Over the following weeks, Zev Shalev and I will be hosting an exclusive seminar series for our paid subscribers: Authoritarianism 101.

Each session will break down core tactics used by authoritarian regimes—past and present—alongside real-world examples from the U.S., Russia, Hungary, and beyond. We’ll show how these strategies erode democratic institutions, normalize state violence, and silence dissent. But most importantly, we’ll talk about how to resist.

We’ll meet live on Google Meet every Tuesday at 8 PM ET, and every session will include:

A focused breakdown of each tactic

Global and U.S. examples and real-time developments

Resistance tools, resources, and discussion

Next session will be on July 1 @8:00 PM EST, and paid subscribers to either Zev's or my newsletter are invited.

Google Meet link will be sent separately next Tuesday at 7:30 PM. Cut-off for registration is July 1 @7:00 PM EST

Registration Link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSefgGSBQSNgZEoVyn2C3ZwRC1vEsktwe_3Li72CziHh0UiBog/viewform?usp=header

Here’s what we’ll cover:

Week 1: The Psychology of Popular Support for Authoritarians (June 3)

Week 2: Controlling the Narrative (June 10)

Tactic 1: Propaganda, Disinformation & Rewriting History

Week 3: Targeting “The Other” (June 17)

Tactic 2: Scapegoating Minorities, Journalists & Immigrants

Tactic 3: Delegitimizing Political Opponents

Week 4: Silencing Dissent (June 24)

Tactic 4: Politicizing Law Enforcement and the Military

Tactic 5: Expanding Mass Surveillance

Week 5: Consolidating Power (July 1)

Tactic 6: Purging Independent Institutions

Tactic 7: Executive Overreach & Emergency Powers

Week 6: Legal Pressure & Fear

Tactic 8: Legal Harassment & Intimidation

Tactic 9: Undermining the Judiciary

Week 7: Rigging the System

Tactic 10: Election Manipulation & Voter Suppression

Tactic 11: Political Use of Public Funds

Week 8: Oligarchy, Religion & Culture Control

Tactic 12: Co-opting Religious Institutions

Tactic 13: Controlling Education, Art & Cultural Expression

Week 9: Global Authoritarian Playbook

Tactic 14: Oligarchic Capture of Power

Tactic 15: Normalization Through Chaos & Fatigue

Tactic 16: Exporting Authoritarian Tactics Across Borders

Look forward to seeing you there!