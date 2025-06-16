There are now more U.S. troops deployed to Los Angeles than serving in Syria and Iraq.Credit...Philip Cheung for The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 11

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump’s Crypto Playbook Is Now Clear

What Happened: At the 2025 Bitcoin Conference, Trump’s allies—from J.D. Vance to Don Jr.—tied crypto’s libertarian ideals to Trump’s political movement. Meanwhile, Trump’s family has launched multiple meme coins, taken stakes in crypto firms, and Trump Media is buying $2.5 billion in bitcoin. At the same time, Trump’s regime is slashing regulations, easing 401 (k) restrictions, and dropping investigations into crypto firms.

Why It Matters: Trump is fusing government policy with personal gain—dismantling oversight, inflating crypto markets, and aligning national economic policy with his private crypto empire. What began as a decentralized alternative to state power is now being centralized around Trump.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Noem asked Hegseth to direct troops to "arrest rioters to help restore law and order"

What Happened: Kristi Noem asked Pete Hegseth to authorize U.S. troops in Los Angeles to arrest protesters during anti-immigration demonstrations. The request, revealed in a leaked letter, exceeds legal limits on military involvement in civilian law enforcement. The Pentagon has not responded publicly.

Why It Matters: Noem’s demand signals a dangerous escalation—using the military to police Americans and crush dissent. It challenges core constitutional protections and reinforces Trump’s push for authoritarian control.

Suggesting More Troops in More Cities, Trump Bends Military’s Role

What Happened: Trump deployed thousands of troops to Los Angeles—surpassing U.S. troop levels in Iraq and Syria—without state approval, invoking rare emergency powers and hinting at using the Insurrection Act to crush protests over his deportation crackdown.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing the military against civilians, eroding constitutional norms, and redefining protests as a national security threat. This escalation risks turning political dissent into a battlefield—and democracy into a police state.

‘This isn’t an isolated incident’: Trump’s show of military force in LA was years in the making

What Happened: Trump deployed U.S. Marines and federalized the National Guard in Los Angeles to crush protests over mass deportations, defying state leaders and escalating tensions. This is a calculated move to test military force in Democratic strongholds and stage a media spectacle amid political turmoil.

Why It Matters: Trump is escalating by militarizing domestic policy, demonizing immigrants, and using force to intimidate civil society. Los Angeles is the first test—and like in Russia, the crackdown will spread to other cities that resist.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

U.S. Military Authorized to Temporarily Detain Protesters in Los Angeles

What Happened: Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman confirmed that National Guard troops and Marines deployed to Los Angeles can temporarily detain protesters during ICE raids but cannot formally arrest them. About 500 Guard members have been trained to assist ICE with "force protection." California officials have sued, arguing that the deployment is unconstitutional.

Why It Matters: Trump’s use of troops alongside ICE blurs legal lines, undermines state authority, and paves the path for militarized repression.

Marines Deployed to LA Authorized to Detain Protesters,

What Happened: Active-duty U.S. Marines have been deployed to Los Angeles to assist federal agents during protests against Trump’s immigration raids. Pentagon officials confirmed they are authorized to temporarily detain civilians—even without the Insurrection Act being invoked.

Why It Matters: This erodes the legal barrier between civilian law enforcement and military power and echoes authoritarian regimes, where troops are used to suppress dissent. California officials are challenging the deployment in court, arguing that it poses a threat to civil liberties.

Under Pressure From the White House, ICE Seeks New Ways to Ramp Up Arrests

What Happened: Under pressure from Trump and Stephen Miller, ICE is conducting aggressive nationwide raids, using a new app dubbed "Alien Tracker"—developed with Musk’s operatives—to map and detain undocumented immigrants using cross-agency data.

Why It Matters: This is a high-tech, high-volume crackdown that bypasses due process and violates privacy. Trump’s team merged federal databases, weaponizing surveillance against immigrants as a test case. It won’t stop there and will be expanded to all Americans.

CBP Confirms Use of Predator Drones Over Los Angeles Protests

What Happened: Customs and Border Protection admitted it is flying Predator drones above Los Angeles to support ICE during ongoing immigration raids and protests. The confirmation came after flight data and air traffic recordings uncovered the unmarked drone activity by DHS over the weekend.

Why It Matters: Deploying military-grade surveillance drones on U.S. soil to monitor protests marks a chilling expansion of government surveillance powers. This mirrors tactics used in authoritarian regimes like Russia, blurring the lines between civil law enforcement and domestic spying.

Rubio Is Pressing to Open Sanctions Investigation Into Harvard

What Happened: Marco Rubio urged the Treasury Department to investigate Harvard University for sanctions violations after it joined a Chinese health conference.

Why It Matters: Trump is using Harvard as a test case to see how far he can go in his war on universities. By invoking foreign sanctions law to target a domestic institution, he continues weaponizing national security tools to punish dissent.

Inside DOJ’s “Rubber Room”: Veteran Lawyers Sidelined Under Trump

What Happened: Under Trump’s DOJ purge, experienced civil rights and national security attorneys were reassigned to a fake “Sanctuary Cities” task force—nicknamed the “rubber room”—where they were given no legal work and left to do puzzles and stream TV.

Why It Matters: Trump is gutting the DOJ from within—punishing career lawyers, erasing expertise, and replacing them with loyalists. It’s a quiet but devastating assault on civil service independence, leaving key departments hollowed out and repurposed to carry out Trump’s agenda.

Guard Soldiers Deployed in Trump’s LA Crackdown Aren’t Getting Paid Yet

What Happened: Over 4,000 California National Guard troops deployed to Los Angeles under Trump’s orders remain unpaid due to delayed activation paperwork. Without formal orders, troops lack access to pay, health benefits, and housing allowances. Some are sleeping outside on cots, with insufficient food, water, and fuel, while the mission's cost is projected at $134 million.

Why It Matters: The rushed, chaotic deployment reflects Trump’s disregard for the military, using the National Guard as political props while leaving soldiers in limbo with plummeting morale and no local support.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Bragg Soldiers Who Cheered Trump's Political Attacks While in Uniform Were Checked for Allegiance, Appearance

What Happened: During a speech at Fort Bragg, Trump attacked political opponents while uniformed soldiers—handpicked for loyalty and appearance—cheered him on, violating military rules on political neutrality. Internal communications show troops were screened for allegiance, “fat soldiers” were explicitly excluded, dissenters were sidelined, and campaign merchandise was sold on base.

Why It Matters: This staged display crosses a red line—militarizing partisan politics and undermining the U.S. tradition of an apolitical armed forces. The shameful spectacle mirrors the carefully orchestrated propaganda theatrics of Putin—where events are staged to project power and support.

‘Unacceptable’: Police Target Journalists Covering LA Protests

What Happened: Journalists reporting on protests in Los Angeles against Trump’s immigration crackdown say they’ve been assaulted and detained by law enforcement. Incidents include rubber bullet injuries, pepper ball fire, and unlawful detentions—even while live on air. At least 27 attacks on journalists have been recorded since June 6th.

Why It Matters: These acts mark a chilling escalation against press freedom. Journalism groups warn that targeting reporters is meant to restrict public access to the truth. It has become increasingly difficult for journalists to operate in the U.S.

Fulbright Board Resigns After Accusing Trump Aides of Political Interference

What Happened: All 12 members of the Fulbright Board resigned, accusing Trump of illegally canceling nearly 200 American scholarships based on political ideology. Trump appointees reportedly rejected scholars for researching topics like climate change, gender, and migration, interfering with a congressionally mandated, nonpartisan process.

Why It Matters: This mass resignation signals a breakdown of one of the world’s most respected academic exchange programs and reiterates the unprecedented politicization of U.S. diplomacy and global education. Trump’s purge of opponents continues targeting academic freedom, U.S. soft power, and international goodwill.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Some Los Angeles officials fear Marines' 'rules of force'

What Happened: Trump deployed 700 U.S. Marines alongside National Guard troops to Los Angeles to support ICE raids, alarming California officials and law enforcement. The Marines lack civilian law enforcement training and may violate the Posse Comitatus Act. A federal judge is now reviewing a legal challenge to block the deployment.

Why It Matters: Using active-duty military for immigration enforcement is a major and possibly unlawful expansion of federal power, one used by authoritarian regimes. Trump’s push to create a police state risks confusion, overreach, and violence on American streets.

Trump to ramp up transfers to Guantánamo, including citizens of allies

What Happened: Trump is preparing to transfer up to 9,000 undocumented migrants—including citizens from allied nations like Britain, France, Italy, and Ukraine—to Guantánamo Bay. Documents show the White House is pushing for mass arrests and removals without notifying foreign governments.

Why It Matters: Detaining foreign nationals at Guantánamo without due process will spark international outrage and violate global legal norms. The move evokes the worst abuses of the post-9/11 era and marks a dangerous expansion of Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Families Arrested in LA ICE Raids Held in Basements With Little Food or Water, Lawyers Say

What Happened: After Trump’s ICE raids in Los Angeles, immigrant families—including children—were held in basements for days without beds, food, or medical care. Some were disappeared without legal access or due process, with reports of racial profiling and constitutional violations.

Why It Matters: These are human rights abuses—Trump is criminalizing communities, denying civil rights and basic care, and using fear as official policy. Advocates warn that the deliberate erosion of due process is expanding and threatens core democratic protections.

Kosovo Agrees to Accept U.S. Deportations of Migrants from Other Countries

What Happened: Kosovo agreed to Trump’s request to temporarily host 50 migrants deported from the U.S., despite none being Kosovar citizens. The deal is part of Trump’s expanding third-country deportation network aimed at migrants whose home countries refuse reentry.

Why It Matters: Trump is building a global patchwork of deportation deals to sidestep asylum laws and forcibly remove migrants. This mirrors authoritarian tactics—offloading vulnerable people into legal limbo with no protections.

Immigration Raid at Omaha Meat Plant Sparks Outrage and Fear

What Happened: ICE agents raided Glenn Valley Foods in Omaha, detaining around 70 workers in what’s being called Nebraska’s largest workplace immigration operation of Trump’s second term. Company officials say they complied with all federal rules and used E-Verify.

Why It Matters: The raid signals a new phase of Trump’s immigration crackdown, targeting critical industries even when businesses follow federal verification protocols. Immigration communities continue living in fear, and local leaders are blindsided.

Tennessee Sues Over Grants to Hispanic-Serving Colleges

What Happened: Tennessee’s Republican Attorney General and the group behind the anti-affirmative action Supreme Court ruling are suing the U.S. Education Department to block grants for Hispanic-Serving Institutions. They argue the funding, aimed at schools with 25%+ Hispanic enrollment, is “unconstitutional.”

Why It Matters: Seeing Trump as a model, Republican-led states are escalating efforts to dismantle diversity programs by reframing them as “racial discrimination.”

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump says FEMA to be wound down after hurricane season

What Happened: Trump announced he will phase out FEMA after the 2025 hurricane season, redirecting disaster aid funding to the White House. Under the plan, states will get less federal support and must handle most disasters independently, with only catastrophic events qualifying for federal intervention.

Why It Matters: Trump is dismantling another vital emergency agency and consolidating control over disaster aid, turning lifesaving relief into a political weapon. Loyalty will be required to get disaster relief.

States would struggle to administer food stamp benefits under Republican tax bill

What Happened: The Republican House tax bill would shift $22 billion in SNAP (food stamp) costs to states. Beginning in 2028, states would be responsible for up to 25% of benefit payouts and 75% of administrative costs.

Why It Matters: More than 41 million Americans rely on SNAP. Experts warn the bill will force states to cut eligibility or exit the program entirely, potentially pushing over 4 million people off food aid. Critics call it an unsustainable move that endangers the poor and drains state resources.

Trump EPA moves to repeal climate rules that limit greenhouse gas emissions from US power plants

What Happened: The EPA, led by Lee Zeldin, proposed repealing key rules that limit greenhouse gas emissions from coal and gas power plants and weakening mercury emissions standards. The agency claims the move will cut industry costs and “unleash” American energy.

Why It Matters: These rollbacks reverse Obama and Biden-era protections and will disproportionately harm low-income, Black, and Latino communities already burdened by pollution. Public health experts warn the changes endanger children and violate clean air laws.

Senators Warn DOGE’s Social Security Administration Work Could Break Benefits

What Happened: Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden warned that the Trump-Musk unauthorized DOGE is jeopardizing Social Security by rushing an AI-driven IT overhaul. Since Musk operatives began work, the SSA website has suffered outages and access failures, raising alarms about benefit disruptions, data loss, and hacking risks.

Why It Matters: This reckless digital experiment threatens to collapse one of America’s most vital safety nets. Warren calls it a “recipe for disaster” that puts millions of elderly and disabled Americans at risk.

Major US Climate Website Likely to Shut Down After Staff Fired in Trump-Era Purge

What Happened: NOAA’s Climate.gov is halting new content after nearly all editorial staff were purged on May 31. Insiders say the purge was politically driven, part of Trump’s effort to shut down public-facing climate education.

Why It Matters: This is another direct attack on science communication. Experts warn that the move not only silences trusted climate data but opens the door for the site to be repurposed for propaganda, erasing decades of bipartisan scientific integrity.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Views of the U.S. under Trump dip sharply in many allied countries

What Happened: A new Pew poll shows global approval of the U.S. and confidence in Trump plummeting across allied nations. Favorability dropped sharply in Canada, Germany, Sweden, and Mexico, while support rose in right-leaning countries like Hungary and Israel. Sweden’s approval alone fell from 47% to 19%.

Why It Matters: The poll highlights collapsing global trust in U.S. leadership under Trump, straining alliances, and weakening America’s influence. Support is increasingly limited to far-right populists and authoritarian-leaning governments.

McConnell Tells Hegseth America’s Reputation Is at Stake in Ukraine War

What Happened: At a heated Senate hearing, Senator Mitch McConnell slammed Pete Hegseth over the absence of Ukraine aid in Trump’s Pentagon budget, warning it damages U.S. credibility. Lindsey Graham backed him, accusing Hegseth of underestimating Putin’s threats and enabling further Russian aggression.

Why It Matters: The clash highlights GOP divisions over Ukraine. Traditional Republicans warn that abandoning Ukraine emboldens Putin and weakens global alliances, while Trump loyalists push isolationism.

North Korea ‘refuses to accept Trump’s letter to Kim Jong-un’

What Happened: North Korea reportedly rejected a personal letter from Trump to Kim Jong-un, turning away repeated delivery attempts via the UN.

Why It Matters: With military support from Russia and economic aid from China, North Korea no longer needs Trump’s theatrics. The rejection highlights the failure of Trump’s diplomacy as it expands its nuclear program.

Pentagon Is Reviewing Deal to Equip Australia With Nuclear Submarines

What Happened: Trump is reviewing the landmark AUKUS deal that would equip Australia with nuclear submarines, questioning whether it meets "America First" standards.

Why It Matters: Australia has invested billions and staked its future defense strategy on this deal to counter China. Trump’s transactional approach threatens to unravel a key Pacific alliance, undermining deterrence efforts and trust among U.S. allies.

U.S. Moves to Withdraw Some Middle East Personnel as Iran Tensions Rise

What Happened: The U.S. is withdrawing nonessential personnel from its embassy in Baghdad and authorizing departures from Bahrain and Kuwait amid rising tensions with Iran. Pete Hegseth also approved voluntary departures of military dependents, as nuclear talks falter and potential Israeli strikes grow.

Why It Matters: Oil prices surged nearly 5% on fears of escalation, as Trump openly questioned diplomacy and Iran warned U.S. bases are within striking distance.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

As Military Deploys to LA, Rightwing Media Decry Protesters as ‘Invaders’

What Happened: In response to protests over mass ICE raids in Los Angeles, rightwing media figures escalated their rhetoric—labeling demonstrators “invaders,” calling for the arrests of Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass, and urging military crackdowns. Fox News, Newsmax, and pro-Trump influencers invoked the racist “great replacement” theory and pushed for Trump to use the Insurrection Act.

Why It Matters: The fusion of violent rhetoric, racist conspiracy theories, and calls for military force against Americans marks a dangerous escalation in authoritarian propaganda. As Trump defies state leaders by deploying troops, rightwing media is laying the ideological groundwork to normalize repression and criminalize dissent.

New Russian Ambassador Meets Trump as Rubio Sends Russia Day Greeting

What Happened: Russia’s new war criminal ambassador to the U.S., Alexander Darchiev, presented his credentials to Trump and pledged to restore ties with Washington, praising Trump’s “constructive” approach over Biden’s. Meanwhile, Marco Rubio issued a celebratory Russia Day greeting: “On behalf of the American people,” the U.S. supports the Russian people’s “aspirations for a brighter future,” and reaffirmed the United States’ desire for “constructive engagement” with Russia.

Why It Matters: Darchiev’s warm reception at the White House and Rubio’s appeasement message reiterates a chilling normalization of Putin’s regime—despite its ongoing genocide and war crimes in Ukraine. Trump continues embracing Moscow, and the majority of Republicans are helping him.

Source: RIA Novosti , State Department

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

New China Trade ‘Deal’ Takes U.S. Back to Where It Started

What Happened: The U.S. and China reached a tentative handshake deal in London to de-escalate Trump’s self-inflicted trade war. The agreement would reverse some tariffs and restrictions imposed in recent months, with China easing mineral export limits and the U.S. loosening tech and visa bans.

Why It Matters: Despite Trump’s bluster, the proposed agreement merely returns the U.S. to where it was before his April tariff escalation. Analysts say it exposes the lack of any real strategy—just chaos and political theater. The trade war damaged U.S. industries, strained alliances, and destabilized the global economy.

Trump says Fed should lower rates by 'one full point'

What Happened: Following new inflation data, Trump called on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by one full percentage point, claiming it would lower debt costs. The demand comes despite expectations that Trump's tariffs will fuel higher inflation in the coming months.

Why It Matters: By pressuring an independent Fed to act in his political interest, he risks triggering a deeper recession, fueling inflation, and undermining the credibility of U.S. monetary policy.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Pastor Jamal Harrison Bryant on Target boycott ‘victory’ and the Black dollar’s power: ‘They’ve awakened a sleeping giant’

What Happened: Georgia megachurch pastor Jamal Harrison Bryant led a highly visible boycott of Target after the company rolled back its DEI commitments, including a pledged $2 billion investment in Black-owned businesses. Backed by 200,000 petition signers and national civil rights figures, the #TargetFast caused noticeable drops in sales and now shifts its focus to Dollar General.

New York Joins California in Opposing Trump Using Troops in LA

What Happened: New York Attorney General Letitia James and 17 other Democratic attorneys general condemned Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles as “unlawful, unconstitutional and undemocratic.” The move, made without California’s consent, is intended to suppress protests against ICE raids. California is now seeking a court order to limit federal military involvement, with a hearing set for next week.

Senate Democrats Demand Answers on Trump Family’s $2B Crypto Deal Ahead of Stablecoin Vote

What Happened: Senate Democrats are investigating a $2 billion investment in Trump’s crypto firm, World Liberty Financial, tied to Emirati and Singaporean backers. Trump’s family owns 60% of the company, which launched the stablecoin “USD1” while hyping meme coins like $TRUMP and $MELANIA. The probe comes as the Senate prepares to vote on the GENIUS Act regulating stablecoins.

📊 By the Numbers

$2.5 billion — Amount Trump Media is using to purchase bitcoin, aligning national economic policy with his personal crypto empire

$2 billion — Emirati and Singaporean investment in Trump’s crypto firm World Liberty Financial, now under Senate investigation

60% — Percentage of Trump family ownership in the crypto firm behind the new stablecoin USD1

9,000 — Migrants Trump is preparing to detain at Guantánamo Bay, including citizens from allied nations like Britain, France, Italy, and Ukraine

4,000+ — National Guard troops deployed to Los Angeles who remain unpaid due to paperwork delays

200,000 — Petition signers supporting the #TargetFast boycott led by Pastor Jamal Bryant

$134 million — Projected cost of Trump’s military operation in Los Angeles

41 million — Americans relying on SNAP, which would be defunded under Trump’s proposed tax bill

47% → 19% — Drop in U.S. favorability in Sweden under Trump, per Pew polling

12 — Members of the Fulbright Board who resigned in protest over political interference

50 — Migrants that Kosovo has agreed to take under Trump’s extreme third-country deportation network

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump has turned the DOJ into his revenge machine — With safeguards removed, are indictments of political enemies coming?

Trump is purging civil servants and replacing them with loyalists — Can the courts stop him, or will legal protections be rewritten out of existence?

Trump is targeting universities with sanctions and purges — Will academic freedom and scientific research survive this political assault?

Journalists are being arrested and silenced in the U.S. — Will Democrats and courts act fast enough to stop the normalization of censorship and repression?

The surveillance state is expanding under Musk’s unauthorized DOGE — How long until AI-powered tracking targets all dissenters?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Civil Rights Protections Are Crumbling — From education to employment, Trump continues dismantling decades of civil rights progress through mass purges, office closures, and executive orders.

Authoritarian Tactics Are Escalating — Attacks on independent media, nonpartisan agencies, immigrant communities, and universities follow a clear pattern: consolidate power, discredit oversight, and criminalize dissent.

The Military Is Being Politicized — Trump is crossing constitutional lines by deploying troops against civilians, handpicking loyal soldiers for propaganda, and testing domestic militarization in blue states.

Surveillance Is Going Mainstream — With Palantir and Musk operatives merging federal databases, immigration raids are just the beginning. The infrastructure of mass surveillance is being built—and it will be turned on all of us.

