Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
💙MZ's avatar
💙MZ
5h

Weren’t you and Julie gojng to do something today? Or has it been postponed? TY!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Olga Lautman
Frank Monte's avatar
Frank Monte
5h

How do I get to see the first 2 sessions?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Olga Lautman and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Olga Lautman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture