People walk through the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts on April 17. Sophie Park/Getty Images North America

May 26

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

On this Memorial Day, I want to take a moment and honor the American servicemembers who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend democracy and protect the freedoms we so often take for granted. Their courage demands not only remembrance, but a continued commitment to confronting the threats that seek to dismantle everything they died to protect.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Pardons Virginia Sheriff Convicted of Bribery

What Happened: Trump pardoned former Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins, who was serving a 10-year sentence for selling deputy badges for cash—including to undercover FBI agents. Trump called the case “political,” framing Jenkins as a victim of the Biden DOJ.

Why It Matters: This is yet another blatant abuse of presidential power to shield corrupt loyalists. Jenkins was caught red-handed and Trump’s pardon again sends a clear signal that loyalty to him outweighs the law. It’s a green light for corruption and criminal behavior—and reiterates that Trump will protect his enforcers, no matter what crimes they commit.

Members Only: A New Trump Club, Ned’s Club and the Enduring Old Guard

What Happened: Trump allies are launching Executive Branch, a $500,000 private club in Georgetown for fewer than 200 MAGA elites—barring journalists and traditional GOP figures.

Why It Matters: Washington’s power elite is splintering. Trump’s club consolidates wealth and influence in a closed, MAGA-aligned network—shielded from scrutiny and designed for deal-making in the shadows.

Trump’s Politics of Plunder: A New Gilded Age of Corruption and Influence

What Happened: The New Yorker exposes how Trump’s second term has normalized the fusion of state power and personal profit. At its core is “The Executive Branch,” a $500,000 MAGA club run by Don Jr., David Sacks, and other insiders. Members buy elite access to top officials—including $5 million one-on-one meetings with Trump. A veteran lobbyist called it “outer-borough Mafia shit.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s White House isn’t just corrupt but a marketplace for oligarchs. Figures like Mark Zuckerberg are buying direct influence, while watchdogs are sidelined, ethics rules dismantled, and policy sold to the highest bidder.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump’s Vision: One World, Three Powers?

What Happened: Trump is pushing a 19th-century-style foreign policy where the U.S., Russia, and China each dominate their own regions. He’s praised Putin and Xi, floated annexing Canada and Greenland, and proposed legitimizing Russia’s seizure of Ukrainian land in exchange for U.S. mineral access. Meanwhile, Rubio and Vance are expanding U.S. influence in Latin America through military deals, port control, and migrant detentions.

Why It Matters: Trump is discarding alliances and democratic norms to strike imperial-style bargains with autocrats. This model empowers authoritarian regimes, weakens global human rights protections, and treats sovereign nations like bargaining chips for mineral wealth and influence.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Bongino says FBI looking at ‘a number of cases of potential public corruption’

What Happened: FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino announced the bureau is shifting resources to probe several high-profile “public corruption” cases: the leaked Dobbs draft, cocaine found in the Biden White House, and the unsolved Jan. 6 pipe bombs. He said these cases “garnered public interest” and deserve renewed scrutiny.

Why It Matters: More politicization of the FBI under Trump loyalists Bongino and Kash Patel. The cases align with MAGA conspiracies—not urgent law enforcement priorities—and will be weaponized to fuel more conspiracy theories, and attack Trump’s political enemies under the cover of corruption investigations.

Trump Threatens to Strip Harvard of $3B in Grants, Redirect Funds to Trade Schools

What Happened: Trump vowed to strip $3 billion in grants from Harvard and divert it to trade schools, accusing the university of antisemitism and “woke” politics. This follows legal clashes over student visas and a broader federal funding review.

Why It Matters: It’s a direct attack on academic freedom. Trump is using federal dollars as a political weapon—punishing elite institutions who refuse to bend the knee.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

‘That’s the Way Militaries Work in Russia and China and North Korea’

What Happened: Rep. Seth Moulton is warning that Trump’s Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is gutting military leadership for political loyalty—not strategy. The purge has ousted top women and Black commanders, including Admiral Lisa Franchetti and General C.Q. Brown, under orders to purge 20% of four-star officers.

Why It Matters: Moulton says the firings resemble the power plays of Russia and China—replacing independent military leaders with obedient loyalists. The result? A politicized, weakened military that puts ideology above readiness. “It’s not just dangerous—it’s un-American.”

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Alabama Worker Says ICE Dragged Him From Job Despite Being U.S. Citizen: ‘Color of Our Skin Has Become a Crime’

What Happened: Leonardo García Venegas, a 25-year-old U.S. citizen born in Florida, was forcibly detained by ICE during a workplace raid in Alabama. Video shows agents grabbing him while bystanders shouted he’s American. He was released hours later.

Why It Matters: The case highlights racial profiling and civil rights violations as ICE increasingly targets Latino workers based on appearance, not legal status, reiterating a dangerous erosion of due process.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump’s mass federal cuts disrupt LA wildfire recovery: ‘It’s coming tumbling down’

What Happened: As Los Angeles reels from January’s deadly wildfires, Trump and Musk have gutted the federal agencies responsible for disaster relief. FEMA, AmeriCorps, the EPA, and the Army Corps of Engineers have lost thousands of staff. Housing aid has stopped, cleanup efforts have stalled, and even FEMA’s leader was fired for pushing back.

Why It Matters: Survivors are being abandoned mid-crisis. Vital federal services are collapsing just as climate disasters grow worse. Trump’s deliberate dismantling of aid systems is setting the stage for catastrophic failure nationwide.

Trump Cuts Threaten Critical Mapping Office Behind U.S. Infrastructure

What Happened: Trump has purged staff at the National Geodetic Survey, a critical NOAA agency responsible for the U.S. spatial reference system—precise measurements of latitude, longitude, elevation, and gravity. The cuts jeopardize a major upgrade to national geospatial data.

Why It Matters: NGS is essential to infrastructure, climate research, disaster response, and everyday mapping. Experts warn the U.S. is now losing the scientific foundation for measuring and understanding its own geography. As one put it: “It’s like oxygen—you don’t realize you need it until it’s gone.”

Trump Adviser Admits GOP Tax Bill Slashes Medicaid

What Happened: Trump’s AI and crypto czar, David Sacks, admitted the GOP tax bill slashes $880 billion from Medicaid—despite Republican claims it only targets “fraud.” The bill’s work requirements could strip health coverage from at least 10 million low-income and disabled Americans.

Why It Matters: Trump is gutting Medicaid to pay for tax cuts for the rich, while pretending to protect working-class families. Even eligible recipients could lose care due to the new rules.

‘It’s just devastating’: Federal workers grapple with canceled health insurance, bungled benefits after Trump’s layoff chaos

What Happened: Trump’s chaotic purge of the federal workforce has stranded thousands of reinstated employees without health insurance, pensions, or workers’ comp. IRS and Education Department workers report ER bills, missed cancer screenings, and delayed care as decimated HR departments can’t process benefits.

Why It Matters: The fallout is severe with families rationing medicine, retirees missing checks, and critical agencies paralyzed. Advocates say the damage is by design and one Trump adviser admitted the goal was to leave “bureaucrats traumatically affected.”

‘Terrifying’: Trump Cuts CDC’s Drowning-Prevention Team Amid Rising Child Deaths

What Happened: Trump eliminated the CDC’s drowning-prevention team, even as drowning remains the top cause of death for kids ages 1 to 4. The team tracked national data, issued safety alerts, and partnered with groups like the YMCA to provide swim lessons for vulnerable children.

Why It Matters: Drowning deaths are rising and experts warn this cut will cost lives. With no staff to analyze data or manage grants, critical prevention tools are vanishing. Advocates call the decision “terrifying” and a direct threat to child safety.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

King Charles visits Canada to deliver throne speech amid Trump's annexation threats

What Happened: King Charles III arrived in Ottawa to deliver a rare speech from the throne—an intentional move to reaffirm Canada’s sovereignty after Trump threatened annexing the country. Prime Minister Mark Carney invited the monarch to underline Canada's distinct identity, constitutional monarchy, and rejection of Trump’s rhetoric.

Why It Matters: Trump’s annexation threats has ruined U.S.–Canada relations. King Charles’ visit serves as a symbolic counterpunch—affirming Canada’s independence and drawing a sharp contrast between liberal democracy and Trump’s expansionist nationalism.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia Intensifies Attacks on Ukraine as U.S. Steps Back

What Happened: Russia unleashed its largest missile and drone barrage in months, killing dozens across Ukraine. While Trump publicly “criticized” Putin, he offered no new aid and reiterated, “This is not Trump’s war.” Authorized U.S. military support remains frozen, with no new weapons shipments approved.

Why It Matters: Ukraine is running low on critical defenses as Russia intensifies its assault. Trump’s fealty to Moscow—and his efforts to provide cover for Russian aggression—is creating a dangerous situation allowing Russia to gain ground in its genocidal war against Ukraine.

Russia is preparing new offensives, according to Ukraine intelligence: Zelenskyy

What Happened: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy warned that intelligence shows Russia preparing major new offensives, with no intention of peace. His remarks came after Russia launched its largest aerial assault yet—364 drones and missiles in a single night—killing at least 18 civilians over the weekend.

Why It Matters: As Trump withholds new aid, Ukraine is being left increasingly isolated. Zelenskyy’s stark warning signals that Russia is preparing for more war—while U.S. support is nonexistent.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump’s Tariffs Trigger Drop in U.S. Tourism from Key Allies

What Happened: Trivago reports a sharp drop in U.S. hotel bookings from tourists in tariff-hit nations—Canada, Mexico, Japan, and Germany. Canadian travel is plummeting amid outrage over Trump’s annexation rhetoric. Domestic travel is up, but Americans are downgrading to budget hotels as economic fears grow.

Why It Matters: The U.S. tourism sector is entering a “Trump slump,” with international visits down 11.6% in March alone. As Trump’s trade wars escalate, global travelers are steering clear—costing the U.S. billions in lost revenue.

Trump’s Tariffs and GOP Budget Threaten U.S. Battery Industry

What Happened: Trump’s tariffs on Chinese battery components and GOP budget cuts to clean energy subsidies are jeopardizing America’s grid battery sector. Plants like LG’s in Michigan face rising costs and delayed rollouts. Tesla and Fluence say the instability is already cutting into revenues.

Why It Matters: Grid-scale batteries are essential for storing solar and wind power. Without them, utilities may fall back on costly fossil fuel plants, raising energy prices and stalling climate progress.

Europe is already responding to Trump tariffs

What Happened: After Trump temporarily delayed 50% tariffs on the EU, European leaders and corporations quickly pivoted. France’s Macron sealed a 20-jet Airbus deal with Vietnam, while Sweden’s Volvo announced 3,000 layoffs and pulled China-made cars from U.S. markets to blunt the tariff hit.

Why It Matters: Even short-term pauses in Trump’s trade war are fueling global realignments. Europe is diversifying away from the U.S., strengthening ties with Asia, and bracing for more economic volatility under Trump’s erratic policy swings.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Former Harvard president urges people to ‘speak out’ against threats to US democracy

What Happened: Former Harvard president Drew Gilpin Faust urged Americans to “stand up” against rising authoritarianism, warning in a Memorial Day New York Times essay that U.S. democracy and constitutional checks are “at risk” under Trump. Without naming him directly, she condemned unlawful executive orders and admiration for autocrats like Putin and Xi.

Fed Chair Powell praises integrity and public service amid unrelenting Trump attacks

What Happened: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a pointed commencement speech at Princeton, urging graduates to uphold integrity and public service amid ongoing personal attacks from Trump. Without naming him, Powell warned of threats to democracy and higher education as Trump intensifies efforts to pressure independent institutions like the Fed and U.S. universities.

NIH Staff Walk Out During Trump-Appointed Director’s Town Hall

What Happened: Dozens of NIH researchers staged a walkout during a town hall with NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya after he suggested the agency may have helped “cause” the COVID-19 pandemic through gain-of-function research. The protest was also fueled by worsening working conditions under Trump, including mass purges, funding cuts, and disrupted research operations.

📊 By the Numbers

6/6 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

20% — Four-star military leadership purged under Hegseth

$880 billion — Medicaid cuts proposed in GOP tax bill

10 million — Americans projected to lose Medicaid coverage under GOP bill

$3 billion — Federal grants Trump threatens to strip from Harvard

18 — Ukrainians killed, inlcuding children, in Russia’s largest drone and missile assault of its genocidal war

11.6% — Drop in international tourism to the U.S. in March

3,000 — Jobs cut by Volvo amid Trump tariff fallout

$5 million — Price for one-on-one access to Trump through MAGA club

$500,000 — Initiation fee to join “The Executive Branch,” Trump’s elite MAGA club

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump is purging oversight agencies at alarming speed — Can the courts stop the dismantling of independent watchdogs, or will judicial oversight fall next?

Trump is turning the DOJ into a weapon of vengeance — How long before he unleashes mass prosecutions to punish critics and rivals now that guardrails are gone?

Elite universities continue to be under direct attack — Will courts successfully block Trump’s plan to defund universities, or will academic freedom become the next casualty?

Public contracts are the new MAGA loyalty rewards — As access is auctioned off, who’s really shaping U.S. policy from the shadows?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Institutional Collapse Is the Point — From gutted FEMA to canceled pensions, the goal is clear: break the state so Trump and his loyalists can rule it.

Russia’s War Gains Ground as Trump Provides Cover — Ukraine is left vulnerable while Russia escalates its genocidal attacks and exploits the U.S. retreat.

Trump’s Medicaid Cuts Will Hit the Most Vulnerable — At least 10 million people could lose coverage—while the rich get more tax breaks.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.