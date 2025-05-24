The Harvard campus this month. The administration notified the university in recent days about its decision to halt Harvard’s ability to enroll international students. Credit...Sophie Park for The New York Times

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: DATE

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

📢 Exclusive Zoom AMA for Paid Subscribers: Trump, Russia & the New Geopolitics

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 @2:00 PM ET

Join

and me for a candid, paid subscriber-only Zoom meet where we’ll break down how Trump is borrowing straight from Putin’s authoritarian playbook—

. We’ll explore the latest geopolitical shifts, Russia’s growing influence, and what it means for the U.S. and Europe going forward.

This is an open AMA format—come with your questions, insights, or just listen in on an urgent conversation.

This event is open to all paid subscribers—whether you’re with me or with Julie Roginsky, Salty Politics, you’re invited to join us. Please use the registration link below to sign up!

Registration Link: https://forms.gle/KThegwuJHtrCucPS8

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Crypto Dinner Guests Linked to Racist, Alt-Right Tokens

What Happened: 50 invitees to Trump’s exclusive $TRUMP memecoin dinner hold crypto tied to alt-right hate symbols—including Pepe the Frog, swastikas, racial slurs, and antisemitic memes—according to CREW. The May 22 event at Trump’s Virginia golf club offers access to a president for sale, a dinner, and a White House tour.

Why It Matters: The $TRUMP coin has generated over $324 million for Trump-linked entities, turning the dinner into a corrupt presidential pay-for-access scheme. This violates the Foreign Emoluments Clause and opens the door to untraceable foreign influence—all while embracing extremism and antisemitism through crypto.

A Crypto Billionaire Who Feared Arrest in the U.S. Returns for Dinner With Trump

What Happened: Chinese-born crypto mogul Justin Sun—under U.S. investigation for fraud and linked to illicit crypto flows—returned to the U.S. to attend a VIP dinner with Trump. Sun, who previously avoided the U.S. for fear of arrest, is now Trump’s biggest $TRUMP memecoin backer and invested $75 million in his World Liberty Financial venture. Of course, the SEC quietly “paused” its case against him earlier this year.

Why It Matters: A fugitive crypto billionaire bought face time with the Trump and poured millions into Trump’s business. The dropped fraud case and Sun’s red-carpet return reiterate that Trump’s White House is open for sale. More blatant corruption and a national security threat.

Top $TRUMP holders head to crypto dinner with president that Democrats call ‘orgy of corruption’

What Happened: Trump held an exclusive black-tie dinner at his Virginia golf club on Thursday for the top 220 holders of his $TRUMP meme coin—many of them foreign investors. The top 25 buyers were granted private access to Trump. One attendee reportedly spent $500,000 for a seat, and some guests arrived wearing masks to conceal their identities.

Why It Matters: This $148 million crypto scheme is a blatant pay-to-play scheme. While Trump’s allies raked in millions, small investors lost nearly $4 billion. Ethics watchdogs say the event monetized the presidency, opened the door to foreign influence, and showcased Trump’s ongoing abuse of power for personal profit.

The Father Pursues Trump’s Diplomatic Deals. The Son Chases Crypto Deals.

What Happened: Trump’s envoy and real estate developer, Steve Witkoff, and his son Zach are blurring the line between diplomacy and private profit. As Steve negotiates with foreign governments, his sons pitch them a dollar-backed crypto token (USD1) via their firm, World Liberty Financial—raising conflict-of-interest concerns amid ongoing U.S. trade and diplomatic talks.

Why It Matters: It’s classic influence-peddling—foreign policy and personal profit wrapped into one. This invites foreign bribery, undermines national security, and uses crypto to quietly sell access under the guise of diplomacy.

The Largest Upward Transfer of Wealth in American History

What Happened: House Republicans narrowly passed a bill that slashes food aid and Medicaid for low-income Americans, while handing huge tax cuts to the wealthy. The measure includes new work requirements aimed at cutting millions off critical programs—and it was pushed through without full CBO review.

Why It Matters: Trump’s GOP is gutting support for working families to fund a massive wealth transfer to CEOs and billionaires. It’s an aggressive, ideological attack on the social safety net—and a warning of what’s to come.

Small Business Buys $2M in Trump Coin to Get President’s Attention

What Happened: Freight Technologies, a California logistics company hurt by Trump’s new tariffs, spent $2 million on Trump’s $TRUMP meme coin to try to gain access to an exclusive dinner with Trump. While they didn’t make the top tier of token holders invited, executives said the gamble was worth it to boost visibility.

Why It Matters: It’s a direct channel for influence-peddling aimed at shaping U.S.-Mexico trade policy, with this company using crypto to buy time with Trump.

Source: CBS News

From the Day 106 tracker …

A Tiny Company Wants to Buy $20M TRUMP Token to Change U.S.-Mexico Trade Deals

What Happened: Freight Technologies, a struggling $4.8M logistics firm, announced plans to buy up to $20 million in a Trump token, claiming the move will promote “fair trade” with Mexico. The firm’s CEO openly tied the investment to influencing U.S. trade policy under Trump, who has promised private dinners to top token holders.

Why It Matters: More pay-to-play schemes. Trump has turned crypto into a tool for corporate influence and political access. Companies and countries are buying memecoins to sway U.S. policy and curry favor with Trump.

More Than a Dozen U.S. Officials Sold Stocks Before Trump’s Tariffs Sent the Market Plunging

What Happened: A ProPublica investigation revealed that over a dozen White House and federal officials sold stocks just before Trump’s April 2 “Liberation Day” tariffs triggered a market dive. Officials at the State Department, USTR, and other agencies made well-timed trades days ahead of the announcement, highlighting the corruption.

Why It Matters: The trades reek of insider advantage. It undermines public trust and signals a rigged system where officials profit off chaos they help create. Calls are growing to tighten the rules and restore accountability.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Republican Bill Would Limit Judges’ Contempt Power

What Happened: House Republicans passed a sweeping bill that would limit federal judges’ power to hold officials in contempt—especially in cases where plaintiffs were not required to post bond for injunctions. The bill arrives as multiple Trump officials face contempt threats for defying deportation-related court orders.

Why It Matters: The measure would shield Trump allies from legal consequences, undermine judicial authority, and retroactively interfere with active court cases. It’s another dangerous step toward dismantling checks on executive overreach.

JD Vance Blasts Chief Justice Roberts Over Court’s Role

What Happened: JD Vance attacked Chief Justice John Roberts for saying courts should check executive power, calling it “profoundly wrong.” Vance accused the judiciary of blocking Trump’s immigration agenda and overriding the will of voters.

Why It Matters: The comments reiterate a disregard for the separation of powers and judicial independence. As Trump escalates attacks on courts that block his agenda—and repeatedly ignores court orders—it signals growing contempt for constitutional checks and a dangerous erosion of the rule of law.

Supreme Court Allows Trump to Remove Independent Regulators — For Now

What Happened: The Supreme Court allowed Trump to continue firing independent regulators without cause while a key legal challenge is ongoing. The unsigned order denied reinstatement of two Biden-era officials—Gwynne Wilcox (NLRB) and Cathy A. Harris (MSPB)—signaling support for expanded presidential control over executive agencies.

Why It Matters: The decision would overturn nearly a century of precedent limiting presidential power over independent watchdogs. If Trump prevails, he will purge regulators across the federal government—undermining civil service protections, eliminating oversight, and consolidating control.

DOGE Used Meta’s AI to Review Resignation Emails from Federal Workers

What Happened: Elon Musk’s operatives deployed Meta’s Llama 2 AI model through the Office of Personnel Management to analyze federal employee responses to a mass email offering resignation for those unwilling to comply with Trump-era workforce changes. The surveillance was conducted locally, without internet-based data sharing.

Why It Matters: This is the first confirmed case of Meta’s AI being used for internal surveillance of federal workers. Critics warn it’s part of Musk’s growing arsenal—tools like AutoRIF for mass firings and CamoGPT to erase DEI language—fueling Musk’s vision of an AI-powered, loyalty-screened federal government.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump Blocks Harvard from Enrolling Foreign Students

What Happened: Trump officials revoked Harvard’s ability to enroll international students, citing alleged antisemitism and “ties” to the Chinese Communist Party. Kristi Noem ordered the move, affecting nearly 7,000 students and demanding Harvard hand over protest records within 72 hours.

Why It Matters: The crackdown threatens core academic freedoms and a major revenue stream for U.S. universities. Harvard called the move illegal and retaliatory, vowing to support its international students. It’s part of Trump’s broader attack on higher education as he seeks to politicize and control academic institutions.

Pentagon Approves 1,100 More Troops for Southern Border

What Happened: The Pentagon has approved the deployment of 1,115 additional active-duty troops to the U.S.–Mexico border, bringing the total close to 10,000.

Why It Matters: Trump is effectively normalizing the militarization of the border, designating areas as Defense Department land to let troops detain migrants—dodging legal limits on military policing. Judges have already thrown out related charges, and this is a dangerous workaround that undermines both the law and military readiness. With troop levels rising, this tactic is poised to expand beyond immigration and into broader domestic enforcement.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump White House Purges Official Transcripts of President’s Remarks

What Happened: Trump officials have removed nearly all official transcripts of the president’s public remarks from WhiteHouse.gov, replacing them with select videos. As of now, only Trump’s 2025 inaugural address remains online. A White House official claimed the move was made to "maintain consistency" and to offer what they called a more “accurate sense” of Trump via video.

Why It Matters: Trump is erasing the written record of his presidency—scrubbing transcripts so his words can’t be easily searched, quoted, or held against him. It’s a calculated move to control the narrative, dodge accountability, and rewrite history on his terms. Transparency is gone, and this is how authoritarian regimes operate.

FTC Targets Media Matters in Musk-Ad Collusion Probe

What Happened: The FTC is investigating Media Matters over alleged “coordination with advertisers” to harm Elon Musk’s X platform. The probe follows Musk’s lawsuit accusing the liberal watchdog of orchestrating a boycott.

Why It Matters: This is blatant political retaliation and a dangerous overreach of federal power—part of Trump’s broader plan to weaponize the government against his enemies. By targeting ActBlue, Democratic law firms, and others, the regime is using sham investigations to intimidate, punish, and silence dissent. This is just the beginning.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump Proposal Would Use Foreign Aid to Deport Ukrainians, Haitians

What Happened: Trump plans to divert $250 million in U.S. foreign aid to fund the voluntary deportation of up to 700,000 migrants, including Ukrainians, Haitians, Afghans, Syrians, and Sudanese. Internal documents show the plan bypasses the U.N. and targets those granted protected status under past administrations.

Why It Matters: The plan is inhumane—forcing refugees back into war zones and gang-controlled states. It’s part of Trump’s broader effort to eliminate foreign aid, sideline international norms, and undermine refugee protections enshrined in U.S. and international law.

The Gang-Linked Prison Chief Taking Custody of Trump’s Deportees

What Happened: Trump’s deportation plan has disappeared immigrants without due process to El Salvador’s prison system run by Osiris Luna, sanctioned by the U.S. for secret deals with MS-13.

Why It Matters: As Trump rants about MS-13, he’s collaborating with a foreign official sanctioned for secret deals with that gang—while disappearing people from U.S. soil without due process. The hypocrisy is staggering.

ICE Agents Arrest Migrants After Court Hearings in New Trump Tactic

What Happened: ICE is detaining undocumented immigrants outside immigration courts—during mandatory appearances. The tactic targets individuals admitted under Biden-era parole programs and has been reported in cities including Phoenix, New York, Miami, and Seattle.

Why It Matters: Migrants who follow legal channels are being ambushed and detained. It’s a direct assault on due process and an escalation of Trump’s war on immigrants.

Trump Is Trying to Scrap Basic Protections for Unaccompanied Immigrant Children

What Happened: Trump is trying again to terminate the Flores Settlement, which sets basic standards for housing unaccompanied migrant kids, like soap, clean water, and safe facilities.

Why It Matters: Ending Flores would let the government detain children indefinitely in jail-like conditions. It’s a sickening attack on the bare minimum protections for vulnerable kids.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump’s Tax Bill to Cost 830,000 Jobs, Raise Energy Bills, and Spike Emissions, Experts Warn

What Happened: The House passed Trump’s tax bill that slashes clean energy incentives from Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, ending EV credits in 2025, phasing out wind, solar, and nuclear tax breaks by 2032, and eliminating home efficiency subsidies after this year.

Why It Matters: Experts warn the bill will slash 830,000 clean energy jobs by 2030, raise household energy bills by $230 a year, and spike U.S. emissions by 260 million tonnes by 2035. It jeopardizes $522 billion in investment, reversing climate gains and punishing workers across the board.

Millions Could Lose Food Stamp Benefits Under Republican Bill, Analysis Finds

What Happened: The Congressional Budget Office estimates that more than 3 million Americans could lose SNAP benefits monthly under House Republicans’ new tax bill, which imposes stricter work requirements and shifts some program costs to states.

Why It Matters: The bill’s proposed $300 billion in anti-poverty cuts would hit low-income families hardest, reducing food aid eligibility, slashing benefits, and potentially pushing states to exit the program.

Republicans Pass Strictest Medicaid Work Requirement Yet

What Happened: The House passed a GOP bill that would impose the harshest Medicaid work requirements ever, forcing childless adults to prove 80 hours of work or volunteering each month to qualify. Millions risk losing coverage—even if they’re already working.

Why It Matters: The CBO says 7.6 million people could be kicked off Medicaid, with $280 billion in “savings” redirected to fund Trump’s tax cuts for the rich. It’s a cruel backdoor cut to healthcare access, targeting vulnerable Americans. The bill now heads to the Senate.

Funding Cuts Are a ‘Gut Punch’ for STEM Education Researchers

What Happened: Since April, the National Science Foundation has canceled over 1,400 grants, with STEM education projects making up 54%—a $773 million loss. Many of these grants focused on helping underserved students, such as Indigenous youth and rural Black students, enter science and engineering fields.

Why It Matters: The cuts gut diversity and STEM programs on purpose. It’s a politically driven attack on equity in science—one that sabotages future innovation, weakens the workforce, and turns research into an ideological battleground.

Trump Has Cut Science Funding to Its Lowest Level in Decades

What Happened: The National Science Foundation is awarding new grants at the slowest rate in 35+ years. Grant funding is down 51% this year, and over 1,600 active research awards worth $1.5 billion have been canceled. Fields like climate science, physics, engineering, and STEM education are among the hardest hit.

Why It Matters: This is a direct assault on America’s scientific future. The cuts threaten U.S. innovation, economic growth, and global competitiveness—crippling the next generation of researchers while targeting diversity and climate programs for an extremist agenda.

Weather Service Enters Hurricane Season With Cuts to Staff, Office Hours and Data

What Happened: As hurricane season begins, the National Weather Service is facing major staffing cuts—600 jobs purged, six offices closed overnight, and a drastic reduction in weather balloon launches. Offices in high-risk regions like Houston and Nashville report vacancy rates nearing 50%, and NOAA is asking staff to cover critical roles without added pay.

Why It Matters: With up to 19 named storms forecasted, degraded forecasting threatens lives. Experts warn that weakened tracking and slower warnings will leave communities vulnerable—just as climate-fueled disasters are accelerating.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump's image of dead 'White farmers' from Reuters footage in Congo, not South Africa

What Happened: During an Oval Office ambush, Trump presented South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with a blog post falsely claiming to show “white farmers being buried” in South Africa. The image was in fact a still from verified Reuters footage of an M23 rebel attack in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo.

Why It Matters: Trump invoked a fake genocide and used African war footage from Congo to promote the debunked “white genocide” conspiracy—amplifying a white nationalist agenda under the guise of diplomacy. It’s part of Trump’s larger agenda: empowering extremists, spreading disinformation, and aligning U.S. foreign policy with white supremacist movements.

U.S. Considers Withdrawing Thousands of Troops From South Korea

What Happened: Trump officials are considering withdrawing 4,500 U.S. troops from South Korea and repositioning them elsewhere in the Indo-Pacific, such as Guam. The plan is part of a broader policy review on North Korea but hasn’t yet been finalized.

Why It Matters: Pulling troops from South Korea would upend decades of deterrence strategy and would destabilize the region. It would embolden North Korea and China while rattling key allies like Japan—handing adversaries another strategic win.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia Demands Zelensky’s Removal to Sign War Memorandum

What Happened: A senior Russian diplomat declared Zelenskyy must be replaced before any “peace deal” is signed, calling him illegitimate. This came days after Putin’s call with Trump, who then urged Zelenskyy to negotiate with Moscow and dropped talk of sanctions.

Why It Matters: Russia is again trying to pick Ukraine’s president—and Trump is helping by providing the Russians cover. By backing off sanctions and continuing to push Kyiv to surrender, Trump is empowering Putin. It’s another assault on Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Source: TASS

G7 Finance Chiefs Threaten More Sanctions on Russia

What Happened: G7 finance ministers warned they may increase sanctions if Russia refuses a ceasefire in Ukraine, but used softer language than before Trump’s reelection. Trump has reduced U.S. support for Kyiv and blamed Ukraine for Russia’s full-scale genocidal invasion.

Why It Matters: G7 unity is cracking as Trump cozies up to Putin. Germany is deploying 5,000 troops to Lithuania to deter Russian aggression, while Europe braces for a future without the U.S. The fractures are deepening—and Russia is watching.

Trump Tells European Leaders Putin Thinks He’s Winning the War

What Happened: During a call with European leaders, Trump said Putin “does not want peace” and believes he’s winning the war in Ukraine. Trump dismissed the idea of pushing for an unconditional ceasefire, suggesting the war is “Europe’s problem.” He also walked back a previous indication that sanctions were on the table if Russia refused to negotiate.

Why It Matters: Trump is doing Putin’s bidding—again, as Russia continues its genocidal war. Europe is now preparing to defend Ukraine without the U.S. because Trump is aligned with the Kremlin

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Bond Market Shudders as Trump’s Tax Bill Fuels Debt Fears

What Happened: Financial markets reacted sharply after the House passed Trump’s tax bill, which extends and adds tax cuts and is projected to increase the deficit by over $3 trillion. U.S. Treasury yields spiked, with the 30-year yield reaching 5.15%, as investors demand higher returns amid rising concerns over America’s fiscal health.

Why It Matters: The surge in borrowing costs threatens to ripple across mortgages, loans, and business credit. Moody’s recently downgraded U.S. debt, and the Federal Reserve warned of growing investor skepticism. Analysts say Trump’s policies are eroding confidence in U.S. assets and may delay Fed rate cuts, deepening economic risks.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/6- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

Valor Media Network: Veterans Unite on June 6th in D.C.

Judge Says Trump Cannot Downsize Federal Agencies Without Congress

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump cannot carry out mass purges across federal agencies without congressional approval. The decision blocks cuts at 20 agencies, including Health, Veterans Affairs, and Agriculture, and requires reinstatement of purged employees.

Judge Blocks Trump From Revoking Student Visas

What Happened: A federal judge in California temporarily blocked Trump from detaining or deporting international students whose visas were revoked without due process. The court found the mass terminations likely exceeded legal authority and were “arbitrary and capricious.”

Judge Halts Trump’s Move to Dismantle Education Department

What Happened: A federal judge blocked Trump’s plan to dismantle the Department of Education, ruling that mass firings and structural changes were illegal without congressional approval. Trump officials were ordered to reinstate purged employees and stop implementing Trump’s executive order.

Democrats Push to Strip Trump of Control Over U.S. Marshals Amid Surge in Threats to Judges

What Happened: Senate Democrats, led by Sen. Cory Booker, will introduce legislation to move the U.S. Marshals Service from the executive branch to the judiciary. The Marshals, currently under DOJ control, are tasked with protecting federal judges and enforcing court orders.

📊 By the Numbers

6/6 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$324 million — Revenue earned by Trump-linked entities from the $TRUMP coin

$4 billion — Estimated losses by small investors in the $TRUMP crypto scheme

$75 million — Investment Justin Sun made in Trump’s World Liberty Financial venture

$2 million — Amount Freight Technologies spent on $TRUMP coin to gain access and sway U.S.-Mexico trade policy

$3 billion — Total value of insider trades before Trump’s tariffs announcement

7.6 million — People who could lose Medicaid coverage under GOP bill

3 million+ — Americans who could lose food stamps under GOP proposals

$300 billion — Total anti-poverty program cuts in the GOP tax bill

54% — Share of NSF STEM education grants cut in recent budget reductions

$773 million — Value of canceled NSF STEM education grants

1,600+ — NSF research grants canceled by Trump

830,000 — Clean energy jobs projected to be lost by 2030 due to Trump’s tax bill

$230/year — Expected increase in household energy bills under the new tax plan

600 — National Weather Service jobs purged ahead of hurricane season

50%+ — Vacancy rate in NWS offices in Houston and Nashville

10,000 — U.S. troops deployed to the southern border under Trump policy

$250 million — Foreign aid redirected for deportation of migrants with TPS

700,000 — Migrants targeted for removal under the deportation aid plan, including Ukrainians, Haitians, Sudanese, Syrians, and Afghans.

5,000 — German troops deployed to Lithuania in response to Russia’s threat

4,500 — U.S. troops potentially being pulled from South Korea

$3 trillion+ — Added to the deficit under Trump’s tax-and-spending policies

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

The courts are under attack for defending the Constitution — Will judges continue to block illegal disappearances, or cave under political pressure and threats?

Trump continues rewriting immigration law by executive fiat — Who will be next as due process is replaced with mass raids and data profiling?

Trump is amplifying white nationalist conspiracy theories under the guise of diplomacy — Will he succeed in embedding far-right racial ideology into U.S. foreign policy and empowering global white supremacy movements from South Africa to the U.S.?

DOGE is a lawless shadow agency — Will Congress or the courts force Musk’s operation to comply with basic transparency laws?

Europe is preparing to face Russia alone — As Trump aids Putin, sabotages Ukraine, and blocks sanctions, how far will the EU go without U.S. support?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Trump’s Tax Plan Is a Scam — It guts social safety net programs to hand massive tax breaks to the rich and corporations, ballooning the national deficit in the process.

Crypto Is the New Currency of Corruption — Trump’s $TRUMP coin and memecoin dinners show how access to the presidency is being auctioned off to foreign investors and extremists.

Regulators Are Being Erased — From watchdog firings to court defiance, Trump is dismantling oversight so his loyalists can carry out orders unchecked.

Education and Science Are Under Siege — Cuts to research, student visas, and DEI programs are decimating U.S. innovation and turning universities into ideological battlegrounds.

The Rule of Law Is Hanging by a Thread — With mass contempt violations, court-packing efforts, and sham legal probes, Trump is testing how far he can go without consequences.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.