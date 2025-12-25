Share

Wishing everyone a season filled with warmth, peace, and laughter—whether you’re celebrating Christmas, another holiday, or simply taking a moment to rest. Thank you for being part of this community, for reading, sharing, and standing for truth throughout the year. I am deeply grateful for every single one of you!

And, as always, I ask everyone to please keep Ukraine in your thoughts and hearts. As many of us spend time with family and are safe, millions of Ukrainians are sitting in darkness, without power, under Russia’s daily hellish bombardment. 💙💛🇺🇦

Sending love to all of you!!!