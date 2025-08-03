Share

Over the following weeks, Zev Shalev and I will be hosting an exclusive seminar series for our paid subscribers: Authoritarianism 101.

Each session will break down core tactics used by authoritarian regimes—past and present—alongside real-world examples from the U.S., Russia, Hungary, and beyond. We’ll show how these strategies erode democratic institutions, normalize state violence, and silence dissent. But most importantly, we’ll talk about how to resist.

We’ll meet live on Google Meet every Tuesday at 8 PM ET, and every session will include:

A focused breakdown of each tactic

Global and U.S. examples and real-time developments

Resistance tools, resources, and discussion

Next session will be on August 5 @8:00 PM EDT, and paid subscribers to either Zev's or my newsletter are invited.

Google Meet link will be sent separately next Tuesday at 7:30 PM. Cut-off for registration is August 5 @7:00 PM EDT.

Slides will be emailed the following day…

Registration Link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSefgGSBQSNgZEoVyn2C3ZwRC1vEsktwe_3Li72CziHh0UiBog/viewform?usp=header

Here’s what we’ll cover:

Week 1: The Psychology of Popular Support for Authoritarians (June 3)

Week 2: Controlling the Narrative (June 10)

Tactic 1: Propaganda, Disinformation & Rewriting History

Week 3: Targeting “The Other” (June 17)

Tactic 2: Scapegoating Minorities, Journalists & Immigrants

Tactic 3: Delegitimizing Political Opponents

Weeks 4 and 5: Silencing Dissent (June 24 and July 1)

Tactic 4: Politicizing Law Enforcement and the Military

Tactic 5: Expanding Mass Surveillance

Week 6: Consolidating Power (July 8)

Tactic 6: Purging Independent Institutions

Week 7: Expanding Emergency Powers (July 15)

Tactic 7: Executive Overreach & Emergency Powers

Week 8: Legal Pressure & Fear (July 22)

Tactic 8: Legal Harassment & Intimidation

Tactic 9: Undermining the Judiciary

Week 9: Rigging the System (July 29)

Tactic 10: Election Manipulation & Voter Suppression

Week 10: Oligarchy, Religion & Culture Control (August 5)

Tactic 11: Co-opting Religious Institutions

Tactic 12: Controlling Education, Art & Cultural Expression

Tactic 13: Oligarchic Capture of Power

Week 11: Global Authoritarian Playbook

Tactic 14: Political Use of Public Funds

Tactic 15: Normalization Through Chaos & Fatigue

Tactic 16: Exporting Authoritarian Tactics Across Borders

Look forward to seeing you there!