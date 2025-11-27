As we pause on this Thanksgiving Day, I want to express my gratitude to all of you who continue to read, engage, and think critically at a time when the information space is deliberately flooded with noise meant to exhaust, distract, and make us believe that disengagement is the only sane response.

This year has reminded us how important it is to stay informed and engaged, yet today is also a moment to step back from the constant chaos of news and politics and appreciate everything around us.

Wherever you are today—around a table, on the road, at work, or taking some quiet time—I hope it brings peace and a bit of calm.

Thank you for being here. I also ask you to please keep Ukraine in your thoughts, as the fight for freedom and democracy continues. 💙💛

Happy Thanksgiving!!

