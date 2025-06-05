Authoritarianism 101: How It Happens—And How We Fight Back Summer Session
An 8-week deep dive (on Google Meet) into the playbook of authoritarian regimes—what to watch, how it spreads, and the resistance tools we need to defend democracy.
Over the next 8 weeks,and I will be hosting an exclusive seminar series for our paid subscribers: Authoritarianism 101.
Each session will break down two core tactics used by authoritarian regimes—past and present—alongside real-world case examples from the U.S., Russia, Hungary, and beyond. We’ll show how these strategies erode democratic institutions, normalize state violence, and silence dissent. But most importantly, we’ll talk about how to resist.
We’ll meet live on Google Meet every Tuesday at 8 PM ET, and every session will include:
A focused breakdown of each tactic
Global examples and real-time developments
Resistance tools, resources, and discussion
Next session will be on June 10 @8:00 PM EST, and Paid subscribers to either Zev's or my newsletter are invited.
Registration Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1Ize2tO9wo7BCGqa0AGeK82sK_6DFVny5TRM4SQiRAD8/edit
Here’s what we’ll cover:
Week 1: Controlling the Narrative & Creating Enemies (June 10)
Tactic 1: Propaganda, Disinformation & Rewriting History
Tactic 2: Scapegoating Minorities, Journalists, and Immigrants
Week 2: Dismantling Accountability
Tactic 3: Undermining the Judiciary
Tactic 4: Politicizing Law Enforcement
Week 3: Silencing Dissent
Tactic 5: Expanding Mass Surveillance
Tactic 6: Legal Harassment & Intimidation
Week 4: Consolidating Power
Tactic 7: Purging Independent Institutions
Tactic 8: Executive Overreach & Emergency Powers
Week 5: Undermining Democracy
Tactic 9: Election Manipulation & Voter Suppression
Tactic 10: Delegitimizing Opponents
Week 6: Oligarchy & Corruption
Tactic 11: Oligarchic Capture of Power
Tactic 12: Political Use of Public Funds
Week 7: Weaponizing Religion & Culture
Tactic 13: Co-opting Religious Institutions
Tactic 14: Controlling Education, Art & Cultural Expression
Week 8: Normalization & Globalization of Authoritarianism
Tactic 15: Normalization Through Chaos & Fatigue
Tactic 16: Exporting Authoritarian Tactics Across Borders
This is about understanding the authoritarian playbook so we can better defend democracy—at home and abroad. You won’t want to miss it.
The next session is scheduled for Tuesday, June 10, at 8:00 p.m. EST.
Look forward to seeing you there!
—Olga & Zev
How about we teach this in our public schools?