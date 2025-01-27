Cuban migrant Wilfredo Cabrera Del Sol, second right, implores immigration officials and local police, who he called, to detain and deport him, at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Miramar, Fla., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. Rebecca Blackwell / AP

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Jan 25-26: Weekend Roundup

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from this weekend alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Store Launches 168 New Products During Transition



What Happened: The Trump Store introduced 168 new items, totaling $13,803.92, explicitly tied to Trump’s second presidency, including collections like TRUMP45 and Inauguration.

Why It Matters: The for-profit Trump Store, part of the Trump Organization, directly puts money into Trump’s companies. Normalizing a president profiting off his election sets a dangerous precedent, exploiting public office for private gain.

Source: CREW Analysis

Trump's Foreign Business Partners Attend Inaugural Events, Highlighting Ethical Concerns

What Happened: Several foreign business partners of the Trump Organization attended inauguration-related events, posed for photos with Trump, and referenced their connections to his presidency in promotional materials. These partners include developers from countries such as India, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, where Trump-branded projects are under development. Trump has not divested from his businesses, raising concerns about conflicts of interest as these ventures overlap with U.S. foreign policy.

Why It Matters: Trump's ongoing financial ties to foreign business ventures blur the line between his presidency and private interests, creating influence on U.S. foreign policy. Licensing deals, such as those with Saudi Arabia's Dar Global or Oman's tourism branch, could lead foreign governments and private entities to leverage these connections to gain favor. These arrangements risk violating the Constitution's Foreign Emoluments Clause and erode trust in impartial governance.

Source: CNN

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Fires 17 Inspectors General in Late-Night Purge



What Happened: Trump dismissed 17 independent inspectors general (IGs), from federal agencies in a sweeping late-night Friday move. These watchdogs are tasked with maintaining oversight and rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse in government operations. The firings bypassed the legally required 30-day notice to Congress and detailed justifications. The decision blindsided the IG community, with emails citing "changing priorities" as the reason for termination.

Why It Matters: The abrupt firings will remove guardrails for accountability and transparency within federal agencies. IG’s serve as independent checks on government misconduct, and their removal undermines institutional safeguards against corruption. This unprecedented move consolidates power within the executive branch, creating a chilling effect on oversight and fostering fears of unchecked corruption and waste. Trump also broke the law by failing to notify Congress.

Source: ABC News

Trump White House Implements MAGA Loyalty Screening for Job-Seekers



What Happened: The Trump regime has reportedly intensified its vetting process for potential hires, introducing "MAGA loyalty tests" and ideological screenings to ensure alignment with Trump’s agenda. Job-seekers for federal positions are subjected to intense scrutiny, including examinations of their social media history, past political affiliations, and adherence to Trump’s policies. The process is designed to filter out those perceived as insufficiently loyal to the president and his "America First" vision.

Why It Matters: These loyalty tests represent a concerning shift toward ideological conformity in government hiring practices, undermining the principle of a nonpartisan civil service. Such measures will deter qualified candidates and foster a culture of fear and self-censorship among federal employees. Prioritizing loyalty over competence weakens institutional integrity and consolidates power by marginalizing dissent.

Source: Associated Press

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Hiring Freeze Creates Confusion and Concern at F.B.I.



What Happened: Trump’s hiring freeze has been applied to the F.B.I., despite exemptions for national security and public safety positions in the executive order. The bureau has halted recruitment, paused its honors internship program, and is compiling a list of nearly 1,000 probationary employees for the White House to review. Concerns are mounting that this signals an intent to gut parts of the agency, with Trump’s F.B.I. director nominee, Kash Patel, vowing to dismantle sections of the bureau and turn its headquarters into a "museum of the deep state."

Why It Matters: The freeze and review of probationary employees jeopardize the F.B.I.'s ability to safeguard national security and public safety. These moves will cripple the agency’s operations, disrupt critical investigations, and fuel perceptions of political purges within the federal law enforcement apparatus.

Source: The New York Times

Hegseth’s Militarized Pentagon Agenda



What Happened: Newly sworn-in Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth outlined priorities emphasizing a “warrior ethos,” boosting the industrial base, and re-establishing homeland defense and Indo-Pacific deterrence. He pledged to align the Pentagon with Trump’s goal to “end wars responsibly,” referencing Ukraine and Middle East conflicts.

Why It Matters: Hegseth’s focus on loyalty and militarization reflects Trump’s authoritarian leanings, risking the politicization of the military and eroding democratic oversight.

Source: The New York Times

Federal Workers Terrified Amid Trump’s Overhaul of Bureaucracy



What Happened: Trump’s return to power has sparked widespread fear and uncertainty among federal employees. Through a series of executive orders, Trump has dismantled diversity programs, implemented a hiring freeze, removed job protections, and directed agencies to compile lists of recent hires for potential termination. New hires had their job offers rescinded, while staffers working in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs have been placed on administrative leave. Employees are increasingly seeking union protection or turning to secure communication platforms like Signal, fearing retribution.

Why It Matters: These actions mark an unprecedented purge of the federal workforce, undermining its independence and creating a culture of fear—and in line with the Project 2025 agenda. By prioritizing ideological conformity over professionalism, Trump’s regime will cripple the effectiveness of government agencies. The move to eliminate DEI programs and target new hires signals a broader effort to centralize control, silence dissent, and erode institutional norms, hallmarks of authoritarian governance.

Source: Politico

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Federal Workers Ordered to Report Colleagues in D.E.I. Crackdown

What Happened: Trump issued a directive requiring federal employees to report colleagues who attempt to maintain diversity, equity, and inclusion (D.E.I.) programs despite their ordered elimination. Employees were warned of "adverse consequences" for failing to comply and given 10 days to submit reports to a designated email account. D.E.I. offices across agencies were dismantled by executive order, and staff were placed on administrative leave, with layoffs to follow.

Why It Matters: This move escalates Trump’s war on D.E.I., stoking fear, paranoia, and mistrust within federal agencies. These are authoritarian tactics, with the reporting mandate resembling recruitment into surveillance systems reminiscent of Soviet and Russian informant networks.

Source: The New York Times

Oath Keepers Founder Stewart Rhodes Appears VIP at Trump Rally After Commutation



What Happened: Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers militia, attended Trump’s Las Vegas rally just days after Trump commuted his 18-year prison sentence for seditious conspiracy related to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Why It Matters: Rhodes’ public appearance and VIP treatment alongside Trump underscores Trump’s encouragement of political violence and the emboldening of far-right extremist groups. By pardoning or commuting sentences for individuals like Rhodes, Trump reinforces loyalty among supporters and signals that such actions will be rewarded and encouraged.

Source: USA Today

Trump‘s Continues Rallies as Tools of Power Consolidation



What Happened: Trump held a rally on January 25, 2025, at the Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, marking the latest in a string of rallies designed to galvanize his base.

Why It Matters: Trump's rally strategy mirrors authoritarian leaders who use mass events to consolidate power, promote a cult of personality, and marginalize dissent. Such rallies serve as echo chambers, fostering unwavering loyalty among attendees and dismissing critical voices as enemies. Dictators hold these events to stoke division. And again Trump mentioned that it will be the “greatest honor” of his life to serve “not once, but twice – or three times or four times – no.”

Trump Uses Military Planes and Propaganda for Deportations, Turning Immigration Enforcement Into Theater



What Happened: Trump last week directed the use of military aircraft for high-profile deportation flights, showcasing images of detainees being loaded onto military planes as part of his immigration enforcement strategy. The administration has framed this as a measure to ensure compliance with deportation agreements, while publicly broadcasting the operations.

Why It Matters: The use of military resources in civilian immigration enforcement blurs the line between military and civilian spheres, creating a spectacle designed to intimidate immigrant communities and reinforce Trump's image as tough on immigration. These displays act as propaganda tools, mirroring the state power theatrics employed by authoritarian regimes. The use of the military is meant to normalize the military's involvement in domestic political objectives. Unlike past administrations, which quietly carried out deportations without spectacle, this approach turns routine governance into political theater.

H.Res.26: Antifa Designated as Domestic Terrorist Organization

What Happened: House Republicans, led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), introduced H.Res.26, a resolution designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization. The resolution accuses Antifa of engaging in violent acts deemed domestic terrorism, citing incidents of property damage, assaults, and disruptions tied to the group. It calls on the Department of Justice to prosecute such acts and to use federal resources to combat Antifa's alleged activities.

Why It Matters: This resolution marks a significant escalation in the politicization of domestic terrorism designations. The move also raises concerns about misuse, as some Republicans have publicly labeled all Democrats and progressive activists as "Antifa." This rhetoric, paired with the resolution, could lead to a dangerous path of criminalizing political dissent and targeting opposition groups under the guise of combating terrorism.

Source: Congress.gov

U.S. Agency Social Media Accounts Shift to Propaganda Platforms



What Happened: Under Trump, official social media accounts of U.S. government agencies have adopted an absurd and partisan tone, promoting Trump’s policies and amplifying his rhetoric. Previously professional and apolitical platforms now echo campaign-style messaging, praising the regime’s actions.

A sampling in response to Trump’s threats against Colombia.

Why It Matters: This shift undermines the longstanding tradition of neutrality and professionalism in government communication, turning public resources into propaganda tools. By using agency platforms to amplify partisan messaging, the administration erodes the credibility of these institutions, aligns them with the president’s political agenda, and blurs the distinction between governance and campaigning—hallmarks of authoritarian regimes.

Musk Tells Germans to 'Move Beyond Past Guilt' at Far-Right AfD Rally



What Happened: Elon Musk, appearing virtually at a rally for Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, encouraged Germans to take pride in their heritage and “move beyond” the “past guilt” associated with the Holocaust and Nazi crimes. Musk emphasized that German children should not bear the burden of crimes committed by their ancestors. The remarks come amid Musk's increasing alignment with far-right political parties in Europe and his controversial appointment to lead Trump’s invented Department of Government Efficiency.

Why It Matters: Musk's remarks echo themes used by authoritarian movements to rewrite history and downplay atrocities. His endorsement of the AfD—a party criticized for its nationalist and xenophobic policies—further emboldens far-right movements in Europe and signals a worrying normalization of extremist rhetoric.

Source: The Hill

🌐 Imperial Watch

Trump Forces Colombia to Accept Deportees Through Tariff Threats



What Happened: The White House announced that Colombia has agreed to accept deportees from the U.S. without restrictions after Trump, via tweet, imposed visa sanctions, enhanced inspections, and instituted a 25% tariff on Colombian exports. Colombian President Gustavo Petro initially refused the unannounced deportation flights, but his government reversed course under pressure, despite retaliating with its own 25% tariff on U.S. imports.

Why It Matters: This agreement showcases Trump’s imperialist strategy of leveraging economic and diplomatic tools to dominate weaker nations. The coercive tactics undermine international cooperation, strain U.S.-Latin America relations, and raise concerns about the human rights of deportees returned under duress. It highlights the administration's willingness to wield trade as a weapon for political aims.

Source: The Hill

Trump Eyes Tariffs to Leverage Mexico and Canada



What Happened: Trump reiterated that he will impose 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada as early as February 1, prioritizing tariffs before negotiations. Despite both nations making concessions, Trump has dismissed their efforts as insufficient.

Why It Matters: These tariffs risk igniting a North American trade war, destabilizing economic ties with key allies, and raising consumer prices in the U.S. Trump's reliance on unilateral economic measures to enforce his agenda mirrors authoritarian tactics, prioritizing dominance over diplomatic solutions.

Source: WSJ

Trump says to ‘clean out’ Gaza, urges Arab countries to take more refugees



What Happened: Trump proposed relocating Palestinians from Gaza to Jordan and Egypt as part of a plan to "clean out" the Gaza Strip which he called a “demolition site.” Arab leaders, including those in Jordan and Egypt, rejected the proposal, emphasizing their refusal to accept forced displacement. The idea aligns with controversial positions held by far-right Israeli politicians advocating for Palestinian removal.

Why It Matters: Trump’s comments reignite concerns about U.S. complicity in forced displacement and echo long-standing imperialist strategies of uprooting populations for political aims. Such proposals risk further destabilizing the region, undermining Palestinian rights, and escalating tensions with Arab allies.

Source: The Washington Post

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Idaho Lawmakers Push to Overturn Same-Sex Marriage Ruling



What Happened: Idaho’s State House committee passed a resolution calling on the Supreme Court to overturn Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 decision that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. The resolution urges the Court to return the power to regulate marriage to the states and restore the "natural definition of marriage." It has to be approved by the full Idaho Legislature before being sent to the Supreme Court.

Why It Matters: This resolution is part of a broader effort to dismantle LGBTQ+ rights, emboldened by the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. While legal experts dismiss the resolution as symbolic, it signals ongoing attempts to erode civil rights and sends a chilling message to LGBTQ+ communities, reinforcing exclusion and hostility.

Source: The New York Times

Trump Administration Clears Path for Mass Deportation of Biden-Era Parole Migrants

What Happened: A new memo from the Trump regime authorizes immigration authorities to begin deporting over 1.4 million migrants admitted under Biden-era parole programs. These programs, including the CBP One app and initiatives for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, were terminated earlier this week. The memo permits ICE agents to review individual cases and prioritize expedited removal for those in the U.S. for up to two years.

Why It Matters: This move marks an escalation in Trump's immigration crackdown, targeting individuals who were lawfully admitted under programs meant to provide humanitarian relief.

Source: NPR

U.S Air Force revising training course that included videos of Tuskegee Airmen, female WWII pilots

What Happened: The U.S. Air Force removed training materials featuring the Tuskegee Airmen and Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs) to comply with Trump’s executive order dismantling diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The videos, historically used to teach about these trailblazing WWII units, were part of DEI coursework now under review.

Why It Matters: The removal signals how Trump's anti-DEI orders are reshaping federal institutions, even affecting the acknowledgment of achievements of historically marginalized groups. This move attempts to rewrite history and erase progress in recognizing diverse contributions to American history, discouraging inclusivity and reinforcing a narrow narrative in military training.

Source: CBS News

VP Vance blasts U.S. Catholic bishops condemning ICE entering churches and schools

What Happened: In an interview, VP Vance defended the Trump regime’s reversal of a policy prohibiting ICE enforcement at sensitive locations, including schools and places of worship. Vance rebuked the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops for condemning the move, accusing them of prioritizing financial interests over public safety.

Why It Matters: The decision to allow ICE actions at sensitive locations marks a significant departure from prior norms, raising concerns about the sanctity of schools and religious spaces. Vance’s sharp criticism of the Catholic bishops underscores growing tensions between the regime and faith-based organizations while painting them as the enemy.

Source: CBS News

📊 By the Numbers

200 : Executive orders issued by Trump during his first week back in office, signaling an unprecedented pace of policy changes.

17 : Independent IG’s fired by Trump in a late-night move, raising concerns about accountability and oversight in federal agencies.

25% : Tariffs proposed on imports from Mexico and Canada, potentially sparking a trade war with key North American allies.

3.7 million: Estimated number of federal employees facing uncertainty after Trump’s hiring freeze and orders targeting DEI programs and remote work policies.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Legal Challenges: Anticipated lawsuits against executive orders targeting birthright citizenship and ICE enforcement at sensitive locations. Federal Workforce Exodus: Potential mass resignations or union grievances as Trump’s executive orders dismantle DEI programs and undermine job security. Tariff Fallout: Responses from Mexico and Canada to the proposed 25% import tariffs and the potential for a trade war. Middle East Tensions: International and domestic reactions to Trump’s comments urging Arab nations to "clean out" Gaza and resettle Palestinians. Corporate Ties: Scrutiny over the Trump Organization’s continued foreign partnerships and the implications for U.S. foreign policy.

💡 Key Takeaways This Weekend

Power Consolidation: Trump is rapidly consolidating power, firing independent watchdogs, and pressuring federal employees to report colleagues.

Immigration Overhaul: Sweeping changes to immigration policy aim to reverse Biden-era programs, emphasizing enforcement and deportation while stoking fears and carrying out human rights abuses.

Global Influence: Trump’s foreign business dealings and new projects highlight blurred lines between personal profit and presidential responsibilities.

Faith and Politics: Vance’s attack on Catholic leaders over immigration policies signals growing friction between MAGA and faith-based organizations.

Authoritarian Signals: The regime’s moves, from ICE raids in sensitive spaces to reshaping federal agencies, draw comparisons to authoritarian tactics aimed at dismantling institutional checks and balances.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

Share