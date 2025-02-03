Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images/AFP

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Feb 1-2: Weekend Roundup

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from this weekend alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump’s Washington Goes All-In on Crypto and Meme Coins

What Happened: Trump has gone full speed on cryptocurrency, with Trump launching $TRUMP and Melania introducing $MELANIA at elite crypto galas. Major investors, including Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, are celebrating a “new era” as regulations are rewritten to favor digital assets. Trump signed an executive order prioritizing crypto, fast-tracking a six-month regulatory overhaul, easier bank access, and a potential federal crypto reserve. Meanwhile, Barron Trump is reportedly leading a family-backed crypto project, further intertwining Trump’s finances with the industry.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing federal policy to enrich himself, using the presidency to pump his crypto ventures, now worth billions on paper. By deregulating a market filled with fraud and manipulation, he is turning the U.S. financial system into a personal cash machine—a classic dictator corruption tactic. This policy not only threatens market stability but also cements Trump’s political and economic power, mirroring authoritarian regimes where leaders exploit public office for personal gain.

Source: Wall Street Journal

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Calls USAID ‘Radical Lunatics’ Amid Reports of Merger with State Department

What Happened: Trump attacked USAID, calling it “run by radical lunatics”, after reports surfaced that his regime is considering merging the agency with the State Department. His regime is now exploring avenues to strip USAID of its independence, with an executive order already in place freezing foreign aid for three months.

Why It Matters: Dismantling USAID would erode U.S. influence abroad, giving authoritarian regimes a greater foothold in global development. By purging leadership, freezing foreign aid, and consolidating power within the State Department, Trump is undermining America’s diplomatic reach while allowing Musk, an unvetted billionaire, and his unaccountable team to seize control of critical systems. This move mirrors Russia’s efforts to centralize control over state institutions to consolidate power. This is not only dangerous for global life-saving programs but is also a major win for Russia.

Source: The Hill

DOGE Seizes Control of USAID, Purges Senior Officials

What Happened: Elon Musk’s fake, unauthorized DOGE has forcibly taken over USAID offices, internal systems, and financial management software. Two top USAID security officials were placed on leave after refusing to comply, and Chief of Staff Matt Hopson abruptly resigned. DOGE operatives gained access to critical databases and USAID’s Phoenix financial system, disrupting contractor payments and foreign aid programs. Musk has personally joined USAID calls and labeled the agency a “criminal organization” that “should die.”

Why It Matters: By purging leadership and seizing control of USAID’s infrastructure, Musk and Trump are undermining U.S. foreign aid, disaster relief, and international development programs. With no congressional oversight, this power grab allows the regime to redirect billions in global aid unchecked, consolidating power in a manner reminiscent of authoritarian regimes.

Source: ABC News

Musk Claims DOGE Halting Treasury Payments to Federal Contractors

What Happened: Elon Musk and his fake, unauthorized DOGE, announced on X that his team is shutting down payments to federal contractors and charities, claiming to be “rooting out corruption in real-time.” Musk’s team also halted payments to Lutheran Family Services, a refugee aid charity.

Why It Matters: Political purges at USAID show dissenting officials face retaliation. Targeting refugee aid aligns with Trump’s anti-immigration agenda. Musk’s ability to halt or redirect billions is dangerous and raises legal and constitutional concerns.

Source: Bloomberg

Musk’s Young, Inexperienced Engineers Seizing Control of Federal Agencies

What Happened: A group of young unvetted engineers, mostly aged 19-24, with ties to Elon Musk and Peter Thiel, have been placed in key roles at the fake, unauthorized DOGE, General Services Administration (GSA), and Office of Personnel Management. Despite having no government experience, they have security clearances and access to Treasury payment systems and classified data. Some have been caught attempting to access sensitive government files.

Why It Matters: Installing unvetted, inexperienced tech loyalists into high-level government roles undermines national security, oversight, and accountability. By bypassing security clearances and replacing career officials, Musk and Trump are consolidating power, enabling authoritarian control over federal infrastructure and the data of all Americans.

Source: WIRED

GOP Rep Supports ‘Purging’ of State Department

What Happened: Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, stated on CBS’s Face the Nation that he supports “purging” personnel at the State Department, citing DEI initiatives as justification. Mast suggested that State Department funding has prioritized DEI over diplomacy and indicated that he is working with Secretary of State Marco Rubio to “ensure command and control” over the agency.

Why It Matters: The use of “purging” language highlights the ongoing ideological crackdown within federal institutions, reinforcing Trump’s efforts to politicize the civil service. By linking diversity initiatives to a justification for mass firings, the GOP echoes authoritarian tactics used to dismantle independent bureaucracies and install loyalists.

Source: The Hill

Trump Fires CFPB Director Rohit Chopra in Latest Purge

What Happened: Trump fired Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra, a Biden-era regulator known for limiting overdraft fees, removing medical debt from credit reports, and holding financial firms accountable for consumer abuses. Chopra’s dismissal was widely celebrated by banks and financial industry groups.

Why It Matters: Chopra’s firing is a major victory for big banks and corporations, signaling Trump’s intent to gut consumer protections and deregulate financial markets in favor of Wall Street. This mirrors Putin’s suppression of regulatory institutions in Russia, where corporate elites benefit at the expense of ordinary citizens. This will leave Americans vulnerable to predatory lending practices and hidden fees.

Source: Associated Press

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

🚨🚨Trump Grants Musk Allies Access to Treasury Payment System

What Happened: The Trump regime granted Elon Musk’s allies access to the Treasury payment system, which processes trillions of dollars in Social Security, tax refunds, federal salaries, and contractor payments. The move comes after David Lebryk, Treasury’s top payments official, was pushed out following internal clashes with Musk. The sensitive system, previously overseen by nonpolitical career officials, is now partially controlled by DOGE. While Treasury insists the access is “read-only,” there is a real danger over who Musk is sharing this data and what he will do with our data.

Why It Matters: This is the biggest data breach in U.S. history, effectively giving Musk and a group of inexperienced, unvetted college recruits access to every American’s financial data, including Social Security, tax records, and government benefits. In countries like Russia, such data is weaponized to target opponents, journalists, and dissidents. This raises major national security risks with the potential misuse and breaches of sensitive U.S. financial infrastructure. Musk’s control over Treasury payments gives a private billionaire unchecked and dangerous financial power. And, a reminder that Musk has close ties to Russia and China.

Source: Politico and New York Times

DOJ Targets FBI Agents in Jan. 6 Probe, Mass Firings Loom

What Happened: The FBI ordered employees to disclose their involvement in Jan. 6 cases via a Monday deadline questionnaire. This follows a DOJ directive seeking a list of all current and former agents tied to Capitol riot investigations. Senior FBI officials, including Washington field office chief David Sundberg, were forced out as part of Trump’s purge.

Why It Matters: Trump’s purge of career law enforcement cripples counterterrorism, crime-fighting, and national security, creating dangerous security gaps that will lead to potential terrorist attacks and a rise in crime. Firing those who prosecuted Jan. 6 insurrectionists reinforces Trump’s efforts to erase history and rewrite the narrative. Weaponizing the DOJ against its own agents is a classic authoritarian power grab—eliminating oversight, instilling fear, and ensuring absolute control over law enforcement—as seen in Russia and China.

Source: Washington Post

Education Department Employees Placed on Leave for Attending Past DEI Training

What Happened: At least 55 Education Department employees were placed on paid administrative leave for attending diversity training courses during Trump’s first term. The affected employees include civil rights attorneys, program analysts, and loan regulators, some of whom participated in Trump-era DEI programs encouraged by former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Employees were suspended from work and had email access revoked without explanation.

Why It Matters: Trump’s DEI purge is not about policy—it’s about consolidating power by targeting marginalized communities. By firing employees based on past affiliations rather than performance, his regime is instilling fear, fostering self-censorship, and demanding loyalty—hallmarks of authoritarian rule. Every dictator manufactures an enemy to justify power grabs—in Putin’s Russia, it was the Chechens; for Trump, it’s DEI and immigrants.

Source: NBC News

Trump’s DEI Purge Targets Federal Workers Who Didn’t Work in DEI

What Happened: At least 50 Education Department employees were placed on leave as part of Trump’s DEI purge, despite most having no official role in diversity programs. Similar actions have been reported at the Energy Department and Office of Personnel Management. Meanwhile, the Defense Department banned cultural observances like Black History Month, and federal agencies have erased DEI language from their websites.

Why It Matters: Trump’s purge is not just about eliminating DEI programs but seizing agencies by replacing career civil servants with loyalists. This mirrors authoritarian purges, where ideological conformity replaces merit, creating a culture of fear and self-censorship within government agencies. Trump’s broader erasure of civil rights initiatives is meant to inflame discrimination to further divide the U.S.

Source: The Washington Post

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Sidelines Congress, Expands Presidential Power

What Happened: Trump has aggressively expanded executive authority, bypassing Congress on key issues including immigration laws, federal spending, and personnel protections. He has fired officials without legal justification, unilaterally paused spending on congressional-approved programs, and openly broken laws requiring congressional notification for the removals of watchdogs and agency heads. Trump cronies argue he has near-total control over the executive branch, ignoring long-standing legal constraints.

Why It Matters: Trump’s unchecked executive power grab is dismantling the constitutional balance of power, much like how Putin consolidated control in Russia by weakening the Duma and neutralizing institutions. With Congress unwilling or unable to push back, Trump is reshaping the U.S. government into a centralized authoritarian system, where he writes his laws and will use existing laws for retribution. If the courts uphold these actions, it would mark a fundamental shift toward authoritarian rule in America.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Trump’s DEI Purge Leads to Scrubbing of U.S. History and Culture

What Happened (Recap): Following Trump’s executive order eliminating DEI programs, the Air Force removed training videos on the Tuskegee Airmen and Women’s Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs), while the Defense Intelligence Agency halted observances of Black History Month, Women’s History Month, and Holocaust Remembrance Day. The CIA dissolved its diversity office, and civil rights-related content disappeared from multiple federal agency websites.

Why It Matters: Trump’s sweeping purge is an attempt to rewrite history. The removal of key civil rights achievements mirrors authoritarian regimes that rewrite history to consolidate power and suppress marginalized voices. Trump’s push to eliminate recognition of diversity in American history is a dangerous shift toward whitewashing past injustices.

Source: Associated Press

Trump Appoints Loyalist and Propagandist Darren Beattie to Top State Department Role

What Happened: Trump has appointed Darren Beattie, a far-right media figure, loyalist, and propagandist, as the Acting Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs—a “Top 10” State Department position overseeing counterterrorism messaging and global diplomacy. Beattie, who runs Revolver News, has promoted Jan. 6 conspiracy theories, attended a white nationalist event, and falsely claimed the FBI orchestrated the Capitol insurrection. He has also sold pro-Trump merchandise denying the 2020 election and pushing extremist narratives.

Why It Matters: An election-denying conspiracy theorist is now in charge of U.S. foreign messaging, a hallmark of authoritarian regimes that rely on state propaganda and loyalty over professional expertise. Beattie’s appointment threatens U.S. credibility in counterterrorism, diplomacy, and global security. His history of promoting extremist views and attacking the FBI raises grave national security concerns, as Trump continues dismantling institutions to consolidate power.

Source: ABC News

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump Installs ICE Official to Oversee Migrant Children, Sparking Fears of Mass Deportations

What Happened: Trump has appointed ICE official Mellissa Harper to lead the Office of Refugee Resettlement, which oversees unaccompanied migrant children. This is the first time an ICE official has been placed in charge of the agency responsible for child welfare, raising alarms that immigration enforcement will now target vulnerable children and their sponsors for deportation. Harper played a key role in Trump’s 2018 family separation policy and was cited over 160 times in a federal court ruling that found ICE violated immigration law by detaining teenagers in adult facilities.

Why It Matters: This move erases the line between child welfare and immigration enforcement, effectively turning a protection agency into a deportation machine. Advocates warn that this could scare sponsors from stepping forward, leaving more children stuck in detention for longer periods. Trump’s Project 2025 blueprint aims to move child welfare under DHS control and dismantle legal protections, making mass deportations easier. This is another authoritarian tactic—using bureaucratic power to terrorize vulnerable populations and dismantle legal safeguards.

Source: ProPublica

Trump Ends Protections for 350,000 Venezuelans

What Happened: DHS Secretary Kristi Noem is terminating Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 350,000 Venezuelans, reversing Biden’s 2026 extension. The move, based on fake claims of improved conditions and gang concerns, puts them at risk of deportation within 60 days.

Why It Matters: This endangers families fleeing dictatorship, forcing them back to economic collapse and political persecution. Trump is using them as scapegoats for his immigration crackdown, despite GOP support for TPS in his first term. Legal challenges are expected, but for now, hundreds of thousands face deportation.

Source: The Washington Post

Trump’s Mass Deportation Sweeps Target Families, Not Criminals

What Happened: Despite claims of prioritizing “criminal aliens,” nearly half of those arrested or deported had no criminal record beyond immigration violations. ICE raids in New York and deportation flights to Colombia included children and pregnant women, not convicted criminals. Trump’s new orders eliminate enforcement priorities, allowing mass arrests of any undocumented person.

Why It Matters: This isn’t about crime—it’s about mass deportation at any cost. Trump’s draconian policies target families, workers, and longtime residents, spreading fear rather than enforcing law and order. This mirrors authoritarian tactics, using vulnerable communities to push a political agenda.

Source: HuffPost

Wyoming GOP Bill Could Restrict Life-Saving Medical Care

What Happened: Wyoming Republicans introduced Senate File 125 to redefine healthcare and exclude abortion, but its vague wording could limit access to chemotherapy, heart surgery, and other critical treatments. The bill states that any procedure causing harm to major organs is not healthcare, sparking concern from legal and medical experts. Critics argue it’s an unconstitutional overreach, violating Wyoming’s voter-ratified right to healthcare.

Why It Matters: This bill is part of a broader right-wing effort to control medical decisions, replacing expert judgment with political ideology. By redefining healthcare, Republicans risk blocking life-saving treatments and setting a dangerous precedent for other states. This move reflects a national trend of eroding medical and scientific authority in favor of religious and political agendas.

Source: The Guardian

Trump Scrubs Health Agency Websites on HIV, Contraception, and Gender Equity

What Happened: Key government health websites on HIV, contraception, LGBTQ+ health, and minority health were taken down following Trump’s executive orders targeting DEI and gender ideology. The CDC removed data on HIV transmission, racial disparities in diagnoses, and youth risk behaviors, while reproductiverights.gov and the FDA’s minority health page were also erased. Researchers scrambled to archive data before it was lost. Asked about the removals, Trump responded, "Doesn't sound like a bad idea to me."

Why It Matters: This is a direct assault on public health and scientific integrity, erasing critical medical resources in service of Trump’s ideological agenda. Hiding HIV and reproductive health data won’t change reality—it only endangers lives. By gutting federal health agencies, Trump is undermining access to lifesaving medical information, disproportionately harming marginalized communities.

Source: ABC News

'Chaos and Fear' at CDC Amid Order to Retract Journal Articles to Purge 'Forbidden Terms'

What Happened: Trump ordered the CDC to retract scientific journal articles to remove “forbidden terms” like gender, transgender, LGBT, and pregnant people. Researchers are being forced to scrub studies or remove their names if they collaborated with outside scientists.

Why It Matters: This is ideological censorship that erases public health data on HIV, cancer, and disease prevention, endangering lives. CDC scientists fear retaliation. This mimics authoritarian tactics—manipulating science to fit political agendas.

Source: Common Dream Org

🌐 Imperial Watch

Rubio Warns Panama to Cut Chinese Influence or Face U.S. Retaliation

What Happened: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered a direct warning to Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino, demanding that Panama immediately reduce Chinese influence over the Panama Canal or face potential U.S. retaliation. Trump has openly expressed his desire to regain U.S. control of the canal, arguing that China’s presence may violate the 1977 treaty that granted Panama full sovereignty.

Why It Matters: Trump’s aggressive push to control the Panama Canal is dangerous and echoes Russia’s justifications for invasions. By strong-arming Panama with economic and diplomatic threats, Trump is implementing a foreign policy of coercion and dominance.

Source: Associated Press

🌍 Geopolitical Chaos Watch

Trump Tariffs Threaten to Upend Global Economic Order

What Happened: Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, citing 'national security concerns’ over fentanyl smuggling and illegal immigration. The move slaps a 25% tariff on all goods from Canada and Mexico and a 10% tariff on all Chinese imports. Canada, Mexico, and China vowed swift retaliation, triggering a trade war. These tariffs will inflame inflation, disrupt supply chains, and weaken U.S. economic influence while pushing global trade further into China’s orbit.

Why It Matters: Weaponizing trade policy for political purposes threatens U.S. economic stability and global alliances. By alienating major trading partners, Trump risks handing China greater leverage in global markets. The move also undermines American farmers, manufacturers, and consumers, who will bear the cost of retaliatory tariffs and price hikes.

Source: The New York Times

EU Warns Trump It Will ‘Respond Firmly’ to Tariffs

What Happened: The European Union warned Trump that it will “respond firmly” if Trump imposes tariffs on EU goods, following his sweeping 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada and 10% on China. While no EU-specific tariffs have been announced yet, Trump threatened the bloc with trade penalties unless it increased purchases of American oil and gas. Tensions between the EU and the U.S. are already strained, as Trump has revived his insane demand to steal Greenland from Denmark, leading to a heated exchange with Danish leadership. At the same time, Trump continues to praise Putin, further signaling his willingness to appease Moscow while economically attacking America’s closest allies.

Why It Matters: Trump is intentionally waging economic warfare on U.S. allies while simultaneously cozying up to Russia. His reckless tariff policies risk sparking a full-scale trade war with the EU, further isolating the U.S. from its closest partners. This mirrors authoritarian economic coercion, where leaders weaponize trade to pressure allies—a strategy Russia has used to manipulate Europe’s energy dependency.

Source: The Hill

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Senior FBI Official Resisted Trump’s Purge of Agents

What Happened: Acting FBI Director Brian Driscoll refused a Justice Department order to assist in the mass firing of agents involved in Jan. 6 investigations, pushing back so forcefully that some feared he would be dismissed. The DOJ, under Emil Bove, Trump’s former personal defense lawyer, had demanded the removal of eight senior FBI executives and a full list of agents who investigated Capitol insurrection and riot cases.

Source: NBC News

CREW, Democracy Forward Sue to Block Trump’s Civil Service Purge

What Happened: CREW and Democracy Forward filed a lawsuit against Trump’s executive order to fire tens of thousands of career civil servants and replace them with political loyalists. The order, a revival of 2020’s Schedule F, strips federal employees of job protections, allowing mass firings. The lawsuit argues it violates due process and exceeds presidential authority.

Source: CREW

Massive Protest Against Trump’s Deportation Crackdown Shuts Down L.A. Freeways

What Happened: Thousands of protesters flooded downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, shutting down the 101 Freeway multiple times in response to Trump’s mass deportation policies.

Source: KTLA

Trump DOJ Shuts Down Legal Aid for Immigrants, Lawsuit Filed

What Happened: Immigrant advocacy groups have sued the Department of Justice and Homeland Security after the Trump regime abruptly shut down legal orientation programs for immigrants, including those detained in ICE facilities. The DOJ ordered federally funded legal service providers to stop offering legal help at immigration courts and detention centers, effectively stripping detained immigrants of basic legal guidance. Programs shut down include the Legal Orientation Program, Family Group Legal Orientation Program, and Counsel for Children Initiative, which provided legal representation to children in immigration proceedings.

Source: ABC News

📊 By the Numbers

$15B – Peak market cap of Trump’s $TRUMP meme coin before crashing to $4B .

350,000 – Venezuelans losing Temporary Protected Status (TPS) , facing potential deportation.

19-24 - The age range of unvetted engineers with ties to Elon Musk and Peter Thiel now hold key federal positions.

$6.5 Trillion - The amount processed annually through Treasury payment systems that Musk’s DOGE operatives now have access to.

160+ - Times ICE official Mellissa Harper was cited in a federal ruling for violating immigration law by detaining teenagers in adult facilities.

48% - Percentage of immigrants arrested in Trump’s first mass ICE raid who had no criminal record.

8 – Senior FBI officials purged by Trump’s DOJ, with many more firings expected.

2 – Top USAID security officials suspended after resisting Musk’s takeover of agency systems.

0 - Oversight or public accountability for Musk’s operatives now accessing classified financial data.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Will Trump implement tariffs against the EU, and will they retaliate? European leaders are debating countermeasures that could escalate into a full-scale trade war.

Will Kash Patel, Tulsi Gabbard, and RFK Jr. get confirmed? Their dangerous confirmations would further endanger national security, and the health of Americans, and weaponize law enforcement against opposition and media.

How will markets react to Trump’s tariffs? Economists warn of rising inflation, disrupted supply chains, and a potential global economic downturn.

Will Trump escalate his loyalty purges? Federal agencies are bracing for mass firings as Trump moves to replace thousands of career officials with unqualified loyalists, consolidating power across the government.

💡 Key Takeaways This Weekend



Musk Coup: Musk is now one of the most powerful figures in Washington, seizing control of federal agencies, financial systems, and data of all Americans.

FBI Purge: Trump’s pending FBI purge is an effort to eliminate independent law enforcement and replace it with Trump loyalists.

USAID Goes Dark: The dismantling of USAID and other agencies follows Putin-style power grabs, consolidating foreign influence under Trump’s direct control.

Economic chaos looms as Trump wages trade wars against allies while cozying up to Russia and China.

Human and Civil Rights Under Attack: Policies targeting immigrant legal status, mass detention plans, and the erasure of DEI and gender-related content from government platforms risk severe human rights abuses and jeopardize protections for marginalized communities.

Economic and Trade Warfare: The imposition of steep tariffs on close allies marks a dangerous escalation in trade policy that could trigger retaliatory measures, disrupt global supply chains, and ultimately hurt American consumers.

