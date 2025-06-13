A protester taunts a line of California National Guard standing in front of a federal building in downtown Los Angeles on Monday. Eric Thayer/AP

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 9

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

US team investigating foreign bribery dwindles, sources say

What Happened: The Justice Department’s team enforcing the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act has been slashed from 32 to just 15 prosecutors after Trump ordered a pause on the decades-old anti-bribery law. The move triggered staff departures and a shift in focus away from foreign corruption toward cases involving drug cartels.

Why It Matters: Trump is dismantling key anti-corruption tools, protecting corporate and foreign allies while deprioritizing white-collar crime. Weakening FCPA enforcement allows open season for bribery and global corruption.

A Trump Family Project Spurs Resignations and a Criminal Charge in Serbia

What Happened: A Trump-branded hotel project in Belgrade—backed by Jared Kushner and involving Eric and Donald Trump Jr.—triggered a political firestorm after Serbian officials stripped cultural protections from a bombed-out military building to pave the way for development. The move led to mass protests, resignations, and a criminal charge against the director of Serbia’s cultural preservation institute for falsifying documents. Intelligence agents reportedly pressured dissenters to back off.

Why It Matters: This is textbook corruption—foreign government favors, backroom deals, threats to whistleblowers, and a criminal cover-up, all to enrich the Trump family.

North Dakota Ethics Commission Has No Authority to Punish Officials Violating Ethics Laws, State Leaders Argue

What Happened: State leaders in North Dakota claim the Ethics Commission—created by voters in 2018—has no legal power to punish officials, despite a record number of complaints. Lawmakers rejected bills to strengthen the agency, slashed its budget, and passed laws shielding themselves from accountability.

Why It Matters: Officials are neutering a watchdog voters demanded—gutting oversight, denying enforcement power, and protecting themselves from consequences. It’s a clear move to shield corruption and dismantle democratic accountability.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

For Trump, seizing emergency powers has become central to governing

What Happened: Trump has declared at least 8 national emergencies since returning to office, using them to bypass laws, override opposition, and justify extreme actions, including sending the National Guard to Los Angeles against the state’s wishes. Many of the “emergencies” are manufactured to consolidate power and incite fear.

Why It Matters: Trump is abusing emergency declarations to rule unilaterally, sidestep Congress, and militarize domestic policy. This pattern mirrors authoritarian governance, where fabricated crises are used to justify expansion of power, crackdowns, silence dissent, and erode democracy.

Pentagon Races to Set Rules for Marines Deployed to LA

What Happened: The Pentagon is drafting use-of-force rules for 700 Marines sent to Los Angeles protests, following Trump’s order to deploy troops alongside ICE and National Guard. Marines are authorized to use force in self-defense and temporarily detain civilians.

Why It Matters: This marks a dangerous shift toward using active-duty troops for domestic law enforcement, without invoking the Insurrection Act. The tactics mirror those used by regimes like Russia.

Local Police Join ICE Deportation Force in Record Numbers Despite Warnings Program Lacks Oversight

What Happened: ICE is deputizing local cops in record numbers under Trump’s revived 287(g) Program, letting them act as immigration agents. Over 500 new agreements have been signed since January, even in states like Tennessee and Florida, despite past scandals of racial profiling and abuse.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning local cops into deportation squads—no training, no rules—tearing families apart and fueling racial profiling. It’s how a police state takes root: unchecked federal power, enforced through local forces, and it won’t stop with immigrants. This system will expand to target all Americans who dissent.

Trump Limits Cyber Rules Targeting U.S. Election Meddlers

What Happened: Trump issued an executive order blocking the use of cyber sanctions against Americans and U.S. firms, limiting them to foreign actors. The order guts Obama and Biden-era rules that punished election interference and cyberattacks.

Why It Matters: This removes key protections against domestic election meddling and cyber threats—shielding U.S.-based actors who engage in attacks or disinformation. It’s a dangerous rollback that makes America more vulnerable to internal attacks by Trump’s allies.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

FTC Targets Top Ad Agencies in Elon Musk Boycott Probe

What Happened: The Federal Trade Commission has demanded records from major ad firms, including Omnicom, WPP, Dentsu, Publicis, and Interpublic, as part of an antitrust probe into alleged “collusion” to boycott Musk’s platform X. The investigation also includes watchdog groups like Media Matters and Ad Fontes Media.

Why It Matters: Trump’s FTC is weaponizing antitrust laws to protect Musk, his top donor, and punish media accountability groups. This politicized probe is meant to chill corporate free speech and further dismantle democratic oversight of disinformation platforms.

Under Patel, FBI heightens focus on violent crime, illegal immigration. Other threats abound, too

What Happened: Kash Patel has reoriented the bureau to focus on violent crime, drug trafficking, and immigration, sidelining counterintelligence and corruption. Units investigating foreign influence and public corruption have been disbanded, and agents reassigned to cartel and Hamas-related cases.

Why It Matters: The FBI has become a politicized enforcement arm of Trump’s agenda, ignoring major national security threats from Russia and China while criminalizing immigration and ignoring domestic extremism.

Masked ICE Agents Spark Outrage Amid LA Raids

What Happened: ICE agents wearing masks and balaclavas during mass immigration raids in Los Angeles and across the country have ignited backlash from lawmakers and civil rights groups. The tactic is meant to intimidate and avoid accountability.

Why It Matters: Masked, unidentifiable agents on U.S. streets look less like law enforcement and more like secret police. It’s a dangerous break from democratic norms—and a tactic straight out of the authoritarian playbook.

Democrats Accuse Gabbard of Illegal Meddling in Intelligence Oversight

What Happened: Top Democrats say Tulsi Gabbard violated federal law by interfering with the Intelligence Community Inspector General’s office, firing key legal staff, and inserting a Trump loyalist who reports directly to her. They warn the move compromises the watchdog’s independence.

Why It Matters: The inspector general’s office is one of the last internal checks on Trump’s politicized intelligence machine. Gutting it removes critical oversight just as Trump purges dissent and weaponizes national security. This is part of a broader crackdown to silence watchdogs and consolidate control.

Democratic lawmakers denied entry to detention centers in LA and New York

What Happened: Multiple Democratic members of Congress were denied entry to federal detention centers in Los Angeles and New York. They attempted visits to inspect conditions following mass immigration raids and arrests of protesters. Some lawmakers said they were met with chemical irritants and locked gates, accusing DHS of obstructing oversight.

Why It Matters: Blocking elected officials from accessing detention facilities is a direct attack on the balance of power. It marks a troubling escalation in Trump’s crackdown—shutting out accountability while human rights abuses grow in the shadows.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump mobilizes Marines and more National Guard troops for duty in LA

What Happened: Trump deployed 700 Marines and 2,000 more National Guard troops, bringing the total to 4,000, to L.A. without state approval, prompting a lawsuit from Governor Newsom. He labeled protesters “insurrectionists” and warned the city would be “obliterated” without federal force.

Why It Matters: This is a dangerous abuse of power—preparing to use military force against civilians while defying state authority and sovereignty. The regime is priming the public with language like “insurrection” to justify crackdowns and normalize domestic military deployment.

'I would': Trump says he'd arrest California Gov. Gavin Newsom

What Happened: Trump said he “would” arrest California Gov. Gavin Newsom, calling it a “great thing.” The threat followed Newsom’s public defiance of Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops in Los Angeles to suppress protests against immigration raids. Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, also hinted at arresting local officials who interfere with federal enforcement.

Why It Matters: Threatening to arrest a sitting governor is authoritarian thuggery. Trump is weaponizing federal power to crush opponents and break democratic norms. Newsom warns this is a constitutional crisis.

Journalists Caught in Crossfire as Trump’s Crackdown Escalates

What Happened: Police in Los Angeles shot Australian journalist Lauren Tomasi with a rubber bullet live on air, tear-gassed another, and seriously injured British photojournalist Nick Stern. LAPD also detained CNN’s Jason Carroll live on air and arrested two of his camera operators, despite clear press credentials.

Why It Matters: Journalists are being targeted, just like in authoritarian regimes. Attacking both foreign and U.S. press on American soil is a global disgrace.

LAPD Detains CNN Reporter Live On Air, Arrests Two Camera Operators

What Happened: CNN correspondent Jason Carroll was briefly detained live on air by LAPD officers while covering immigration protests in Los Angeles, despite clearly identifying as press. Officers threatened him with arrest if he returned. CNN confirmed two of its camera operators were arrested.

Why It Matters: Detaining and arresting journalists mid-broadcast violates press freedom and California law. It’s increasingly dangerous to operate as a journalist in the U.S., and the media must stand together.

Amid Trump standoff, Smithsonian says only secretary can hire and fire

What Happened: The Smithsonian Board of Regents reaffirmed that only Secretary Lonnie Bunch can make personnel decisions, after Trump claimed to have fired National Portrait Gallery Director Kim Sajet for alleged partisanship. Sajet continues reporting to work, defying Trump’s announcement.

Why It Matters: The board’s stance is a rare institutional rebuke of Trump’s overreach, defending the Smithsonian’s independence from political interference. As Trump purges other cultural agencies, this fight signals a broader battle to shield U.S. arts and history from authoritarian control.

An LAPD Helicopter Claimed Cops Identified Protesters From Above and Would “Come to Your House”

What Happened: During anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles, an LAPD helicopter announced over the loudspeaker, “I have all of you on camera. I’m going to come to your house,” raising fears of facial recognition and targeted retribution. Civil liberties groups say this is an attempt to intimidate people from exercising their First Amendment rights.

Why It Matters: This is authoritarian policing—using state surveillance to threaten dissenters and suppress protest. Whether real or performative, it sends a chilling message that dissent may get you tracked and punished.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

California union leader’s arrest at immigration protest sparks outcry

What Happened: SEIU California president David Huerta was arrested during an immigration protest and charged with conspiracy to “impede” federal agents. His arrest is part of a wave of felony prosecutions targeting Trump critics, including judges and members of Congress who have opposed immigration sweeps.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department is weaponizing the law to criminalize dissent, targeting political opponents, labor leaders, and protesters. The arrest of Dolores Huerta, coupled with threats to jail Gov. Gavin Newsom, reiterates a dangerous shift where protest becomes a crime and opposition a target.

‘Kidnapped’: Families and Lawyers Desperate for Info on LA ICE Raid Victims

What Happened: After sweeping ICE raids in LA, families say their loved ones, many longtime workers with no criminal records, have vanished without communication or legal access. Federal officials confirmed at least 118 arrests and admitted some detainees have no prior offenses. Legal groups say people were held in basements without food or water, and at least one was deported without paperwork.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass raids, detentions, and deportations—carried out without transparency or due process—are sowing fear and chaos in immigrant communities. The tactics resemble disappearances in Russia, where families struggle to get basic information.

Trump’s travel ban could cement racism as his most dangerous legacy

What Happened: Trump’s latest travel ban targets predominantly Black and Muslim-majority nations, reviving tactics from his 2017 “Muslim ban” with little public outcry. Critics argue the move is rooted in white nationalist ideology, further normalizing racism in U.S. immigration policy.

Why It Matters: The expanded ban is part of a broader pattern — from DEI rollbacks to refugee disparities — that cements racism as a core element of Trumpism. Experts warn this normalization of hate-fueled policy may be Trump’s most enduring and dangerous legacy.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Hegseth Aide Upended Pentagon Leak Probe With Fake Wiretap Claim

What Happened: Justin Fulcher, a former Musk staffer close to Pete Hegseth, falsely claimed to have NSA surveillance proof identifying leakers of a classified Pentagon document about military plans for Panama. His bogus intel led to the firing of three top aides—claims that were relayed to the White House as fact before being debunked.

Why It Matters: This bizarre episode highlights the chaos and insanity inside the Pentagon, where unverified conspiracies and internal power plays now shape national security decisions. It raises urgent concerns about the growing weaponization of fake intelligence to justify purges of perceived disloyalty, placing ideology above military discipline and truth.

Kennedy Removes All C.D.C. Vaccine Panel Experts

What Happened: RFK Jr. fired all 17 members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which sets national vaccine guidelines. Kennedy, a vocal vaccine skeptic, claimed the purge was needed to “restore trust” and eliminate “conflicts of interest.” Public health experts warned that the move guts science-based policymaking.

Why It Matters: This is an assault on medical science. Replacing leading vaccine experts with political loyalists and extremists threatens national immunization efforts, undermines public trust, and risks millions losing access to critical, life-saving vaccines.

N.I.H. Workers Denounce Trump’s ‘Harmful’ Health Policies

What Happened: Over 60 employees at the National Institutes of Health signed a public letter—The Bethesda Declaration—condemning Trump’s health policies as unethical, politically driven, and dangerous. They accuse him of censoring science, cutting $18 billion from the NIH budget, halting over 1,300 grants, and endangering patients in ongoing clinical trials.

Why It Matters: Trump is dismantling the U.S.’s premier medical research agency from within. By slashing budgets, politicizing science, and censoring research, the regime is turning public health into a partisan battlefield—at the cost of lives, innovation, and global credibility.

Trump’s Loan Caps Could Deepen U.S. Doctor Shortage, Critics Warn

What Happened: Trump’s domestic policy bill includes a cap of $150,000 on federal loans for graduate students, well below the cost of medical school, and eliminates the Grad PLUS loan program. Medical and osteopathic schools warn this will deter students from low- and middle-income backgrounds, worsen the looming doctor shortage, and limit access to care in rural and underserved communities.

Why It Matters: At a time when the U.S. faces a shortage of nearly 200,000 physicians by 2037, Trump’s plan makes medical school affordable only for the wealthy. Critics say it guts health equity, undercuts public service, and puts patient care—and the future medical workforce—at risk.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Iran Rejects U.S. Proposal to End Uranium Enrichment, Trump Confirms

What Happened: Trump announced that Iran has rejected a key element of a U.S. proposal to halt uranium enrichment on Iranian soil. Trump declared any enrichment “unacceptable” and confirmed ongoing talks would continue, though he warned the current path is “not acceptable.” The proposal aimed to replace Iran’s domestic enrichment with an international fuel consortium.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia Launches Biggest Drone Assault of the War, Ukraine Says

What Happened: Russia launched 479 drones and 20 missiles at Ukraine in the largest aerial assault of the war, according to Ukrainian officials. While most were intercepted, strikes were recorded in Rivne, Kyiv, and Sumy. A maternity hospital in Odesa was also bombed, and one person was killed.

Why It Matters: As Trump pushes Ukraine toward surrender, Russia escalates with overwhelming aerial attacks and brutal civilian targeting. The scale and frequency of these assaults reiterate Moscow’s intent to continue its genocidal war.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

GOP bill could worsen inflation and lead to financial crisis, economists warn

What Happened: Trump’s tax-and-tariff bill, now in the Senate, is facing backlash from economists, investors, and even Musk. Critics argue that the $3 trillion plan will drive up inflation and interest rates, while exacerbating the national debt. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has warned that it puts the U.S. “on the foothills of stagflation.”

Why It Matters: The bill’s passage will destabilize the economy, combining massive borrowing with trade barriers that raise consumer prices. Economists warn that the policy mix resembles conditions that triggered 1970s-style stagflation and could spark a financial crisis if enacted.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/14- Next National Day of Action

States Sue to Stop Return of Seized Machine Gun Conversion Devices

What Happened: A coalition of 15 Democratic-led states and D.C. sued Trump after it agreed to return thousands of seized “forced-reset triggers”—devices that convert semi-automatic rifles into near-machine guns. The devices, previously banned under Biden, are now being returned even to residents of states where they're illegal, including convicted felons.

Trump's Budget Bill Sparks Backlash at GOP Town Halls

What Happened: At a heated town hall in Mahopac, NY, Rep. Mike Lawler faced boos and pointed questions over Trump’s sweeping tax and spending bill, which slashes Medicaid, expands tax cuts for the wealthy, and returns machine gun conversion devices. Lawler defended the bill’s work requirements for Medicaid recipients but struggled to calm the crowd.

California suing Trump over deployment of National Guard in Los Angeles

What Happened: California has filed a lawsuit against Trump over his unilateral deployment of 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles amid protests against ICE raids. Governor Gavin Newsom argues the deployment, ordered without state request or consent, violates constitutional limits on federal military power and state sovereignty.

Latinas for Trump Co-Founder Slams Immigration Arrests: “Unacceptable and Inhumane”

What Happened: Florida State Senator Ileana Garcia, a co-founder of Latinas for Trump, condemned Trump’s immigration arrests as “arbitrary,” “inhumane,” and a betrayal of what supporters voted for. She criticized the regime for targeting asylum seekers attending their hearings and likened the crackdown to Stephen Miller’s extremist agenda.

Protests Spread Nationwide After Immigration Raids and Arrest of Union Leader

What Happened: Protests erupted in over 30 cities after Trump’s immigration raids and the arrest of SEIU California president David Huerta. 2,000 National Guard troops were deployed without state approval. Labor unions and activists are organizing nationwide in response.

📊 By the Numbers

8 — National emergencies declared by Trump in his first 100 days

4,000 — National Guard troops and 700 Marines deployed to Los Angeles without state approval

15 — Prosecutors left on the DOJ’s FCPA team—down from 32 after Trump’s anti-bribery enforcement rollback

500+ — New 287(g) agreements signed since January, deputizing local police as ICE agents

118 — Confirmed arrests in ICE’s LA raids, with detainees held without communication or due process

$134 million — Estimated cost of National Guard deployment to L.A.

$3,000–$5,000/month — Potential housing allowance Guard soldiers may lose due to delayed activation orders

60+ — NIH staff signed The Bethesda Declaration condemning Trump’s politicized health policies

479 drones + 20 missiles — Russia launched in its largest aerial assault of its genocidal war

$3 trillion — Estimated cost of Trump’s tax-and-tariff bill, which economists warn could spark stagflation

6/14 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

The military is now patrolling American streets — Will the Pentagon continue domestic deployments without state approval, erasing the line between civilian and military power?

Journalists are being shot, detained, and silenced — Will the First Amendment survive in the United States?

Trump’s allies are dismantling oversight inside the intelligence community — For how long will national security be sacrificed for political loyalty before America faces a preventable disaster?

Governors and mayors who resist Trump are being threatened with arrest — How far will federal power be weaponized against local officials?

Watchdogs are gone, science is sidelined, and agencies are under assault. Will anyone stop Trump’s systematic hollowing out of America’s institutions?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Public Health in Collapse — RFK Jr.’s purge of the CDC’s vaccine panel and Trump’s $18 billion cut to NIH funding have gutted science-based health policy. Over 1,300 research grants have been halted, and access to lifesaving vaccines is at risk.

Militarized Immigration Crackdown — From masked ICE agents and secret detentions to Marines deployed in Los Angeles, the regime is turning immigration enforcement into a tool of fear and control, with tactics pulled straight from authoritarian playbooks and set to expand.

Corruption is Open Season — With FCPA enforcement gutted, the DOJ is deprioritizing foreign bribery cases. Meanwhile, Trump family deals abroad, like the scandal-plagued Belgrade hotel, are sparking criminal charges and cover-ups.

Press Freedom Under Assault — Journalists are being shot, arrested, and threatened on live TV. The crackdown on the media is intentional and dangerous, and the world is watching.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.