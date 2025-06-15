Demonstrators hold signs during a press conference to discuss cuts to Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Child Tax Credit, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 13, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 10

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Authoritarianism 101: How It Happens — And How We Fight Back with Zev and Olga Session #2

Google Meet: June 17, 2025 @8:00 PM EST

Join Zev Shalev and me for a relaxed, interactive session breaking down the basics of authoritarian rule—how it works, how it spreads, and what we can do to fight back. This is the 2nd in a summer series of Google Meet conversations for our paid subscribers. Bring your questions and insights.

Paid subscribers to either Zev’s or my newsletter are invited.

🔥 In Corruption News

U.S. Agencies Tracked Foreigners Traveling to See Musk

What Happened: Several U.S. agencies, including Homeland Security and the DOJ, tracked foreign nationals visiting Elon Musk’s properties in 2022 and 2023 due to concerns they were attempting to influence him. The probe, which predated Trump’s return to power, examined Musk’s frequent contacts with individuals from Eastern Europe and beyond, raising alarms given his access to classified information and sensitive government contracts.

Why It Matters: Musk injected $280 million into Trump’s campaign, turned Twitter into a weapon for disinformation, and maintained contact with Putin. Intelligence officials clearly worried he may become compromised. It would be interesting to know who else bankrolled Trump’s return, and whether Musk was a backdoor for foreign influence and access to U.S. secrets.

Trump Keeps Starlink at White House Despite Musk Feud

What Happened: Trump said he will continue using Starlink at the White House even after a public falling out with Musk. While Trump hinted he might remove his personal Tesla, he praised Starlink as a “good service” and brushed off their dispute, calling Musk a former ally and wishing him well.

Why It Matters: Keeping Starlink—a private satellite network—embedded in White House operations is a national security risk, and creates a foreign-targeted backchannel to U.S. communications and intelligence. Trump’s reliance on Musk’s tech shows how critical infrastructure is being privatized and politicized, placing the U.S. in the hands of one erratic billionaire.

Lawmakers Traded Stocks Heavily as Trump Rolled Out ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs

What Happened: While Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs sent markets plunging, members of Congress and their families made over 700 stock trades in just one week. Some lawmakers bought low and profited when Trump paused the tariffs days later, triggering a market rebound.

Why It Matters: This is textbook corruption. While Americans panicked over their savings, lawmakers exploited inside information to profit off Trump-induced chaos.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

In Trump’s ‘Patriotic’ Hiring Plan, Experts See a Politicized Federal Work Force

What Happened: Trump is mandating loyalty essays, political litmus tests, and “patriotic” pledges for new federal hires, while gutting traditional civil service protections. Senior officials must now hire only those aligned with Trump’s agenda, and even “Make America Great Again” hats are approved at work.

Why It Matters: Trump continues replacing nonpartisan public servants with loyalists, turning the U.S. government into a personal political machine. This is a massive step toward the consolidation of power and authoritarian control.

LA Mayor: City Is Trump’s 'Test Case' for Federal Takeover

What Happened: Mayor Karen Bass accused Trump of using Los Angeles as “an experiment” in federal overreach, saying Marines and ICE raids have created chaos where none existed. She noted the National Guard was deployed before unrest even began and warned the federal takeover strips local authorities of control.

Why It Matters: Trump is using LA to test police state tactics—removing local power, deploying military force, and terrifying legal residents. Bass warned that it’s creating fear, distrust, and driving immigrants underground, even those with legal status.

Trump Tells Troops: ‘We Will Liberate Los Angeles’

What Happened: In a politicized, insane speech at Fort Bragg, Trump defended deploying troops to Los Angeles, calling immigration protests a “foreign assault” on U.S. sovereignty. He warned of using “very big force” at future demonstrations and vowed to “liberate” the city—language reserved for war zones abroad.

Why It Matters: Trump is militarizing domestic politics, using the language of warfare to justify cracking down on dissent. By casting U.S. cities as enemy territory, he’s normalizing military force as a tool of political control.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump More Than Doubles Federal Deployments to Los Angeles

What Happened: Trump deployed 700 active-duty Marines and 2,000 more National Guard troops to Los Angeles (bringing the total to 4,000)—despite the city being largely peaceful. The move comes without the formal invocation of the Insurrection Act and over Governor Newsom’s objections.

Why It Matters: This is another abuse of federal power. Trump is militarizing immigration enforcement protests and using federal troops as political theater, testing the limits of Posse Comitatus and accelerating the collapse of civilian control.

Leaked Letter: Noem Sought Military Arrests, Drones for LA Protests

What Happened: Kristi Noem urged Pete Hegseth to let the military arrest protesters, deploy drones, and deliver munitions to Los Angeles. The letter, sent before Marines were deployed, suggested protesters were aiding “foreign terrorist organizations.” Legal experts warned it was a clear move toward invoking the Insurrection Act.

Why It Matters: This marks a major escalation—treating domestic protests as acts of war and using military force to suppress dissent. Noem’s framing blurs the line between protest and terrorism, laying the groundwork for mass repression under the guise of national security. A classic tactic used in Russia.

ICE’s tactics draw criticism as it triples daily arrest targets

What Happened: ICE has ramped up immigration raids to meet a new target of 3,000 daily arrests—triple the previous quota. The change, pushed by Trump aide Stephen Miller, has led to indiscriminate sweeps at restaurants, stores, schools, playgrounds, and courthouses.

Why It Matters: ICE is targeting non-criminal immigrants—arresting people at check-ins, separating mothers from their children, and spreading fear across communities. It’s a campaign of cruelty that shreds due process and breaks families apart.

US Justice Department 'weaponization' reviews spark calls to drop prosecutions

What Happened: The Justice Department formed a “Weaponization Working Group” to review—and in some cases reverse—corruption and tax prosecutions it claims were politically biased. The unit is reexamining cases tied to Trump donors and allies, including a former Tennessee speaker, a Navy admiral, and a billionaire banker, with some convictions already overturned or pardoned.

Why It Matters: Trump has converted the DOJ into a shield for loyalists—rewriting corruption as persecution and rewriting justice as revenge. This purge of accountability mirrors Russia, where political loyalty trumps the law and prosecution is weaponized only against enemies.

Rep. LaMonica McIver indicted on federal charges over clash with law enforcement at ICE facility in New Jersey

What Happened: Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-N.J.) was indicted on federal charges for allegedly “interfering” with ICE agents during a protest and oversight visit at a Newark detention center. Prosecutors claim she “assaulted” officers while trying to shield Newark Mayor Ras Baraka from arrest.

Why It Matters: More political retaliation. Trump ally Alina Habba is using the DOJ to send a chilling message that anyone who challenges his immigration crackdown is a target. Charging a sitting member of Congress for doing her oversight job is reprehensible.

US Justice Department says Trump can cancel national monuments that protect landscapes

What Happened: The Justice Department released a legal opinion declaring that presidents can unilaterally abolish national monuments under the Antiquities Act—reversing decades of precedent. The move targets Biden-era monuments like Chuckwalla and Sáttítla Highlands, which were created in partnership with Native American tribes.

Why It Matters: Endless corruption. Trump wants to erase Native history and gut environmental protections to reward fossil fuel and mining allies while using a weaponized DOJ to legitimize it.

Trump DOJ Fires More Officials Who Investigated Him

What Happened: The Justice Department fired 2 more staffers connected to probes into Trump’s classified documents and 2020 election interference. That makes 17 Jack Smith team members purged since Trump’s return to power.

Why It Matters: This is a systematic purge of those who held Trump accountable. AG Pam Bondi continues using the DOJ as a loyalty enforcer and clearing the path for Trump’s revenge agenda.

Party Politics Is Said to Have Played a Role in Kennedy’s Firing of Vaccine Advisers

What Happened: RFK Jr. abruptly fired all 17 members of the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel, claiming conflicts of interest. But insiders say the real motive was political because many had ties to Democrats or donated to Democratic campaigns.

Why It Matters: Kennedy has turned public health into a partisan loyalty test—purging experts, politicizing science, and echoing Trump’s tactics to consolidate power by silencing dissent and dismantling institutional trust.

Justice Dept. to Take Narrow Approach to Prosecuting Corporate Bribery Abroad

What Happened: The Justice Department has shut down half of its foreign bribery cases and narrowed enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act to focus only on violations deemed to hurt U.S. competitiveness.

Why It Matters: The continued rollback of corporate accountability gives U.S. firms a green light to bribe foreign officials as long as it serves “national interest.” Watchdogs call it legalized corruption, and this is another way to protect Trump's businesses and his allies.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Threatens Any Protesters at Military Parade With ‘Very Big Force’

What Happened: Trump warned that any protesters at his Washington military parade—marking both the Army’s 250th anniversary and his 79th birthday—will face “very big force,” equating dissent with treason. Organizers of the “NO KINGS” protests shifted plans to avoid being used as props.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning military displays into political theater—criminalizing protest, threatening brute force, and echoing tactics used by dictators like Putin and Kim-Jong Un.

Military Parade Marches Into Political Maelstrom as Troops Deploy to L.A.

What Happened: On the eve of his military birthday parade, Trump deployed thousands of National Guard and active-duty Marines to Los Angeles to crack down on mostly peaceful immigration protests, overriding California’s objections. Legal scholars say the move may violate constitutional safeguards, including the Posse Comitatus Act.

Why It Matters: Trump continues blurring the line between military power and political theater. The joint show of force in D.C. and L.A. echoes authoritarian regimes like Russia and North Korea, where leaders use tanks, troops, and intimidation to silence dissent and glorify themselves. It’s a dangerous step toward militarizing domestic politics.

‘The language of authoritarianism’: how Trump and allies cast LA as a lawless city needing military intervention

What Happened: Trump and his allies cast Los Angeles as a war zone, using inflammatory rhetoric to justify sending thousands of troops. Though protests were mostly peaceful and contained, figures like Stephen Miller called the city “occupied territory.” Social media was flooded with old footage and false flags to stoke fear and create a pretext for escalation and military use.

Why It Matters: This is classic authoritarian playbook—manufacture chaos, flood the zone with lies, and unleash police and military force to crush opposition. LA is the test case, and this will expand nationwide.

Trump Declares Dubious Emergencies to Amass Power, Scholars Say

What Happened: Trump is invoking dubious emergency powers to greenlight military deployments, mass deportations, and major economic moves, labeling protests “rebellions” and gangs a “foreign invasion.” These claims have no legal basis and are aimed at concentrating power.

Why It Matters: By inventing emergencies, Trump continues bypassing Congress, dismantling checks and balances, and laying the groundwork to rule by decree—just as Putin has done in Russia.

Trump Is Turning ICE Raids and Protests Into Reality TV

What Happened: As ICE raids in Los Angeles sparked mass protests, Trump turned immigration enforcement into a media spectacle. Reality TV host “Dr. Phil” McGraw embedded with ICE, while DHS pushed AI-generated raid videos and gave far-right influencers like Libs of TikTok and Charlie Kirk exclusive access to dramatized arrests. Officials like Kristi Noem appeared in taxpayer-funded PSAs threatening undocumented immigrants—all edited for viral MAGA consumption.

Why It Matters: This is propaganda in action—turning state violence into entertainment, weaponizing media to demonize immigrants, and normalizing repression through disinformation. As in Russia, Trump is fusing government force, surveillance, and spectacle for his loyalist base and to crush dissent.

ABC journalist Terry Moran out at network after social media post about Stephen Miller

What Happened: ABC News terminated senior correspondent Terry Moran after he posted on social media that Stephen Miller is a “world-class hater” who “eats his hate,” also calling Trump a hater fueled by self-glorification. The network said Moran’s comments violated objectivity and fairness standards.

Why It Matters: Moran’s firing highlights the growing pressure on journalists to self-censor criticism of Trump officials, especially as media outlets face political and legal threats from Trump and increasingly come under investigation.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Detention and Deportation as Seen Through a Family Group Chat

What Happened: Carlos Itriago Arevalo, a Venezuelan immigrant with Temporary Protected Status, was detained by ICE in Florida and secretly disappeared, despite legal protections. His removal was carried out under Trump’s executive order invoking the Alien Enemies Act to mass-expel Venezuelans.

Why It Matters: Disappearing TPS holders in secret mirrors authoritarian tactics—where people vanish without explanation. It sets a chilling precedent that endangers millions of legally present immigrants.

Trump Says Army Bases Will Revert to Confederate Names

What Happened: Trump announced the restoration of Confederate-era names for U.S. Army bases, reversing bipartisan reforms meant to remove honors for those who fought to uphold slavery. The Army claims the changes refer to different namesakes—but Trump made clear it’s about “bringing back pride” in figures like Robert E. Lee.

Why It Matters: This is historical revisionism in service of white supremacy to rewrite the past and divide the present. Trump is using the military to revive the Lost Cause myth, bypassing federal law and glorifying a rebellion against the United States.

Appeals Court Pauses Order to Give Deported Venezuelans Due Process

What Happened: A federal appeals court paused an order requiring Trump to provide due process to nearly 140 Venezuelans disappeared under the Alien Enemies Act. The men were sent to El Salvador without hearings and are imprisoned in a gulag.

Why It Matters: The pause delays justice for detainees already stripped of basic rights and due process.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Consumer Bureau Official Quits, Citing ‘Attack’ on Agency’s Mission

What Happened: Cara Petersen, acting head of enforcement at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, resigned in protest, accusing Russell Vought of gutting the agency. Lawsuits were halted, staff targeted for purges, and consumer refund agreements voided.

Why It Matters: By kneecapping the CFPB, Trump’s team continues siding with corporate abusers over Americans, leaving fraud victims powerless and watchdogs silenced.

The Bleach Community Is Ready for RFK Jr. to Make Their Dreams Come True

What Happened: After RFK Jr. mentioned chlorine dioxide—a toxic bleach solution—during his Senate confirmation, online communities that promote it as a “cure” for everything from autism to cancer surged in activity. Bleach influencers, previously prosecuted or investigated for dangerous health claims, are now reemerging, connecting with Trump-aligned figures and attending events at his Doral resort. The FDA’s 2019 warning about chlorine dioxide quietly disappeared from its website last month, fueling belief among advocates that government approval may be on the horizon.

Why It Matters: This is a public health nightmare in the making. Fringe bleach activists are being empowered by RFK Jr., and hope he will turn dangerous conspiracy theories into potential policy. The quiet removal of FDA safety warnings reiterates that science and public health are being replaced with conspiracies and disinformation.

Document Shows E.P.A. Plans to Loosen Limits on Mercury From Power Plants

What Happened: The EPA under Lee Zeldin is preparing to weaken mercury limits by up to 70% for some coal plants and repeal all federal restrictions on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. The rollback reverses key Biden-era protections designed to limit brain-damaging toxins and curb climate change.

Why It Matters: This is a catastrophic win for polluters. Mercury poisons children’s brains, and eliminating emissions rules hands fossil fuel companies a blank check to intensify global warming. It’s a continued deliberate assault on science, public health, and the climate—engineered to serve Trump’s coal donors at the expense of future generations.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

EU Unveils New Sanctions on Russia, Targets Nord Stream and Shadow Fleet

What Happened: The European Commission announced its 18th sanctions package against Russia, proposing a ban on Nord Stream pipeline transactions, lowering the oil price cap to $45/barrel, and blacklisting 77 additional ships in Russia’s shadow fleet. The package also includes restrictions on Russian banks and tighter enforcement on energy exports.

Why It Matters: As Trump pushes Ukraine toward surrender, the EU is ramping up pressure on Moscow. If the Nord Stream ban and new sanctions are enforced, they’ll cut Kremlin war revenues and show the West can still stand together—despite Putin’s divide-and-conquer strategy and Trump’s efforts to fracture allied resolve.

U.S. Teacher Abducted by Russia Found in Prison After Months Missing

What Happened: Stephen James Hubbard, a 73-year-old retired American teacher, has been located in a Russian penal colony in Mordovia after vanishing for months. He was abducted from Ukraine in 2022, falsely accused of being a mercenary, and tortured in custody. The U.S. deems him “wrongfully detained.”

Why It Matters: Hubbard’s case is a stark reminder of Russia’s hostage diplomacy—fabricating charges, torturing detainees, and disappearing them to extract concessions or swap for their spies and criminals. His secret trial underscores the Kremlin’s contempt for international law and its use of Westerners as bargaining chips. No one should travel to Russia.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Why the MAGA Right Became Obsessed With the Romanian Election

What Happened: A surprise first-round win by far-right, pro-Putin Romanian presidential candidate Calin Georgescu—amplified by a Russian TikTok disinformation blitz—was overturned by Romania’s top court due to foreign interference. MAGA figures immediately rallied behind Georgescu, declaring the election “rigged.”

Why It Matters: This is a clear example of Russian active measures spreading through the MAGA ecosystem to prop up a Kremlin-backed candidate and delegitimize democratic institutions. Romania was the latest battleground in a broader transatlantic war on liberal democracy, where U.S. far-right leaders acted as megaphones for Putin’s agenda.

Right-Wing Disinformation Floods Social Media Amid LA ICE Protests

What Happened: As protests erupted in Los Angeles against Trump’s aggressive ICE raids and military deployment, right-wing influencers and pro-Russian accounts flooded social media with disinformation, amplifying lies of citywide chaos, Mexican government support, and “Soros-funded” violence. A debunked photo of stacked bricks, viral since 2020, reappeared to stoke fear and justify the crackdown.

Why It Matters: Trump and his allies are using coordinated disinformation to paint LA as a war zone, justifying military crackdowns and authoritarian power grabs. It’s a Russian-style disinformation playbook that distorts reality, discredits dissent, and justifies repression.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Tariffs expected to lift underlying US consumer prices

What Happened: New data forecast modest increases in U.S. consumer prices for May, with core inflation expected to rise 0.3%—the biggest monthly jump since January. Economists say Trump’s tariffs are beginning to filter through to consumer goods, with further price hikes expected into the summer.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade policies are driving inflation while the federal government’s ability to monitor it deteriorates due to staffing purges and hiring freezes at key agencies like the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This combination of rising costs and reduced oversight raises red flags about economic transparency and stability.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

More Than 1,500 ‘No Kings’ Protests Planned

What Happened: Over 1,500 protests are planned nationwide under the banner “No Kings Day,” a coordinated response to Trump’s military parade and crackdown on dissent. The day of action, organized by Indivisible, comes after Trump deployed Marines and thousands of National Guard troops to suppress peaceful immigration protests in Los Angeles. Trump has warned demonstrators they’ll face “very big force.”

Judge Blocks Trump’s Anti-DEI Orders in Major Legal Rebuke

What Happened: A federal judge in California blocked Trump from enforcing executive orders that would strip grant funding from organizations promoting DEI or recognizing transgender people. The ruling protects LGBTQ+ groups and health centers from being forced to terminate critical services.

📊 By the Numbers

$280 million — Amount Elon Musk reportedly funneled into Trump’s campaign while maintaining ties with foreign actors and Putin

700+ — Stock trades by lawmakers during Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff chaos

17 — DOJ staffers purged from Jack Smith’s team since Trump returned to power

3,000 — ICE’s new daily arrest quota, tripling previous levels and sparking mass fear in immigrant communities

1,500+ — “No Kings Day” protests planned nationwide in response to Trump’s military parade and ICE raids

4,700 — Total troops (Marines and National Guard) deployed to Los Angeles despite minimal unrest

70% — Mercury emission limits that the EPA plans to cut for some coal plants under Lee Zeldin’s rollback

77 — Ships in Russia’s shadow fleet blacklisted under the EU’s latest sanctions package

0.3% — Projected monthly increase in U.S. core inflation for May, largest since January

140 — Venezuelans disappeared without due process under Trump’s Alien Enemies Act, now awaiting justice

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump continues purging the DOJ and installing loyalists — Will courts step in before the rule of law collapses?

Civil servants are being replaced by partisan enforcers — Can the courts stop the purge, or will all safeguards be erased?

Military crackdowns as a response to protests — Will dissent in American cities now be treated like terrorism?

Journalists are being silenced and punished — Will press freedom survive Trump’s regime?

Public health agencies continue to be politicized and gutted — What happens during the next crisis if no experts are left?

Trump is greenlighting corporate destruction of public lands — Will anyone protect Indigenous history and the environment?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Civil Rights Protections Are Crumbling — From education to immigration, decades of legal progress are being dismantled by executive order, surveillance, and intimidation.

Authoritarian Tactics Are Escalating — ICE raids, military deployments, media suppression, and loyalty purges all reiterate a dangerous consolidation of power.

Government by Loyalty Test — Hiring, oversight, and science are all being politicized as Trump continues replacing institutions with ideology.

Propaganda as Policy — From ICE reality TV to Confederate military base names, Trump’s regime continues using spectacle to normalize cruelty, white nationalism, and rewrite history.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.