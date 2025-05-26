Republicans unveiled changes to their wide-ranging tax-and-spending bill late Wednesday night.Credit...Kenny Holston/The New York Times

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 23-25

Welcome to this weekend’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I break down the key news from the weekend alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Don’t forget to tune into Trump Tyranny Tracker LIVE with Zev Shalev—Monday through Friday at 2:00 PM EST.

📢 Exclusive Zoom AMA for Paid Subscribers: Trump, Russia & the New Geopolitics

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 @2:00 PM ET

Join Julie Roginsky and me for a candid, paid subscriber-only Zoom meet where we’ll break down how Trump is borrowing straight from Putin’s authoritarian playbook—media control, political persecution, disinformation, and the weaponization of institutions. We’ll explore the latest geopolitical shifts, Russia’s growing influence, and what it means for the U.S. and Europe going forward.

This is an open AMA format—come with your questions, insights, or just listen in on an urgent conversation.

This event is open to all paid subscribers—whether you’re with me or with Julie Roginsky, Salty Politics, you’re invited to join us. Please use the registration link below to sign up!

Registration Link: https://forms.gle/KThegwuJHtrCucPS8

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Speaks with Presidential Seal at Private Crypto Dinner

What Happened: Trump used the official presidential seal at a crypto investor dinner on May 22, despite the White House calling it a private event. Attendees included Chinese billionaire Justin Sun, who was under an SEC investigation that was recently dropped, and others who paid $1 million+ for access.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly selling access to the presidency while profiting from a sketchy crypto scheme. This blurs legal lines, mirrors authoritarian-style corruption, and he’s now so emboldened he doesn’t even bother hiding it.

Trump’s Crypto Dinner Guests Admit They’re Trying to Buy Him Off

What Happened: At a private dinner for top buyers of Trump’s $TRUMP cryptocurrency, attendees openly admitted they were there to influence financial policy. Guests paid millions to attend, with the top 25 receiving exclusive access to Trump himself. One attendee said, “He’ll always be good to his sponsors.”

Why It Matters: Trump continues using his presidency to sell access. Critics, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, warn it’s “an orgy of corruption” unfolding in plain sight.

Trumps Monetize Presidency, Profits Outstrip Protests

What Happened: Trump and his family are openly cashing in on the presidency—hauling in hundreds of millions through crypto schemes, foreign bribes, luxury real estate, and $500,000 memberships to a new club called “The Executive Branch.” Melania got $28 million for a film deal. Oversight is gone because Trump fired inspectors general and watchdogs.

Why It Matters: This is corruption in plain sight. Trump is cashing in on the presidency like nothing we have ever seen before—no guardrails, oversight, or accountability—and now being normalized.

Vietnam Bypassing Its Own Laws to Fast-Track $1.5B Trump Golf Resort Amid Tariff Threats

What Happened: Vietnam has fast-tracked a $1.5 billion Trump Organization golf resort near Hanoi, bypassing standard planning laws, environmental reviews, and public consultations. The rush comes as the country faces looming U.S. tariffs—up to 46%—from Trump unless a new trade deal is struck. Locals say they were offered below-market compensation and forced to give up ancestral lands.

Why It Matters: The deal highlights that Vietnam is buying Trump’s favor to dodge U.S. trade penalties—using his private business as the payoff, and that Trump is corruptly weaponizing American foreign policy to enrich himself and his family.

Eric Trump and his wife Lara pose for a selfie at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Trump International, Hung Yen resort and golf course project in Hung Yen province on May 21, 2025 (AFP via Getty Images)

Trump's Top Meme Coin Investors Visit White House

What Happened: After the corrupt dinner for top $TRUMP coin investors, several attendees, including foreign nationals, visited the White House for a “VIP tour” tied to the crypto contest, contradicting Trump’s lies that the event was purely personal.

Why It Matters: This is a textbook case of pay-to-play corruption. Trump is openly selling access to the White House, rewarding shady investors—some under investigation—with VIP treatment. It’s a clear abuse of power that turns the presidency into a personal cash machine and is a danger to national security.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Escalates War on the Courts, Fueling Crisis Fears

What Happened: Facing nearly 250 legal challenges and dozens of injunctions, Trump and his allies have launched a pressure campaign to weaken the judiciary—calling for judge impeachments, budget cuts, and limits on court powers. Conservative activists are bombarding Congress to support Trump’s agenda.

Why It Matters: Trump’s escalating attacks on the courts and efforts to defy rulings are pushing the U.S. into a constitutional crisis. Judicial independence is under siege, and the separation of powers is rapidly eroding under his regime.

DOGE Has Achieved Its Final Form

What Happened: Musk’s rogue and unauthorized DOGE may have lost public attention, but it is now fully embedded in Trump’s regime. Musk’s agenda is alive through his operatives and Russell Vought, who is turning Project 2025 into a permanent blueprint for dismantling the federal state.

Why It Matters: Musk’s project has morphed into a covert authoritarian engine, building a surveillance system, fueling voter crackdowns, and consolidating power through AI. It’s a shadow government destroying American democracy from within.

Musk’s Grok AI Pushed Into U.S. Government, Raising Alarming Conflict Concerns

What Happened: Musk’s operatives are pushing his Grok AI chatbot into federal agencies like DHS without proper approval, potentially violating privacy laws and conflict-of-interest rules. Sources say Musk operatives urged DHS employees to use Grok—even after commercial AI tools were banned due to misuse of sensitive data.

Why It Matters: Grok’s access to personal data will give Musk’s xAI an unfair edge in federal contracts. Experts warn this is likely self-dealing and may cross into criminal territory.

Drastic cuts under way bending US national security council to Trump’s will

What Happened: Trump is slashing the National Security Council in half and purging career experts, replacing them with loyalists tied to himself and JD Vance. The NSC is no longer a policy brain trust and is being remade to enforce Trump’s personal agenda without dissent.

Why It Matters: This is a blatant power grab. Trump is turning the NSC into a tool for pushing his and Vance’s extremist agenda, especially on Russia and Ukraine, while sidelining experts and gutting oversight. It’s a direct assault on national security.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump Attack on Harvard Students Reverberates Across World

What Happened: Trump revoked Harvard’s certification to enroll foreign students, citing its “failure to condemn antisemitism.” Harvard filed a lawsuit in response, calling the move illegal and politically driven, and a court temporarily blocked Trump’s order.

Why It Matters: The ban threatens U.S. soft power by undermining a top global education hub. This will damage America’s reputation, boost rival universities abroad, and discourage international talent from coming to the U.S.

Judges Consider Their Own Security Force Amid Trump-Era Threats

What Happened: Facing escalating threats—including bomb scares, SWAT hoaxes, and political attacks—federal judges are exploring creating their own armed security force. The push comes as Trump intensifies attacks against judges, with allies calling for the impeachment of those who block his agenda.

Why It Matters: Judicial protection currently falls under Trump’s DOJ, prompting fears of executive interference. Judges worry Trump could direct U.S. Marshals to ignore court orders.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump officials are using polygraph tests to flush out even minor leaks

What Happened: Trump officials are using polygraph tests to root out staff suspected of “leaking” even unclassified information. Agencies like DHS, DOJ, and DOD have forced employees to undergo lie detector tests, with some suspended or purged over inconclusive results or refusals.

Why It Matters: This crackdown is about enforcing loyalty, not protecting security. DHS threatened full prosecution for leakers, while DOJ quietly reversed rules protecting journalists—opening the door to subpoenas over non-classified leaks and escalating the war on dissent.

Hegseth, Bedeviled by Leaks, Imposes Sweeping Press Restrictions

What Happened: Pete Hegseth ordered sweeping new restrictions on press access at the Pentagon, including bans on reporters entering the offices of military branches and senior leadership without escorts. The move follows recent leaks involving Musk and military planning.

Why It Matters: This is a direct attack on press freedom and government transparency. The Pentagon Press Association warned that it dangerously undermines public oversight of the U.S. military. Pete Hegseth—who has yet to hold a single press briefing—is following an authoritarian playbook to control media access and information.

Trump Demands ‘Names and Countries’ of All Harvard International Students

What Happened: Days after a judge blocked his attempt to ban international students at Harvard, Trump posted on Truth Social demanding the "names and countries" of all foreign students at the university.

Why It Matters: This mirrors authoritarian surveillance tactics. Trump is targeting immigrants and international students to intimidate, control, and set the stage for wider crackdowns on dissent—using elite universities as the battleground.

Trump tells border shelters helping migrants may be illegal

What Happened: FEMA warned shelters aiding migrants released by ICE that their services might violate anti-smuggling laws. Despite this, ICE continued sending migrants to these same NGOs. FEMA suspended funding and launched a sweeping investigation demanding detailed records.

Why It Matters: Longstanding shelters like Catholic Charities and Annunciation House face legal threats and financial ruin. With $641 million in grants frozen, some have already shut down—even as ICE depends on them to house migrants it cannot deport.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Alabama Worker Says ICE Dragged Him From Job Despite Being U.S. Citizen: ‘Color of Our Skin Has Become a Crime’

What Happened: Leonardo García Venegas, a 25-year-old U.S. citizen born in Florida, was forcibly detained by ICE during a workplace raid in Alabama. Video shows agents grabbing him while bystanders shouted he’s American. He was released hours later.

Why It Matters: The case highlights racial profiling and civil rights violations as ICE increasingly targets Latino workers based on appearance, not legal status, reiterating a dangerous erosion of due process.

Five years after George Floyd's murder, racial justice push continues

What Happened: On the fifth anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, mourners gathered to remember his life and the global movement his death ignited. While his killing once sparked sweeping demands for racial justice, the momentum has since waned.

Why It Matters: Corporate and government pledges to advance racial equity have been rolled back. Under Trump, diversity and police reform efforts are under siege, with oversight programs dismantled—as the hard-fought gains are erased.

Immigrant Arrests at Courthouses Signal New Trump Deportation Tactic

What Happened: ICE agents conducted coordinated arrests at courthouses in over 20 states, targeting immigrants whose cases were dismissed or who received deportation orders. Internal documents show this is part of a Trump directive to use expedited removal—sidestepping immigration courts.

Why It Matters: Immigration lawyers say it punishes people for showing up to court, undermining due process. Critics call it a revival of tactics blocked during Trump’s first term, and the ACLU is suing, warning it sets a dangerous precedent for mass deportations without judicial review.

For Trump, Civil Rights Protections Should Help White Men

What Happened: Trump is using civil rights laws—like the Civil Rights Act of 1964—not to protect marginalized groups, but to investigate programs that support them. His regime is probing Chicago’s hiring of Black officials, Harvard’s minority tenure track, and public schools aiding Black students, claiming they discriminate against white men.

Why It Matters: It’s a radical inversion of civil rights enforcement—turning laws meant to fight inequality into tools for punishing diversity. Trump is weaponizing civil rights to elevate white grievance and dismantle protections for historically excluded communities, all under the guise of “merit.”

Veterans recoil at Trump plan to end Afghans’ deportation protection

What Happened: Trump announced he will end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghans, putting about 10,000 refugees at risk of deportation beginning in July. Kristi Noem lied that Taliban-ruled Afghanistan has “notably improved.”

Why It Matters: Veterans call the move a betrayal of wartime allies, warning many deportees will face torture or execution. Legal challenges are underway, and advocates fear possible confrontations between ICE agents and U.S. veterans determined to protect those they served with.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

FEMA chief was set to be fired before public break with Trump

What Happened: Cameron Hamilton, the acting FEMA administrator and former Navy SEAL, was reportedly purged one day after telling Congress he opposed Trump’s plan to dismantle FEMA. DHS officials attempted to revoke his access hours before his testimony, but backed off to avoid public fallout.

Why It Matters: Hamilton’s purge underscores political retaliation and instability inside FEMA just as hurricane season begins. It follows reported clashes with Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski and reflects the regime’s accelerating purge of dissenters across key federal agencies.

Trump Orders Faster Build-Out of Nuclear Power Plants

What Happened: Trump signed four executive orders to fast-track nuclear reactor construction, slashing approval timelines, lowering radiation safety limits, and ordering the NRC to overhaul rules with unauthorized DOGE input.

Why It Matters: The move centralizes control under the executive branch and undermines NRC independence. Experts warn it invites dangerous shortcuts and erodes public trust—while budget cuts and staff purges gut the very programs needed to make the plan viable.

DOJ Cuts Public Safety Grants, Leaves Police and Nonprofits Scrambling

What Happened: The Justice Department abruptly canceled 373 public safety grants in April—worth around $500 million—impacting local police, rural DAs, and anti-violence groups. Termination letters cited misalignment with Trump’s agenda.

Why It Matters: The cuts hit fentanyl crackdowns and community safety programs funded under Biden’s Safer Communities Act. Experts warn of layoffs, derailed crime prevention, and the dismantling of proven violence-reduction models—done without evidence, oversight, or warning.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Second Suspected Sabotage in France as Power Cut Hits Nice

What Happened: A fire at an electrical substation in Nice knocked out power to 45,000 homes early Sunday. Authorities suspect arson, citing forced entry and tire tracks. It follows a major blackout in Cannes the day before, also believed to be deliberate and timed with the ongoing film festival.

Why It Matters: The incidents point to possible coordinated sabotage of France’s energy grid during a high-profile event. Officials have launched a criminal probe into “organized arson” and are tightening security at critical infrastructure sites. This has the fingerprints of Russia.

Russia Signals It’s Ready to Go to War With West to Protect Shadow Fleet

What Happened: An Estonian warship confronted a Russian sanctions-busting oil tanker, Jaguar, in the Baltic Sea. The unflagged tanker refused boarding orders, and Russia deployed a Su-35 fighter jet to protect it, marking the first known Russian military intervention to shield a shadow fleet vessel.

Why It Matters: Russia is now openly using military force to defend its illegal oil trade, a major revenue source for its genocidal war in Ukraine. This risks direct confrontation with NATO forces and raises the danger of armed conflict in European waters.

U.S. Considers Withdrawing Thousands of Troops From South Korea

What Happened: Trump officials are considering withdrawing 4,500 U.S. troops from South Korea, possibly relocating them to Guam or elsewhere in the Indo-Pacific. The idea is part of an internal policy review focused on North Korea.

Why It Matters: Pulling troops would undermine U.S. deterrence in Korea, embolden China and North Korea, and rattle allies. Military leaders warn it would weaken America’s rapid response capacity and signal a retreat from key East Asia security commitments.

US military shifts messaging in Africa, telling allies to prepare to stand on own

What Happened: At the African Lion 2025 military exercise in Morocco, the U.S. shifted its strategy, dropping talk of “good governance” and counterinsurgency in favor of urging African allies to prepare for independent operations.

Why It Matters: This marks a stark break from the U.S.’s former “whole-of-government” approach, just as Russia and China expand influence with mercenaries and military training. As U.S. forces are restructured, African partners may be left with fewer resources to face growing extremist threats.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia Bombards Ukraine With One of Largest Air Assaults of its War

What Happened: Russia launched an overnight barrage of nearly 370 drones and missiles across Ukraine, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens more in the most extensive aerial assault of its genocidal war to date. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted most of the drones and about two-thirds of the missiles.

Why It Matters: Trump is providing cover for Russia to stall and prepare for a summer offensive, as Putin escalates. Ukrainians are dying while Trump’s silence signals a green light for more bloodshed.

And this is over a 2-day period…

Trump says Putin ‘has gone absolutely crazy’ after major Russian attack on Ukraine

What Happened: After Russia launched its biggest air assault on Ukraine, killing 12 people, Trump called Putin “crazy” but also lashed out at Zelenskyy, blaming him for “causing problems.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s statements are political theater. After cozying up to Putin for decades and betraying Ukraine, he now feigns “outrage” while blaming Zelenskyy. And the media falls for Trump’s performance every single time.

Zelenskyy Says ‘U.S. Silence’ Over Russian Strikes Encourages Putin

What Happened: After Russia’s largest air assault of the war killed at least 12 people—including 3 children—Zelenskyy directly criticized the U.S. for staying silent. He warned that global inaction is encouraging Putin to intensify attacks.

Why It Matters: Trump’s refusal to impose sanctions and preference for appeasement is giving Russia impunity. As civilian deaths mount, Ukraine is signaling that U.S. passivity is enabling war crimes.

Pentagon Taps Spokesperson Who Promoted Antisemitic Neo-Nazi Conspiracy

What Happened: Kingsley Wilson, the Pentagon’s new press secretary, previously promoted a false neo-Nazi conspiracy claiming Jewish lynching victim Leo Frank was guilty. Despite backlash from Jewish groups, including the ADL and AJC, Wilson was promoted Friday by Pete Hegseth.

Why It Matters: Her promotion, just days after two Israeli diplomats were murdered in D.C., has sparked outrage. It highlights Trump’s blatant disregard for antisemitic rhetoric and alignment with extremist Christian nationalism—even as he weaponizes “antisemitism” to attack universities and silence dissent.

Young U.S. Men Join Russian Orthodox Churches for ‘Absurd Manliness’

What Happened: A growing number of young American men are converting to Russian Orthodoxy through the Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia, drawn by its rigid gender roles, anti-modern ethos, and glorification of “traditional masculinity.” Priests like Father Moses McPherson in Texas preach virility, large families, and rejection of liberal norms. ROCOR, with historical ties to the Moscow Patriarchate, has seen a surge in U.S. popularity alongside Trump’s growing alignment with Russia.

Why It Matters: This signals a dangerous cultural and political shift, with disillusioned American men embracing a Kremlin-aligned religious operation as a rejection of democracy and liberal values. ROCOR functions as a soft-power arm of Russian intelligence—weaponizing faith, masculinity, and tradition to spread pro-Russian, anti-democratic propaganda inside the U.S.

An Outspoken Christian Nationalist Pastor Expands His Sway in Trump’s D.C.

What Happened: Idaho pastor Doug Wilson, a leading Christian nationalist known for inflammatory views, is expanding his influence in Washington, D.C. He’s planting a new church near the Capitol and deepening ties with top Trump officials, including Pete Hegseth. His CREC movement is spreading across conservative institutions and federal agencies.

Why It Matters: Wilson’s growing reach shows how Christian nationalism is becoming embedded in the government. Backed by allies like Hegseth and OMB Director Russ Vought (Project 2025), his D.C. church is a strategic move to provide ideological cover for theocratic policies aimed at remaking America in the far right’s image.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Apple Confronted by Trump Demand to Make iPhones in US — or Else

What Happened: Trump threatened Apple with a 25% tariff unless it moves iPhone production to the U.S., escalating pressure on the company after CEO Tim Cook’s recent White House meeting. Apple, which relies on a vast supply chain in Asia, warned tariffs could raise costs by $900 million this quarter.

Why It Matters: Trump's push to force Apple to relocate manufacturing echoes authoritarian tactics. Experts say it could wreck Apple’s margins, spike consumer prices, and destabilize global tech supply chains—all to score political points.

Trump Says Apple Tariffs Will Also Hit Samsung

What Happened: Trump announced that his proposed 25% tariff on Apple will also apply to Samsung and other smartphone makers.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariff move now targets foreign rivals like Samsung, not just U.S. firms like Apple. It threatens global smartphone supply chains and escalates trade tensions—just as South Korea launches a $23 billion chip support package to brace for impact.

Record Beef Prices Raise Memorial Day Cookout Costs

What Happened: U.S. beef prices hit record highs in April, with ground chuck reaching $6 per pound—a 14% year-over-year increase. The price spike comes as cattle herds shrink to a 74-year low and Memorial Day cookout demand surges.

Why It Matters: Beef prices are spiking just as summer grilling season begins, hitting consumers hard. A U.S. ban on Mexican cattle imports due to a screwworm outbreak has worsened supply shortages. Increased imports from Brazil help, but not enough to stop the surge.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/6- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

Valor Media Network: Veterans Unite on June 6th in D.C.

Judge Blocks Trump Effort to Bar International Students at Harvard

What Happened: A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order halting Trump’s move to bar international students from attending Harvard. The ruling followed Harvard’s emergency lawsuit, which accused Trump of retaliating against the university for its speech and governance. The ban would have impacted over 6,800 students.

Judge Orders Trump to Return Wrongfully Deported Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump must return a Guatemalan man, known as O.C.G., who was unlawfully deported to Mexico despite an immigration judge’s protection order. O.C.G., a gay asylum seeker, had already faced rape and kidnapping in Mexico.

‘Could Amount to a Bribe’: Group Threatens Lawsuit If Paramount Settles With Trump

What Happened: The Freedom of the Press Foundation warned it will sue Paramount Global if the company settles Trump’s $20 billion defamation lawsuit. Trump’s suit accuses CBS of “deceptively editing” an interview. Paramount, seeking government approval for a merger with Skydance, is reportedly considering a settlement to ease the deal’s path. FPF says that would amount to a bribe.

Fired Copyright Office Head Sues Trump Over Removal

What Happened: Shira Perlmutter, ousted head of the U.S. Copyright Office, has filed suit against Trump, arguing her firing was illegal. Perlmutter claims only the Librarian of Congress, who was also recently fired by Trump, has the authority to remove her.

Federal Judge Overturns Trump Executive Order Targeting Jenner & Block

What Happened: A federal judge struck down Trump’s executive order punishing law firm Jenner & Block, calling it a violation of the First Amendment. The order had banned federal contracts with the firm, revoked its security clearances, and restricted access to officials.

Trump must restore health articles scrubbed for transgender mentions, judge rules

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump must reinstate health articles scrubbed from a government website because they referenced transgender people. The articles, authored by Harvard doctors, were removed under Trump’s executive order banning “gender ideology” in federal content.

Four Top Lawyers Exit Paul, Weiss Over Trump Deal

What Happened: Karen Dunn, Jeannie Rhee, Jessica Phillips, and William Isaacson—four major partners at Paul, Weiss—resigned to start their own firm. The departures follow the firm’s controversial $40 million pro bono deal with the Trump White House.

📊 By the Numbers

6/6 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

60% — Spike in $TRUMP coin price following dinner announcement

$1 million+ — Minimum donation for VIP access to Trump’s crypto gala

$28 million — Paid to Melania Trump for a film deal

$1.5 billion — Fast-tracked Trump golf resort in Vietnam

$641 million — FEMA grant funding now frozen amid migrant shelter crackdown

$500 million — DOJ public safety grants abruptly canceled

373 — Public safety grants canceled by DOJ

10,000 — Afghan refugees at risk of deportation under Trump’s TPS rollback

45,000 — Homes lost power in Nice blackout amid suspected sabotage

4,500 — U.S. troops, Trump may withdraw from South Korea

$900 million — Estimated cost spike to Apple from Trump’s tariff threat

$6 per pound — Average ground beef price, highest on record

370 — Missiles and drones launched in one night, Russia’s largest assault on Ukraine

12 — Civilians killed in Russia’s latest missile strikes on Ukraine

3 — Children killed in latest Russian missile strikes on Ukraine

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

The DOJ is being repurposed to punish Trump’s enemies — Will anyone stop prosecutors from targeting critics and political opponents?

Musk’s tools are being embedded into federal agencies — Can Congress stop this covert surveillance state being built and the misuse of private data?

Trump’s NSC purge and Korea troop pullback hint at NATO retreat — How vulnerable will the U.S. become if it abandons alliances and undercuts military deterrence?

Federal judges are under pressure to fall in line with Trump — Will impeachment and threats silence the courts?

International students are being used as political pawns — Which universities will Trump target next?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Presidential Profiteering Is Out of Control — Trump and his family are openly using government power to rake in millions from crypto, foreign bribes, and luxury real estate—without oversight.

Civil Rights Are Being Inverted — Trump’s DOJ is weaponizing civil rights law to target diversity, flipping protections meant for marginalized groups.

Judicial Independence Under Siege — Judges face threats, impeachment calls, and surveillance. Trump is testing whether courts will bow or break.

Musk May Be Out of Sight, But Not Out of Power — Don’t let the headlines fool you: his operatives are still embedded and executing the plan.

Deportation Crackdowns Are Escalating — From ICE raids at courthouses to threats against shelters, Trump is pushing a mass removal strategy at any cost—and breaking the law.

Authoritarian Playbook in Motion — From NSC purges to surveillance crackdowns, Trump continues centralizing control and gutting institutional restraints.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.