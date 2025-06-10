President Donald Trump signs a series of executive orders at the White House on Jan. 20. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 5

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

This Is How Much Trump Has Made From Crypto—So Far

What Happened: Trump has raked in an estimated $1.2 billion from crypto ventures tied to his 2024 campaign and second term. The empire spans NFTs, $TRUMP memecoins, token sales from World Liberty Financial, and a $2.2 billion stablecoin—now worth more than Mar-a-Lago and Trump Tower combined. His net worth has jumped to $5.6 billion.

Why It Matters: Trump continues to openly cash in on the presidency, turning public power into private profit. This creates a dangerous merger of political influence and unregulated financial schemes, posing a serious national security threat.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

‘Big Balls’ Is Officially a Full-Time Government Employee

What Happened: Key Musk operatives — Edward “Big Balls” Coristine, Luke Farritor, and Ethan Shaotran — have become full-time government employees at the GSA with top-tier salaries and wide access across federal agencies.

Why It Matters: Despite Musk’s claimed “exit,” unauthorized DOGE’s influence is expanding. These hires embed his surveillance-driven agenda deep inside government, allowing continued restructuring of federal power with no transparency or oversight.

Gabbard Installs Top Ally in Intelligence Watchdog Office

What Happened: Tulsi Gabbard placed a loyal adviser, Dennis Kirk, inside the Office of the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community, raising alarms about political interference in an ongoing investigation into classified Signal messages. Kirk answers directly to Gabbard, not the IG.

Why It Matters: The move guts the watchdog’s independence amid an active probe into classified military leaks. It’s part of Trump’s broader purge and takeover of independent intelligence oversight.

Cards in Deck: Trump Keeps Stack of Orders Ready to Play as Needed

What Happened: Trump has kept a stockpile of prewritten executive orders—some drafted before his presidency—that he releases based on political headlines. His latest travel ban was planned long ago, like many of the 157 orders already signed this term.

Why It Matters: Trump’s stockpiled orders let him bypass Congress and hijack the news cycle—timing major announcements to bury scandals, distract from backlash, or dominate headlines. It’s a classic authoritarian tactic: flood the zone, control the narrative, and keep the public reactive.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

As Ousters Continue, FBI Forces Out Agents Linked to Trump Critics

What Happened: The FBI pushed out or reassigned three senior agents in a widening purge of officials deemed disloyal to Trump. One resigned under pressure for ties to former agent Peter Strzok, while others were removed over past COVID enforcement and a memo on Catholic extremism.

Why It Matters: The hijacked FBI continues carrying out a political purge—targeting agents over past affiliations or loyalty to their oath, not Trump. It no longer serves the rule of law, but enforces his personal agenda.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Threatens to Cut Off Musk’s Federal Subsidies, Escalating Feud

What Happened: Trump threatened to cancel federal subsidies and contracts to Musk’s companies, including Tesla and SpaceX, which would cost them billions. Musk responded by briefly threatening to halt SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft program before backtracking.

Why It Matters: Trump’s authoritarian instinct—threatening to strip federal contracts to punish dissent—mirrors Kremlin-style tactics, using state power to enforce loyalty and silence any opposing views.

Congressional letter obtained by AP outlines drastic job cuts expected at Voice of America

What Happened: Trump plans to purge Voice of America’s staff from over 1,000 to just 81. Most employees have been on leave since March, and the VOA building is now listed for sale. Kari Lake confirmed the cuts align with Trump’s order to scale operations to the legal minimum.

Why It Matters: This move dismantles a historic pillar of independent journalism and paves the way for authoritarian state media. Replacing VOA content with pro-Trump right-wing outlet OAN reiterates a shift from credible news to regime-aligned propaganda.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump's Travel Ban Bars Afghans Awaiting U.S. Resettlement

What Happened: Trump enacted a new travel ban targeting citizens from a dozen countries, including Afghanistan. The order blocks nearly all Afghan nationals from entering the U.S. and freezes most refugee resettlement programs. Over 200,000 Afghans who worked with U.S. forces remain stranded abroad.

Why It Matters: This is a direct betrayal of America’s promises to Afghan allies. Rights groups warn it puts lives at risk under Taliban rule and abandons those who sacrificed for U.S. troops during the war.

New Travel Ban Sparks Fear, Family Separation for U.S. Immigrants

What Happened: Trump’s new travel ban blocks entry from 12 countries, mostly in Africa and the Middle East, including Afghanistan, Somalia, Haiti, and Iran. Though some visa holders are exempt, the order has upended plans for families, students, and workers nationwide, reviving fears from Trump’s first-term bans.

Why It Matters: The policy is sowing fear, confusion, and anger in immigrant communities, separating families and reinforcing Islamophobic and xenophobic stereotypes. Another inhumane Trump political stunt that betrays American values.

Trump Wants to Eliminate 105-Year-Old Office Supporting Women Workers

What Happened: Trump’s Labor Department is proposing to eliminate the Women’s Bureau, a century-old office created to promote women’s rights in the workforce. The move, framed as eliminating a “relic of the past,” coincides with efforts to repeal laws mandating its existence and erase gender-related content from federal websites.

Why It Matters: Staffers and experts warn this is part of a broader attempt to push women out of the workforce and dismantle protections on pay equity, childcare, and workplace harassment.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Millions Could Lose Obamacare Coverage Under Trump’s New Bill

What Happened: A Trump-backed Republican policy bill would gut Obamacare coverage through backdoor rule changes—shortened sign-up periods, burdensome paperwork, and cuts to subsidies for many legal immigrants. The CBO projects that 4 million will lose coverage, with millions more at risk if temporary subsidies lapse.

Why It Matters: While not a full repeal, the bill effectively dismantles the Affordable Care Act, making insurance harder to get and more costly for low-income, immigrant, and self-employed Americans. Experts warn this could destabilize markets and leave millions uninsured.

Millions of Low-Income Children Excluded from GOP Child Tax Credit Expansion

What Happened: The House-passed Republican domestic policy bill raises the child tax credit to $2,500 per child—but excludes or limits benefits for 22 million low-income children, per a Columbia University study. New income thresholds and ID rules block access for many working-class and mixed-status families.

Why It Matters: The bill diverts aid away from the poorest families, disproportionately harming Black, Latino, single-parent, and rural households. Critics say it revives work-based welfare cuts and undermines efforts to reduce child poverty.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Iran Orders Material From China for Hundreds of Ballistic Missiles

What Happened: Iran has ordered thousands of tons of ammonium perchlorate from China—enough to produce up to 800 ballistic missiles, according to officials. The materials, essential for solid-fuel rockets, may also be transferred to Iran-backed militias like the Houthis, amid ongoing nuclear talks with Trump.

Why It Matters: This major missile stockpile move signals Tehran's determination to rebuild regional military strength, even as it resists curbs on its missile program.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Ukraine Got a Major Battle Victory. Trump Is Not Happy.

What Happened: Ukraine’s long-range drone strikes hit Russian airfields, destroying bombers and earning praise in Europe. Predictably, Trump privately responded with anger—blaming Zelenskyy for “escalating tensions” and claiming the attacks hurt talks.

Why It Matters: As Ukraine scores battlefield wins, Trump continues siding with Putin, vilifying Kyiv instead of confronting Moscow’s genocidal war. His regime keeps undermining NATO, enabling Russian aggression, and destabilizing Western security.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US Worker Productivity Slumps in First Quarter

What Happened: U.S. nonfarm productivity fell at a 1.5% annualized rate in Q1 2025, worse than the earlier 0.8% estimate. Unit labor costs jumped 6.6%, and corporate profits declined as Trump’s erratic tariff policies fueled trade uncertainty. Key sectors like airlines and automakers are cutting financial forecasts in response.

Why It Matters: Falling productivity and rising labor costs point to a weakening economy, with higher inflation and shrinking consumer power on the horizon. Trump’s trade policies are fueling instability that could tip the economy into a deeper downturn and squeeze struggling businesses.

Imports Plummet as Trump Tariffs Trigger Record Drop in Trade

What Happened: U.S. imports fell by 16.3% in April as Trump’s aggressive tariff policies disrupted global trade. Purchases of foreign pharmaceuticals, cars, cellphones, and machinery plummeted, especially from China and Europe. The trade deficit shrank to $61.6 billion, down from a record $138.3 billion in March.

Why It Matters: While a shrinking trade deficit may lift short-term GDP, economists warn Trump’s tariffs will raise prices, cut consumer spending, and slow growth. His economic nationalism is already straining U.S. factories, supply chains, and household budgets.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/14- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

Judge Orders Trump to Reinstate AmeriCorps Grants

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Trump to restore AmeriCorps grants in 24 states and D.C., ruling the cancellation likely violated federal procedures. However, the judge did not block Trump’s plan to purge most of AmeriCorps’s workforce later this month.

Judge Blocks Trump’s Ban on Harvard’s Foreign Students from Entering the U.S.

What Happened: A federal judge in Boston blocked Trump’s attempt to bar Harvard’s international students from entering the U.S., siding with the university’s argument that the ban lacked legal justification and was retaliatory. Trump’s proclamation accused Harvard of “endangering” national security and being tied to foreign adversaries, but the court found the claims unsubstantiated.

Rights Groups Sue to Overturn U.S.-El Salvador Agreement Sending Migrants to Brutal Jail

What Happened: Civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit to block a secretive Trump agreement that sends U.S. deportees to El Salvador’s notorious gulag, a prison known for human rights abuses. The suit argues the deal violates constitutional rights and international law, including the UN Convention Against Torture.

📊 By the Numbers

6/14 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$1.2 billion — Estimated Trump earnings from crypto tied to campaign ventures

$2.2 billion — Valuation of Trump-backed stablecoin

4 million — Projected Americans to lose Obamacare coverage under new GOP bill

22 million — Low-income children excluded from GOP child tax credit expansion

1,000+ to 81 — Planned purge of Voice of America staff

1.5% — Q1 2025 drop in U.S. worker productivity

6.6% — Surge in unit labor costs in Q1

16.3% — Drop in U.S. imports in April

$61.6 billion — April trade deficit, down from $138.3 billion in March

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

When political loyalty overtakes professional expertise — As Trump’s federal purges deepen, who’s left to keep government functioning?

Trump’s FBI purge — Can the courts stop the purge, or will the bureau become an unaccountable political weapon?

The collapse of independent media — With Voice of America gutted, NPR and PBS under attack, ABC under investigation, and propaganda outlets rising, who controls the narrative?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Trump’s Allies Are Hijacking Independent Oversight—Gabbard’s placement of a loyalist in the intelligence watchdog’s office undermines accountability and threatens to suppress investigations into classified leaks, turning watchdog roles into tools of political control.

Authoritarian Restructuring Is Accelerating — From mass purges to loyalty hires, Trump is rebuilding government in his image, with no room for dissent, law, or institutional independence.

The Rule of Law Is Being Rewritten — The FBI, DOD, DOJ, and DHS are being weaponized to serve political ends, targeting critics, immigrants, and anyone seen as disloyal.

Trump’s Crypto Schemes Aren’t Just About Profit—It’s a shadow financial system that evades oversight, invites foreign influence, and risks turning digital assets into tools of authoritarian power.

