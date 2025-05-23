Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
7h

Use this spreadsheet as a resource to call/email/write members of Congress. Reach out to your own, as well as those in other states on a specific committee important to a topic you’re sharing. Use your voice and make some “good trouble.”

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/13lYafj0P-6owAJcH-5_xcpcRvMUZI7rkBPW-Ma9e7hw/edit

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Greeley Miklashek, MD's avatar
Greeley Miklashek, MD
6h

Thank you for this view of our constitutional democracy and Republic, in the rear view mirror, as we watch our world disassembled by a madman and his billionaire/tech sponsors, while the feckless GDP just whistles "Dixie". Hey, about those $Trump crypto "coins", don't they make their holders "$Trumpets"? I refuse to let these anti-American grifters steal my sense of humor. If the MAGATS take away my Medicare and Social Security, that I worked for over my 42 year medical career, all I'll have left will be my sense of humor and faith in my Higher Power at age 80. I've just discovered your work and I am truly grateful for it and you. Have a blessed evening! Gregg

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Olga Lautman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture