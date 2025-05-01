Share

🚨 Announcement

Starting this week,

and I are taking the

to Substack LIVE — every

.

We’ll break down the top stories the media isn’t paying attention to — power grabs, agency purges, surveillance overreach, and the tactics being used to dismantle democracy. Please tune in and spread the word!

What We Covered…

Trump Company Strikes Qatari Golf Resort Deal in Sign It’s Not Holding Back from Foreign Business

What Happened: The Trump Organization has signed a new deal to build a luxury golf resort in Qatar in partnership with Saudi and Qatari firms, despite Trump’s ongoing presidency.

Trump Officials Increasingly Recruit Local Police for Immigration Enforcement Despite ‘Red Flags’

What Happened: Trump has signed over 370 new agreements, tripling the number of local law enforcement agencies deputized to enforce federal immigration laws—despite known civil rights violations, abuse scandals, and past rejections. Among them is North Carolina’s Columbus County sheriff’s office, previously denied for its troubling record but now enlisted in Trump’s mass deportation agenda.

'Not Just El Salvador': Marco Rubio Says U.S. Looking for More Countries to Send Migrants

What Happened: Marco Rubio confirmed the U.S. is negotiating with up to 30 countries to accept migrants, particularly those Trump officials label “despicable”—including individuals being sent to nations they aren’t even from. He stated the goal is to send them “as far away as possible” to prevent their return.

Trump Weighs Deporting Migrants to Libya and Rwanda

What Happened: Trump is in talks with Libya and Rwanda to disappear migrants with criminal records and possibly asylum seekers to Libya and Rwanda, despite serious human rights abuses.

RFK Jr.’s HHS Orders Lab Studying Deadly Infectious Diseases to Stop Research

What Happened: Trump has shut down all research at NIAID’s Integrated Research Facility, a top U.S. lab studying Ebola, Lassa fever, and other lethal pathogens. The order, issued by RFK Jr., has halted critical work at the Fort Detrick-based biosafety-level-4 lab and placed the facility's director on administrative leave.