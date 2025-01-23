Trump seems a dark throwback to the 19th century, when the American civil war erupted | Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Welcome to the relaunch of the Trump Tyranny Tracker! This is my first post, and I’m still working on the format while catching up on everything that’s unfolded over the past few days. This post is very long because I am covering developments over the past few days. My goal is to do a daily recap moving forward.

Trump and his regime are moving quickly to consolidate power, advance their agenda, and predictably raise serious concerns about corruption, authoritarianism, and foreign influence. With so much happening, it’s easy to lose track—that’s where this tracker comes in. It’s here to spotlight the critical stories and help us all stay informed and focused—as Trump and his regime throw shiny objects our way.

🔥 In Corruption News

Launch of $TRUMP and $MELANIA Cryptocurrencies

What Happened: Trump and Melania Trump introduced $TRUMP and $MELANIA cryptocurrencies, with $TRUMP reaching a value of $58 billion by inauguration day. Critics, including industry experts, have labeled this as a “shitcoin” and a "scam," highlighting that the Trumps hold 80% of the tokens, raising concerns about potential market manipulation.

Why It Matters: Trump’s concentration on token ownership and the potential for market manipulation undermine public trust and raise ethical concerns about leveraging political positions for personal financial gain. It also raises troubling questions about which foreign countries might be enriching Trump in exchange for foreign policy favors. With this blatant self-enrichment, should we now expect a Barron and Ivanka coin next?

Source: CNN

Repeal of Ethics Rules



What Happened: Trump repealed ethics rules restricting executive branch employees from receiving major gifts from lobbyists and lifted bans on lobbyists taking government jobs.

Why It Matters: Removing these safeguards will result in corruption within the federal government, further eroding public trust in its integrity.

Source: AP News

Jared Kushner’s Increased Stake in Israeli Firm



What Happened: Jared Kushner’s investment firm doubled its stake in Phoenix Financial, one of Israel’s largest financial firms, just days before Trump’s return to the White House. This follows a $2 billion Saudi investment in Kushner’s firm.

Why It Matters: This raises serious ethical concerns about leveraging political connections and influence in Middle East policy for personal financial gain, eroding trust in public service and government integrity.

Source: Bloomberg

Jared Kushner and Dubai billionaire to partner on Trump hotel in Serbia

What Happened: Jared Kushner’s investment firm, Affinity Partners, is partnering with Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar to develop a luxury hotel and apartment complex in Belgrade. This project, which Trump himself considered before his 2016 presidential run, will feature a 175-room hotel and 1,500 residences, with sales set to begin this year.

Why It Matters: The involvement of Kushner and the Trump brand in this international real estate deal raises significant ethical concerns, suggesting conflicts of interest and the leveraging of political connections for personal and family enrichment. This underscores broader questions about foreign influence and financial entanglements in Trump’s orbit.

Source: Semafor

Suspension of TikTok Ban



What Happened: Trump suspended the TikTok ban for 75 days, citing restructuring needs. Notably, the CEO of TikTok was invited to and attended Trump’s inauguration, raising questions about the timing of the reinstatement.

Why It Matters: The CEO’s presence at the inauguration amplifies concerns about whether personal or financial interests are influencing decisions involving foreign companies, undermining transparency and public trust. Also, Trump is also blatantly ignoring a Supreme Court order and Congressional law.

Source: BBC

Nomination of Lee Zeldin to Lead the EPA



What Happened: Trump nominated Lee Zeldin, linked to a Qatari corruption case, to head the Environmental Protection Agency. Zeldin received payments from Heritage Advisors, a firm tied to Sheikh Sultan bin Jassim Al Thani.

Why It Matters: This appointment risks foreign influence over U.S. environmental policy, raising questions about ethical governance and national security.

Source: Politico

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Nomination of Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense

What Happened: Trump’s nominee Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News commentator and loyalist, to serve as Secretary of Defense has advanced. Despite allegations of rape, alcohol abuse, and domestic violence, the Senate is advancing his nomination, with only two Republicans opposing.

Why It Matters: Hegseth's lack of military leadership experience and history of controversial and loyal statements raise concerns about the politicization of the Department of Defense. His appointment will undermine the department's independence and effectiveness. Moreover, Hegseth's support for using the military to address domestic issues aligns with Trump's previous threats to deploy military force against "the enemy from within," potentially leading to the use of military power against American citizens.

Source: New York Times

Reinstatement of Schedule F

What Happened: Trump reinstated Schedule F, allowing for the reclassification of federal employees, making it easier to hire and fire individuals based on loyalty.

Why It Matters: This action threatens the nonpartisan nature of civil service, enabling the regime to consolidate power by installing loyalists in key positions.

Source: Gov Exec

Emergency Declaration at the Border



What Happened: Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border, deploying troops and bypassing congressional oversight to secure funds for the border wall.

Why It Matters: Utilizing emergency powers in this manner circumvents legislative oversight, setting a dangerous precedent for executive overreach and undermining the separation of powers. In the future, Trump may use emergency powers against opposition.

Source: New York Times

Creation of the Department of Government Efficiency



What Happened: Trump has established the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), appointing Elon Musk as its head. This new agency is tasked with reducing federal bureaucracy and has been interpreted by some as a means to target and remove federal employees deemed disloyal to the regime.

Why It Matters: This action will be used to consolidate power and weaken oversight within the federal government while firing disloyal employees. The creation of this non-existent agency is frankly ridiculous and unethical, particularly with Elon Musk heading it while maintaining an office in the White House and holding numerous U.S. government contracts. Musk’s role raises significant concerns about conflicts of interest, especially after buying influence in the White House during the election and using his platform X to manipulate public discourse in favor of Trump during the campaign.

Source: WSJ

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Revocation of Security Clearances



What Happened: Trump revoked security clearances of perceived adversaries, including John Bolton. Mike Pompeo, and General Mark Milley, while granting temporary clearances to allies without standard vetting.

Why It Matters: Politicizing security clearances undermines national security protocols and concentrates power by silencing dissenting voices within the government. Trump is also endangering Pompeo and Bolton who are both at risk of assassination by Iran.

Source: USA Today

Executive Order to ‘End Weaponization’ of Federal Agencies



What Happened: Trump signed an order directing investigations into alleged political biases in agencies such as the DOJ and FTC.

Why It Matters: Trump aims to transform impartial institutions into tools for political retribution, undermining democratic norms and public trust.

Source: Lawfare

Jan. 6 Pardons for Insurrectionists and Rioters



What Happened: Trump pardoned over 1,500 insurrectionists and rioters with many convicted of violent crimes during the January 6 Capitol attack, including leaders of extremist groups.

Why It Matters: These pardons legitimize political violence, undermine accountability for attacks on democratic institutions, and reward loyalty to Trump. They embolden future political violence by domestic terrorist groups, criminals, and militias, signaling that such actions will be rewarded and celebrated. By doing so, Trump is effectively building a loyal private army, further eroding democratic norms and threatening national security.

Additionally, these actions endanger witnesses, judges, law enforcement officials, and others who assisted in prosecuting these individuals.

Source: New York Times

House Republicans announce new subcommittee to investigate Jan. 6

What Happened: House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., announced the creation of a new select subcommittee to investigate events before and after January 6, 2021. Johnson stated the goal is to “uncover the full truth” and counter what he described as “false narratives” propagated by the original January 6 Select Committee.

Why It Matters: This move continues Republican efforts to rewrite the history of one of America’s darkest days, downplaying the violent insurrection and shifting blame away from those responsible. By politicizing the investigation, it threatens to erode accountability, further divide the nation, and undermine efforts to safeguard democratic institutions from future attacks.

Source: NBC News

Granting Temporary Security Clearances Without Vetting

What Happened: Trump issued an executive order granting temporary six-month security clearances to incoming White House officials who have not completed the standard vetting process, citing a backlog caused by delays during his transition. These high-level clearances, including TS/SCI access, were granted to individuals without thorough reviews, including some with no prior experience handling classified information.

Why It Matters: This unprecedented move jeopardizes national security by bypassing critical safeguards, potentially exposing sensitive intelligence to unvetted individuals, and straining trust with foreign intelligence partners, who may limit information-sharing due to fears of compromised security.

Source: CNN

Pam Bondi’s Appointment as Attorney General



What Happened: Trump nominated loyalist Pam Bondi to head the Department of Justice, raising concerns about bias in future prosecutions and law enforcement. During her confirmation hearing, Bondi falsely claimed that pardons for January 6th insurrectionists and rioters would be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, despite mass pardons being issued.

Why It Matters: Pam Bondi’s refusal to condemn Trump’s pardoning of insurrectionists and those who attacked law enforcement demonstrates her willingness to align with his agenda. This signals that under her leadership, the DOJ could become a weaponized tool for Trump to target the media, political opposition, and anyone who stands in his way, further dismantling democratic norms and undermining the rule of law.

Trump Floats Eliminating FEMA

What Happened: Trump proposed eliminating FEMA, citing inefficiencies and suggesting disaster response could be privatized or handled by state governments.

Why It Matters: This proposal undermines federal disaster response capabilities and politicizes critical life-saving aid, posing risks to public safety during emergencies and natural disasters and providing funding to loyal red states.

Source: Bloomberg via Yahoo

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Jim Acosta Excluded from CNN’s Lineup



What Happened: CNN left Jim Acosta, a frequent Trump critic, out of its new programming lineup, leaving his role uncertain.

Why It Matters: This raises concerns about regime pressures on media organizations and attempts to suppress critical voices, threatening press freedom.

Source: Daily Beast

Dismissal of Meteorologist for Musk Criticism



What Happened: Milwaukee meteorologist Sam Kuffel was fired after criticizing Elon Musk on social media.

Why It Matters: This highlights suppression of free expression and corporate influence over public discourse.

Source: Guardian

Threats to Prosecute State and Local Officials

What Happened: The DOJ announced a group to target local officials in sanctuary cities, potentially prosecuting them for failing to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Why It Matters: This politicizes the DOJ and threatens local and state independence, leveraging legal mechanisms to enforce political priorities.

Source: New York Times

Trump Suggests Investigations into Biden

What Happened: In a recent interview with Sean Hannity, Trump suggested that former President Joe Biden should be investigated, particularly scrutinizing the pardons Biden issued to several family members and political allies, including his son, Hunter Biden

Why It Matters: Trump promised retribution and this announcement signals the potential use of the Department of Justice to target political opponents, raising more concerns about the weaponization of federal agencies.

Source: The Times

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Birthright Citizenship Executive Order



What Happened: Trump signed an order attempting to end birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants and temporary residents.

Why It Matters: This unconstitutional move undermines the 14th Amendment, threatening the foundational principle of equal citizenship. A federal judge has already blocked Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship, calling it “blatantly unconstitutional.” This policy is not only a direct attack on constitutional rights but is also designed to further divide the country and marginalize vulnerable communities, exacerbating societal tensions and undermining national unity.

Source: CNN

Designating Genders

What Happened: On his first day, Trump signed an executive order titled “Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth To The Federal Government.” The order mandates that the federal government recognize only two sexes, male and female, as binary, biological, and unchangeable. It directs federal agencies to remove any policies or messages promoting gender ideology, cease funding related to such initiatives, and enforce "sex-protective" laws in alignment with this perspective.

Why It Matters: This move targets transgender and nonbinary individuals, rolling back protections and inclusivity efforts, while signaling a broader attack on LGBTQ+ rights and diversity in public policy. It is part of a larger effort to dismantle civil rights protections across various marginalized communities.

Source: The Hill

Ban on Transgender Military Service



What Happened: Trump reverses Biden-era order allowing transgender people to serve

Why It Matters: This discriminatory rollback targets marginalized communities and reverses protections and progress in LGBTQ+ rights.

Source: Politico

Trump revoked an anti-discrimination hiring rule

What Happened: As part of his directives targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, President Donald Trump revoked Executive Order 11246, a landmark civil rights order signed by Lyndon B. Johnson in 1965 to prevent discrimination in government employment and advance racial equality.

Why It Matters: Revoking this order removes critical protections against discrimination for millions of Americans employed by federal contractors, weakening civil rights and reversing decades of bipartisan progress toward workplace equality.

Source: The Washington Post

Suspension of Refugee Admissions Program



What Happened: Trump suspended refugee resettlements, including for 1,660 Afghans already cleared for entry.

Why It Matters: This action places vulnerable populations at risk, undermining humanitarian commitments and tarnishing the global reputation and assurances of the U.S.

Source: Washington Post

Targeting Foreign Nationals in Protests



What Happened: Trump signed an executive order targeting foreign nationals involved in anti-Israel protests and others deemed threats to national security.

Why It Matters: This raises concerns about suppressing dissent and disproportionately targeting Muslim and Arab communities, harming U.S. foreign relations.

Source: Times of Israel

Trump Shuts Down WH Spanish Language Website

What Happened: The Trump regime shut down the White House’s Spanish-language website and social media accounts, eliminating a vital resource for millions of Spanish-speaking Americans.

Why It Matters: This alienates a significant portion of the population, signaling exclusionary policies and limiting access to critical government communications for non-English speakers.

Source: The Hill

👀 Other Things to Keep an Eye On

Information Freeze News

What Happened: The Trump regime has implemented a freeze on information sharing across federal agencies, including the CDC and EPA, restricting public access to critical updates on health, science, and safety.

Why It Matters: By silencing trusted agencies, the regime increases public confusion and erodes transparency, making it harder for Americans to stay informed and safe.

Source: AP

Trump Defunds and Shuts Down Key Viral Research Programs

What Happened: Trump moved to defund and shut down key viral research programs, claiming it protects Americans, but leaving the country vulnerable to emerging health threats.

Why It Matters: Weakening public health research endangers Americans by increasing the risk of outbreaks while ensuring a distracted, sicker population more easily manipulated by fear.

Source: WSJ

📊 By the Numbers

1,500+: Insurrectionists and rioters pardoned by Trump on his first day back in office.

50: Former intelligence officials whose security clearances were revoked.

75: Days given to TikTok for restructuring before facing a ban.

1,660: Afghan refugees denied entry due to suspended resettlement programs.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Result in the legal challenge to the executive order on birthright citizenship and potential legal challenges to DEI eliminations.

Trump’s actions towards Ukraine.

The impact of Schedule F on federal workforce loyalty and job security.

International reactions to the U.S.’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement and WHO.

Further policies targeting marginalized communities under Trump’s anti-"woke" agenda.

💡 Key Takeaways



Trump’s recent actions demonstrate a sweeping effort to consolidate power, dismantle institutional checks and balances, purge disloyal civil servants, and reverse longstanding civil rights protections. These measures not only undermine democratic norms and public accountability but also set the stage for an increasingly authoritarian approach to governance, threatening the foundational principles of equality and justice.