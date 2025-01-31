The F.B.I. headquarters in Washington in November. The senior bureau employees given the apparent ultimatum had been promoted under the agency’s former director, Christopher A. Wray. Credit...Rod Lamkey Jr. for The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Jan 30, 2025

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from this weekend alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Raised Millions From Crypto Firms for His Inauguration

What Happened: Trump’s inaugural committee raised millions from cryptocurrency firms, energy producers, and Big Tech—including Coinbase, Kraken, Robinhood, Chevron, Amazon, and Meta. Crypto firms contributed over $5 million, while energy and healthcare giants, such as Johnson & Johnson and Bayer, also made large donations. Trump has since appointed a crypto czar and issued executive orders benefiting key donors, including freezing offshore wind power permits while boosting domestic energy.

Why It Matters: These donations are prime examples of pay-to-play schemes, as industries that heavily financed Trump’s return are already seeing favorable policy shifts. The mix of crypto, Big Oil, and pharma lobbying money signals a potential prioritization of corporate donors’ interests over public needs—a classic case of influence peddling in government and the rise of an oligarchy.

Source: Bloomberg

White House Press Secretary’s Campaign Took Illegal Donations From Businesses — And Hasn’t Returned the Money

What Happened: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s failed congressional campaign allegedly accepted illegal business donations and failed to refund $326,370 in excessive contributions, violating campaign finance laws. The campaign still owes nearly $38,000 to 30 businesses and hasn’t paid vendors, including her consulting firm.

Why It Matters: The unresolved debt, failure to follow FEC rules, and violations raise ethical concerns about Leavitt’s financial integrity and security clearance as she serves in a top White House role. This highlights more corruption within Trump’s regime.

Source: NOTUS

To Pay for Trump Tax Cuts, House GOP Floats Plan to Slash Benefits for the Poor and Working Class

What Happened: House Republicans are pushing massive tax cuts for corporations and the ultrawealthy, including eliminating the estate tax and slashing corporate tax rates, while proposing deep cuts to Medicaid and tax breaks for families and single parents to offset the revenue loss.

Why It Matters: This plan redistributes wealth upwards, further increasing economic inequality and undercutting support for low-income Americans. Slashing Medicaid could leave millions without healthcare, while eliminating tax breaks for parents will out more financial pressure on working families.

Source: ProPublica

Amazon Increases Ad Spending on Elon Musk’s X Amid Political Realignment

What Happened: Amazon reversed course and significantly increased its advertising spending on Elon Musk’s X after largely boycotting the platform over concerns about hate speech and content moderation. Apple is also considering returning to X, reflecting a broader trend of corporations re-engaging with Musk as he gains influence in Trump’s regime.

Why It Matters: This reflects a shift toward corporate alignment with Musk and Trump, driven by financial pressure and political influence. With Musk holding a key government role and X struggling financially, companies feel compelled to return to avoid retaliation or secure federal contracts. Similar tactics are used in Russia, where businesses support the regime to maintain favor and avoid state pressure.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Not Just Big Tech: Under-the-Radar Corporations Rushed to Donate to Trump’s Inauguration

What Happened: Major corporations, including ID.me, CoreCivic, Carrier, and a Chinese-owned agriculture firm, quietly donated millions to Trump’s inauguration while holding lucrative government contracts or lobbying interests. Some, like ID.me, had been investigated by Congress for fraud and privacy concerns.

Why It Matters: These donations expose blatant pay-to-play schemes, with companies holding federal contracts leveraging financial contributions to gain influence over Trump. The lack of transparency, combined with Trump’s openness to unlimited corporate donations, underscores the mass corruption at play.

Source: NOTUS

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Federal Purge at the FBI Intensifies

What Happened: Several top FBI officials, including about six Executive Assistant Directors overseeing criminal, national security, and cyber investigations, were told to resign or face demotion. These career civil servants, appointed under former Director Christopher Wray, cannot be fired without cause. The move is part of Trump’s broader purge of federal agencies.

Why It Matters: This purge destabilizes the FBI's leadership, removing seasoned professionals in favor of Trump loyalists. It follows Trump's mass firings of inspectors general and DOJ prosecutors involved in his previous investigations, demonstrating his intentions to politicize and weaponize federal law enforcement. Trump’s dangerous FBI nominee, Kash Patel, claims the agency won’t take retributive action—despite his lengthy retribution list and the steps of retaliation that have already been taken.

Source: NBC News

'Fear' and 'chaos' grip federal workers as Trump rapidly remakes the government

What Happened: Fear and confusion have gripped federal workers as the Trump regime rapidly bulldozes the federal workforce, issuing sweeping executive orders to end remote work, dismantle diversity programs, fire senior officials, and force resignations. The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sent employees an email offering a "deferred resignation" program—orchestrated by Musk. USAID, Social Security, and other agencies are seeing staff placed on leave, forced out, or reassigned at an unprecedented pace.

Why It Matters: Trump's aggressive purge of career civil servants replaces independent officials with loyalists, turning federal agencies into political arms of his regime. These mass firings and ideological purges mirror Russia’s model, weakening institutions and enabling corruption and authoritarian control.

Source: NBC News

Musk-Backed Takeover of Federal Tech Agency

What Happened: Elon Musk ally Thomas Shedd has taken control of Technology Transformation Services (TTS)—a critical government IT agency—leading to chaos, secrecy, and surveillance-like tactics. Employees have been forced into unannounced “sneak attack” meetings with unknown individuals who lack official government email addresses. Some of these individuals appear to be college students with disturbingly high clearance levels. Musk himself was spotted at the agency's Washington, D.C., office, fueling concerns about his direct influence over government tech infrastructure.

Why It Matters: TTS manages sensitive federal data and technology platforms across multiple agencies. This Musk-led coup—backed by Trump’s unauthorized Department of Government Efficiency—gives politically aligned private sector figures unprecedented access to federal systems, raising grave national security risks. Employees fear this is part of a broader ideological purge and surveillance push that could weaponize federal technology against government workers and Americans.

Source: WIRED

Trump Orders Agencies to Find More DEI Workers to Ax

What Happened: Trump is expanding his DEI purge, demanding agencies identify and eliminate more diversity-related positions, place employees on paid leave, and cancel DEI contracts worth billions. Federal workers are now being required to report colleagues involved in diversity initiatives, with threats of consequences for noncompliance.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass purge of DEI staff enforces ideological loyalty tests across federal agencies, mirroring Russia’s use of snitch tactics to root out dissent. By dismantling diversity programs and pressuring employees to rat out colleagues, his regime prioritizes political conformity over institutional integrity, consolidating power through fear and surveillance.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

White House Considers Dozens of New Ways to Seize Spending Power

What Happened: Trump is exploring ways to bypass Congress' control over federal spending, weaken independent agencies, and make it easier to fire government workers—including reclassifying civil servants, cutting pay raises, and shifting retirement costs to employees. The White House is considering legal challenges to the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, which limits the president’s ability to withhold spending approved by Congress.

Why It Matters: This blatant power grab threatens the balance of power between the executive and legislative branches, and will allow Trump to redirect federal funds without congressional approval. A key authoritarian tactic.

Source: Bloomberg

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

EPA dismisses science advisers

What Happened: Trump’s regime dismissed members of the EPA’s Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee (CASAC) and Science Advisory Board (SAB), calling it a "reset" to undo what they claim was ‘politicization’ under Biden. The move mirrors Trump’s first term when his EPA administrators similarly purged scientific advisers and replaced them with industry-friendly appointees.

Why It Matters: This undermines environmental policymaking by sidelining independent scientific experts in favor of political and corporate interests. A weakened EPA advisory board will greenlight deregulation, favoring polluters over public health and environmental protection.

Source: The Hill

U.S. Treasury Department Withdraws from Global Climate Change Regulatory Group

What Happened: The U.S. Treasury Department announced its withdrawal from the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System (NGFS), a global group focused on managing climate risk in financial systems. The move aligns with Trump’s broader effort to dismantle climate-related financial oversight.

Why It Matters: This decision weakens global financial coordination on climate risks and signals that the U.S. is retreating from international regulatory cooperation. It reflects a broader strategy to politicize financial institutions, favor fossil fuel interests, and roll back environmental regulations.

Source: Reuters

DOT Memo Directs Funds to Communities With Higher ‘Marriage And Birth Rates’

What Happened: The Department of Transportation issued a memo directing federal transportation funds to communities with higher-than-average marriage and birth rates, effectively prioritizing conservative-leaning areas. The memo also requires funding recipients to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement, taking direct aim at sanctuary cities.

Why It Matters: The weaponization of federal funds to reward communities that align with MAGA policies—and punish those that don’t—marks an unprecedented politicization of the Department of Transportation’s grant programs. The directive will disproportionately impact diverse urban areas while favoring predominantly white, conservative states.

Source: HuffPost

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump’s Kremlin-Style Presser Weaponized Tragedy and Blamed DEI

What Happened: Trump lies and blamed the Biden administration’s DEI policies for a deadly plane crash over the Potomac River, despite admitting he had no evidence. He lied that the FAA was hiring air traffic controllers with severe disabilities under DEI initiatives, ignoring the fact that these programs began under his first term.

Why It Matters: Trump exploited a national tragedy to push his anti-DEI agenda, spreading lies that diversity compromises safety. This propaganda tactic, common in Russia, distorts facts to justify a regime agenda while stoking division for political gain. Notably, he appointed a new FAA head today after firing the previous one last week.

Source: The New York Times

USAID Official Placed on Leave for Refusing Illegal Firings

What Happened: The head of Employee and Labor Relations at USAID has been placed on administrative leave after refusing to execute illegally politically motivated firings ordered by Trump’s unauthorized Department of Government Efficiency and senior political appointees. The official reportedly resisted efforts to terminate career civil servants without legal justification, raising concerns about the legality of the purge.

Why It Matters: This escalates Trump’s authoritarian takeover of the federal government, using unauthorized DOGE to purge nonpartisan officials and replace them with loyalists. Targeting civil servants for upholding the law erodes institutional integrity, dismantles employee protections, and undermines the rule of law—hallmarks of autocratic regimes.

Source: Dylan Matthews (Vox) on X

Paramount in Settlement Talks With Trump Over ‘60 Minutes’ Lawsuit

What Happened: Paramount is negotiating a settlement with Trump over his $10 billion lawsuit against CBS for allegedly editing a “60 Minutes” interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. The timing of the settlement talks has raised concerns, as Paramount is seeking FCC approval for a major merger with Skydance, and the agency is now led by a Trump appointee, Brendan Carr.

Why It Matters: If Paramount concedes to Trump’s demands, it sets a dangerous precedent where media companies bow to political and legal pressure, eroding press freedom. This signals a new tactic for Trump to weaponize regulatory power against critical outlets. Following settlements from ABC News and Meta, CBS now faces similar pressure—sending a chilling message that media must comply or face consequences, mirroring state-controlled media tactics seen in authoritarian regimes.

Source: The New York Times

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Pentagon scrubs Biden-era abortion travel policy

What Happened: The Pentagon revoked a Biden-era policy that covered travel costs for service members and their dependents who needed to travel out of state for abortions or reproductive care. The move follows Trump's executive order enforcing the Hyde Amendment, effectively restricting access to reproductive healthcare for service members stationed in states with abortion bans.

Why It Matters: This decision disproportionately impacts female service members, stripping them of bodily autonomy and restricting their healthcare options based on state laws they have no control over. It sends a clear message of gender inequality within the military and risks exacerbating recruitment and retention challenges, weakening overall military readiness.

Source: The Hill

Pentagon intelligence agency pauses observances for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Juneteenth

What Happened: The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has paused all observances of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Juneteenth, Holocaust Days of Remembrance, and other cultural or historical events following Trump's executive order banning DEI programs across federal agencies. The move affects 11 annual observances, including Black History Month, Women’s History Month, and Pride Month.

Why It Matters: This erases recognition of marginalized communities and historical injustices, reinforcing Trump's broader effort to reshape federal institutions into ideological strongholds and rewrite history. By targeting cultural observances, the regime is further entrenching nationalism while dismantling diversity initiatives that promote inclusion and historical awareness.

Source: The Hill

Native Americans say tribal members harassed by immigration agents

What Happened: Native American tribal members report harassment by ICE agents amid Trump's immigration crackdown. Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren and Democratic lawmakers allege that ICE agents have stopped and questioned U.S. citizens based on their appearance, including a Mescalero Apache tribal member who was asked for proof of citizenship.

Why It Matters: The targeting of Native Americans by federal immigration agents raises serious concerns about civil rights violations. Native Americans now feel compelled to carry additional documentation to prove their status, highlighting broader issues of discrimination and racial profiling.

Source: Reuters

🌐 Imperial Watch

Rubio on buying Greenland: ‘This is not a joke’

What Happened: Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that Trump’s push to buy Greenland is serious, citing ‘national security’ concerns over China’s potential military expansion in the Arctic. Trump has argued that Denmark cannot defend Greenland and that the U.S. should take control of it. Denmark strongly rejected the proposal, with Greenlandic leaders reaffirming their sovereignty, and European leaders scrambling to devise a plan to protect Greenland against potential U.S. military action.

Why It Matters: This move signals an aggressive expansionist policy, risking diplomatic fallout with Denmark and NATO allies. While framed as a counter to Chinese influence, the push raises geopolitical tensions and questions about U.S. imperial ambitions in the Arctic.

Source: The Hill

Google reclassifies U.S. as ‘sensitive country’ alongside China, Russia after Trump’s ‘Gulf of America’ comments

What Happened: Google reclassified the U.S. as a "sensitive country"—a label usually reserved for nations with authoritarian governments or territorial disputes—after Trump ordered the official renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America." The designation puts the U.S. alongside China, Russia, and Iraq in Google’s internal systems.

Why It Matters: This move signals growing instability and political interference in government mapping and tech regulation. As U.S. institutions mirror tactics used by authoritarian states, global tech firms may adjust policies to account for a shifting political and regulatory environment.

Source: CNBC

📊 By the Numbers

$5M+ – Total contributions from cryptocurrency firms to Trump’s inauguration, signaling the industry’s deep investment in the regime.

$2M – Chevron’s donation to Trump’s inaugural committee, nearly quadrupling its 2017 contribution.

6+ – Executive Assistant Directors at the FBI reportedly forced to resign or face demotion as part of Trump’s federal purge.

$1B – Estimated value of federal DEI contracts canceled across multiple agencies.

$326,370 – Unreturned excess donations and outstanding debts from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s failed congressional campaign.

17% – Women’s share of the U.S. military, many of whom will be directly impacted by the Pentagon’s abortion travel policy rollback.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Spending Freeze Showdown – Legal battles over Trump’s federal spending freeze, which was briefly rescinded but expected to return in some form. Courts may step in to block or limit executive overreach.

Military Purge Updates – Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s task force continues efforts to eliminate DEI programs in the military, which could affect promotions, recruitment, and leadership diversity.

Weaponization of the DOJ – The Justice Department is under scrutiny as Trump’s team drops cases against his allies and ramps up investigations into political opponents. Expect legal challenges questioning selective prosecution.

Consumer Protections Under Attack – Republicans are moving aggressively to gut the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Will Democrats fight back to maintain financial safeguards for Americans?

Tech and Surveillance Power Grab – Musk’s associates are embedding themselves in federal agencies, giving the private sector unprecedented access to sensitive government data and decision-making.

RFK Jr. Confirmation: Trump’s controversial Health and Human Services Secretary nominee faces scrutiny over his vaccine skepticism, conspiracies, and ability to lead public health agencies. Will Republicans vote to confirm?

Tulsi Gabbard Confirmation: Gabbard’s hearing was contentious over her foreign policy stances and prior associations with authoritarian regimes—and she has all the hallmarks of a Russian asset. Will Republicans vote to confirm?

Kash Patel Confirmation: As the nominee for FBI, Patel’s history of partisanship, his dangerous long retribution list, and unwavering loyalty to Trump is a central focus. Will Republicans vote to confirm?

💡 Key Takeaways for Today

Massive Corporate Influence on Trump’s Regime – From crypto firms to Big Oil and defense contractors, Trump’s largest donors are already reaping policy rewards, including favorable regulations and contract advantages.

Federal Purge Escalates – Trump’s aggressive efforts to remove career civil servants and replace them with loyalists threaten the independence of federal agencies and national security.

Media Intimidation Continues – Paramount’s potential settlement with Trump over a bogus “60 Minutes” lawsuit raises alarm about the press facing political and financial pressure under this regime.

The Economy Will Be Reshaped for the Wealthy – Trump’s tax plans cut taxes for corporations and the ultra-rich while slashing Medicaid and tax credits for working families, accelerating wealth inequality.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Please share and stay tuned for more updates.

