A view of the U.S. Department of Education building in Washington on Monday. (Pete Kiehart/For The Washington Post)

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Feb 3

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from this weekend alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump’s Meme Coin Rakes in $100M While Small Traders Lose Big

What Happened: Trump’s $Trump meme coin has generated up to $100 million in trading fees, while its value plummeted by two-thirds. Small traders lost money, while major investors and entities tied to Trump cashed in. His company, CIC Digital, is listed as a beneficiary of the fees. The ownership structure is opaque, with Delaware-registered firms like Fight Fight Fight and Celebration Cards receiving trading revenue.

Why It Matters: This is blatant financial corruption and self-dealing, with Trump using the presidency to enrich himself through a highly speculative crypto venture. His regime is simultaneously rewriting crypto regulations, creating a massive conflict of interest as he profits off policies he controls. Like dictators who use state power to funnel money into their own pockets, Trump is leveraging public office for personal gain, leaving everyday investors to suffer.

Source: Reuters

Senate Confirms Fossil Fuel CEO Chris Wright as Energy Secretary

What Happened: The Senate confirmed Chris Wright, CEO of Liberty Energy, as Trump’s new Energy Secretary in a 59-38 vote. Wright, a vocal opponent of climate policies, has pledged to advance Trump’s "drill, baby, drill" agenda, prioritizing fossil fuel production while dismissing renewable energy initiatives. Wright will also serve on Trump’s newly created National Energy Council, chaired by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, to deregulate the energy industry and accelerate fossil fuel expansion.

Why It Matters: Trump is dismantling climate regulations and green energy policies, reversing Biden-era climate initiatives in favor of unchecked fossil fuel expansion. Wright's deep industry ties and lack of government experience raise concerns about conflicts of interest and corporate influence over U.S. energy policy. This appointment mirrors authoritarian strategies where industry executives seize government roles to serve corporate interests, weakening regulatory oversight and prioritizing profits over environmental and economic stability.

Source: AP News

Commerce pick with crypto ties could sit on crypto task force

What Happened: Howard Lutnick, Trump’s nominee for Commerce Secretary, refuses to say whether he will recuse himself from the White House’s crypto task force, despite financial ties to Tether, a stablecoin firm linked to illicit finance scandals. Lutnick holds a $600M bond in Tether through Cantor Fitzgerald but declined to disclose details in response to Senate inquiries. He also pledged full support for Trump’s tariff-heavy trade agenda.

Why It Matters: Lutnick’s deep financial conflicts of interest raise ethical concerns as he would help craft crypto regulations while personally profiting from the industry. His Tether ties also pose national security risks, given its links to money laundering and illicit finance. His confirmation would further entrench Trump’s pro-crypto policies, which critics say are designed to enrich insiders and weaken oversight.

Source: Politico

Eric Trump Hypes Ethereum as Millions in ETH Flow to Coinbase

What Happened: Eric Trump promoted Ethereum (ETH) on social media, calling it a “great time to buy,” before later deleting part of his tweet. Meanwhile, World Liberty Finance, a DeFi venture linked to the Trump family, moved millions in ETH to exchanges, sparking speculation of insider trading. The firm’s holdings dropped from $421M to $47M in ETH, following significant transfers to Coinbase, Lido, and Gnosis.

Why It Matters: This further entrenches Trump’s personal financial ties to crypto as his regime rewrites regulations favoring the industry. The coordinated social media hype and large-scale asset movements mirror classic pump-and-dump schemes, highlighting ethics and market manipulation concerns. Furthermore, Trump will craft government policies to enrich himself and his family’s crypto ventures.

Source: CryptoSlate

Trump Ties Ukraine Military Aid to Rare Earth Deals

What Happened: Trump demanded Ukraine trade rare earth elements and other critical minerals in exchange for continued U.S. military aid in its war against Russia’s genocidal invasion. This corrupt move will attempt to secure U.S. access to valuable resources.

Why It Matters: This turns foreign policy and military aid into a transactional deal and further shows U.S. has no plans on protecting democracies. Also, a large percentage of U.S. military aid to Ukraine is actually spent inside the U.S. on weapons production, making Trump’s proposal an opportunistic move. The push mirrors Trump’s past exploitation of foreign conflicts for financial gain, signaling corruption and coercion.

Source: The Hill

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Moves to Dismantle the Department of Education

What Happened: Trump is preparing to sign an executive order directing the Education Secretary to draft a plan to dismantle the federal Department of Education, fulfilling a long-standing conservative goal. The order will call for Congress to pass legislation shutting it down, but an immediate closure is unlikely. Trump’s nominee for Education Secretary, Linda McMahon, has not yet been confirmed, and a Senate vote to eliminate the department would likely fail without a two-thirds majority. Meanwhile, dozens of department employees have already been placed on administrative leave.

Why It Matters: Eliminating the Department of Education would gut federal oversight of public schools, shifting control to the states and leaving low-income students without critical support. It would also jeopardize federal funding for K-12 education, including programs addressing achievement gaps and student loan protections. This move mirrors authoritarian tactics of weakening institutions to consolidate power and eliminate regulatory oversight.

Source: ABC News

Key State Department Programs ‘Wiped Out’ After Dozens of Contractors Fired

What Happened: Trump has fired around 60 contractors of contractors at the State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (DRL), gutting key programs advancing democracy and human rights worldwide. This follows stop-work orders on all foreign-aid contracts, part of Trump’s 90-day freeze on foreign assistance. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed he is now acting head of USAID, where senior leadership has been ousted, employees were blocked from entering headquarters, and the website has gone offline. The cuts are being orchestrated by Pete Marocco, a Trump appointee reportedly seen at the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

Why It Matters: This is a direct attack on U.S. democracy promotion, benefiting authoritarian regimes like Russia and China. DRL has been essential in supporting pro-democracy movements, combating human rights abuses, and strengthening civil society abroad, and further shows America’s tilt into authoritarianism. Also, with USAID also crippled, Trump is effectively erasing the U.S. role in global democratic leadership, paving the way for autocrats to expand their influence.

Source: NOTUS

GOP Officials Say Trump’s Federal Worker Buyout Program Is Illegal

What Happened: Trump’s regime offered federal workers buyouts through September, despite Congress only funding the government until mid-March. GOP officials warn this violates the Anti-Deficiency Act, which bars unauthorized spending. The estimated cost could reach $50 billion, sparking legal concerns.

Why It Matters: This is a purge of federal workers, bypassing legal budget limits to clear out career civil servants and replace them with loyalists under Project 2025. Yet, Republicans in Congress are unlikely to challenge Trump’s legal overreach.

Source: CBS News

CFPB halts work after Trump appoints Bessent as acting head

What Happened: Trump appointed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as acting head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, immediately halting its work on regulations, investigations, and enforcement. Bessent ordered all CFPB staff to stop crafting rules, issuing penalties, or communicating with the public. The move aligns with Elon Musk’s push to “delete” the agency entirely.

Why It Matters: The CFPB was created after the 2008 financial crisis to protect consumers from predatory financial practices. Trump’s freeze leaves Americans vulnerable to banking fraud, junk fees, and financial scams. The agency was in the process of eliminating medical debt from credit reports and limiting overdraft fees, reforms that are now at risk. Banks and big corporations stand to benefit, while working-class Americans lose protections. This is a classic authoritarian power grab—eliminating oversight, weakening accountability, and prioritizing corporate and oligarchy interests over the people.

Source: The Washington Post

Sen. Jim Risch blocks Senate resolution in support of USAID

What Happened: Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) blocked a Senate resolution affirming USAID’s national security role, which had the support of over 40 Democrats. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) pushed the resolution, arguing that Congress already appropriated funds for USAID, making Trump's dismantling of the agency an overreach. Risch, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, defended Trump and Elon Musk’s efforts to restructure USAID under Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Why It Matters: With Musk’s backing, Trump is shutting down USAID despite Congress having already approved funding for its programs. This marks a major constitutional crisis, as the executive branch is openly defying legislative authority and consolidating control over foreign aid. The GOP’s refusal to challenge Trump’s actions confirms that Congress is no longer operating as an independent branch, but rather as a tool for Trump’s agenda, allowing Musk’s influence over government functions to grow unchecked.

Source: The Hill

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

DOT to Prioritize High Birth and Marriage Rate Areas

What Happened: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy ordered DOT funding to favor communities with above-average birth and marriage rates, impacting major transit programs. The directive is effective immediately as U.S. birth rates hit a record low.

Why It Matters: This shifts infrastructure funding based on ideology, potentially diverting resources from urban, single-parent, and minority communities. The move aligns with Trump’s push to reshape federal funding around conservative “family values” and roll back DEI initiatives.

Source: The Hill

FBI distributing questionnaire probing agents' work on Jan. 6 Capitol riot cases

What Happened: The Trump regime targets 1000’s of FBI agents involved in the January 6 insurrection investigations, distributing questionnaires probing their roles and compiling lists for potential firings. This follows a directive from Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, a former Trump defense lawyer, ordering reviews of all agents who worked on Jan. 6 and Trump’s classified documents case.

Why It Matters: This is a blatant authoritarian purge, punishing law enforcement for investigating Trump’s crimes. By targeting career FBI agents, Trump is using the Justice Department to erase history and rewrite the narrative, a classic dictator tactic. FBI leadership warns this threatens national security, while attorneys for agents argue it violates due process. The move echoes Russian-style political retribution, designed to instill fear and consolidate power.

Source: CBS News

More than 1,000 EPA employees are told they could be dismissed immediately

What Happened: The Trump regime has notified over 1,000 Environmental Protection Agency employees that they could be terminated immediately as part of a broader effort to downsize the federal government. Workers who haven’t completed a year of service received an email last week warning them they were likely on a probationary period and could be fired without cause. However, some employees with over a year of service also received the email ‘in error.’

Why It Matters: This mass firing is an unprecedented political purge aimed at gutting environmental protections and silencing federal employees who enforce climate policies Trump opposes. Targeting probationary employees—who have little recourse to challenge termination—allows Trump to reshape the EPA into a politically compliant agency. The move mirrors authoritarian tactics, where loyalty replaces expertise, and public institutions are weakened for corporate gain.

Source: NBC News

Marco Rubio empowers State Department official Pete Marocco to run USAID

Trump ally Peter Marocco behind evisceration of USAid: ‘He’s a destroyer’

What Happened: Marco Rubio appointed Trump ally Peter Marocco to oversee USAID’s dismantling, advancing Trump and Elon Musk’s push to consolidate foreign aid control. Marocco, forced out in Trump’s first term after staff exposed his efforts to gut USAID, has now frozen assistance, cut jobs, and shut down key programs. He was also identified at the January 6 insurrection but never charged.

Why It Matters: Marocco is not a disruptor—he’s a destroyer.—according to former colleagues. His return signals an authoritarian power grab, erasing oversight and turning foreign aid into a political tool. USAID’s collapse weakens U.S. global influence, opening doors for China and Russia.

Source: NBC News, The Guardian

Trump and Musk move to dismantle USAID, igniting battle with Democratic lawmakers

What Happened: Trump and Elon Musk are dismantling USAID, shut down aid programs, slashed jobs, and blocked congressional Democrats from entering the agency’s headquarters. The USAID plaque at HQ was removed, and its website went dark over the weekend. Musk boasted, “Spent the weekend feeding USAID into the wood chipper.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared himself acting USAID administrator, despite the agency’s six-decade independence.

Why It Matters: This power grab eliminates oversight and weaponizes foreign aid. USAID’s collapse endangers critical programs fighting famine, disease, and poverty, weakening U.S. global influence while handing strategic opportunities to China and Russia. Blocking lawmakers from entering USAID HQ is a classic authoritarian tactic, with Musk now wielding unchecked control over federal agencies.

Source: AP News, The Hill

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

CBS Turns Over Documents in Trump’s FCC Investigation of Kamala Harris Interview

What Happened: CBS News has submitted documents to the FCC as part of an investigation into a "60 Minutes" interview with then-VP Kamala Harris after Trump revived a complaint against the segment. Trump, who sued CBS for $10 billion, claims the interview was misleading and demanded an unedited transcript. The FCC, led by Trump-appointed Brendan Carr, is considering releasing the transcript publicly. This probe is retaliation against unfavorable media coverage and a warning to other legacy media outlets.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing the FCC to intimidate media outlets, echoing tactics used by authoritarian regimes to silence critics. This threatens press freedom and sets a dangerous precedent, allowing the government to punish networks for unfavorable coverage. At the same time, Paramount is seeking FCC approval for a major merger, raising concerns about political pressure influencing corporate decisions.

Source: Reuters

NPR and PBS Targeted in MTG’s House DOGE Subcommittee Investigation

What Happened: The House Oversight Committee’s FAKE DOGE Subcommittee, led by Marjorie Taylor Greene, targets NPR and PBS for alleged liberal bias. Greene has requested NPR CEO Katherine Maher and PBS CEO Paula Kerger testify in March. She cited NPR’s refusal to report on Hunter Biden’s laptop in 2020 and PBS’s coverage of Musk’s alleged fascist salute at Trump’s inauguration. The investigation will assess whether public broadcasting deserves federal funding.

Why It Matters: This weaponization of congressional oversight using a FAKE agency mirrors authoritarian media crackdowns, where governments purge independent journalism under the guise of “bias.” Targeting public media funding threatens the free press and aims to silence critical reporting. This coordinated attack, in tandem with Trump’s FCC probe into CBS, is part of a broader effort to reshape U.S. media into a state-controlled propaganda machine.

Source: Politico

Judge Blocks Trump’s Spending Freeze—Again

What Happened: A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has once again blocked Trump’s spending freeze, ruling that nonprofits and aid organizations are still being denied allocated federal funds despite earlier court rulings against the freeze. Judge Loren AliKhan issued a temporary restraining order, stating the Trump regime was attempting to circumvent court rulings by informally continuing the freeze through agencies.

Why It Matters: Despite two previous court orders, the Trump regime continues to defy legal authority. By withholding federal aid while falsely claiming the freeze was lifted, Trump’s White House is manipulating public perception while breaking the law.

Source: Politico

U.S. Attorney Vows to Target Critics of Elon Musk’s DOGE Takeover

What Happened: Interim D.C. U.S. Attorney Ed Martin threatened legal action against anyone opposing Musk’s unauthorized FAKE DOGE ‘agency’ in a letter posted to X, pledging DOJ support for Musk’s operatives. His comments come as civil servants, protesters, and watchdog groups push back against DOGE’s unlawful takeover of federal agencies, including the Office of Personnel Management, and the General Services Administration. Reports indicate that DOGE employees have locked out career officials and used an illegal server to bypass federal oversight.

Why It Matters: This is a blatant weaponization of the Justice Department to shield Musk’s illegal power grab over federal institutions. By threatening legal action against those resisting an unconstitutional, tech-backed coup within the federal government, the Trump regime is using authoritarian tactics to silence critics. Meanwhile, DOGE’s activities, including improper access to federal funds and personal data, likely violate multiple laws—yet the DOJ is protecting them.

Source: Ed Martin on X

🚨🚨DOGE’s Access to Federal Data Is ‘An Absolute Nightmare,’ Legal Experts Warn

What Happened: Elon Musk’s FAKE DOGE is seizing access to sensitive federal databases, including the Treasury Department’s payment system and USAID records, sparking a legal and security crisis. Experts warn this violates the Privacy Act, cybersecurity laws, and financial regulations. Reports indicate career Treasury officials were locked out while unvetted DOGE hires gained access to critical payment networks.

Why It Matters: This is one of the biggest security breaches that could expose taxpayer data, compromise national security, and cripple government payment systems. Legal scholars say Trump and Musk lack authority to override data protections and effectively hack into federal IT systems. The potential fallout includes data leaks, targeting of critics, payment disruptions for Social Security, Medicare, and tax refunds—a catastrophic outcome for millions of Americans.

Source: Politico

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump Plans to Invoke Obscure 18th-Century Wartime Law for Mass Deportations

What Happened: Trump is preparing to invoke the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to bypass immigration courts and rapidly deport migrants alleged to be gang members. Originally designed for wartime use, the law was last invoked during World War II to justify internment camps. The regime is also expanding detention sites, including Guantanamo Bay and a military base in Colorado, to facilitate mass removals.

Why It Matters: This dangerous use of wartime powers will enable large-scale deportations without due process, circumventing the immigration court system. This sets a dangerous precedent for executive overreach.

Source: Reuters

Christian Employee Group at State Department Suspended

What Happened: Grace, a Christian employee resource group at the U.S. State Department, was suddenly ordered to pause operations by Global Talent Management. The group, founded during Trump’s first term, promotes religious diversity within the diplomatic corps. Leadership was instructed to halt all activities, with no clear explanation, but officials have promised “additional guidance” in the future.

Why It Matters: While Trump previously courted religious conservatives and infused government institutions with evangelical influence, his second term’s focus on dismantling DEI initiatives may now extend to faith-based groups as well.

Source: The Guardian

Elon Musk's DOGE Is Still Blocking HIV/AIDS Relief Exempted From Foreign Aid Cuts

What Happened: Despite Trump granting an emergency waiver for PEPFAR, Elon Musk’s FAKE DOGE is still blocking critical HIV/AIDS aid. USAID workers have been locked out of their emails, preventing them from coordinating life-saving treatments in Zambia, Nigeria, Haiti, and Mozambique. Essential shipments of HIV medication, antiretrovirals, and prophylactics are now stranded because DOGE has shut down logistics operations and placed key personnel on leave.

Why It Matters: This is a manufactured crisis that directly threatens lives. An estimated 300 newborns have contracted HIV unnecessarily due to treatment delays. Musk’s takeover of USAID is not about efficiency—it’s about dismantling U.S. global health leadership. While Congress funded this aid, DOGE is overriding the law. The blockade on HIV/AIDS relief undermines decades of bipartisan progress and puts millions at risk.

Source: WIRED

📰 In White Supremacist News

Trump Appoints Speechwriter Fired for Attending Conference with White Nationalists to Top State Department Role

What Happened: Darren Beattie, a former Trump speechwriter fired in 2018 for attending a White nationalist conference, has been appointed as Acting Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs at the State Department. Beattie, who founded Revolver News, has amplified January 6 conspiracy theories, racist rhetoric, and misogynistic attacks.

Why It Matters: An election-denying conspiracy theorist is now in charge of U.S. foreign messaging, a hallmark of authoritarian regimes that rely on state propaganda and loyalty over professional expertise. Beattie’s appointment threatens U.S. credibility in counterterrorism, diplomacy, and global security. His history of promoting extremist views and attacking the FBI raises grave national security concerns, as Trump continues dismantling institutions to consolidate power.

Some of Beattie’s Statements:

“Competent white men must be in charge if you want things to work.”

“Shithole countries was the high-point of Trump’s presidency.”

“BLM must take a knee to MAGA. They must learn their place.”

“The FBI should take a knee to show respect to the MAGA protestors.”

On China invading Taiwan: “Might mean fewer drag queen parades in Taiwan, but otherwise not the end of the world.”

On UK’s Labour government: “Far less legitimate than Saddam was in Iraq prior to the U.S. invasion.”

Source: CNN

👊🏼 In Resistance News

California Earmarks $50M to Fight Trump regime

What Happened: California’s legislature approved $50 million to combat Trump regime policies, including $25M for legal battles against the federal government and $25M for immigrant defense funds. Democratic leaders vowed to resist Trump’s policies.

Source: Guardian

Treasury Department Sued Over Musk’s DOGE Payment Access

What Happened: A coalition of advocacy groups, including Public Citizen Litigation Group, the Alliance for Retired Americans, and two major unions, has sued the U.S. Treasury Department over Elon Musk’s FAKE DOGE gaining access to federal payment systems. The lawsuit claims the Treasury illegally shared confidential financial data with Musk’s team, violating privacy laws protecting sensitive personal and financial information. This follows the resignation of David Lebryk, a top Treasury official, who reportedly clashed with Musk’s allies over granting them access.

Source: The Hill

Diversity Officers and Professors Sue to Block Trump’s DEI Orders

What Happened: A coalition of professors, diversity officers, and worker advocates sued the Trump regime, challenging two executive orders targeting DEI programs in government, corporations, and academia. The lawsuit, filed in Maryland federal court, argues that Trump overstepped his authority by terminating DEI-related grants and contracts by threatening civil investigations against major universities and corporations with DEI initiatives.

Source: The Washington Post

📊 By the Numbers:

$100M+ – Trading fees generated by Trump’s $Trump meme coin

200,000+ – Small traders that lost money on the coin’s collapse

50+ – Large investors made over $10M each from trading fees

$16B – Estimated value of Trump-affiliated holdings in $Trump coin

$600M – Bond in Tether, linked to money laundering and illicit finance, held by Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick through Cantor Fitzgerald

1,100 – EPA employees notified they could be fired immediately

30,000 – Migrant detention spots being prepared at Guantanamo Bay

60+ – State Department contractors fired in democracy and human rights programs

50B – Estimated cost of Trump’s federal worker buyout program, potentially illegal

🔎 What to Watch Next:

Legal challenges – Civil rights groups preparing lawsuits against Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act for mass deportations

Congressional action – Democrats pushing bills to block USAID’s dismantling and overturn Trump’s executive orders

Musk’s next moves – Expanding DOGE’s control over federal agencies, dismantling the Department of Education, and potential breaches of data security laws

State Department propaganda shift – Darren Beattie’s impact as he reshapes U.S. diplomacy with far-right messaging

💡 Key Takeaways:

Financial Corruption: Trump’s meme coin scandal and crypto-friendly policies raise major conflict of interest concerns.

Democracy Undermined: The gutting of USAID’s democracy programs benefits authoritarian regimes like Russia and China.

Government Purge: Mass firings at EPA, USAID, and DOJ signal an authoritarian reshaping of federal agencies.

Legal Overreach: Trump’s attempt to invoke an 18th-century wartime law for mass deportations faces major legal battles.

Media Crackdown: Investigations into CBS, NPR, and PBS mirror authoritarian attacks on press freedom.

Weaponization of Government: DOJ and FBI purges show Trump using federal power to erase investigations into himself and Jan. 6.

Musk’s Expanding Control: Musk’s access to federal payment systems and coup over the federal government.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.