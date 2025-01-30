The sun sets behind the closed Camp X-Ray detention facility at Guantánamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba, on April 17, 2019. Alex Brandon / AP file

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Jan 29, 2025

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from this weekend alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Media launches FinTech services brand amid crypto boom

What Happened: Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, announced the launch of a new financial services and FinTech brand, Truth.Fi, capitalizing on the ongoing crypto boom. The company's stock surged over 11% following the announcement, signaling strong investor interest.

Why It Matters: This move marks Trump's deeper foray into the financial sector, raising concerns about monetization of his political influence and high-risk financial speculation. With his history of business failures and regulatory scrutiny, watchdogs warn that Truth.Fi could become a vehicle for financial manipulation, further entangling his media company with digital assets in a largely unregulated space. The rapid stock increase also raises red flags over pump-and-dump concerns and the broader risks of politicized financial platforms.

Source: Reuters

Republicans Move to Gut Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

What Happened: Republicans are renewing efforts to weaken or dismantle the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau—a watchdog agency created after the 2008 financial crisis to regulate banks, credit card companies, and payday lenders. Led by Sen. Ted Cruz and other GOP lawmakers, the push includes defunding the agency and limiting its regulatory powers over Wall Street and financial institutions.

Why It Matters: Eliminating or crippling the CFPB would strip away critical consumer protections, leaving Americans more vulnerable to financial scams, predatory lending, and unchecked corporate abuses. The move signals a major victory for the banking and financial lobby, which has long opposed oversight. It also fits into a broader Republican agenda of deregulation and weakening independent agencies.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Trump DOJ in Talks to Drop Bribery Case Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams

What Happened: Trump’s DOJ is reportedly in talks to drop the bribery case against NYC Mayor Eric Adams. Adams, who pleaded not guilty, has recently cozied up to Trump, met with Trump in Florida to discuss a pardon, and attended his inauguration while avoiding criticism. The timing—amid a DOJ overhaul and before Trump’s Manhattan U.S. Attorney is confirmed—raises ethical concerns.

Why It Matters: This move highlights political favoritism, as Adams’ public overtures to Trump coincide with potential intervention in his criminal case. The DOJ’s apparent willingness to shield political allies while pursuing Trump’s enemies signals the trend toward weaponized justice. This will set a dangerous precedent, reinforcing warnings that Trump’s DOJ intends to operate as a tool for political loyalty rather than impartial law enforcement.

Source: Politico

Meta Pays Trump $25M to Settle Lawsuit Over Account Suspension

What Happened: Meta has agreed to pay $25 million to settle a lawsuit brought by Trump over his social media ban following the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. The deal, which does not require Meta to admit wrongdoing, includes $22 million for Trump’s presidential library fund. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has since courted Trump’s favor, adjusting content moderation policies to align with Trump, ending fact-checking programs, and elevating Republican figures within the company.

Why It Matters: The settlement signals a dangerous shift in tech policy, with major platforms like Meta aligning themselves with Trump to secure regulatory protection and influence. With the rollback of fact-checking and anti-disinformation efforts, the deal highlights the growing fusion of corporate power and authoritarian governance, setting a dangerous precedent for tech giants bowing to political pressure.

Source: NBC News

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Defense Secretary Creates Task Force to Purge DEI in Military

What Happened: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a new Pentagon task force to eliminate diversity-related considerations in military promotions and job assignments. The group is set to issue recommendations by June 1 on how to dismantle DEI policies across the Department of Defense.

Why It Matters: The removal of DEI policies in military leadership undermines efforts to ensure a diverse and equitable armed forces, reversing decades of progress in representation. The purge aligns with Trump’s broader efforts to reshape federal agencies into ideological strongholds while sidelining protections for minority groups.

Source: The New York Times

Elon Musk Allies Take Over OPM, Raising Fears of a Loyalty Purge

What Happened: The Office of Personnel Management is now filled with appointees linked to Elon Musk’s companies, many with little government experience. Key figures include Amanda Scales, a former Musk employee, and ex-Tesla engineer Riccardo Biasini. The agency is pushing Trump’s effort to purge federal workers, enforcing loyalty tests and urging employees to report colleagues involved in DEIA initiatives.

Why It Matters: Trump’s takeover of OPM accelerates his push to politicize the federal workforce through mass firings, AI-driven monitoring, and ideological purges. Implementing Schedule F lets him replace career civil servants with loyalists, eroding institutional independence and civil service protections. The fusion of AI and political control raises fears of a tech-driven autocracy under Trump and Musk.

Source: WIRED

Musk affiliate in FBI director's office sparks fear of partisan interference

What Happened: Elon Musk’s SpaceX affiliate and former aides to Trump allies are now advising the FBI director, sparking fears of partisan interference. “A person who has been affiliated with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and a former aide to one of the FBI’s toughest congressional critics are working as advisers to the bureau’s director,” four current and former FBI officials told NBC News." One adviser, Tom Ferguson, worked for Rep. Jim Jordan, a staunch Trump ally and FBI critic, and another previously worked for SpaceX. The new advisers' roles remain unclear, but sources say they could be influencing internal policies and restructuring.

Why It Matters: Trump’s planned politicization of the FBI will threaten the agency’s independence, aligning it with Trump’s efforts to reshape federal law enforcement to serve his agenda. This mirrors tactics in Russia, where security services are tools for power, suppressing opposition, and targeting political enemies. Also, the presence of Musk-affiliated personnel raises concerns about private sector influence over national security operations.

Source: NBC News

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Defense secretary revokes security detail and clearance for Trump critic Gen. Mark Milley, orders investigation

What Happened: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revoked the security clearance and security detail of Gen. Mark Milley, the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in a move widely seen as political retribution. Hegseth also ordered an inspector general investigation into Milley’s "conduct", which could lead to a review of his military rank. This follows Trump’s long-standing accusations of treason against Milley and the removal of his Pentagon portrait just hours after Trump’s inauguration. Milley had received a preemptive pardon from President Biden before leaving office, protecting him from criminal prosecution but not administrative actions.

Why It Matters: This unprecedented move signals Trump’s escalation of purges against officials who opposed him, especially military leaders. Milley’s defiance of Trump’s authoritarian tendencies during his first term made him a prime target for retribution. Trump’s removal of security details for other former officials—including John Bolton, Mike Pompeo, and Dr. Anthony Fauci—further highlights an effort to strip protection from perceived enemies and punish them. These actions mirror tactics used in Russia to eliminate dissent and ensure absolute loyalty in agencies.

Source: CNN

Justice Department drops case against Trump’s former co-defendants in classified documents investigation

What Happened: Trump’s Justice Department has dropped charges against his former co-defendants in the classified documents case, originally brought by former special counsel Jack Smith. The decision effectively ends legal proceedings against Trump’s aides and allies implicated in the mishandling of classified materials.

Why It Matters: This move highlights political interference in the justice system, as Trump is now shielding his former associates from accountability. The dismissal signals a broader effort to dismantle investigations into Trump-era corruption, reinforcing the perception that the DOJ is being weaponized to protect Trump and his inner circle.

Source: CNN

Trump Orders Migrant Detention at Guantánamo Bay

What Happened: Trump signed a memo directing the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security to prepare Guantánamo Bay’s Migrant Operations Center to detain thousands of migrants they call “criminal aliens.” He claims the facility has “30,000 beds” for the “worst criminal illegal aliens,” though officials at the Pentagon were caught off guard and say there are no concrete plans for such an expansion. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called the naval base a “perfect spot” for mass deportations, signaling full Pentagon cooperation with Trump’s aggressive immigration agenda.

Why It Matters: This directive expands the militarization of immigration enforcement, using a controversial offshore military facility, that held terrorists, to house migrants—an authoritarian tactic that removes detainees from public scrutiny and legal protections. Guantánamo Bay has a long history of human rights abuses, and detaining migrants there raises serious concerns about indefinite detention, lack of due process, and potential expansion beyond non-citizens. The move reflects Trump’s broader push to consolidate executive power over immigration, increase military involvement in domestic policies, and normalize indefinite detention under national security pretexts.

Source: NBC News

Trump: Fed failed to beat inflation, ‘I will do it’

What Happened: Trump criticized Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for failing to curb inflation, vowing to take control by ramping up U.S. energy production, cutting regulations, and prioritizing manufacturing. Posting on Truth Social, Trump blamed the Fed’s focus on DEI, climate policies, and banking regulations for economic struggles. While Powell confirmed he has not had contact with Trump, Trump’s comments suggest he will continue targeting the Fed, potentially pressuring the central bank to align with his economic agenda or fire him.

Why It Matters: Trump’s renewed attacks on the Fed raise concerns about political interference in monetary policy, undermining the central bank’s independence. The comments also set the stage for potential leadership changes at the Fed, with Trump likely seeking to install loyalists who align with his agenda.

Source: Politico

Justice Department Drops Criminal Charges Against Former GOP Congressman

What Happened: The Justice Department moved to dismiss criminal charges against former Representative Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE), who was accused of lying to federal agents about accepting illegal campaign donations from a Nigerian billionaire. Fortenberry’s previous conviction was overturned on appeal due to jurisdictional issues, but prosecutors had refiled the case in Washington. The dismissal was praised by Trump, who called it a victory against the “illegal weaponization of our justice system.”

Why It Matters: This move shows that Trump’s Justice Department is selectively dropping cases against political allies while ramping up to prosecute opponents aggressively. The decision aligns with Trump’s broader efforts to reshape the DOJ, purge career prosecutors, and protect figures within his sphere from legal consequences.

Source: Politico

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

USDA inspector general escorted out of her office after defying White House

What Happened: Phyllis Fong, the longest-serving inspector general in U.S. history, was forcibly removed from the Department of Agriculture by security agents after she refused to comply with Trump’s attempt to fire her. Fong, who had served 22 years in the role, argued that the White House did not follow proper protocols in her termination.

Why It Matters: This escalation against independent oversight is part of Trump’s broader purge of watchdogs who investigate fraud, waste, and abuse across federal agencies. The removal of Fong signals a dangerous shift in consolidating power, undermining government accountability and stripping agencies of independent oversight.

Source: Reuters

Trump Orders Crackdown on ‘Indoctrination,’ Campus Protests, and Expands School Choice

What Happened: Trump signed three executive orders reshaping U.S. education policy, targeting K-12 curricula, campus protests, and expanding school choice. The orders ban federal funding for schools that teach "gender ideology" or "critical race theory," reinstate the 1776 Commission to promote "patriotic education," and authorize legal action against teachers supporting gender-affirming policies for students. Trump also directed federal agencies to investigate and prosecute pro-Palestinian student protesters, including deporting visa holders accused of antisemitic behavior. Additionally, Trump is redirecting federal funds to prioritize private and faith-based school options, signaling a push toward privatization and conservative education reforms.

Why It Matters: This escalates Trump’s authoritarian control over education, using federal funding as a weapon to impose conservative ideology while silencing dissent. The criminalization of educators, coupled with massive federal intervention in curriculum content, threatens academic freedom and free speech on college campuses. Targeting student protesters for deportation sets a dangerous precedent for suppressing political activism. Trump’s push to privatize education could also gut public schools in favor of ideological indoctrination.

Source: Politico

Trump Signs Order Targeting Pro-Palestinian Student Protesters for Deportation

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order instructing federal agencies to explore deporting pro-Palestinian activists, including student visa holders who participated in protests. The order directs agencies to identify legal mechanisms to remove foreign nationals accused of breaking the law during demonstrations. The Department of Justice has also been tasked with investigating pro-Hamas graffiti and campus intimidation.

Why It Matters: This order weaponizes immigration laws to target political dissent and sets a dangerous precedent for using deportation as a tool to silence activists. While framed as an effort to “combat antisemitism,” the policy explicitly singles out pro-Palestinian demonstrators, blurring the lines between protest and criminality. The directive aligns with Trump’s broader anti-immigrant agenda, raising concerns about further crackdowns on free speech and political expression—especially on college campuses.

Source: The Guardian

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump Administration Strips Venezuelans of Temporary Deportation Protections

What Happened: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem canceled the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) extension granted to Venezuelans by President Biden earlier this month. The move cuts off legal status and work authorization nearly one year earlier than expected, now set to expire in October 2025 instead of October 2026.

Why It Matters: This decision will impact hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans fleeing political persecution and economic collapse, forcing many into undocumented status and making them vulnerable to deportation. It also aligns with Trump’s escalating immigration crackdown, targeting TPS holders despite the worsening humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.

Source: NBC News

Pentagon Agency Pauses MLK Day and Other Cultural Observances

What Happened: The Defense Intelligence Agency ordered an immediate pause on all cultural observances, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations, Pride Month, Black History Month, Holocaust Remembrance, and Juneteenth. The move follows a broader Trump directive to eliminate DEI programs across federal agencies.

Why It Matters: This directive signals an aggressive effort to erase recognition of marginalized communities within federal institutions, reinforcing the administration’s broader crackdown on DEI initiatives. By targeting events that commemorate civil rights and historical injustices, Trump’s Pentagon is further entrenching a revisionist, nationalist ideology that suppresses diversity and inclusion in government.

Source: The New York Times

Trump Orders Agencies to Purge ‘Gender Ideology’ from Government

What Happened: Trump ordered federal agencies to eliminate all mentions of “gender ideology” from contracts, job descriptions, websites, and social media. Agencies must place employees promoting gender policies on leave and redesignate facilities based on “biological sex.” Trump also cut federal funding for transgender healthcare and canceled $1 billion in DEIA-related contracts.

Why It Matters: This move erases LGBTQ+ protections, targets federal workers, and enforces ideological conformity through executive power. It marks a sweeping rollback of civil rights, forcing compliance through fear and aligning with authoritarian governance tactics.

Source: Reuters

🌟 Resilience and Resistance

What Happened: A second federal judge, U.S. District Judge John McConnell, signaled his intent to block Trump’s sweeping federal spending freeze, citing contradictory White House statements that suggest the freeze remains in effect despite official claims of rescission. This follows a prior ruling from another judge, Loren AliKhan, who temporarily halted the freeze after lawsuits from nonprofits and Democratic attorneys general. The White House attempted to undercut these challenges by withdrawing the original memo ordering the freeze, but statements from Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt implied the policy was still being enforced.

Source: Politico

📊 By the Numbers

600,000 – Venezuelans who will lose Temporary Protected Status (TPS) protections under Trump’s latest immigration order.

$25 million – Amount Meta is paying Trump to settle his lawsuit over his account suspension.

30,000 – Beds Trump claims are available at Guantánamo Bay for migrant detention.

85 – Number of DEI-related contracts terminated across federal agencies.

11% – The stock surge of Trump Media following the announcement of its new FinTech venture, Truth.Fi.

1 – Judge preparing to block Trump’s spending freeze despite White House attempts to walk it back.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Spending Freeze Showdown – Federal judges continue to challenge Trump’s move to halt federal funding. Will courts fully block the freeze?

Military Purge Updates – Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s task force to eliminate DEI in the military is ramping up. Expect policy changes affecting promotions and leadership.

Weaponization of the DOJ – As Trump’s DOJ drops charges against his allies and goes after opponents, expect more legal challenges questioning selective prosecution.

CFPB Under Attack – Republicans are moving to gut the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Will Democrats fight back to keep consumer protections intact?

Tech and Surveillance Power Grab – Musk-linked officials are taking over federal agencies. How will this impact government oversight and accountability?

RFK Jr. Confirmation Hearing: Trump’s controversial Health and Human Services Secretary nominee faces scrutiny over his vaccine skepticism, conspiracies, and ability to lead public health agencies. Will Republicans vote to confirm?

Tulsi Gabbard Confirmation Hearing: Expected to be contentious as the nominee’s foreign policy stances and prior associations with authoritarian regimes come under examination. She has all the hallmarks of a Russian asset.

Kash Patel Confirmation Hearing: As the nominee for FBI, Patel’s history of partisanship, his dangerous retribution list, and unwavering loyalty to Trump will be a central focus.

💡 Key Takeaways for Today

Trump’s Power Grab Continues – From dismantling oversight bodies to stacking agencies with loyalists, Trump is consolidating control over the federal government at an alarming rate.

Judicial Challenges Are Growing – Judges are signaling resistance to Trump’s attempts to rewrite legal norms, from spending authority to immigration policy.

Immigration Crackdown Intensifies – TPS protections are being revoked, mass deportations are being planned, and migrant detention at Guantánamo Bay is moving forward.

Musk’s Government Takeover – The presence of Musk-affiliated personnel in the FBI and OPM suggests deeper private sector influence over federal policy, with AI-driven purges on the horizon.

