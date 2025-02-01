(Michael A. McCoy for The Washington Post)

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Jan 31, 2025

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from this weekend alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Today was a dangerous day—filled with alarming purges and a brazen attempt by Elon Musk’s allies to access sensitive Treasury systems. We also need to sound the alarm on why Elon Musk, a private citizen, wields such expansive access to all our critical data. This is yet another wake-up call that Trump and Musk are rapidly dismantling U.S. institutions—a step ever closer to authoritarian control.

🔥 In Corruption News

Russian Oligarch Held Stake in Musk’s SpaceX Through Trust While He Was Sanctioned

What Happened: Russian oligarch, and Kremlin lackey, Suleyman Kerimov maintained at least a 1% stake in SpaceX through a Citigroup-managed trust—even after U.S. sanctions in 2018 for supporting Putin’s agenda. Despite regulatory scrutiny and a Treasury review, the trust was allowed to operate, and SpaceX’s soaring valuation now puts his hidden stake at an estimated $3.5 billion.

Why It Matters: This case exposes a dangerous loophole where sanctioned individuals can circumvent restrictions and undermine U.S. national security and financial sanctions. It raises serious questions about regulatory oversight and the integrity of financial institutions amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

Source: Bloomberg

Switzerland’s publicly-owned central bank bought $1.8 million in Trump Media shares

What Happened: Switzerland’s publicly owned central bank, the Swiss National Bank, purchased 111,300 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group—valued at approximately $1.8 million—during the third quarter of last year, according to an SEC filing obtained by CREW. Additionally, the Zürcher Kantonalbank, a public financial institution owned by the Canton of Zurich, holds a smaller stake in the company.

Why It Matters: This marks the first known instance of a foreign government-connected entity investing in a company owned by a sitting U.S. president, raising serious conflict of interest and national security concerns. The move underscores longstanding warnings that Trump’s involvement in publicly traded companies would allow foreign interests to directly or indirectly buy political favors. There used to be violations of the Constitution’s Emoluments clauses that no longer exist.

Source: CREW

Trump Media gifts Patel, McMahon thousands of shares

What Happened: Trump Media & Technology Group awarded over 25,900 shares—worth roughly $826,000 at Friday’s closing price—to board members Kash Patel and Linda McMahon (Trump’s pick for Education Department), labeling the gifts as “consideration for services provided” in 2024.

Why It Matters: This move deepens highlights the entanglement of Trump’s business interests with his political appointments, creating conflicts of interest and avenues for corporate and foreign influence over his regime. The tactic mirrors Russia’s practices where lucrative financial rewards are used to secure loyalty among key political figures, blurring the lines between public service and personal profit.

Source: Politico

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

🚨 A top Treasury career staffer announced his retirement. Surrogates of Musk’s DOGE effort had sought access to sensitive payment systems.

What Happened: A top Treasury official, David A. Lebryk, retired after clashing with surrogates of Elon Musk over access to the U.S. government’s sensitive payment systems. His departure followed an administrative leave amid pressures to allow politically influenced control over America’s “checkbook” that handles $6 trillion in payments.

Why It Matters: This incident marks a dangerous incursion of partisan interests into apolitical government functions, risking the integrity of vital payment systems that millions rely on. It’s a red flag that private political agendas, driven by authoritarian impulses, are gearing up to literally rob the bank—misappropriating public resources for partisan gain—and undermining our established bureaucratic safeguards.

Source: The Washington Post

DOJ seeks list of potentially thousands of FBI employees who worked on Jan. 6 cases

What Happened:

An email from acting FBI Director Brian Driscoll announced that the Justice Department, under the Trump regime, is requesting a list of potentially thousands of FBI employees nationwide who worked on investigations tied to the January 6 Capitol riot—and a separate Hamas-related case. Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove will review the information to determine if personnel actions are warranted, with eight senior FBI executives slated for termination. Reports indicate that a broader purge is underway, targeting agents from field offices, including many from the Washington, D.C., Field Office.

Why It Matters:

This purge represents a politicization of federal law enforcement that echoes authoritarian tactics, using personnel actions to target and potentially remove experienced agents involved in high-profile investigations. Such moves threaten the integrity and independence of the FBI, risking weakened national security and undermining public trust in the agency’s ability to carry out its duties without political interference.

Source: ABC News

Exclusive: Musk aides lock government workers out of computer systems at US agency, sources say

What Happened: Musk aides at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management have locked career federal workers out of key computer systems containing sensitive personal data. This move, part of a broader government overhaul under Trump, saw insiders restrict access to databases critical for managing federal employee information.

Why It Matters: By cutting off seasoned civil servants from essential data systems, this hostile takeover undermines transparency, accountability, and cybersecurity safeguards. The incident signals a dangerous politicization of government operations that could compromise millions of Americans’ personal information and endanger national security.

Source: Reuters

🚨Elon Musk’s Friends Have Infiltrated Another Government Agency

What Happened:

Elon Musk’s cronies—including former employees from Musk’s companies and even college students—have infiltrated the GSA, a key agency that manages federal offices and technology. Using White House security credentials, they are attempting to gain unprecedented access to GSA systems, deploy new AI software, and reshape the agency to mirror Musk’s efficiency agenda.

Why It Matters: This endangers federal cybersecurity by allowing unauthorized remote access to sensitive data and surveillance of government communications. The tactics mirror authoritarian strategies—subverting democratic oversight to push a corporate and dangerous politically driven restructuring of a critical government institution.

Source: WIRED

EPA workers receive emails warning their employment could be terminated

What Happened: More than 1,100 EPA employees—new hires on probation with less than a year at the agency—received emails warning that their employment could be terminated immediately. The memo, echoing tactics used by Elon Musk during Twitter layoffs, outlines an appeals process but effectively threatens immediate dismissal and is part of a broader push that has already placed over 220,000 federal workers on probation. This comes on the heels of a separate mass resignation offer from OPM aimed at downsizing the federal workforce.

Why It Matters: This aggressive tactic undermines due process for new federal employees and mirrors authoritarian strategies that erode workplace protections and instill fear. It aims to replace nonpartisan civil servants with loyalists, disrupting agency morale and operational stability.

Source: CNN

Trump’s Regime Emails Air Controllers, FAA Employees to Quit Job

What Happened: A sweeping email from the Office of Personnel Management urged federal workers to leave their jobs for “higher productivity” private-sector roles, promising continued pay for months if they resigned. Delivered just after a fatal air crash, the directive dismissively characterized public sector work as low productivity and encouraged employees to seek a “dream destination” or second job—even though such arrangements may conflict with federal law. The most challenging day in decades for air traffic controllers, safety inspectors, and other FAA employees began with profound questions about the previous night's deadly crash and ended with this demoralizing resignation push.

Why It Matters: This politically charged mandate undermines federal workforce stability by pressuring dedicated public servants to abandon their roles, echoing authoritarian tactics that erode due process and displace experienced, nonpartisan employees with politically loyal replacements. Also, this is a reckless attempt at a purge right after a deadly plane crash.

Source: The New York Times

Trump regime directs 70% cut to internal OPM staffing, programs

What Happened: Trump officials directed the Office of Personnel Management to prepare plans to slash its internal staffing and programs by 70%. By Monday, all OPM offices are required to submit organizational charts proposing an initial 30% reduction in both federal employees and contractors, with a mandate to cease non-statutory work.

Why It Matters: This draconian downsizing mirrors authoritarian tactics—comparable to the blunt, top-down workforce cuts seen in regimes like Russia—that concentrate power at the expense of a robust, independent civil service. Such radical cuts will cripple critical government functions.

Source: Federal News Network

GSA ordered to slash budget by 50%

What Happened: Trump has ordered the GSA to develop a plan to slash its current budget by 50%, according to multiple officials. Senior executives at the GSA were reportedly left shell-shocked by the directive—a move allegedly spurred by Elon Musk’s visit to headquarters yesterday.

Why It Matters: This drastic budget-cutting mandate is yet another example of authoritarian-style management tactics, where top-down decisions are imposed without consultation, destabilizing essential government functions.

Source: Ken Klippenstein on X

Dems sound alarm over Trump’s plans for USAID

What Happened: Democrats sharply criticize Trump over reports that he is planning to merge the U.S. Agency for International Development with the State Department. In a letter to USAID’s acting administrator, congressional Democrats warned that such a move would undermine the agency's legally mandated independence and could only be achieved through an Act of Congress. The criticism comes amid actions to place USAID staff on leave, fire contractors, and freeze foreign assistance.

Why It Matters: Merging USAID with the State Department would erode an independence vital to U.S. foreign policy and humanitarian efforts. This proposal echoes authoritarian tactics that centralize power and suppress dissent, threatening to undermine transparency, accountability, and American credibility around the globe.

Source: The Hill

Rep. Thomas Massie Reintroduces Bill to Abolish the Department of Education

Source: Massie on X

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

In a mass purge, Trump forces out multiple senior FBI officials and January 6 prosecutors across numerous field offices

What Happened: The Trump regime forcibly ousted all six of the FBI’s most senior executives and multiple heads of field offices—including roughly two dozen federal prosecutors who handled the January 6 Capitol riot investigations. A removal letter cited an executive order decrying the Jan. 6 prosecutions as a “grave national injustice,” and acting FBI Director Brian Driscoll disclosed that thousands of agents who worked on these cases are now under review for further personnel actions. The purge is bigger than first understood and includes more than 20 heads of FBI field offices, including the ones in Miami and Washington, DC.

Why It Matters: This purge is a textbook example of politicizing law enforcement, mirroring authoritarian tactics that undermine the FBI’s independence and institutional integrity. By targeting experienced officials involved in sensitive investigations, the move not only jeopardizes national security but also sets a dangerous precedent where political loyalty is valued over competence and impartiality. This will also block future investigations that might expose the regime's crimes—and their associates. Installed loyalists will weaponize the FBI against opposition, media, and perceived ‘enemies’—mirroring tactics seen in Russia.

Source: NBC News

Vaccine Information, Transgender References Disappear From Federal Websites

What Happened: Federal agencies, including the CDC, NIH, HHS, National Archives, and the State Department, removed or altered over 1,000 web pages that referenced transgender identities, gender diversity, and vaccine information. This rapid purge was executed to comply with a Trump memo directing agencies to eliminate "gender ideology" from taxpayer-funded communications and programs.

Why It Matters: This censorship erases decades of vital public health data, undermining research on health disparities and jeopardizing informed policymaking. Marginalized communities lose access to crucial information needed for effective healthcare.

Source: WSJ

D.C. U.S. attorney fires Jan. 6 prosecutors, launches new probes

What Happened: Interim D.C. U.S. Attorney Martin, fired roughly 40 federal prosecutors involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and riot cases and launched new investigations into the handling of those prosecutions. He also targeted top Democratic figures by issuing inquiries, signaling a systematic purge to realign the office with Trump’s political agenda.

Why It Matters: This politically motivated shakeup undermines the independence of the Justice Department and mirrors authoritarian tactics, where legal institutions are weaponized to silence dissent and target political opponents. Such actions threaten decades of nonpartisan legal practice and compromise the integrity of federal law enforcement.

Source: The Washington Post

Memo notifies employees of allegations that some intelligence officers were attempting to “subvert” presidential directives to “terminate” DEI

What Happened: The Office of the Director of National Intelligence sent a memo to its workforce earlier this week, alerting employees that allegations had emerged claiming some intelligence officers were attempting to ‘subvert’ presidential directives aimed at terminating DEI programs across the government. The memo warned that any such reports would be immediately forwarded to the inspector general for investigation.

Why It Matters: This underscores a broader, politically driven effort to dismantle DEI initiatives and enforce strict conformity within federal agencies. The tactic mirrors authoritarian methods—suppressing dissent and independent thought—by threatening swift investigation of any deviation from Trump’s orders.

Source: CNN

Federal prosecutors withdraw from Andy Ogles investigation where FBI seized phone

What Happened: Federal prosecutors in Middle Tennessee investigating U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles have withdrawn from the criminal probe by filing motions in federal court, effectively ending their active involvement. The decision follows months of investigation—including executed search warrants on Ogles' phone and email—and comes as the local office shifts its focus to Trump’s priorities.

Why It Matters: This further reinforces the politicization of justice. The withdrawal echoes authoritarian practices where political expediency overrides impartial law enforcement, undermining accountability for public officials.

Source: Yahoo News

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

FCC demands CBS News turn over ’60 Minutes’ interview amid Trump lawsuit

What Happened: Trump’s new FCC chairman, Brendan Carr, has demanded that CBS News turn over the full, unedited transcript—including all multi-angle film footage—of its October “60 Minutes” interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris. This demand comes amid Trump’s ongoing lawsuit alleging that CBS deceptively edited the interview to favor Harris, part of broader settlement talks between Trump and Paramount Global, CBS’s parent company.

Why It Matters: This is an authoritarian tactic aimed at chilling unfavorable media coverage and undermining journalistic independence. By using regulatory power to force disclosure of raw editorial content, the regime erodes the longstanding protection of editorial discretion and sets a dangerous precedent for free press operations in politically charged environments.

Source: LA Times

FCC chair launches investigation into NPR, PBS

What Happened: FCC Chair Brendan Carr has launched an investigation into NPR and PBS over allegations that their underwriting messages are effectively functioning as prohibited commercial advertisements, potentially violating federal law. The move follows conservative criticisms that public broadcasters are biased and misusing taxpayer funds.

Why It Matters: This is an attempt to weaponize the FCC against media outlets that don't align with Trump’s views, echoing authoritarian tactics used to intimidate independent journalism and silence dissenting voices.

Source: The Hill

Pentagon's Press Shuffle: The Shift to Propaganda Media

What Happened:

The Pentagon has ordered its resident press corps to rotate out mainstream outlets—NBC, The New York Times, NPR, and Politico—to make room for alternative media such as the New York Post, Breitbart, OANN, and HuffPost. This directive forces even well-established media, like NBC with its dedicated booth and cameras, to yield their space.

Why It Matters: This politically motivated reorganization of press access favors ideologically aligned outlets over traditional, independent journalism, undermining the diversity and balance critical to a free press. This tactic is seen in regimes like Russia, where controlling the media propaganda is a central strategy to shape public opinion.

Source: Haley Britzky (CNN) on X

Federal employees told to remove pronouns from email signatures by end of day

What Happened: Federal employees at agencies including the CDC, Department of Transportation, and Department of Energy were ordered via internal memos to remove pronouns from their email signatures and related communications by 5 p.m. This directive, issued under Trump's executive orders on his first day in office, is part of a broader effort to dismantle DEI programs in the federal government.

Why It Matters: This mandate is an authoritarian push to enforce a narrow definition of “biological truth” and push Trump’s agenda in federal discourse, undermining years of progress in fostering inclusive workplaces.

Source: ABC News

Agencies asked to scrub federal government websites to remove diversity-related content. Websites ordered to go dark for several hours

What Happened: Trump has directed federal agencies to scrub diversity-related content from their websites and social media. Guidance from the Office of Personnel Management mandated that, by a set deadline, agencies remove outward-facing media of DEIA offices, and sites were to be altered to comply with Trump’s executive order recognizing only "two sexes, male and female."

Why It Matters: This illustrates an authoritarian effort to reshape public discourse and restrict the representation of marginalized groups. It also mirrors tactics seen in regimes that censor dissenting voices and enforce narrow ideological norms, undermining the free flow of unbiased information.

Source: CBS News

Trump Signs Order to Promote ‘Patriotic Education’ in the Classroom (Soviet Union tactics)

What Happened: Trump signed multiple executive orders designed to overhaul U.S. education. One key order, “Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12 Schooling,” mandates that schools lose federal funding if they teach that the United States is inherently racist, sexist, or discriminatory. The orders further direct agencies to strip curricula of topics like transgender issues, white privilege, and unconscious bias, while also promoting “patriotic education.”

Why It Matters: This so-called "patriotic education" mirrors Soviet-style historical revisionism—erasing dissent, controlling narratives, and turning education into state propaganda, endangering academic freedom for generations.

Source: New York Times and White House

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

CDC removes gender, equity references in public health material

What Happened: The CDC removed and edited references to transgender people, gender identity, and equity from thousands of public health documents and datasets. These changes were made hastily to comply with a federal directive from the Office of Personnel Management to eliminate “gender ideology” from agency programs.

Why It Matters: This mass data scrub jeopardizes decades of critical public health research on vulnerable communities, undermining efforts to understand and address key health disparities. It poses a serious risk to informed policymaking and effective healthcare responses for millions of Americans.

Source: Washington Post

Trump officials make plans to revoke legal status of migrants welcomed under Biden

What Happened: Trump is moving to revoke the legal status of over 530,000 migrants admitted under the Biden-era CHNV program from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. According to internal documents, the plan would cancel their immigration parole, triggering deportation proceedings for those who fail to secure an alternative immigration benefit such as asylum, a green card, or TPS.

Why It Matters: This drastic policy change is part of a broader, authoritarian-style crackdown on immigration, dismantling legal protections established under Biden and aggressively targeting migrants who arrived lawfully with sponsors.

Source: CBS News

Pentagon plans to start migrant flights to Guantanamo this weekend

What Happened: The Pentagon is set to send two flights of migrants to Guantanamo Bay this weekend—the first instance of using the Cuban base as a detention facility under Trump's new executive order. This move is part of Trump's broader crackdown on illegal immigration, complementing previous flights to Guatemala, Honduras, and Ecuador.

Why It Matters: This deployment represents a stark expansion of detention practices that echo authoritarian methods, raising legal, ethical, and logistical concerns about housing potentially tens of thousands of migrants in a facility infamous for holding terrorists.

Source: Politico

Trump seeking access to database of immigrant minors

What Happened: Trump is seeking access to the Office of Refugee Resettlement’s database containing information on hundreds of thousands of unaccompanied migrant minors.

Why It Matters: This blurs the line between child welfare and immigration enforcement, risking that data on vulnerable minors could be repurposed for punitive measures or worse. It echoes authoritarian practices where state-controlled information on marginalized groups is used to tighten control and undermine protections, potentially leading to prolonged detention and deterring families from reclaiming their children.

Source: Washington Post

📰 In Other News

Trump to impose tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China

What Happened: Trump announced that tariffs will be imposed on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China beginning February 1, 2025. Goods from Canada and Mexico will face a 25% tariff, while Chinese products will be hit with a 10% levy, with additional tariffs threatened against the European Union.

Why It Matters: This aggressive tariff strategy risks sparking a trade war with major U.S. trading partners, driving up prices for American consumers and destabilizing global supply chains.

Source: Guardian

📊 By the Numbers

$3.5B – Estimated value of Russian oligarch Suleyman Kerimov’s hidden 1% stake in SpaceX despite U.S. sanctions.

111,300 shares – Number of shares Switzerland’s SNB purchased in Trump Media, valued at $1.8 million.

$826K – Approximate value of stock awards given to board members (including Kash Patel and Linda McMahon) in Trump Media.

70% – Planned cut to internal staffing and programs at OPM, with an initial 30% reduction for federal employees and contractors.

50% – Budget reduction ordered for the GSA.

220,000 – Federal employees currently on probation.

1,100 – EPA workers who received termination warnings.

6+ senior executives, 20+ field office heads, ~24 Jan. 6 prosecutors – Officials ousted in the FBI purge, with thousands of agents under review.

530,000 – Migrants admitted under the Biden-era CHNV program facing potential revocation of legal status.

25% – Tariff imposed on goods from Canada and Mexico.

10% – Tariff imposed on goods from China, with additional tariffs looming against the EU.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Economic Retaliation and Trade Negotiations: Developments in the trade dispute, including potential responses from Canada, Mexico, China, and the EU, and the impact of additional tariffs on U.S. consumers and businesses.

Immigration Enforcement: The practical fallout from revoking migrant legal status and the further use of detention facilities like Guantanamo, as well as the Trump’s plans regarding the ORR database and migrant tracking.

Media Threat: Trump’s weaponization of state power to control media narratives, silence dissent, and erode press freedom.

💡 Key Takeaways for Today

Elon Musk: Musk’s deepening grip on U.S. government systems is a national security threat and must be addressed as he seeks sensitive information and access to Treasury systems.

Power Consolidation: Trump’s regime is gutting federal agencies through mass firings, budget-slashing, and forced resignations—dismantling institutional independence to install loyalists and consolidate control.

Weaponization of Institutions: Trump’s regime is purging the FBI and DOJ, suppressing media through the FCC, and reshaping Pentagon press access—politicizing institutions to silence dissent and control the narrative, just like authoritarian regimes.

Human and Civil Rights Under Attack: Policies targeting immigrant legal status, mass detention plans, and the erasure of DEI and gender-related content from government platforms risk severe human rights abuses and jeopardize protections for marginalized communities.

Economic and Trade Warfare: The imposition of steep tariffs on close allies marks a dangerous escalation in trade policy that could trigger retaliatory measures, disrupt global supply chains, and ultimately hurt American consumers.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Please share and stay tuned for more updates.