President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order granting clemency to anti-abortion protesters in the Oval Office of the White House on January 23, 2025. © Ben Curtis, AP

📅 Trump Tyranny Tracker: January 24, 2025

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms. It’s only Day 4!

🔥 In Corruption News

New Luxury Hotel in Serbia Will Be a Trump-Kushner Joint Project



What Happened: More than a decade after Trump floated the idea of developing a Trump-branded hotel in Serbia, his family is close to securing the project. The deal involves a luxury hotel on a government-owned site in Belgrade, in partnership with Abu Dhabi real estate magnate Mohamed Alabbar and Jared Kushner. The Serbian government has leased the site of the former Yugoslav Ministry of Defense, bombed by NATO in 1999, to Kushner’s affiliated company. The project includes residential towers and retail space.



Why It Matters: This deal highlights Trump’s disregard for conflicts of interest in domestic and overseas business deals, highlighting the intertwining of U.S. foreign policy and Trump family business interests, particularly as Serbia seeks U.S. support.



Source: The New York Times

Trump organization officially launches new Saudi Arabia tower (News from last month and something to monitor)



What Happened: Eric Trump announced the Trump Organization’s first real estate project in Saudi Arabia, a 47-floor Trump Tower in Jeddah, developed in partnership with Dar Global. This follows other Trump projects in Oman, Dubai, and additional planned ventures in Riyadh, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The Saudi Crown Prince has maintained investments in Jared Kushner’s hedge fund, sparking renewed discussions about the blatant conflicts of interest.



Why It Matters: With Trump’s deep ties to Saudi Arabia through family business ventures and Jared Kushner’s billions in investment from the Saudi government, this project raises significant ethical questions about leveraging political influence for personal gain. The overlap of Trump’s business dealings and presidential power risks compromising U.S. national security and intelligence.



Source: The Hill

Bitcoin Rises to $106K as Trump Slated to Call Bukele, El Salvador's Crypto-Friendly President



What Happened: Bitcoin surged to $106K following speculation about a planned call between Trump and El Salvador’s crypto-friendly President Nayib Bukele. This comes as El Salvador, the first nation to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, continues to establish itself as a crypto hub. Trump has previously promised to position the U.S. as a leader in the digital asset space, including plans to create a national Bitcoin reserve.

Why It Matters: This development raises questions about Trump’s crypto policies and potential ties to foreign leaders like Bukele. While it could boost U.S. influence in the digital asset sector, it also raises concerns that these moves prioritize personal and financial agendas tied to Trump’s brand. Additionally, the lack of regulations around cryptocurrencies increases the risk of them being exploited for money laundering and other illicit financial activities, including enabling foreign powers to funnel money to Trump’s regime.

Source: Yahoo Finance

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Plans for Trump’s Border Mission Include Combat Vehicles and Infantry

What Happened: Trump has directed the Pentagon to prepare a large-scale deployment of U.S. troops to the southern border, including infantry units equipped with 20-ton Stryker combat vehicles. This move, under the guise of addressing a declared border emergency, will expand the military’s footprint along the border and on U.S. soil to over 10,000 troops. Units under consideration include high-profile military brigades, such as the Immediate Response Force of the 82nd Airborne Division.

Why It Matters: Deploying combat-ready troops for domestic purposes risks overstepping constitutional limits on the use of military force within the U.S. This unprecedented escalation militarizes what is fundamentally a civilian issue, consolidating executive power. Given Trump’s prior rhetoric about using the military against “the enemy within,” there are significant concerns that this deployment could pave the way for similar tactics to be used against American citizens.

Source: The Washington Post

Project 2025 parallels in Trump's executive order avalanche

Trump has initiated a series of executive actions that closely align with the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025, a conservative blueprint aimed at destroying the federal government.

What Happened: Trump’s early executive orders align closely with Project 2025, a conservative blueprint by the Heritage Foundation that seeks to expand executive power and reshape federal policies while gutting government agencies. These orders include eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives; reinstating Schedule F to reclassify federal employees as political appointees; withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization (WHO); and deploying military troops to the southern border.

Why It Matters: By adopting Project 2025’s recommendations, Trump is accelerating efforts to centralize power, dismantle institutional safeguards, and push policies that resemble an authoritarian agenda. This alignment underscores the influence of partisan think tanks over the regime, raising concerns about the erosion of democratic principles and increased partisanship.

Source: Axios

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Unwarranted ICE Raids in Newark



What Happened: Federal agents conducted a targeted immigration enforcement operation at a seafood distributor in Newark, NJ, detaining multiple individuals, including a U.S. military veteran whose legitimacy of military documentation was questioned. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka condemned the operation, stating agents acted without warrants and unlawfully terrorized the community. Three employees were reportedly taken into custody after failing to provide identification.

Why It Matters: This reflects an aggressive escalation of immigration enforcement under the Trump regime, raising concerns about potential overreach, the violation of constitutional rights, and state rights, and the chilling effect on immigrant communities. Detaining a U.S. military veteran further highlights the risks of misidentification and undermines trust in government institutions.

Source: CNN

Security Detail Revoked for Dr. Anthony Fauci

What Happened: Trump terminated the government-funded security detail for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Fauci had been under federal protection due to death threats linked to his public health guidance during the pandemic. This decision is part of a broader move that includes stripping security for other high-profile individuals who have criticized Trump, such as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former National Security Adviser John Bolton, both of whom are facing death threats.

Why It Matters: Revoking security for individuals who face credible threats jeopardizes their safety and may discourage other experts and officials from engaging in public service. The move is widely seen as punitive, targeting figures who have previously disagreed with Trump, and further erodes public trust in the impartiality of government protections.

Source: Reuters

Trump demands Fed cut rates, claims better monetary policy understanding



What Happened: Trump publicly called for the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates “immediately,” renewing his criticism of the historically independent central bank. Trump has emphasized his intent to influence monetary policy, contrasting with statements by Treasury Secretary nominee Scott Bessent, who supported Fed independence. Trump also accused major banks of "de-banking" conservatives and pressured their CEOs to provide services to his political allies.

Why It Matters: Trump’s actions undermine the independence of the Federal Reserve, a cornerstone of global economic stability, and raise concerns about the politicization of monetary policy. Pressuring banks to cater to specific political groups risks further eroding trust in financial institutions and could have significant economic repercussions.

Source: Reuters

Feds implement ‘Gulf of America,’ ‘Mount McKinley’ name changes



What Happened: The Interior Department announced that the Gulf of Mexico will now officially be referred to as the "Gulf of America," implementing Trump’s directive to rename geographic features. Additionally, the administration reversed the Obama-era decision to rename Alaska’s Mount McKinley to Denali, restoring the name of the 25th U.S. president. The changes are effective immediately for federal use, with updates to official records underway.

Why It Matters: Renaming significant landmarks serves as a symbolic flex of federal power, reshaping historical and cultural narratives to align with Trump’s agenda. While these changes may seem symbolic, they align with tactics often employed by dictators to overwrite the legacies of past administrations, assert dominance, and reshape regional and cultural identities to reflect their agenda. Will Trump next force the media to use the Gulf of America?

Source: The Hill

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Proposed Amendment to Allow Trump a Third Term

What Happened: Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) introduced a constitutional amendment that would allow Trump to run for a third term, citing his "bold leadership" as necessary to restore America.

Why It Matters: This proposal represents a direct challenge to the 22nd Amendment, which limits presidents to two terms, and underscores efforts to centralize power and extend Trump’s influence beyond traditional democratic norms. Though unlikely to pass given the steep hurdles for amending the Constitution, this move reflects the normalization of authoritarian rhetoric undermining constitutional limits and sets a dangerous precedent for authoritarian aspirations.

Source: The Hill

Trump Picks Father of Convicted Jan. 6 Rioter to Lead U.S. Agency for Global Media

What Happened: Trump nominated L. Brent Bozell III, founder of the conservative Media Research Center and father of a convicted January 6 rioter, to lead the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM). Bozell’s son, L. Brent Bozell IV, was sentenced to 45 months for assaulting law enforcement and other charges related to the Capitol attack but was pardoned by Trump alongside 1,500 others this week. Bozell III previously wrote a letter defending his son, arguing against a terrorism enhancement sought by prosecutors.

Why It Matters: This nomination intensifies concerns over Trump’s efforts to politicize federal agencies, transforming USAGM into a propaganda outlet and tool for disseminating pro-Trump narratives. Trump’s history of appointing loyalists heightens the risk of USAGM abandoning its mission of unbiased global reporting in favor of serving as a propaganda arm for his regime.

Source: NBC News

Senate Confirms Pete Hegseth for Defense Secretary in Tight Vote

What Happened: The Senate confirmed Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense, despite allegations of sexual assault, excessive drinking, and financial mismanagement. A former Army National Guardsman and Fox News host, Hegseth has been a vocal Trump loyalist with limited military leadership experience.

Why It Matters: Hegseth’s confirmation as Secretary of Defense underscores the prioritization of loyalty over qualifications in key positions. As a staunch Trump loyalist, Hegseth will not push back on controversial and illegal orders, such as Trump’s renewed pledge to use the U.S. military against Americans and so-called “enemies within.” His leadership raises concerns about the politicization of the military and the potential erosion of its independence and integrity.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Trump Reiterates Shutting Down FEMA

What Happened: Trump again suggested eliminating the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), proposing that disaster response funds be sent directly to states instead. During visits to disaster-stricken California and North Carolina, Trump criticized FEMA as “bureaucratic and slow,” while designating non-governmental allies, such as RNC Chair Michael Whatley, to help coordinate recovery efforts in North Carolina without holding an official government position.

Why It Matters: Ending FEMA's role in disaster response centralizes power in the executive branch, enabling Trump to wield financial assistance as leverage over states, particularly those led by political opponents. This move risks politicizing disaster relief, creating disparities in disaster recovery across states, and undermining the federal government’s ability to provide coordinated, large-scale responses to crises. Critics warn that weaker states may fail to recover effectively, leaving communities vulnerable to future disasters.

Source: AP

Publicizing Deportation Flights

What Happened: The Trump regime has initiated deportation flights for undocumented immigrants, prominently showcasing these actions through official channels. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the commencement of these flights, sharing images of migrants being escorted onto aircraft.

Why It Matters: The deliberate publicizing of deportation activities serves as a propaganda tool. This approach not only instills fear within immigrant communities but also raises ethical concerns about the use of state power to intimidate and control vulnerable populations. Such tactics are characteristic of authoritarian regimes, leveraging state actions to suppress dissent and maintain control.

🌐 Imperial Watch

Donald Trump in fiery call with Denmark’s prime minister over Greenland

What Happened: Trump had a fiery phone call with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen regarding his interest in acquiring Greenland. Trump reportedly dismissed Denmark’s sovereignty over the Arctic island, threatened tariffs, and declined to rule out military action to assert U.S. control. Despite offers from Denmark to increase military cooperation and resource exploration, Trump insisted Greenland was vital to U.S. national security.

“It was horrendous,” said one of the people. Another added: “He was very firm. It was a cold shower. Before, it was hard to take it seriously. But I do think it is serious, and potentially very dangerous.”

Why It Matters: Trump's aggressive approach toward acquiring Greenland heightens transatlantic tensions, serves as a direct attack on NATO allies, and deepens European worries about his foreign policy agenda. This move risks destabilizing relationships with key traditional allies while building alliances with Russia, China, and North Korea.

Source: Financial Times

Trump’s Panama Canal ambitions gain traction in GOP-led Senate

What Happened: Trump and his Republican allies in Congress have reignited discussions about U.S. control over the Panama Canal. Trump criticized Panama’s management of the canal, accused China of wielding undue influence, and left open the possibility of military action to seize control. A Senate resolution, led by Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Missouri), calls on Panama to cut ties with Chinese state-affiliated entities and urges the U.S. to increase investments in the canal’s infrastructure. Meanwhile, Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-South Dakota) introduced a bill to authorize negotiations for the U.S. to acquire the canal.

Why It Matters: These moves strain relations with Panama, a long-standing U.S. ally. Threatening military action and undermining Panama’s sovereignty reflects an imperialist approach that could destabilize diplomatic ties. The Senate resolution raises concerns about the U.S. leveraging treaty provisions for strategic dominance rather than fostering cooperation, further exacerbating tensions in the region.

Source: The Washington Post

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Mississippi Bounty Hunter Program



What Happened: A proposed state bill encourages the use of bounty hunters to track undocumented immigrants, expanding Trump’s hardline immigration agenda.



Why It Matters: This policy risks enabling abuse, harassment, and human rights violations, targeting brown and black U.S. citizens, and undermining basic constitutional protections.



Source: Mississippi Free Press

Trump signs anti-abortion policies after speaking to March for Life

What Happened: Trump signed executive orders reviving anti-abortion policies from his first term, including reinstating the Mexico City Policy, which bars foreign organizations receiving U.S. global health funding from providing or promoting abortion. Another order repeals Biden-era policies aimed at expanding access to reproductive healthcare, including medication abortion and emergency contraception. These measures also reinforce the Hyde Amendment, barring federal funding for abortion.

Why It Matters: These actions represent a significant rollback of reproductive rights and healthcare access, impacting vulnerable populations globally, particularly in HIV and STI prevention programs. By restricting funding for organizations providing comprehensive healthcare, Trump’s policies not only limit reproductive freedoms but also exacerbate public health challenges, disproportionately affecting marginalized communities. Also, they may be laying the groundwork for a national ban.



Source: Politico

State Department suspends processing passport applications with ‘X’ gender marker

What Happened: The State Department has suspended processing passport applications with the "X" gender marker and will no longer issue passports reflecting non-binary or gender-neutral identities. This aligns with a Trump executive order mandating that the U.S. government recognize only two sexes—male and female—and requiring all official documents to reflect this policy. The order reverses Biden-era changes that allowed Americans to select "X" as their gender marker and shifts the federal government's terminology from "gender" to "sex," defined as an immutable biological classification.

Why It Matters: This rollback of inclusive policies further marginalizes these communities. By removing federal recognition and accommodations, the order undermines their civil rights and access to equitable treatment under the law. Trump's broader campaign promises to defund gender-affirming care and penalize healthcare providers who support it deepening the systemic discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals.

Source: CNN

Halting of Federal Police Reform Efforts

What Happened: The Justice Department under Trump has paused major federal initiatives monitoring police discrimination, including investigations into systemic racial bias in various police forces. This move halts progress made after the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.

Why It Matters: This reversal could undermine efforts toward racial justice in policing, signaling a deprioritization of accountability and reform within law enforcement agencies.

Source: Vox

Education Dept. Ends Book Ban Investigations

What Happened: Trump’s U.S. Department of Education announced it would no longer investigate schools accused of civil rights violations for removing books dealing with sexual or racial identity. This decision included dismissing 11 pending complaints and abolishing the book ban coordinator role created during the Biden administration.

Why It Matters: This shift signals a broader effort to limit federal oversight in education, effectively empowering local authorities to implement restrictive book policies without fear of federal intervention. This could undermine students' access to diverse perspectives and exacerbate exclusionary practices in public education.

Source: The New York Times

👀 Other Things to Keep an Eye On

Democratic Attorneys General Oppose DOJ's Immigration Enforcement Directive

What Happened: Democratic attorneys general from about a dozen states have vowed to sue the Trump regime if the Department of Justice proceeds with its directive mandating local law enforcement's participation in federal immigration crackdowns. The directive requires members of the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Forces, including state and local police, to support Trump's immigration-related initiatives.

Why It Matters: This directive represents an attempt to co-opt state and local resources for federal immigration enforcement, potentially undermining the autonomy of state governments and straining relationships between federal and local authorities. The opposition from Democratic attorneys general highlights concerns over federal overreach and the politicization of law enforcement agencies.

Source: Politico

📊 By the Numbers

15,000 : Troops deployed to the southern border under Trump’s emergency order.

105,000 : The price of Bitcoin after speculation surrounding Trump’s call with El Salvador’s President Bukele, highlighting crypto volatility under minimal regulation.

50+: Former intelligence officials whose security clearances were revoked by Trump, further politicizing national security measures.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Third-Term Push: Follow developments on the proposed constitutional amendment for Trump.

Continued Weaponizing of Institutions: Track DOJ and DHS actions targeting political opponents.

Civil Rights Rollbacks: Keep an eye out for further restrictions on LGBTQ+ rights, women’s rights, and affirmative action.

Foreign Policy Aggression: U.S. moves on Greenland, Panama Canal, and Latin America.

Economic Conflicts: Track Trump’s business entanglements and crypto initiatives.

Disaster Response Shift: Follow FEMA’s dismantling and its impact on states' preparedness.

💡 Key Takeaway of the Day



Trump’s actions today continue to highlight a relentless drive toward authoritarianism—centralizing power, exploiting personal connections, and undermining democratic institutions. The militarization of domestic policy, rollback of civil rights, and conflicts of interest reinforce the urgent need to defend transparency, accountability, and human rights.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.