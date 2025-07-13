Authoritarianism 101: How It Happens — And How We Fight Back with Zev and Olga Session 7
Over the following weeks, Zev Shalev and I will be hosting an exclusive seminar series for our paid subscribers: Authoritarianism 101.
Each session will break down core tactics used by authoritarian regimes—past and present—alongside real-world examples from the U.S., Russia, Hungary, and beyond. We’ll show how these strategies erode democratic institutions, normalize state violence, and silence dissent. But most importantly, we’ll talk about how to resist.
We’ll meet live on Google Meet every Tuesday at 8 PM ET, and every session will include:
A focused breakdown of each tactic
Global and U.S. examples and real-time developments
Resistance tools, resources, and discussion
Next session will be on July 15 @8:00 PM EST, and paid subscribers to either Zev's or my newsletter are invited.
Google Meet link will be sent separately next Tuesday at 7:30 PM. Cut-off for registration is July 15 @7:00 PM EST
Registration Link:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSefgGSBQSNgZEoVyn2C3ZwRC1vEsktwe_3Li72CziHh0UiBog/viewform?usp=header
Here’s what we’ll cover:
Week 1: The Psychology of Popular Support for Authoritarians (June 3)
Week 2: Controlling the Narrative (June 10)
Tactic 1: Propaganda, Disinformation & Rewriting History
Week 3: Targeting “The Other” (June 17)
Tactic 2: Scapegoating Minorities, Journalists & Immigrants
Tactic 3: Delegitimizing Political Opponents
Week 4: Silencing Dissent (June 24 and July 1)
Tactic 4: Politicizing Law Enforcement and the Military
Tactic 5: Expanding Mass Surveillance
Week 5: Consolidating Power (July 8)
Tactic 6: Purging Independent Institutions
Week 6: Legal Pressure & Fear (July 15)
Tactic 7: Executive Overreach & Emergency Powers
Tactic 8: Legal Harassment & Intimidation
Tactic 9: Undermining the Judiciary
Week 7: Rigging the System
Tactic 10: Election Manipulation & Voter Suppression
Tactic 11: Political Use of Public Funds
Week 8: Oligarchy, Religion & Culture Control
Tactic 12: Co-opting Religious Institutions
Tactic 13: Controlling Education, Art & Cultural Expression
Week 9: Global Authoritarian Playbook
Tactic 14: Oligarchic Capture of Power
Tactic 15: Normalization Through Chaos & Fatigue
Tactic 16: Exporting Authoritarian Tactics Across Borders
Look forward to seeing you there!
I'd start with Week 9.
Looking forward. Coming as my alter Substack identity.