New Series Launch: Documenting Russia’s Attack on the 2016 Election
Available on Unmasking Russia and Salty Politics
Hi everyone, just wanted to let you know that Julie Roginsky and I are launching a new series on how Russia attacked the 2016 U.S. election—it will be available to everyone on Unmasking Russia and her newsletter, Salty Politics.
As Republicans try to rewrite history and erase the Kremlin’s attack on the 2016 election to get Trump elected, we’re setting the record straight.
Starting next week, we’ll document every facet of Russia’s multi-pronged operation against the United States between 2013 and 2016—cyberattacks, propaganda, disinformation operations, political outreach, social media manipulation, election system targeting, and more.
I began monitoring Russia’s attack in real time back in 2015 and will not allow them to rewrite history. Now, with Tulsi Gabbard weaponizing intelligence to lay the groundwork for the political persecution of Obama-era officials, it’s more important than ever to be armed with facts.
As I always say: Knowledge is Power.
First post drops soon. Subscribe to follow the series.
— Olga & Julie
Will comments be open for paid subscribers to you or do you need to be a paid subscriber to both .... I'm getting really overextended financially -- retired, living on fixed income and at risk financially to join all substacks I would like to join and support....This series sounds terrific Olga!
This new series is exactly what we need, facts above propaganda.
With the Russian style "Full Spectrum" fire hose of media propaganda generated by Trump’s long time political campaign spokesman and political advisor, Steven Cheung, currently elevated and rewarded by Trump as Communications Director, we are in need of facts enabling Americans to remain based on reality.
https://www.newyorker.com/news/annals-of-communications/the-face-of-donald-trumps-deceptively-savvy-media-strategy