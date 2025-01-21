Photo Credit: Madi Kapparov

Share

Rise against tyranny, stand for democracy!

Hey everyone! In the coming days I'm relaunching the Trump Tyranny Tracker, my project initially designed to remind people of the threat Trump poses but will now document the dangerous and consequential actions taken by Trump and his sycophants. In a time when Trump floods the information space and distracts with shiny objects, it will be overwhelming to keep track of all the moves he makes—whether in his pursuit of solidifying power, ripping apart democracy, human rights abuses, or advancing the interests of foreign adversaries like Russia. This tracker will document news that matters so that we can keep track of what’s happening!

While Trump couldn’t fully implement his agenda during his first term, the real danger lies ahead now that he has returned to power. This time, we will witness even more blatant mass corruption by Trump, his allies, and foreign powers, including adversaries. Oligarchs and foreign actors will be lining Trump’s pockets, securing their objectives while undermining America’s interests, the people, and national security. Whether through corrupt foreign deals, favors for Russia and China, using the military domestically, committing human rights abuses, or weaponizing our Justice Department to go after political opponents and media, the scale of the threat Trump poses is unprecedented. And I’ll be here to monitor it.

Information is our most powerful weapon, and documenting actions has never been more crucial than it is now. By preserving the truth, we can expose abuses, counter disinformation, and eventually hold those in power accountable.