A rally in Boston last month in support of students who had been detained by immigration agents.Credit...Sophie Park for The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 20

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Crypto Billionaire Justin Sun Says He’s Trump’s Top Meme Coin Holder, Will Attend Private Dinner

What Happened: Justin Sun, founder of the Tron blockchain and a billionaire investor, revealed he is the largest holder of Trump’s $TRUMP meme coin—owning about $19 million worth. His investment earned him a seat at Thursday’s private dinner with Trump and the top 220 coin holders, with a special reception for the top 25.

Why It Matters: A foreign billionaire accused of fraud is buying private access to Trump by pumping millions into his crypto coin. It’s a clear-cut case of pay-to-play corruption—while Trump rewrites the rules to benefit himself, his family, and his investors.

Elon Musk Lands Gulf Deals During Trump’s State Visit

What Happened: While accompanying Trump on a state visit to the Persian Gulf, Elon Musk secured major deals for SpaceX (Starlink internet in Saudi Arabia) and Neuralink (a brain-chip trial in Abu Dhabi). His brother, Kimbal Musk, landed drone show contracts, and their father is pitching a “Musk Tower” in Dubai.

Why It Matters: Musk is cutting private deals overseas while holding government power—blurring the line between U.S. policy and personal profit. More corruption, with Trump’s foreign trips doubling as business opportunities for the billionaire who helped Trump regain power.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

FBI Shuts Down Unit Overseeing Surveillance Compliance

What Happened: Kash Patel has closed the agency’s Office of Internal Auditing, which monitored compliance with surveillance rules under FISA’s Section 702. The closure comes amid renewed debate in Congress over renewing the warrantless wiretap law set to expire in 2026.

Why It Matters: This unit uncovered illegal spying on lawmakers and protesters. Shutting it down eliminates one of the last internal checks on abuse—just as Trump loyalists push to expand mass surveillance. It’s a direct attack on accountability and public trust.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Rep. LaMonica McIver Charged With Felony Assault Over ICE Protest

What Happened: The DOJ charged Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) with felony assault after she attempted to carry out oversight at Newark’s Delaney Hall ICE detention center. Prosecutors allege McIver “struck and interfered with federal officers” while trying to block the arrest of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, who joined her for a legally permitted congressional oversight visit. Charges against Baraka were dropped.

Why It Matters: The charges are designed to intimidate lawmakers who challenge Trump’s policies. Announcing them on social media before unsealing, by Trump’s former lawyer, breaks DOJ norms and continues a dangerous shift toward weaponized, politicized prosecutions.

US Launches Unit to Target DEI Policies at Colleges with Civil Fraud Probes

What Happened: Trump has launched a new “Civil Rights Fraud Initiative” to investigate universities with DEI policies, using the False Claims Act to target institutions that receive federal funds. Deputy Attorney Todd Blanche accused schools of fostering antisemitism and violating student rights. Harvard is already under federal investigation and has sued over what it calls retaliatory actions.

Why It Matters: Trump is continuing to use the Justice Department as a political weapon—targeting colleges that support diversity to impose ideological control. He is using taxpayer-funded agencies to strong-arm schools into dropping DEI programs or face punishment.

Trump DOJ Targets Cuomo After Dropping Case Against Rival Eric Adams

What Happened: Trump officials have opened a criminal investigation into Andrew Cuomo, a Democratic NYC mayoral candidate, over his pandemic-era testimony. This comes months after the DOJ dropped a bribery case against his opponent, Mayor Eric Adams.

Why It Matters: This is another blatant example of Trump weaponizing the Justice Department to punish critics and protect loyalists. This amounts to election interference in the NYC mayoral race and further erodes the rule of law.

Senators Question Paramount Over Trump Lawsuit Settlement Tied to Merger

What Happened: Senators Elizabeth Warren, Ron Wyden, and Bernie Sanders sent a letter to Paramount Chair Shari Redstone expressing concern that the company may be engaging in improper conduct to settle Trump’s $20 billion lawsuit against 60 Minutes—potentially to secure approval of its Skydance merger. The senators suggest the settlement could violate federal bribery laws if linked to FCC merger approval.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing regulatory power and legal threats to bully media companies into submission. Paramount’s decision to settle—despite having a strong legal case—signals fear of political retaliation. The FCC, under Trump loyalist Brendan Carr, continues to be used as a tool to coerce and control the press.

Rubio May Have Revoked Thousands of Visas as Crackdown Escalates

What Happened: Marco Rubio testified that the Trump regime has likely revoked thousands of visas—up from the 300 confirmed in March—as part of its sweeping immigration crackdown. Rubio emphasized he personally signed each revocation and described visas as a “privilege.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass visa revocations—often targeting pro-Palestinian voices—raise serious First Amendment and due process concerns and are part of a broader crackdown on dissent. A federal judge recently freed a detained student over these actions, underscoring the legal and human rights dangers of Trump’s deportation push.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Official Pushed to Rewrite Intelligence So It Could Not Be ‘Used Against’ Trump

What Happened: Joe Kent, chief of staff to DNI Tulsi Gabbard, pressured intel officials to alter a gang assessment that undercut Trump’s lies linking Venezuela’s government to the Tren de Aragua. Even after revisions, Kent demanded changes to avoid undermining Trump’s wartime deportation policy.

Why It Matters: This is direct political interference in intelligence reporting—twisting national security assessments to fit Trump’s agenda—and a classic tactic in Russia. It’s a stark warning of authoritarian-style manipulation of facts to justify extreme policies.

Inside Kristi Noem’s Polygraph Operation

What Happened: DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has initiated a sweeping polygraph campaign to root out “leakers,” targeting employees suspected of sharing unflattering but unclassified information. Some staff have resigned or been suspended rather than submit to the tests.

Why It Matters: Described internally as a “loyalty purge,” the crackdown is fueling fear and distrust inside DHS. Legal experts say it violates whistleblower laws and is part of a broader effort to politicize and control the federal workforce.

Army’s 250th Anniversary Parade Coincides with Trump’s Birthday

What Happened: A large-scale military parade celebrating the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary will be held in Washington, D.C., on June 14—also Trump’s birthday. The event will feature 6,500 troops, 150 vehicles (including 25 Abrams tanks), 50 aircraft, and a swearing-in ceremony led by Trump.

Why It Matters: The celebration has been hijacked to stage a military parade for Trump’s personal glorification—mirroring authoritarian displays in Russia and North Korea. With projected costs of $45 million, excluding local damages, it's a blatant misuse of taxpayer funds and another example of Trump’s authoritarian obsession with power and spectacle.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Judge Orders U.S. to Keep Custody of Migrants Amid Claims They Were Sent to South Sudan

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Trump to retain custody of migrants amid reports they were secretly disappeared to South Sudan, violating a prior court order. DHS officials could not confirm where the flight was or where it was going—some even claimed the destination was “classified.”

Why It Matters: The judge signaled that Trump officials may be in contempt of court for violating due process. It’s the latest example of the regime defying judicial orders—highlighting its growing lawlessness, secrecy, and disregard for basic human rights.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

US Head Start Preschool Programs Hit by Trump Cuts, Funding Delays

What Happened: Trump’s budget cuts and office closures have disrupted Head Start, a vital early education program for low-income families. Grants are being delayed, regional oversight offices shut down, and nearly $1 billion in approved funds have not been released. Programs are closing temporarily, parents are turning to costly private care, and some centers are running out of money.

Why It Matters: Cuts to Head Start jeopardize critical services for nearly 800,000 vulnerable children, slashing access to education, nutrition, and healthcare. Advocates warn Trump’s move guts a proven 60-year-old anti-poverty program—risking long-term harm and deepening generational inequality.

F.D.A. Poised to Restrict Access to Covid Vaccines

What Happened: The F.D.A. plans to limit Covid vaccine access this fall to people over 65 and those with medical conditions, citing “uncertain” benefits for healthy younger adults. Officials say future broader approval will require new clinical trials.

Why It Matters: The rollback ends key COVID protections and will leave millions unvaccinated as new variants emerge. The move reflects the Trump regime’s anti-vaccine ideology and disregard for science or public health.

US Airport Security Agency Does Not Rule Out Privatization

What Happened: TSA’s acting chief, Ha McNeill, told Congress that privatizing parts of the agency is “on the table,” as Trump proposes cutting $247 million from TSA’s budget. The plan includes reducing screening officer jobs, despite record-high air travel. Some Republican lawmakers are pushing for full privatization of the agency.

Why It Matters: The potential dismantling of federal airport security in favor of private contractors raises major concerns about oversight, safety, and accountability. It’s part of a broader assault on our government institutions.

Trump Cuts to Social Security Spark Delays, Fears Over Payments and Privacy

What Happened: Trump has purged thousands of Social Security employees, closed offices, and attempted to give Musk access to sensitive SSA data. Trump’s new SSA chief, a self-described “Doge person,” is overseeing staff purges and office shutdowns. Nearly 69 million Americans rely on Social Security. Beneficiaries report delayed payments, data breaches, and rising fears about survival.

Why It Matters: Watchdogs warn that Trump’s actions are creating record backlogs and driving up improper payments. Also, the reductions endanger lives and cripple the agency’s ability to deliver essential services.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

EU Adopts Four New Sanctions Packages Against Russia

What Happened: The European Union approved 4 new sanctions packages targeting over 130 individuals and entities, including Russia’s shadow oil fleet, dual-use military goods, and companies aiding its genocidal war in Ukraine—marking the 17th sanctions round since 2022.

Why It Matters: The new measures aim to tighten enforcement of the G7 oil price cap and choke off Russia’s war funding—directly countering Trump’s retreat from sanctions and alignment with Moscow.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Ukrainians Brace for Longer War as Trump Abandons Cease-Fire Call

What Happened: Trump has backed off calls for a “ceasefire” after a call with Putin. Trump did not demand concessions from Russia and now says that Kyiv and Moscow need to “resolve” Russia’s war.

Why It Matters: Trump’s involvement was performative, and the bottom line is that Trump tried to force Ukraine to surrender, which failed, while continuing to give Russia cover to keep killing Ukrainians. And a reminder, Russia can end its genocidal war at its choosing by getting out of Ukraine.

Western intelligence: Putin will transfer hundreds of thousands of soldiers to NATO borders if war in Ukraine ends

What Happened: Western intelligence warns that if Russia’s genocidal war in Ukraine ends, Moscow plans to redeploy up to 800,000 troops to NATO’s borders, including Finland, the Baltics, and Poland. Russia is already expanding military infrastructure and could use the Zapad-2025 exercises as a smokescreen for further aggression.

Why It Matters: A “ceasefire” on Russia’s terms would allow Putin to redeploy his forces toward NATO’s borders—something European intelligence agencies have warned for over a year. Russia’s genocidal war in Ukraine is the last barrier holding back a direct Russian assault on NATO, which is why Ukraine must be armed to defeat Russia, not just survive.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

GOP Tax Bill Could Add $4 Trillion to U.S. Deficit, Economists Warn

What Happened: A Republican tax-and-spending bill is projected to add up to $4 trillion to the U.S. deficit over the next decade. The Joint Committee on Taxation and Moody’s Ratings warn that the tax breaks far exceed the proposed cuts. Moody’s recently downgraded U.S. debt, citing a worsening fiscal outlook.

Why It Matters: The bill will gut core social safety net programs while handing massive tax breaks to the wealthy, putting America on an unsustainable path of skyrocketing deficits and long-term economic instability.

Majority of U.S. Companies Plan Price Hikes Amid Trump Tariffs

What Happened: A new Allianz survey shows 54% of U.S. companies say they must raise prices due to Trump’s tariffs, including a 10% universal import tax and 30% tariffs on Chinese goods. Only 22% say they can absorb the added costs.

Why It Matters: Tariffs are fueling inflation fears and shrinking export confidence. Walmart and Mattel warn prices will rise. Exporters report expected revenue declines, and over 60% of businesses foresee negative impacts if the trade war persists into summer.

U.S. Debt Is on Pace to Set a Record High, Going All the Way Back to 1790

What Happened: The U.S. is on pace to surpass its World War II debt record by 2032—sooner if Republicans pass their tax-and-spending megabill. The plan expands tax cuts and military spending, pushing debt to over 125% of GDP by 2034.

Why It Matters: The bill accelerates an already dire fiscal trajectory, pushing America into “uncharted territory.” Experts warn that rising debt and interest costs will spark a future crisis—all to fund tax cuts for the wealthy.

Kid Rock Distances Himself from Nashville Restaurant After ICE Raid Report

What Happened: Following a report that Kid Rock’s Nashville restaurant closed its kitchen to avoid an ICE raid, the singer stated on X that he has “nothing to do with day-to-day operations” at the establishment. The Nashville Scene reported that staff without legal status were told to go home.

Why It Matters: Kid Rock, a Trump loyalist, defended ICE and is trying to distance himself from his restaurant that uses undocumented workers. The hypocrisy is glaring—cheering immigration crackdowns while profiting off a business relying on undocumented labor.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/6- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

Valor Media Network: Veterans Unite on June 6th in D.C.

📊 By the Numbers

6/6 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$19 million — Value of Trump meme coin held by top buyer Justin Sun

$45 million — Estimated cost of Trump’s military parade on his birthday

6,500 — Troops mobilized for the Army’s 250th parade

150 — Vehicles , including 25 tanks, rolling into D.C. for Trump’s parade

$4 trillion — Projected cost of GOP tax bill to the U.S. deficit over a decade

800,000 — Children impacted by Head Start disruptions from Trump cuts

324 — Russian oil tankers sanctioned by the EU to enforce the oil price cap

54% — U.S. companies planning price hikes due to Trump’s tariffs

125% — U.S. debt-to-GDP ratio projected by 2034 under Trump’s fiscal plan

69 million — Americans relying on Social Security amid Trump purges and delays

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump continues stacking federal agencies with loyalists — Will watchdogs survive this systematic purge of civil servants?

Trump is using crypto dinners to sell access to foreigners — Will Congress investigate the blatant corruption?

Musk is profiting from foreign deals made on taxpayer-funded trips — When will lawmakers draw the line on conflicts of interest?

The DOJ is being used to punish Trump critics and shield allies — Will the courts be able to hold the regime accountable before it’s too late?

Trump’s push to dismantle federal agencies is accelerating — Which vital public services will collapse next?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. toward recession, driving up consumer prices, and destabilizing global markets. Manufacturers warn of severe supply chain breakdowns.

Trump’s Tax Cuts for the Wealthy — His tax bill slashes vital safety net programs to deliver massive giveaways to the rich, exploding the national debt in the process.

Crypto-Fueled Foreign Influence — America is being sold to the highest bidder as foreigners use cryptocurrency to gain access and shape U.S. policy.

Authoritarian Control of Intelligence — Trump’s loyalists are attempting to rewrite intelligence reports to protect his narratives and silence dissent—twisting facts for political gain.

Weaponizing the Military for Spectacle — Lavish, dictator-style parades and forced displays of loyalty are draining resources and turning the armed forces into political props—all to satisfy Trump’s ego.

Attacks on Science and Education — Cuts to cancer research, university research, and DEI programs are part of a sweeping ideological purge. Funding for nearly all scientific research is being slashed, threatening long-term innovation, public health, and educational equity.

Collapse of Oversight and Accountability — Watchdog offices are being shut down, court orders ignored, and loyalists installed to block transparency across the federal government.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.