Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carl Selfe's avatar
Carl Selfe
10h

We need a common battle cry! Like…Remember Pearl Harbor!

Project 2026: VOTE’M OUT!

Here are hi-res placards. Yes, a new placard in two different colors for your use, free. Make this heard across this land!

https://hotbuttons.substack.com/p/project-2026-votem-out?r=3m1bs

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
12h

Thanks for all you do. Another resource I share everywhere I can -

Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly.

Use/share this spreadsheet as a resource to call/email/write members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Reach out to your own reps, as well as those in other states on a specific committee important to a topic you’re sharing.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/13lYafj0P-6owAJcH-5_xcpcRvMUZI7rkBPW-Ma9e7hw/edit?usp=drivesdk

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Olga Lautman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture