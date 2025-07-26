Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, President Donald Trump, and Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak meeting in the Oval Office at the White House on May 10th, 2017.By Alexander Shcherbak/TASS/Getty Images.

Share

Hi everyone, just wanted to let you know that Julie Roginsky and I are launching a new series on how Russia attacked the 2016 U.S. election—it will be available to everyone on Unmasking Russia and her newsletter, Salty Politics.

As Republicans try to rewrite history and erase the Kremlin’s attack on the 2016 election to get Trump elected, we’re setting the record straight.

Starting next week, we’ll document every facet of Russia’s multi-pronged operation against the United States between 2013 and 2016—cyberattacks, propaganda, disinformation operations, political outreach, social media manipulation, election system targeting, and more.

I began monitoring Russia’s attack in real time back in 2015 and will not allow them to rewrite history. Now, with Tulsi Gabbard weaponizing intelligence to lay the groundwork for the political persecution of Obama-era officials, it’s more important than ever to be armed with facts.

As I always say: Knowledge is Power.

First post drops soon. Subscribe to follow the series.

— Olga & Julie