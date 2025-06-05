Over the next 8 weeks,

and I will be hosting an exclusive seminar series for our paid subscribers:

.

Each session will break down two core tactics used by authoritarian regimes—past and present—alongside real-world case examples from the U.S., Russia, Hungary, and beyond. We’ll show how these strategies erode democratic institutions, normalize state violence, and silence dissent. But most importantly, we’ll talk about how to resist.

We’ll meet live on Google Meet every Tuesday at 8 PM ET, and every session will include:

A focused breakdown of each tactic

Global examples and real-time developments

Resistance tools, resources, and discussion

Next session will be on June 10 @8:00 PM EST, and Paid subscribers to either Zev's or my newsletter are invited.

Registration Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1Ize2tO9wo7BCGqa0AGeK82sK_6DFVny5TRM4SQiRAD8/edit

Here’s what we’ll cover:

Week 1: Controlling the Narrative & Creating Enemies (June 10)

Tactic 1: Propaganda, Disinformation & Rewriting History

Tactic 2: Scapegoating Minorities, Journalists, and Immigrants

Week 2: Dismantling Accountability

Tactic 3: Undermining the Judiciary

Tactic 4: Politicizing Law Enforcement

Week 3: Silencing Dissent

Tactic 5: Expanding Mass Surveillance

Tactic 6: Legal Harassment & Intimidation

Week 4: Consolidating Power

Tactic 7: Purging Independent Institutions

Tactic 8: Executive Overreach & Emergency Powers

Week 5: Undermining Democracy

Tactic 9: Election Manipulation & Voter Suppression

Tactic 10: Delegitimizing Opponents

Week 6: Oligarchy & Corruption

Tactic 11: Oligarchic Capture of Power

Tactic 12: Political Use of Public Funds

Week 7: Weaponizing Religion & Culture

Tactic 13: Co-opting Religious Institutions

Tactic 14: Controlling Education, Art & Cultural Expression

Week 8: Normalization & Globalization of Authoritarianism

Tactic 15: Normalization Through Chaos & Fatigue

Tactic 16: Exporting Authoritarian Tactics Across Borders

This is about understanding the authoritarian playbook so we can better defend democracy—at home and abroad. You won’t want to miss it.

The next session is scheduled for Tuesday, June 10, at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Look forward to seeing you there!

—Olga & Zev