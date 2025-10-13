Trump Tyranny Tracker

Vel Santic
6h

Crucially important to always be aware of and vigilant!!

the terrorist putin of kremlin&his regime-system in the ravaged by him&his country that calls itself Russia, never at peace with losing their cold war, never ceased to try to destroy the European Union and NATO incl. (but not limited to) USA itself.

having managed in the most insidious ways to impose their agent d.j. tRump&his maga cult onto USA, the terrorist putin of kremlin&his regime-system desperately hope to quench the Russians' hopelessness with a "trophy" of destroying the Modern West and with it cooperating democracies in the world.

kremlin's newest tactic is seducing the gullible of Americans i.e. tRumputin's maga regime into believing they can rule the world jointly like two rapists share a victim.

in that they manipulate with the two extremist regimes of Israel-Palestine conflict as both netanyahu-kahanists-smotrich of Israel AND hamas-hezbola terrorists of Palestine sponsored by proxies of saudia-its gulf satellites AND khomeynist regime of Iran -- are puppets in kremlin's distraction efforts from its genocide of Ukraine - the guardian of contemporary democracy on the frontline.

