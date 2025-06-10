The Dropkick Murphys play the Unite for Veterans, Unite for America Rally on the National Mall in Washington D.C. on June 6, 2025. (Military.com photo by Thomas Novelly

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 6-8

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Authoritarianism 101: How It Happens — And How We Fight Back with Zev and Olga Session #2

Google Meet: June 10, 2025 @8:00 PM EST

Join Zev Shalev and me for a relaxed, interactive session breaking down the basics of authoritarian rule—how it works, how it spreads, and what we can do to fight back. This is the 2nd in a summer series of Google Meet conversations for our paid subscribers. Bring your questions and insights.

Paid subscribers to either Zev’s or my newsletter are invited.

Registration Link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1Ize2tO9wo7BCGqa0AGeK82sK_6DFVny5TRM4SQiRAD8/edit

🔥 In Corruption News

Buyer With Ties to Chinese Communist Party Got V.I.P. Treatment at Trump Crypto Dinner

What Happened: A Chinese tech executive and adviser to a Communist Party-linked body, He Tianying, received V.I.P. treatment after purchasing $3.7 million in Trump’s $TRUMP memecoin—earning him a private dinner with Trump and a White House tour. Despite Trump’s crackdown on Chinese nationals, He attended under a nickname and bypassed background scrutiny.

Why It Matters: This exposes Trump’s China hypocrisy and highlights how he’s continuing to use the presidency as a pay-to-play scheme. By monetizing access through crypto, he’s creating serious national security threats and selling out U.S. interests for personal gain. Also, how was He able to attend under a nickname and bypass a security check?

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

500 Marines on Standby as Trump Deploys Guard to Quell LA Immigration Protests

What Happened: After protests erupted in Los Angeles over mass ICE raids, Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard troops under federal command, without a request from California Governor Gavin Newsom. Around 300 troops are already active in LA, Paramount, and Compton, while 500 Marines from Twentynine Palms remain on standby for potential deployment.

Why It Matters: Trump wants to use the military to crush dissent, just like Putin. Deploying troops against Americans turns the armed forces into a political weapon and shreds constitutional limits on federal power. This is authoritarian rule in real time. And a reminder: in 2020, Trump pushed to have the military shoot protesters—he was only stopped by the adults in the room. Now, those guardrails are gone.

Trump charts new territory in bypassing Newsom to deploy National Guard

What Happened: Trump sent 2,000 National Guard troops to LA without the governor’s consent, calling immigration protests a “rebellion.” He bypassed the Insurrection Act by claiming the troops are protecting federal property. Newsom is demanding that they be pulled out and plans to sue.

Why It Matters: Trump is testing how far he can go using the military against Americans. It’s a dangerous power grab that erodes civilian control and sets the stage for political crackdowns—especially in blue states. His executive order doesn’t even mention California, effectively giving him a blank check to deploy the National Guard anywhere he wants. Trump set the fire in California—and this is just the test run for what he plans to unleash nationwide.

Supreme Court Grants DOGE Access to Confidential Social Security Records

What Happened: In a 6–3 decision, the Supreme Court granted Musk’s operatives temporary access to unredacted Social Security records, overturning lower court rulings that had blocked the move. The data includes medical, mental health, and family court records. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented sharply, warning of “grave privacy risks for millions.”

Why It Matters: This ruling hands Trump and Musk’s operatives sweeping access to personal data, while court challenges are still underway. It guts privacy protections and sets the stage for weaponizing government data against all Americans.

After His Trump Blowup, Musk May Be Out. But DOGE Is Just Getting Started.

What Happened: Musk’s feud with Trump may have temporarily paused their alliance, but unauthorized DOGE remains active across federal agencies. Despite Musk’s exit, his operatives still hold key roles at the EPA, Interior, Energy, and Social Security.

Why It Matters: Musk’s surveillance-driven, anti-oversight agenda is now baked into the system. Even without Musk, the machinery he built is advancing authoritarian control, stealing data, and eroding agency independence.

Palantir’s Disease Data Deal with CDC Triggers Privacy Alarms

What Happened: The CDC is transferring its disease surveillance system, including data on measles, polio, and STDs, to a Palantir-run platform. The move has sparked backlash from state and local health officials over privacy, delays in long-term trend reporting, and fears of misuse of data.

Why It Matters: Palantir and Musk’s growing grip on sensitive data risks turning public health into a weaponized surveillance tool. It puts vulnerable populations at risk and shatters trust in federal health agencies.

White House Staff Warn Starlink Is a Security Risk, DOGE Ignores Warnings

What Happened: Musk’s operatives installed Starlink at the White House without notifying security staff, raising alarms over unmonitored satellite connections. The setup bypassed strict cybersecurity protocols meant to prevent leaks and espionage, triggering internal warnings and whistleblower reports to House Democrats.

Why It Matters: Starlink’s rogue installation risks leaking sensitive data from White House networks—undetected. It’s a serious national security threat and part of Musk’s broader push to bypass safeguards and expand untraceable access.

Former Federal Inmate Pardoned by Trump Tapped as Bureau of Prisons Deputy Director

What Happened: Joshua J. Smith, a Tennessee businessman and former federal inmate pardoned by Trump in 2021 for drug trafficking, has been appointed deputy director of the Bureau of Prisons. He is the first formerly incarcerated person to hold such a position within the BOP.

Why It Matters: Smith’s appointment breaks precedent and reiterates Trump’s pattern of rewarding loyalty over qualifications.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Newsom is warned of ‘criminal tax evasion’ if he withholds federal taxes

What Happened: California Governor Gavin Newsom threatened to withhold federal tax payments after reports that Trump plans sweeping funding cuts to the state, including its public university systems. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent responded by accusing Newsom of “criminal tax evasion” and warning businesses not to follow suit.

Why It Matters: Threats to defund California and other blue states over political differences—and efforts to criminalize resistance—reiterate escalating federal overreach and the abuse of government power to punish dissent.

'Arrest me': California's governor unfazed by threats of arrest from Trump official

What Happened: California Governor Gavin Newsom defiantly responded to threats from Trump’s border czar Tom Homan, who warned state officials could be arrested for “impeding” ICE operations. Newsom told MSNBC, “Arrest me. Let’s go,” calling the rhetoric bluster. Trump doubled down Sunday, warning officials who resist “law and order” would “face judges.”

Why It Matters: This highlights Trump’s authoritarian playbook, where threatening elected officials with arrest and arresting a few in New Jersey is federal policy. It’s a chilling escalation meant to intimidate opposition and normalize political persecution.

The ICE Policy That Set Off Chaos in LA

What Happened: Violent protests erupted in Los Angeles after Trump’s ICE carried out sweeping workplace raids, detaining over 100 people in areas like the garment district and Home Depot. Union leader David Huerta was arrested. In response, Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard troops to LA—without state approval.

Why It Matters: The raids, driven by Stephen Miller, serve as a pretext for expanded domestic military use, echoing tactics seen in authoritarian regimes like Russia.

States Rebuff Proposed Federal Ban on AI Laws

What Happened: Texas passed a new AI data-privacy bill just as Trump’s tax bill seeks to impose a 10-year federal ban on state-level AI regulations. More than 250 state lawmakers and 40 attorneys general from across the country oppose the federal measure, warning it would erase vital consumer protections.

Why It Matters: The backlash highlights growing resistance to centralized control and the push to override state authority. Critics say the move leaves Americans vulnerable to unchecked AI harms.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

From 1,300 to 81 workers: Trump official plans to cut Voice of America to the bone

What Happened: Kari Lake, Trump’s senior adviser, is purging Voice of America’s workforce from 1,300 to just 81, citing compliance with Trump’s executive order to meet only “statutory minimums.” Purges have begun despite ongoing legal challenges, and major international news partnerships have been severed.

Why It Matters: This dismantles a pillar of independent journalism and clears the path for authoritarian state media. Replacing VOA with pro-Trump outlet OAN marks a shift from credible reporting to regime propaganda—echoing moves by authoritarian regimes worldwide.

Trump warns Musk of ‘very serious consequences’ if he backs Democrats

What Happened: Trump warned Musk of “very serious consequences” if he funds Democrats, escalating their public feud after Musk criticized the GOP’s budget bill. Trump dismissed any reconciliation, accusing Musk of disrespecting the presidency and downplaying Musk’s deleted post linking him to Jeffrey Epstein.

Why It Matters: Trump’s threat shows his authoritarian impulse to punish political disloyalty and intimidate anyone who crosses him. While Democrats should stay far away from Musk’s money, this underscores how Trump sees power as a tool.

Trump Can Restrict A.P. Journalists’ Access, Appeals Court Rules

What Happened: A federal appeals court ruled that Trump can bar Associated Press journalists from covering events in exclusive settings like the Oval Office or Air Force One. The decision reversed a lower court’s ruling after the AP was punished for refusing to use the term “Gulf of America.”

Why It Matters: The ruling gives Trump broad power to shut out independent media—raising major First Amendment concerns and further eroding press freedom.

ABC News Suspends Journalist Over Post Calling Trump and Miller ‘World-Class’ Haters

What Happened: ABC News suspended senior correspondent Terry Moran after he posted on social media that Trump and Stephen Miller are “world-class” haters, calling Miller “richly endowed with the capacity for hatred.” The post was deleted, but screenshots circulated widely.

Why It Matters: After pressure from the White House, ABC buckled—showing how easily mainstream outlets cave under pressure. It’s part of a broader disturbing pattern of press caving or self-censoring as Trump continues his assault on the press.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

DHS Wants National Guard to Search For and Transport Migrant Children

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security has requested 21,000 National Guard troops to expand interior immigration enforcement, including transporting unaccompanied migrant children across state lines. The plan, still under Pentagon review, has triggered alarm from Democrats, National Guard members, and some defense officials.

Why It Matters: This crosses another dangerous line—blurring military and law enforcement roles and pushing the U.S. toward a police state. Redirecting military resources to enforce Trump’s deportation agenda, including child detentions, threatens troop morale, readiness, and civil-military boundaries.

Kilmar Ábrego García Returns to U.S. After Botched Deportation to Face Charges

What Happened: Kilmar Ábrego García, mistakenly deported by Trump in defiance of a court order, was returned from El Salvador to face smuggling charges. Trump officials claim he’s a “gang member,” though his lawyers say the charges are baseless and politically motivated.

Why It Matters: Ábrego García’s deportation, detention, and now prosecution raise serious concerns about abuse of power, especially after the chief of the DOJ’s criminal division resigned.

Chief of DOJ criminal division in Nashville resigned over the case

What Happened: Kilmar Ábrego García’s prosecution sparked internal conflict, prompting the resignation of Ben Schrader, chief of the DOJ's criminal division in Nashville, who had served nearly 15 years.

Why It Matters: Schrader’s resignation highlights internal dissent over Trump’s lawless tactics and further exposes a politicized Justice Department where prosecutors are pressured to push cases that ignore due process and weaponize the law for political ends.

ICE Agents Mistakenly Detain U.S. Marshal in Arizona

What Happened: ICE agents briefly detained a deputy U.S. marshal in Tucson after mistaking him for someone matching a suspect’s description. The incident occurred inside a federal building and ended without further escalation after the marshal’s identity was confirmed.

Why It Matters: The mistaken detention shows ICE’s growing chaos and overreach under Trump’s push for mass immigration arrests. Even law enforcement officers aren’t safe—exposing how racial profiling and reckless targeting are now embedded in federal policy.

Journalists Shot with Nonlethal Rounds While Covering LA Deportation Protests

What Happened: Australian reporter Lauren Tomasi and British photojournalist Nick Stern were both struck by nonlethal munitions fired by law enforcement during protests in Los Angeles. Tomasi was hit live on air, with video clearly showing an officer firing at her despite visible press markings. Stern suffered a serious leg injury requiring surgery.

Why It Matters: Firing on clearly identified foreign journalists signals that no one reporting on Trump’s crackdowns is safe, as it becomes increasingly more dangerous to be a journalist in the U.S.

Deported Migrants Held in Shipping Container at U.S. Base in Djibouti

What Happened: ICE is detaining a group of deported migrants in a converted shipping container at Camp Lemonnier, a U.S. military base in Djibouti. The migrants were rerouted mid-flight due to a federal court order and have been held for over two weeks in unsanitary conditions with limited legal access.

Why It Matters: This offshore detention mirrors black-site tactics. Detaining people in unsafe, extrajudicial conditions marks another dangerous escalation. The case is now headed to the Supreme Court.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Pentagon Watchdog Investigates Hegseth’s Signal Chats and Possible Message Deletions

What Happened: The Pentagon’s inspector general is probing whether aides to Pete Hegseth were asked to delete Signal messages about March airstrikes in Yemen. One chat included Hegseth’s family; another accidentally included The Atlantic’s editor. Investigators are examining who posted strike details and who accessed Hegseth’s phone.

Why It Matters: Sharing sensitive military info on an unsecured app—and possibly covering it up—is a serious national security breach. Anyone else would be fired, but Hegseth stays, shielded by Trump.

Inside the AI Prompts DOGE Used to “Munch” Contracts Related to Veterans’ Health

What Happened: ProPublica revealed that Musk’s operatives used flawed AI prompts to slash Veterans Affairs contracts during a 30-day review. The AI, written by a short-term coder with no healthcare or procurement experience, misidentified key infrastructure, like hospital internet, for cancellation using vague, ideological prompts targeting DEI programs.

Why It Matters: The AI relied on incomplete data, fabricated figures, and undefined terms like “munchable.” It shows how Musk’s operatives are recklessly using AI to enforce partisan cuts, putting veteran care at risk.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Macron to Visit Greenland Amid Trump’s Continued Threats

What Happened: French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Greenland on June 15, meeting with Danish and Greenlandic leaders to affirm European unity. The trip follows escalating threats from Trump, who revived his annexation threats—refusing to rule out force.

Why It Matters: Europe is pushing back as Trump escalates tensions with NATO allies. His threats are sparking a serious rift within the alliance—one that Russia stands to benefit from as divisions grow.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

White House Quietly Pressures Senate to Weaken Russia Sanctions

What Happened: Trump is lobbying Sen. Lindsey Graham to water down his bipartisan Russia sanctions bill by adding waiver authority and changing mandatory penalties to optional ones. The bill has overwhelming Senate support (82 Senators) and would impose broad sanctions on Russian officials, industries, and trading partners.

Why It Matters: Trump is trying to weaken the bill to protect Russia. It’s another blatant move to block accountability and pave the way for a pro-Russian foreign policy— as Russia wages a genocidal war in Ukraine.

Neo-Nazi Group ‘The Base’ Plans Paramilitary Training as FBI Pulls Back

What Happened: The Base, a neo-Nazi terrorist organization tied to Russia, is openly planning a U.S. paramilitary training event this summer. Despite past arrests, the group is resurging under Trump, who has deprioritized far-right extremism. The Base is recruiting online, conducting sabotage in Ukraine, and soliciting crypto donations for its growing U.S. operations.

Why It Matters: As the FBI redirects its focus to immigration, white supremacist extremists grow bolder. Domestic terrorist groups like the Base are expanding unchecked—posing a serious terror threat and opening the door for Russia to exploit these groups to carry out operations on U.S. soil.

Republican Senator Employs Aide Fired by DeSantis Over Neo-Nazi Imagery

What Happened: Senator Eric Schmitt has hired Nate Hochman, a former DeSantis aide who was fired for creating a video containing neo-Nazi imagery. Since then, Hochman has promoted far-right conspiracy theories and spewed white nationalist rhetoric through GOP-aligned think tanks.

Why It Matters: The GOP continues to align with extremist white nationalist ideology. Internal guardrails against hate are collapsing—normalizing extremism at the highest levels of power.

Enrique Tarrio and Other Pardoned January 6 Insurrectionists Sue Government

What Happened: Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four others, all pardoned by Trump for their roles in the January 6 Capitol insurrection, are suing the federal government for $100 million each.

Why It Matters: Trump’s return has emboldened January 6 insurrectionists to play the “victim” and go on the offensive. Their lawsuits aim to rewrite history, intimidate prosecutors, and glorify a violent attempt to overturn an election—just like Trump. This is justice turned upside down.

Trump says it may be better to let Ukraine and Russia 'fight for a while'

What Happened: During a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Trump likened the war in Ukraine to a schoolyard fight and said it might be better to let Ukraine and Russia “fight for a while” before intervening. He said he told Putin the suffering may need to continue before “peace: is possible. Trump also floated sanctions on both countries.

Why It Matters: Trump’s remarks are reprehensible—trivializing genocide and war crimes as if they’re a schoolyard brawl. While Russia slaughters civilians, he mocks the conflict and undermines U.S. alliances. Russia can end the war at any moment by leaving Ukraine. Instead, Trump continues providing cover for Russia’s genocidal aggression.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US Jobs Market Slows as Businesses Brace for Trump Trade War

What Happened: The U.S. added 139,000 jobs in May, a sharp slowdown driven by business uncertainty over Trump’s trade war and the loss of 22,000 federal jobs cut under Musk. Job growth for March and April was also revised down by 95,000.

Why It Matters: The weakening job market signals growing economic strain as Trump’s tariffs and government purges take hold. Economists warn hiring momentum is fading, and the full impact of trade policies may hit harder in the months ahead.

The U.S. Economy Is Headed Toward an Uncomfortable Summer

What Happened: Despite steady job growth, Trump’s erratic trade and tariff policies are freezing hiring and investment across U.S. industries. Business leaders say they can’t plan for the future under constantly shifting economic rules.

Why It Matters: The uncertainty surrounding Trump’s tariffs is destabilizing supply chains, inflating costs, and threatening a recession. Economists say Trump doesn’t seem to have a consistent strategy, leaving the economy vulnerable to shocks and prolonged stagnation.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/14- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

Breaking With Trump, Bacon Says He Won’t Follow His Party ‘Off the Cliff’

What Happened: Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska, one of the few remaining moderates in the party, openly criticized Trump, Pete Hegseth, and Elon Musk. He denounced Trump’s authoritarian tilt and likened GOP loyalty to “following someone off a cliff.”

They served the nation. Now, these veterans say they’re protesting to save it.

What Happened: Over 5,000 veterans rallied on the National Mall on D-Day’s 81st anniversary to protest Trump’s proposed 15% purge to the Department of Veterans Affairs—eliminating 80,000 jobs and gutting healthcare and benefits for millions. There were over 200 protests nationwide.

Veterans Protest Potential Marine Deployment to Los Angeles

What Happened: Veterans gathered at Camp Pendleton to protest the possible deployment of active-duty Marines to Los Angeles following ICE raids and civil unrest. The demonstration was sparked by Pete Hegseth’s order placing Marines on alert. Protesters urged service members to question the legality of any orders to confront civilians.

📊 By the Numbers

6/14 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$3.7 million — Amount Chinese executive He Tianying spent on Trump’s $TRUMP coin to gain VIP access and a White House tour

2,000 — National Guard troops Trump deployed to Los Angeles without state approval

500 — Marines on standby for possible deployment in California

21,000 — National Guard troops requested by DHS for interior immigration enforcement

$100 million — Amount each pardoned January 6 insurrectionist is suing the government for

1,300 to 81 — Planned staff purge at Voice of America

139,000 — Jobs added in May, signaling a slowdown in the labor market

95,000 — Jobs lost from downward revisions to March and April employment reports

82 — Senators supporting the bipartisan Russia sanctions bill that Trump is trying to weaken

2+ weeks — Length of time deported migrants have been held in a shipping container at Camp Lemonnier

15% — Trump’s proposed cut to the Department of Veterans Affairs budget

80,000 — VA jobs threatened by Trump’s proposed purge

5,000+ — Veterans who rallied in DC to protest Trump’s VA cuts

200+ — Related veteran protests held nationwide

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump continues turning federal hiring into a loyalty test — With expertise sidelined, how long before government services collapse under the weight of political allegiance?

Trump unleashes the military — Will opposition be branded as “rebellion” and met with force? Will Trump invoke the Insurrection Act?

California is a test in a nationwide crackdown — How long before Trump deploys the military in other blue states?

Trump’s crypto scheme sells access to China — What other countries are buying access and influence?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Authoritarian Infrastructure Continues Expanding — From military deployments to AI-driven purges, Trump is embedding a system built on fear, surveillance, and political loyalty.

Press Freedom Is Under Attack — Foreign and domestic journalists are being targeted on U.S. soil, signaling open hostility to independent reporting.

Data Is the New Weapon — Musk and Palantir’s access to health, financial, and social security data shows how government systems are being repurposed for surveillance.

State Resistance Is Being Criminalized — Governors who push back risk legal threats, defunding, or even arrest—while Trump continues to consolidate unchecked executive power.

Extremism Is Being Rewarded — From January 6 pardons to hiring aides with white nationalist ties, Trump is mainstreaming hate while silencing dissent.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Town Hall Alert: Zoom Meeting on June 17 @ 3:00 PM EST

Join Julie Roginsky and me for a virtual town hall on June 17 — exclusively for our paid subscribers. This urgent and important conversation will focus on the path forward in these turbulent times. We’ll answer your questions, share critical updates, and continue building a strong, informed, and resilient Pax Americana community.

This event is open to all paid subscribers—whether you’re with me or with Julie Roginsky, Salty Politics, you’re invited to join us. Please use the registration link below to sign up!

Registration Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1InLg53QPkQrTTJVEQxqgsaiLdgHocpF3s8D09iS-wkA/edit

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.