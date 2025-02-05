Photo Credit: Bill Oxford/Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Feb 4

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from this weekend alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump's Crypto Project Buys Ether After Tariff-Induced Market Crash

What Happened: World Liberty Financial, a decentralized finance project linked to Trump’s family, added approximately 21,177 Ether (ETH) worth $55 million after crypto markets crashed following Trump’s brief imposition of tariffs on Mexico and Canada. The project had previously moved $340 million in ETH to Coinbase Prime between Jan. 18 and Feb. 1. Meanwhile, Eric Trump posted on social media that it was a "great time to buy ETH" before editing his post.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing federal policy to enrich himself, using the presidency to pump his crypto ventures, now worth billions on paper. By deregulating a market filled with fraud and manipulation, he is turning the U.S. financial system into a personal cash machine—a classic dictator corruption tactic. In normal times, the SEC scrutinizes investment endorsements, such as in Eric Trump’s post, which could suggest insider advantage or market manipulation.

Source: Bloomberg News

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

CIA gets Elon’s buyout letter

What Happened: The CIA has offered buyouts to its entire workforce to align with Trump’s intelligence priorities, including targeting drug cartels and conducting trade-related espionage. Hiring for new recruits is frozen, with conditional offers likely to be rescinded if candidates don’t meet the agency’s new focus. CIA Director John Ratcliffe has emphasized an aggressive shift toward covert operations in the Western Hemisphere.

Why It Matters: This mass buyout is a purge of intelligence personnel, consolidating control over covert operations. Trump’s plan to use the CIA for trade negotiations and espionage against non-traditional targets—such as Mexico—raises serious legal and diplomatic concerns. The move mirrors authoritarian tactics where intelligence agencies are repurposed for political and economic leverage rather than national security.

Source: WSJ

Trump Moves Toward Mass Federal Layoffs Amid Resignation Offer Push

What Happened: Trump is pressuring federal workers to accept its “deferred resignation” offer by Thursday, warning that mass layoffs will follow if too few employees voluntarily resign. So far, over 20,000 federal workers have accepted the offer, but that falls short of Trump’s 2-5% workforce reduction goal. Agencies, including the GSA and the National Science Foundation, are preparing for deep cuts, with some agencies facing up to a 70% staff reduction.

Why It Matters: This aggressive purge of federal workers aligns with Trump and Elon Musk’s goal of seizing the federal government through the Fake DOGE. The resignation offer is misleading and employees who take it may not be paid beyond mid-March due to budget uncertainties. Legal challenges have already been filed, and state attorneys general are urging workers to ignore the offer, calling it a scam.

Source: The Washington Post

🚨🚨25-Year-Old Musk Ally Has Admin Access to Federal Payment System

What Happened: A 25-year-old engineer, Marko Elez, with prior ties to Elon Musk’s SpaceX and X, has been given administrator-level access to Treasury Department systems responsible for Social Security, tax returns, and federal payments totaling $5.45 trillion in 2024. Sources say he can modify and delete critical files, raising concerns over security risks and financial manipulation.

Why It Matters: This is a breach of government financial security, with a young, unvetted Musk operative now wielding unchecked power over essential federal payments. The potential for politically motivated financial control—cutting off aid, selectively approving payments—mirrors authoritarian tactics used to consolidate power.

Source: WIRED

🚨Musk Ally Pushes AI Expansion in Government, Raises Legal and Security Concerns

What Happened: Thomas Shedd, a former Tesla engineer, and Musk associate, now leading the GSA’s tech division, outlined plans to integrate AI across federal agencies and modify Login.gov to connect with Social Security and other sensitive systems—a move employees say is illegal under the Privacy Act. Shedd dismissed concerns, saying the government should "try to get consent" but "push forward and see what we can do." Employees fear security risks, potential AI-driven backdoors, and exploitation of government contracts—many of which involve Musk's companies.

“Thomas Shedd, a Musk-associate and now head of the General Services Administration’s Technology Transformation Services (TTS), told government tech workers in a meeting this week that the administration plans to widely deploy AI throughout the government. Shedd also said the administration would need help altering login.gov, a government login system, to further integrate with sensitive systems like social security “to further identify individuals and detect and prevent fraud,” which employees identified on the meeting as “an illegal task.”

Why It Matters: This is a major authoritarian power grab over U.S. government technology—Musk’s allies are gaining control over federal infrastructure, from payment systems to AI governance. The plan to replace federal workers with AI-driven automation aligns with Trump and Musk’s push to seize government and consolidate power. Using AI on government data without oversight poses national security threats, risks financial manipulation, and could expose Americans' sensitive information.

Source: 404 Media

Trump Moves to Dismantle the Department of Education

What Happened: Trump is preparing to sign an executive order directing the Education Secretary to draft a plan to dismantle the Department of Education. The order will call on Congress to pass legislation eliminating the agency, but immediate closure is unlikely. Linda McMahon, Trump’s nominee for Education Secretary, has yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, dozens of department employees have already been placed on administrative leave.

Why It Matters: Eliminating the Department of Education would decentralize education policy, shifting control to the states and gut federal programs that support low-income students. It would also jeopardize federal funding for K-12 education, special education programs, and student loan protections.

Source: ABC News

Trump Moves to Dismantle NOAA, Putting Climate Data and Weather Forecasting at Risk

What Happened: The Trump regime is reportedly working to break up and downsize NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), fulfilling a key objective of Project 2025. Former Trump officials behind the plan claim NOAA is “harmful to U.S. prosperity” due to its role in climate science. NOAA staff is being removed without legal authority, and its climate and weather forecasting data could be privatized for corporate use instead of remaining public.

Why It Matters: NOAA plays a critical role in public safety, providing weather forecasts, storm alerts, and climate data essential for businesses, farmers, and disaster response. Gutting NOAA would weaken climate research, disrupt fisheries management, and increase reliance on private corporations for weather data.

Source: The Guardian

Why the Supreme Court May Favor Trump's Push for Expanded Presidential Power

What Happened: The Trump regime is aggressively consolidating power by firing inspectors general, freezing federal funds, removing independent agency leaders, and dismantling civil service protections. The conservative Supreme Court majority has embraced the unitary executive theory, which asserts that the president should have full control over the executive branch. Recent rulings, including the July 2024 presidential immunity decision, suggest the Court is willing to further expand presidential authority.

Why It Matters: If Trump succeeds in eliminating or taking direct control of independent agencies like the Federal Reserve, SEC, and FEC, it could erase critical checks on presidential power, allowing the White House to manipulate financial, regulatory, and election oversight.

Source: The Washington Post

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

State Department Puts All USAID Direct Hire Staff on Leave, Forcing Evacuations

What Happened: The State Department has placed all direct hire USAID employees, approximately 10,000, on administrative leave globally, with only a handful allowed to remain for "mission-critical functions." Overseas staff have been ordered to return to the U.S. within 30 days, with some even facing potential military evacuations. Many staffers have been cut off from official email access, leaving them in limbo.

Why It Matters: This is a deliberate and authoritarian dismantling of U.S. foreign aid, gutting an agency critical to global stability, humanitarian relief, and U.S. influence abroad. The sudden recall of thousands of overseas staff cripples operations in over 130 countries, disrupting aid for war zones, famine relief, and disease prevention. Rubio’s mocking response to aid groups struggling to secure waivers underscores the regime’s intentional sabotage of lifesaving programs, echoing dictator-style tactics where institutions are dismantled to centralize control.

Source: WIRED

OPM Moves to Politicize Federal CIOs, Opening Door for Musk’s Allies

What Happened: The Office of Personnel Management is pushing to reclassify Chief Information Officers from career-reserved to general employees, allowing political appointees, including Musk-aligned tech operatives, to take control. The move mirrors Trump’s Schedule F order, which sought to replace civil servants with loyalists.

Why It Matters: This power grab would let Trump and Musk’s DOGE cronies control federal IT, cybersecurity, and AI policy. With fake DOGE already infiltrating key agencies, this could hand Musk-aligned operatives unchecked access to all sensitive federal systems.

Source: FedScoop

Trump’s HUD Expected to Target Immigrants, Housing Advocates Warn

What Happened: Housing advocates fear Trump will weaponize HUD for mass deportations and strip federal housing aid from immigrants. A blocked federal aid freeze already caused panic, and Trump’s past policies suggest a crackdown is imminent.

Why It Matters: Trump’s Project 2025 blueprint calls for cutting noncitizen access to federal aid, forcing local charities to handle immigrant housing needs. Advocates report increased fear, ICE raid preparations, and a chilling effect on immigrant communities.

Source: NOTUS

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Officials Warn Musk’s DOGE Takeover is Illegal, Mirrors Authoritarian Tactics

What Happened: Elon Musk’s fake, unauthorized DOGE is seizing control of federal agencies, triggering legal alarms. Officials from Treasury, USAID, Education, GSA, and EEOC warn DOGE is bypassing laws, accessing sensitive data, and purging civil servants through illegal buyouts. Key concerns:

Why It Matters: This is a classic authoritarian power grab—erasing oversight, seizing financial control, and dismantling independent agencies. DOGE’s unchecked authority mirrors a Russian-style system, where loyalists replace experts, financial systems are weaponized, and mass firings ensure obedience.

Source: The Washington Post

Federal Health Workers Fearful After 'DEI Watch List' Website Publishes 'Targets'

What Happened: A website targeting federal health workers who were involved in DEI initiatives has emerged, listing their names, photos, salaries, and political donations under the label “Targets,”—changed to “Dossiers.” The list, which overwhelmingly includes Black employees, is circulating among federal agencies, sparking widespread fear among workers.

Why It Matters: This targeted harassment campaign is an authoritarian intimidation tactic aimed at silencing diversity advocates and weaponizing federal employment records. The Trump regime’s purge of DEI programs has now escalated to publicly outing and doxxing federal employees, making them vulnerable to threats.

Source: NBC News

Trump Plans Mass Layoffs for Federal Workers Refusing Resignation Offer

What Happened: The Trump regime is moving forward with sweeping federal layoffs under the guise of “Reductions in Force,” targeting workers who refuse its deferred resignation offer. Employees who do not opt-in by February 6 could face termination or be forced back to full-time office work. Over 20,000 employees have already accepted the offer, but federal unions have filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of the ultimatum.

Why It Matters: This move aligns with authoritarian tactics, coercing public servants into resignation to eliminate career officials and replace them with political loyalists.

Source: CNN

FCC Investigates Soros-Backed Radio Station for Revealing ICE Agent Locations

What Happened: The FCC, led by Trump-appointed chairman Brendan Carr, has launched an investigation into KCBS 740 AM, a Soros-backed radio station, for broadcasting the live locations of undercover ICE agents conducting deportation operations in San Jose. The FCC’s Enforcement Bureau is assessing whether the station violated its public interest obligations, noting the ICE agents were operating in a high-crime area.

Why It Matters: This incident adds to the far-right’s long-standing conspiracies about George Soros, reinforcing their claims about his influence over media and politics. The Trump regime’s FCC crackdown on a Soros-linked broadcaster aligns with its broader efforts to intimidate media, while simultaneously bolstering pro-Trump and far-right voices in the information ecosystem. This is a classic authoritarian strategy: controlling media narratives to consolidate power and suppress opposition.

Source: Fox News

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump says he'd deport US citizens convicted of crimes 'in a heartbeat' if legal

Keep an eye on how this develops…

What Happened: Trump expressed support for deporting U.S. citizens convicted of crimes to El Salvador, following an offer from El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called it an “act of extraordinary friendship”, stating that Bukele agreed to house deported foreign nationals and U.S. citizens in Salvadoran prisons at a lower cost.

Why It Matters: Trump’s consideration of deporting American citizens to foreign prisons is a radical authoritarian escalation, attacking constitutional rights and due process. The move mirrors autocratic tactics of exiling political opponents after labeling them criminals.

Source: ABC News

USAID Upheaval Paralyzes Global Food and Medicine Aid

What Happened: Trump’s 90-day freeze on foreign aid and the abrupt closure of USAID headquarters have stalled food, medicine, and lifesaving aid shipments worldwide. Despite a humanitarian waiver, shipments of HIV drugs, antibiotics, and emergency food supplies are stuck in ports and warehouses. Humanitarian groups report millions in unpaid government contracts, forcing them to scale back or suspend operations.

Why It Matters: This deliberate disruption of lifesaving aid has left vulnerable populations without critical medical care and food, leading to increased disease transmission and malnutrition.

Source: NBC News

Trump Sends First Migrants to Guantanamo Bay

What Happened: Trump has begun transferring migrant detainees to Guantanamo Bay, fulfilling an executive order to convert the naval base into a large-scale immigration detention center. The first 10 detainees, labeled as “high-threat”, were flown from Fort Bliss, Texas to Guantanamo, where the regime plans to detain up to 30,000 unauthorized immigrants with criminal records.

Why It Matters: This is an unprecedented militarization of immigration enforcement, weaponizing a military facility to circumvent due process for detainees. Trump’s mass deportation strategy is accelerating, with ICE arrests tripling in the past week. Guantanamo’s history as a site of indefinite detention raises serious human rights concerns.

Source: CBS News

Republican Congressman Moves to Abolish OSHA Amid Federal Overhaul

What Happened: Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) has reintroduced the Nullify the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (NOSHA) Act, seeking to eliminate OSHA, arguing that workplace safety should be handled by states and private employers.

Why It Matters: The move aligns with Trump and Elon Musk’s broader agenda to dismantle federal oversight and slash government agencies. OSHA, which reported 5,283 workplace fatalities and over 1.5 million injuries in 2023, plays a critical role in enforcing safety regulations. The bill, if passed, would shift workplace safety to the states and limit federal protections for workers.

Source: HIPAA Journal

Still locked out of federal funding, several Head Start preschools may need to close temporarily

What Happened: Several Head Start preschools remain unable to access federal funding, putting thousands of children at risk of losing early education services. Last week, during Trump’s attempted federal grant freeze, administrators were locked out of the government’s funding portal. Although access was restored for many, 45 Head Start grant recipients still report delays, with some programs forced to temporarily shut down due to lack of funds.

Why It Matters: Head Start serves low-income families, providing essential preschool education, meals, and child care support. Without immediate funding, parents are unable to work, and centers are laying off staff. The disruption aligns with Trump’s broader assault on social programs, including his push to dismantle the Department of Education and defund welfare initiatives under the guise of “efficiency.”

Source: Associated Press

Raskin Warns ICE Raids Could Target U.S. Citizens, Demands Answers

What Happened: Rep. Jamie Raskin and Rep. Pramila Jayapal have raised concerns that ICE raids under Trump’s immigration crackdown are sweeping up innocent U.S. citizens. They sent a letter to acting ICE Director Caleb Vitello and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem demanding answers on wrongful detentions. Reports indicate that American citizens, including a toddler, his mother, and his grandmother in Milwaukee, have been detained in ICE operations.

Why It Matters: The aggressive expansion of immigration enforcement has raised concerns over racial profiling and civil rights violations. Critics warn that ICE’s increased deportation operations under Trump could lead to unconstitutional detentions and harassment of legal residents and U.S. citizens.

Source: The Hill

🌐 Imperial Watch

Trump Proposes U.S. 'Ownership' of Gaza, Won’t Rule Out Deploying Troops

What Happened: Trump suggested the U.S. take control of Gaza and redevelop it into a luxury destination after illegally resettling Palestinians in other countries. During a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump described the plan as a long-term U.S. investment, potentially backed by American troops.

Why It Matters: Trump’s proposal to forcibly resettle Palestinians outside Gaza while claiming the territory for U.S. development marks a drastic break from longstanding U.S. policy. The plan threatens to destabilize the region, derail diplomatic efforts, and provoke widespread backlash across the Middle East. Additionally, his suggestion of deploying American troops risks entangling the U.S. in another endless conflict, making the country more vulnerable to terrorist attacks both at home and abroad—especially as Trump systematically dismantles national security agencies meant to prevent such threats.

Source: AP

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Unions sue to block Musk team’s access to Treasury payments

What Happened: A coalition of labor unions—including the Alliance for Retired Americans, the American Federation of Government Employees, and the Service Employees International Union—has sued the Treasury Department and Secretary Scott Bessent for granting Elon Musk’s DOGE team full access to federal financial systems. The lawsuit alleges that millions of Americans’ personal and financial information—including Social Security numbers, bank details, and addresses—were illegally shared with Musk’s team. The suit demands an immediate halt to these "massive and unprecedented" privacy violations under the Privacy Act of 1974 and IRS protections for taxpayer data.

Source: Politico

FBI Agents Sue DOJ Over 'Retaliation' for Investigating Jan. 6 and Trump’s Classified Documents

What Happened: Two groups of anonymous FBI agents who worked on Jan. 6 investigations and Trump’s classified documents case have filed lawsuits against the Justice Department, alleging politically motivated retribution. The agents claim a survey about their roles in these cases is an attempt to identify and fire them, with at least 6,000 agents potentially at risk. They also warn that some of their personal information has already been leaked online, exposing them to threats from Trump’s pardoned Jan. 6 insurrectionists.

Source: NBC News

Democrats Join Protest Against Musk’s ‘Hostile Takeover’ of Federal Payment Systems

What Happened: Hundreds of protesters and Democratic lawmakers rallied outside the Treasury Department in Washington, denouncing Elon Musk’s DOGE team’s reported access to federal financial systems. Lawmakers, including Chuck Schumer, Ayanna Pressley, and Jamie Raskin, attempted to enter the Treasury but were denied access.

Source: The Guardian

Judge Blocks Trump’s Order on Transgender Prisoners

What Happened: A federal judge blocked Trump’s executive order that would have forced transgender women out of women’s prisons and banned federal funds for gender-affirming care in prisons. Judge Royce Lamberth ruled the policy likely violates the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment by exposing inmates to physical and sexual violence and denying them necessary medical treatment.

Source: POLITICO

📊 By the Numbers:

$5.45 trillion – Total federal payments controlled by Musk’s team

10,000 – USAID workers forced on leave , disrupting global aid

70% – Expected staff reductions at key federal agencies

20,000 – Federal employees who accepted Trump’s "deferred resignation" offer

340,000,000 – Amount of ETH moved by Trump’s crypto project before policy changes

21,177 – ETH purchased by Trump’s crypto project post-tariff crash

130+ – Countries impacted by USAID shutdown

45 – Head Start preschools still locked out of federal funds

6,000 – FBI agents potentially targeted for retaliation firings

🔎 What to Watch Next

Will Kash Patel, Tulsi Gabbard, and RFK Jr. get confirmed? Their dangerous confirmations would further endanger national security, and the health of Americans, and weaponize law enforcement against opposition and media.

Will the courts stop Elon’s access to sensitive systems? A ruling against Musk could block DOGE’s infiltration of federal financial infrastructure, but a Trump-aligned judiciary may shield him from accountability.

What happens if Trump ignores a court ruling and continues breaking the law? People need to prepare for a constitutional crisis and what measures will be available if Trump and Musk ignore rulings and continue to break the law.

💡 Key Takeaways:

Musk Coup continues: Musk is now one of the most powerful figures in Washington, seizing control of federal agencies, financial systems, and data of all Americans.

Trump and Musk’s authoritarian takeover is accelerating, with federal purges, data breaches, and dismantling of institutions.

Resistance is growing: Unions, lawsuits, and judges are pushing back against his attacks on governance.

