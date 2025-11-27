Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Sinclair Richardson's avatar
Donald Sinclair Richardson
10h

To you as well Olga. And congratulations on your health move, we need you for many more years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Olga Lautman
Marlo's avatar
Marlo
9hEdited

Happy Thanksgiving! Everyone should call the Representatives and remind them of the Budapest Treaty of 1994 that Russia signed in exchange for Ukraine giving up their huge stash of nuclear warheads and we signed to protect Ukraine‼️ So we need to SUPPORT Ukraine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Olga Lautman
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture