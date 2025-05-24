Thursday’s ruling said the administration’s efforts effectively gutted the Education Department without Congress’s consent. Photo: Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 21

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Pentagon accepts $400 million jet from Qatar for Trump

What Happened: The Pentagon accepted a $400 million luxury Boeing 747-8 from Qatar for potential use as a new Air Force One. Lawmakers warn of foreign influence, rushed retrofits, and constitutional violations.

Why It Matters: Trump accepted a $400 million luxury jet from Qatar—the largest foreign bribe in modern U.S. history. This poses a threat to national security and violates the Constitution. The corruption is staggering, and the message has been clear: access and influence are for sale.

Senate Democrats Seek Inquiry Into Bondi’s Role in Gift of Qatari Jet to Trump

What Happened: 8 Senate Democrats asked the Justice Department’s inspector general to investigate AG Pam Bondi’s approval of Qatar’s bribe via a luxury jet.

Why It Matters: Lawmakers warn Bondi helped Trump bypass constitutional limits on foreign “gifts”— bribes. Her past as a Qatar lobbyist adds to the conflict of interest.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago and Bedminster Clubs Are Taking In More Money Than Ever

What Happened: Trump has sharply raised fees at his private clubs—$1 million to join Mar-a-Lago and $125,000+ for others—turning them into hubs for access-seeking donors and crypto backers. Foreign investors, business executives, and pardon-seekers now regularly attend exclusive events, including a recent $TRUMP meme coin gala at his Virginia golf club.

Why It Matters: Trump’s clubs are now influence hubs—blurring the line between presidential power and personal profit. With no oversight, anyone can buy access, raising serious legal, ethical, and national security concerns.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Judge Says Trump Violated Court Order With Deportation Flight Linked to South Sudan

What Happened: A federal judge found that the Trump regime violated a court order by disappearing 8 migrants, including people from Myanmar, Laos, and Vietnam, on a flight reportedly headed to war-torn South Sudan. The judge ruled the migrants were denied their legal right to raise claims of fear or torture before removal.

Why It Matters: Trump defied a federal court order—again. Disappearing migrants to dangerous countries without due process shows this regime is treating constitutional rights as optional. It’s a lawless and chilling abuse of executive power.

Trump Abandons Federal Police Oversight Efforts

What Happened: Trump officials announced they will drop civil rights lawsuits against Minneapolis and Louisville—cities where police killed George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The DOJ also plans to end at least 6 other investigations and withdraw findings of systemic police abuse.

Why It Matters: This is a sweeping rollback of police accountability and racial justice reforms. Trump’s DOJ is dismantling oversight tools meant to address systemic racism, reinforcing their intent to shield law enforcement from scrutiny instead of protecting civil rights.

Trump, White House Attack Judge Over Deportation Ruling

What Happened: After Judge Brian E. Murphy blocked deportations to South Sudan, ruling that Trump officials violated due process, Trump lashed out—calling the judge “out of control” and accusing him of undermining national security.

Why It Matters: This is part of Trump’s broader war on the courts and the rule of law. By defying rulings and attacking judges who uphold the law, he’s undermining judicial independence and normalizing political retaliation against the judiciary—key markers of authoritarianism.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Justice Dept. Opens Inquiry Into Cuomo, Singling Out Another Political Target

What Happened: Trump officials have launched a criminal probe into Andrew Cuomo, a top Democratic contender in the NYC mayoral race, focusing on his pandemic-era congressional testimony. This follows the DOJ’s recent decision to drop corruption charges against his rival, current Mayor Eric Adams, who’s running for re-election as an independent.

Why It Matters: First, they dropped federal charges against Adams, and now they’re targeting Cuomo. Trump’s DOJ is turning federal power into a campaign weapon—punishing opponents and protecting allies. It’s blatant election interference and more abuse of prosecutorial authority.

Trump Asks Supreme Court to Shield DOGE From Releasing Records

What Happened: Trump filed an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court to block a lower court ruling that would force Elon Musk’s unauthorized DOGE to release internal records. The lawsuit, brought by watchdog group CREW, argues DOGE is a public agency subject to transparency laws. A federal judge agreed, ruling that DOGE wields “substantial authority” and must comply.

Why It Matters: Trump and Musk are shielding their rogue, unauthorized agency from public scrutiny. If DOGE escapes the records laws, it sets a dangerous precedent— the existence of an unelected, unaccountable shadow government that answers to no one.

Changes at Trump's Justice Department could shift which local police agencies get federal grants

What Happened: The Justice Department has overhauled its Community Policing Development grant program, eliminating priorities like diversity, underserved communities, and violence prevention. New focus areas now include immigration enforcement, violent crime, and “uplifting the image of law enforcement.”

Why It Matters: This is a sharp turn away from reform and community trust-building. Trump’s DOJ is redirecting federal dollars to ideological policing—gutting equity, oversight, and violence-prevention programs in favor of propaganda and political loyalty.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump DOJ Official: If We Can’t Charge His Enemies, We’ll Publicly Shame Them

What Happened: Ed Martin, who leads Trump’s “weaponization” unit at the DOJ, told reporters his team will “name and shame” political opponents even if they can’t be charged. “If they can’t be charged, we will name them,” he said, openly rejecting DOJ norms that protect uncharged individuals from reputational harm.

Why It Matters: This is a clear abuse of state power to target people—not crimes, and mirrors Kremlin-style tactics: using public shaming, smear campaigns, and politicized prosecutions to silence dissent and punish enemies. It’s a dangerous step deeper into Trump’s authoritarian agenda.

Pete Hegseth Leads Christian Prayer Service in the Pentagon

What Happened: Pete Hegseth held a Christian prayer service during working hours at the Pentagon, led by his personal pastor and attended by military personnel and staff. The event praised Trump as a divinely appointed leader and is intended to recur monthly.

Why It Matters: This blurs the line between church and state, echoing Russia’s fusion of government and religion—where Putin is hailed as a “divine figure.” Holding a pro-Trump prayer service at the Pentagon under the banner of Christian nationalism is a dangerous step toward state-sponsored faith, threatening religious freedom and trampling the First Amendment.

Army prepares tanks for DC military parade that could cost $45 million

What Happened: The Army has begun transporting 28 M1 Abrams tanks and other military equipment from Texas to Washington, D.C., for a June 14 parade celebrating its 250th anniversary, which also falls on Trump’s birthday. The event will feature nearly 7,000 troops, vintage and modern vehicles, flyovers, and a flag presentation to Trump.

Why It Matters: The parade is straight out of the authoritarian playbook—a military spectacle for Trump’s glorification, just like in Russia. With up to $45 million in taxpayer money spent on tanks, jets, and loyalty ceremonies, it’s not patriotism—it’s propaganda.

Trump Jr. Hints at Future White House Run: ‘That Calling Is There’

What Happened: Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum, Donald Trump Jr. said he might consider running for president after his father steps down, calling it “an honor to be asked” and admitting “that calling is there.” Pressed again, he said, “Maybe—you never know.”

Why It Matters: Trump Jr. is eyeing the throne. His hints at a 2028 run highlight a family takeover of the GOP, with the lawless Trump family aiming to keep its grip on power. Such a classic authoritarian tactic.

Source: The Hill

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump Defies Court Order, Deports Migrants to Africa

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump violated a court order by secretly disappearing 8 migrants to a third country without allowing them to raise asylum or fear claims. DHS refused to disclose the destination, but flight data tracked the plane to Djibouti, with indications it was bound for war-torn South Sudan.

Why It Matters: Trump and his officials secretly disappeared migrants in direct defiance of a court order—another blatant attack on due process. By hiding their destination and denying basic legal rights, the regime is spitting on the law. A federal judge is now weighing criminal contempt charges.

How Trump Officials Debated Handling of the Abrego Garcia Case: ‘Keep Him Where He Is’

What Happened: Trump officials disappeared Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador despite a court order blocking it. Internal emails show DHS and DOJ tried to justify the illegal move, falsely labeling him as MS-13, and resisted bringing him back. A DOJ lawyer who objected was fired.

Why It Matters: This is one of countless cases where Trump is defying the courts, bypassing due process, and weaponizing deportation powers. Abrego remains jailed in a gulag in El Salvador despite multiple court orders demanding his return—showing how Trump continues to ignore the law with impunity.

Army to Change Transgender Troops' Records to Birth Sex, Enforce New Restrictions

What Happened: The U.S. Army will revise transgender soldiers’ records to reflect only their biological sex, per a new internal 14-page directive. The policy mandates changes to pronoun usage, facility access, and official documentation, following the Supreme Court’s approval of Trump’s transgender military ban.

Why It Matters: This sweeping rollback of inclusive policy targets over 4,200 troops and accelerates efforts to purge transgender service members by June 6. This is vindictive, chaotic, and damaging to military readiness—more of Trump’s ideological war inside the armed forces and across all federal agencies.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Hacker Who Breached Trump Aide’s Messaging App Stole Data Across U.S. Government

What Happened: A hacker breached TeleMessage, an encrypted app used by Trump’s national security adviser Mike Waltz and other cabinet officials, intercepting messages and metadata from over 60 U.S. officials, including FEMA, Customs, Secret Service, and diplomats. The platform has now been suspended.

Why It Matters: This is a major counterintelligence failure—exposing internal U.S. communication patterns, travel plans, and national security coordination. It underscores the Trump regime’s careless use of insecure platforms, disregard for national security, and escalating risks to U.S. government operations.

FEMA Rescinds Strategic Plan Less Than Two Weeks Before Hurricane Season

What Happened: Acting FEMA Administrator David Richardson abruptly rescinded the agency’s 2022–2026 strategic plan, calling it disconnected from FEMA’s core mission. He also ended the Office of Resilience Strategy, which focused on preparing communities for future disasters. A new plan covering 2026–2030 is expected later this summer.

Why It Matters: The move leaves FEMA without a guiding framework heading into what’s forecasted to be a dangerous hurricane season. Current and former officials warn this could cripple coordination and disaster preparedness, turning FEMA into a reactive triage agency.

FEMA Senior Officials Exit en Masse as Trump Targets Agency

What Happened: 16 senior FEMA officials, including former deputy MaryAnn Tierney, resigned just ahead of hurricane season. The exits follow Trump’s push to gut or abolish the agency and the firing of its acting administrator. New chief David Richardson vowed to “run right over” staff resisting reforms.

Why It Matters: The loss of key leaders guts FEMA’s disaster response capacity as hurricane season looms, raising fears the agency won’t be able to protect Americans in crisis.

Trump Cuts Devastate Cancer Research at Universities

What Happened: Trump froze or slashed billions in federal research funds, especially NIH grants, crippling cancer research at major universities like Harvard and Johns Hopkins and forcing hiring freezes, staff layoffs, and Ph.D. program suspensions.

Why It Matters: Experts warn the damage will stall medical breakthroughs for decades, with a lost generation of scientists and rising cancer rates compounding the crisis. Trump’s budget proposes a 40% cut to NIH despite the danger to public health.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump Confronts South African President With False Genocide Claims

What Happened: During an Oval Office meeting, Trump confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with misleading videos to support his lies of a “genocide” against White farmers. Ramaphosa pushed back, stating violence affects all South Africans and that the government does not target White citizens.

Why It Matters: This was another ambush of a world leader, like Trump did to Zelenskyy, that derailed trade talks and amplified a long-debunked white nationalist conspiracy theory. Trump’s lie distorts South Africa’s complex reality and fits into his broader strategy of empowering white nationalists, spreading disinformation, and aligning U.S. policy with far-right extremism at home and abroad.

How Can Europe Deter Putin? Revive the ‘Reforger’

What Happened: Admiral James Stavridis has called for reviving NATO’s Cold War-era Exercise Reforger as a modern, large-scale European-led military drill—backed by U.S. cyber, tech, and intel support—to deter Russian aggression and test NATO readiness.

Why It Matters: With Putin ramping up Russia’s war economy and threatening NATO’s eastern flank, a new Reforger would show Europe is ready to respond. It would boost readiness, test logistics, and send a united signal of deterrence. But with Trump aligning himself with Moscow, Europe would have to stand alone.

Finland ‘Preparing for the Worst’ as Russia Expands Military Presence Near Border

What Happened: Finland’s chief defense strategist says Russia is building up military infrastructure near their shared border, with satellite images showing new bases and construction. In response, Finland has finished the first segment of a smart border fence to deter hybrid threats, including Russian efforts to manipulate migration.

Why It Matters: Finland is preparing for a long-term Russian threat. As a new NATO member, it’s reinforcing its defenses and adapting to a more dangerous security environment—where deterrence, readiness, and resilience are essential.

The Spy Factory: Russia Used Brazil as a Launchpad for Deep-Cover Operatives

What Happened: Brazil’s Federal Police, with help from the U.S., Israeli, Dutch, and other intelligence agencies, uncovered a GRU operation in which at least 9 Russian spies assumed fake Brazilian identities, built real lives, and were deployed to infiltrate NATO countries. Some aimed to penetrate institutions like the ICC and U.S. universities. The multi-year probe was codenamed Operation East.

Why It Matters: This is a setback for Russian intelligence. The investigation exposed how the Kremlin used Latin America to run its illegals program, and highlights a long overdue global shift, triggered by Russia’s full-scale 2022 invasion of Ukraine, toward cracking down on Russian covert networks.

Greenland Approves Danish-French Group to Mine Eco-Friendly Rock Amid U.S. Interest

What Happened: Greenland granted a 30-year mining permit to Greenland Anorthosite Mining, backed by French and Danish investors, to extract anorthosite. The project aims to begin operations within five years.

Why It Matters: After Trump’s invasion threats against Greenland, the island is taking a page from his playbook—securing protection through a new deal with Europe.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Bipartisan Senators Demand Return of Abducted Ukrainian Children Before Peace Deal

What Happened: Senators from both parties introduced a resolution urging that Russia return kidnapped Ukrainian children before any agreement to end the war is signed. The resolution comes amid Trump’s fealty toward Putin, including his recent praise of a Kremlin-drafted peace memo.

Why It Matters: Finally, the West is demanding the return of tens of thousands of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia—an act of genocide. Lawmakers warn there can be no deal with Putin without their return.

E.U. and U.K. Impose New Sanctions on Russia, Bypassing Trump

What Happened: The European Union and Britain announced a new round of sanctions on Russia targeting its “shadow fleet” of oil tankers. The move came just hours after a useless Trump-Putin phone call and escalating Russian drone strikes across Ukraine.

Why It Matters: As Trump continues to provide cover for Russia, Europe has sidelined the U.S. and added more sanctions on Russia. European leaders vowed to increase pressure without the U.S.

Russia Accused of Trying to Hack Border Security Cameras to Disrupt Ukraine Aid

What Happened: UK and allied intelligence agencies say Russia’s GRU Unit 26165 (Fancy Bear) hacked into thousands of border and traffic cameras to track Western military aid flowing into Ukraine. The group also targeted logistics networks with phishing emails and attempted voice impersonation to access sensitive shipment data. Over 80% of compromised cameras were in Ukraine, with others in Romania, Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia.

Why It Matters: Another Russian cyberattack aimed at undermining support for Ukraine and spying on NATO. It exposes weaknesses in Western infrastructure and shows the Kremlin continues escalating its operations in Europe.

The Christian Right’s Plot to Purge Pro-Palestine Activism From the United States

What Happened: The Heritage Foundation and Trump-aligned Christian Zionists launched Project Esther, a campaign to eliminate pro-Palestine activism from U.S. campuses and civil society. It pushes deportation of foreign student protesters, defunding universities, and purging curricula, and has ties to Christian nationalist leaders and Trump officials.

Why It Matters: Trump is aligning with hardline religious activists to suppress political speech and target pro-Palestinian voices—threatening freedom of speech, academic freedom, and immigrant rights.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/6- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

Valor Media Network: Veterans Unite on June 6th in D.C.

Trump’s Firings of Rights Watchdog Board Members Were Illegal, Judge Rules

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump illegally fired 2 members of the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board without cause, violating federal law protecting independent agency officials. The court ordered their immediate reinstatement.

U.S. Institute of Peace leaders regain control of HQ after judge declares DOGE takeover "null and void"

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump’s March takeover of the U.S. Institute of Peace by Musk operatives was “unlawful” and “null and void.” Judge Beryl Howell said the move was carried out by “illegitimately-installed leaders.” USIP’s original leadership has returned to their headquarters.

📊 By the Numbers

6/6 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$400 million — Value of luxury jet given to Trump by Qatar as a bribe

$1 million — New membership fee at Mar-a-Lago

28 — M1 Abrams tanks being used in Trump’s birthday military parade

$45 million — Estimated cost of Trump’s parade, excluding security/infrastructure

4,240 — Transgender troops affected by new Army directive

8 — Migrants secretly disappeared in defiance of a court order

16 — Senior FEMA officials who resigned amid Trump purge

40% — Proposed budget cut to NIH, threatening cancer research

9 — Russian spies exposed in a GRU operation running out of Brazil

80%+ — Hacked security cameras located in Ukraine during Russian cyberattack

$19 million — Justin Sun’s stake in Trump’s meme coin

32 — NATO members backing deterrence against Russian aggression

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

The Pentagon is being politicized for an authoritarian spectacle — Will costly loyalty parades hurt military readiness and normalize authoritarian displays?

Judges continue to be under siege for enforcing the law — Can the courts hold the line against mass deportation/disappearance abuses and defiance of legal orders?

Watchdog agencies continue to be replaced by loyalty tests — Will whistleblowers and inspectors general survive this purge?

Christian Nationalism is being woven into the government — Will the Supreme Court stop efforts to blur the line between church and state by embedding religious loyalty tests across federal agencies?

Trump is erasing the firewall between private profit and public office — Will anyone stop the pay-to-play schemes and foreign influence surrounding his presidency?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Foreign Influence Is for Sale — From Qatar’s $400M jet to crypto dinners with indicted billionaires, Trump is selling presidential access and policy to the highest bidders.

Christian Nationalism is Being Institutionalized in the Government — From Pentagon prayer services that elevate Trump as a divinely chosen leader to a “snitch” initiative requiring federal employees to report colleagues for “anti-Christian bias,” the regime is weaponizing faith to silence dissent and enforce ideological conformity.

Authoritarian Tactics Are Escalating — From loyalty parades and prayer services in the Pentagon to purging whistleblowers, Trump is building a regime of fear, control, and spectacle.

Judicial Defiance Becomes Routine — Trump is openly ignoring court orders on deportations—a hallmark of authoritarian lawlessness.

Police Reform Reversed — Trump’s DOJ is dismantling oversight, ending civil rights probes, and redirecting funds to pro-police propaganda and ideological enforcement.

Academic Freedom Continues to Be Under Attack — Cuts to cancer research, DEI programs, and scientific grants reflect an ideological purge that threatens education, innovation, and equity.

U.S. Global Leadership Is Crumbling — With Europe leading on sanctions and NATO deterrence alone, America is increasingly sidelined under Trump’s pro-Russia stance. His erratic tariffs are further isolating the U.S., damaging alliances, and weakening international credibility.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.