war has driven over 25 million people into starvation, with 3.2 million children under five suffering from acute malnutrition. Aid groups warn that Trump’s 90-day suspension of U.S. foreign aid could push the crisis into an all-out humanitarian catastrophe. The war, fueled by rival military factions, has turned Sudan into a man-made famine zone.

Why It Matters: The U.S. has historically been a major provider of humanitarian aid, and the sudden freeze is leaving millions of Sudanese civilians without food or medical assistance. Trump’s widespread cuts to foreign aid programs are putting thousands of lives at risk and could worsen global instability as famine spreads.

Source: CBS News

Trump Moves to Ban Transgender Athletes from 2028 Olympics

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order barring transgender athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s sports, including at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. His regime plans to review visas for elite transgender athletes, claiming it would investigate them for fraud. Trump repeated false claims about athletes from the 2024 Paris Games, accusing them of being transgender without evidence.

Why It Matters: This move could jeopardize the U.S.’s role as Olympic host since the International Olympic Committee sets the eligibility rules, not the U.S. government. It also signals an escalation of Trump’s anti-trans policies and will lead to international backlash, lawsuits, and diplomatic tensions with sports governing bodies and foreign governments.

Source: The Hill

🌐 Imperial Watch

Trump’s ‘Gaza Riviera’ Plan Mirrors Kushner’s Real Estate Vision

What Happened: Trump revived an illegal plan to remove Palestinians from Gaza and redevelop the area into an international luxury resort under U.S. control—an idea that echoes Jared Kushner’s previous remarks about Gaza’s "valuable waterfront property." The proposal has drawn outrage from Palestinians and Western officials. Saudi Arabia and Gulf states have rejected any Gaza investment without a clear pathway to Palestinian statehood.

Why It Matters: Trump’s rhetoric highlights Trump’s prioritization and enrichment of his family’s real estate development over human rights and international law, further alienating Arab allies and jeopardizing U.S. diplomatic relations in the region.

Source: Reuters

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Nationwide Protests Erupt Against Trump, Musk, and Project 2025

What Happened: Protests in all 50 states rallied Wednesday against Trump’s extremist policies, Project 2025, and Elon Musk’s takeover of the government. Protesters gathered at state capitols, city halls, and federal buildings to oppose the regime’s immigration crackdown, LGBTQ+ rollbacks, and plans to forcibly transfer Palestinians from Gaza. The movement, organized under the #BuildTheResistance and #50501 hashtags, aimed to mobilize mass resistance across the country.

Source: AP News

Federal Employees Protest Musk’s Workforce Cuts With Spoon Emojis

What Happened: Federal employees at the General Services Administration's tech division protested the Trump regime’s “Fork in the Road” resignation offer by flooding an internal chat with spoon emojis. The offer, modeled after Musk’s Twitter layoffs, encourages employees to resign in exchange for pay through September as part of a massive federal workforce reduction.

Source: The New York Times

Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order

What Happened: A Maryland federal judge has temporarily blocked Trump’s executive order attempting to end birthright citizenship, making her the second judge to halt the policy. The order, titled "Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship," seeks to deny U.S. citizenship to children born to undocumented mothers or temporary visa holders. Immigrants-rights groups and five pregnant women sued, arguing that the order violates the Constitution.

Source: CBS News

Judge Weighs Blocking Musk Allies from Sharing Treasury Data

What Happened: A federal judge declined to immediately block two of Elon Musk’s DOGE operatives from sharing sensitive Treasury Department financial records with outsiders, including Musk himself. The lawsuit—filed by federal employees—warns that DOGE’s access compromises Treasury’s payment system, which manages billions of transactions. The judge signaled she may impose restrictions on Friday if no agreement is reached.

Source: Politico

Judge Blocks Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order Nationwide

What Happened: A federal judge in Maryland has issued a nationwide preliminary injunction against Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship, ruling it blatantly unconstitutional. This follows an earlier ruling by a Seattle judge who temporarily paused the policy for 14 days. Trump's order, set to take effect Feb. 19, sought to deny citizenship to children born in the U.S. if neither parent is a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident.

Source: Reuters

📊 By the Numbers

$1.5 Trillion – Federal healthcare spending that is now under Musk’s control after gaining access to Medicare & Medicaid systems .

$5.7 Trillion – Proposed U.S. Sovereign Wealth Fund , with potential Bitcoin stockpiling under Trump’s Crypto Czar.

40,000+ – Federal employees who accepted buyouts , with more layoffs expected .

50+ – Federal workers targeted on a right-wing DEI “watch list,” many of whom are Black and minority employees .

20% – Portion of CIA budget devoted to China intelligence ; now at risk after Trump’s regime exposed new hires .

3 Hours – Time former Coast Guard leader Linda Fagan was given before being forcibly evicted from her home.

14 – DOJ directives signed by AG Pam Bondi , including ending foreign influence probes, purging Jan. 6 investigators, and reinstating the death penalty .

26 – Armed volunteers deputized in Nassau County, NY , as part of an unauthorized civilian militia , now facing a Democratic lawsuit .

Feb. 6 – Deadline for federal employees to accept Musk’s forced resignation “buyout” offer.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Will courts uphold or challenge Musk’s FOIA-blocking records policy?

How will healthcare be impacted by Musk’s access to Medicare/Medicaid data ?

Will Trump comply with court rulings, if not what are the next steps?

💡 Key Takeaways

DOGE is expanding unchecked into key federal agencies, limiting transparency.

Federal workforce purges accelerate, sparking legal and employee resistance.

Trump’s DOJ and intelligence appointments are dismantling independent oversight.

Civil rights rollbacks continue, particularly targeting DEI programs and immigration policies.

Call to Action

Please continue to call your Senators, Representatives, and local officials. It is working! Demand answers: Who authorized Musk and his aides to take control of the federal government, federal payment systems, and our sensitive data? What safeguards are in place to prevent abuse of this access? How will our financial and personal information be used? Who is holding DOGE, OPM, GSA, and TTS accountable for these breaches of protocol?

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.